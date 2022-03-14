Connect with us

Town Notices

Town to begin road work on Royal Ave/Commerce Ave at 14th Street

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Arthur Construction, will be upgrading water services on N. Royal Avenue between N. Commerce Avenue & W. 14th Street. Work will take place from 10 pm-6 am March 14-18, 2022 and if necessary the following week through March 25, 2022.

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Town Notices

Town of Front Royal to accept applications for scholarships on March 1

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 24, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2022.

The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors who reside in the limits of the Town of Front Royal. The scholarships are for $1000.00 each and are a one-time grant to deserving students pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.

All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office.

Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, to:


Tina L. Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
tpresley@frontroyalva.com

The Evaluation Committee consists of two members of the Town Council. The three scholarship winners will be invited to a Town Council Meeting to be recognized in April or May 2022.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Notices

Neighbors helping neighbors stay safe during and after winter storms

Published

2 months ago

on

January 28, 2022

By

Front Royal is reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear in front of their homes/businesses, as winter storm conditions create safety concerns and impacts walkability in the community.

Per Town Code (142-4.1), property owners are required to keep sidewalks in front of their property clear of snow and ice while Town crews focus on keeping roads clear. Snow should not be shoveled or pushed into the street or public right-of-way. Failure to follow code may result in the property owner being charged for the cost for snow removal or the application of abrasives to establish traction. The Town does not plow sidewalks or driveways unless part of Town-owned property.

“There are many areas throughout the Town where sidewalks are still covered with snow and ice from the recent winter storm, making them unsafe for pedestrians,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “While the Town continues to focus on ensuring streets are plowed and treated, we need Front Royal residents and property owners to keep sidewalks clear.”

Property Owners, Residents and Business Owners Snow Removal Responsibilities include:


  • Keep sidewalks clear. All public sidewalks adjacent to private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
  • Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.
  • Driveways – Town snowplows will not clear private driveways except under emergency conditions and with the approval of the Street Supervisor on duty. Snow from a private driveway may not be placed on or pushed across a Town street.
  • Snowplows may push some snow back onto part of a cleared driveway apron or sidewalk when plowing streets.

The Town appreciates your understanding and help in preventing accidents during and after winter storms.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Holiday closing – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Published

2 months ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 26, 2022. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 30, 2022.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Town Hall lobby closed till January 18th

Published

2 months ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protect the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective January 4, 2022:

The Department of Finance Lobby located in the Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors.

The Planning and Zoning Department will be accepting applications by appointment only. Please call the department’s main line for assistance at 540-635-4236.

Department of Finance drive-thru lanes located at Town Hall will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance.



The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)

By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799

By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630

Dropbox – There are drop boxes located on the outside of the building one just before the drive-thru window and one near the entrance of Town Hall. It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until January 18, 2022.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vacancies

Published

3 months ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to fill unexpired terms ending May 1, 2023, May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The BZA is a 5-member body appointed by the Judge of the Circuit Court of Warren County.

Applicants must live within the Town Limits of Front Royal and complete the Certified Board of Zoning Appeals program through The Land Use Education Program (LUEP) at VCU within one year of service to the Town.

Town Council shall interview candidates and recommend their nomination to the judge.

BZA meets once a month as needed. They are responsible for deciding whether variances from the Town’s zoning regulations can be granted and to listen to appeals of administrative decisions of the Zoning Administrator.



Applications will not be accepted without a resume attached. Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.

If you are interested in serving on the BZA please send an application with an attached resume to:

Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Notices

Update: Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed until December 16th

Published

3 months ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Due to Railroad Maintenance:

Update: The Manassas Ave Extended site is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 9:00 A.M.

The Manassas Avenue Extended site will be closed on Monday, December 13th, 2021 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.

The Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public on Monday, December 13th, 2021, beginning at 8 A.M. They will be available by phone.

We apologize for any convenience.


Should you have any questions, please call:

Public Works – (540)635-7819

Department of Energy Services – (540)635-3027

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
54°
Clear
7:23am7:19pm EDT
Feels like: 54°F
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
68/39°F
68/48°F
61/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
17
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 17 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
9:00 am United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 19 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Annual Front Royal United Women of Faith Book Sale will be held Sat., March 19, 9 am –2 pm in the Fellowship Hall. Books for everyone available: religion, biographies, history, fiction, and children’s books.[...]
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
11:00 am Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Mar 19 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave Marking @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society is sponsoring a grave marking on March 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street, Stephens City, VA.  The event starts at 11:00 a.m.[...]
Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]
6:00 pm Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
DROP THEM OFF. GO HAVE FUN. JUST REMEMBER TO PICK THEM UP. You deserve a night on the town. Meanwhile, your kids want to play and have fun. That’s why we offer Parent’s Night Out[...]
Mar
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]