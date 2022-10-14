Town Talk: Zombie Walk 2022 – A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch, and Crystal Cline from the Phoenix Project about Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and several fund-raising events planned to support the Phoenix Project.

The Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club at 456 Shadows Drive, Front Royal, will be the host of the 7th Annual Wine Pull, which gets underway on October 20, 2022.

Lunch and Learn will be each Wednesday in October, you are invited to meet (with your lunch) at the Front Royal Police Department at 900 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, from noon to 1 pm for lunch and learn. Topics for the rest of the month of October include:

October 12 – The Connection between Homelessness & DV, Agency Services to Homelessness in Victims. Presenter – Avery Harper

October 19 – Legal System Navigation for Clients and Services we offer. Presenter – Candy Dixon

October 26 – Domestic Violence and Children – How they are Affected and our Services. Presenter – Kristen Gregg

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.

