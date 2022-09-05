Local Government
Town to spend nearly $33,000 on new compensation study
The Front Royal Town Council, at a Monday, August 29, 2022, special meeting, voted to spend $32,500 on a compensation study and employee handbook update. The item was part of a consent agenda, which permits the panel to approve a group of “routine” items rather than addressing each item separately.
Paypoint HR, a Davidsonville, MD. firm, will conduct a comprehensive compensation study and update the Town’s employee handbook. A scope of work outlined in the contract with the Town states that the study’s intent is to ensure that the Town is competitive in the recruitment of new employees and retention of current employees and is “competitive with any competing employees.”
That may be a tall order, as well over 50 percent of Front Royal and Warren County residents commute to Northern Virginia for much higher wages.
Citing better pay, 53 percent of Warren County residents commute elsewhere to work
Paypoint HR’s Karin V.M. Campbell wrote in the plan voted on by council that she would provide the following:
A. Market Analysis: Perform a market analysis performed for the Town’s classifications and compensations. Conduct a comprehensive benchmark analysis of all Town positions with comparators to include surrounding counties, towns, and cities that compete with the Town’s employment market. Private entities will be surveyed, to the extent that they would be willing to share information on compensation and classifications. Selection of comparators shall be determined by the consultant after consultation with the Town. Preparation and delivery of a detailed report and analysis of the benchmark survey results for all positions compared to the market and how this analysis informs the Town’s pay plans.
B. Development of a Recommended Pay Scale: Develop a compensation plan, the appropriate classification of all positions in the proposed plan, options for implementing the proposed compensation plan in phases, and a pay compression analysis of all Town positions. The recommendations will take into consideration the need for wage adjustments, with the most critical positions being addressed first, and the budget impact of each phase. Develop policies and pay scales that align with the current “market” rate and are informed by the comprehensive benchmark market analysis. Pay recommendations should be externally competitive and internally equitable.
C. Conduct employee outreach: Hold employee orientation sessions to communicate the scope of work and goals. Hold employee focus groups to gain understanding of operations.
D. Gain an understanding of the Town’s existing classification and compensation structure: Review all background materials including, but not limited to, the Town’s Personnel Policies and Procedures, organizational charts, position descriptions and classification specifications.
Review the current Employee Handbook and:
1. Identify which policies are required by Federal and State law and ensure consistency with Federal and State law.
2. Make specific recommendations to simplify the policies and ensure they are consistent and flexible while protecting the Town from liability.
3. Make specific recommendations on which policies present conflicting information.
4. Compare the current Employee Handbook to best practices found in other Virginia municipalities and provide recommendations for improvement. As part of this overall review, emphasis on the employee leave policies.
PayPointHR did a similar study for the Town of Front Royal in 2017 for a $27,750 fee and offered recommendations for five-year and three-year implementation schedules. Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini wrote, after attending a presentation on that plan, “The result of the PayPointHR recommendation to the town government was town council adoption of a shorter-term three-year implementation plan (there was a five-year option as well). The three-year implementation was estimated to cost Front Royal a total of $367,707 over three years.”
The break-down given by then-Town Manager Joe Waltz was $123,815 in the first year (FY2018-19) and $121,946 in each of the following years.
Town of Front Royal begins implementation of staff pay-scale hikes
Other Consent Agenda items approved at the meeting include:
- $612,933.00 to purchase an electric transformer from the Virginia Transformer Corporation, for use at the Kendrick Substation.
- $21,300 for bridge inspection by the Mattering & Craig Engineering company.
- $448, 982 to Bushong Contracting Corp. for waterline upgrades on Manassas Ave. And Braxton Rd.
- A three-year contract with American Municipal Power (AMP) for electricity at a rate not to exceed $102.55 per Megawatt hour (MWh).
- The waiver of curb, gutter, and sidewalk installation at 1340 Crisman Drive, pursuant to Town Code Chapter 148-850. C. and D.
- Appointment of Daniel S. Wells to the Front Royal Planning Commission to a four-year term beginning September 1, 2022 and ending August 31, 2026.
- Condemnation Resolution for Redundant Waterline in Rt. 522 Corridor.
- Resolution to declare end of Covid-19 as a communicable disease health emergency.
McFadden cites Town Code to question legal authority of mayor regarding Town personnel matters – But does it really matter?
Royal Examiner has communicated extensively with Joe McFadden in recent weeks on the legal dynamics of his verbal resignation of August 8, and subsequent questions surrounding processes or a lack thereof to make that resignation “formally accepted” and binding. During those communications the former councilman, it appears by recent majority council consensus, raised a peripheral issue that could impact his situation. That issue is Town Code boundaries on mayoral authority regarding personnel matters.
McFadden cited a Town Code Section to question where the line is drawn regarding mayoral authority to accept a council resignation, among other personnel matters the mayor has been involved in, such as his tie-breaking vote on Town Manager Steven Hicks termination.
“Chapter II, Section 8 of the Town Code of Front Royal clearly states that ‘The Mayor shall have no power to suspend, remove or discharge any officer, agent or employee of the Town, nor shall he have any power or authority to appoint or employ any officer, agent or employee of the town nor to fix the term of office or employment, or the compensation, or to increase or decrease the power and authority of any officer, agent or employee of the town, but the mayor shall have such powers with respect to the Chief of Police, the Policemen and employees of the police force.’
“Did he accept my resignation? It doesn’t seem like he should be able to,” McFadden reasoned of the limiting code language, adding, “The Council would have to vote for it. And they never have. But regardless if they did, the circular argument continues that if they accepted it on the 29th, I had already withdrawn it on the 12th. To not acknowledge my withdrawal and then releasing to the public a statement that they accepted it is logically mind-bending.
“Also, the Town Code Chapter II, Section 8 raises another question – If Mayor Holloway cast the final vote to fire Town Manager Hicks – Was that legal?” McFadden asks of the cited code section limiting mayoral authority on personnel matters inside town hall.
After several readings of the referenced Town Code Section, we asked McFadden if the language cited might not reference unilateral action by the mayor, as opposed to actions in his role as council chairperson, as in breaking tie votes or accepting an offered resignation to facilitate council action on that resignation.
“I could definitely see that as how it could be interpreted that way. I like limited powers of any particular government branch – the mayor seemingly to be like the Executive Branch, and the council as the Legislative, and Circuit Court as Judicial – with clear checks and balances,” McFadden replied.
We further wondered whether in light of the sequence of events he has cited regarding his verbal resignation on August 8 without mayoral acknowledgement or formal council action, his written withdrawal of that resignation August 12, and council’s formal acceptance of the resignation August 29, would the Chapter II Section 8 wording be of primary relevance anyway.
A bottom legal line may be whether council can pick-and-choose which actions by a member it will acknowledge and recognize, particularly after the fact. Can they, as they appear to have, ignore that member’s written withdrawal of their verbal resignation before they have formally accepted that resignation?
“Processes work, when you follow them,” McFadden observed, adding, “We have Robert’s Rules of Order, which we don’t seem to follow. We have a Town Code, which we also seem to not follow. What is really going on in our Town? We must follow the codes and rules that keep us from once again reverting back to lawlessness. How long until we have another huge scandal like the EDA Embezzlement?” the former and seeking to again be Front Royal Town Councilman wondered at a seemingly cavalier attitude toward procedures and rules emerging in the conduct of Town governmental business.
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
Rather than the legal clarity he has been seeking from Front Royal Town Hall regarding his August 8 verbal resignation issued in a heated moment following what appears to have been a sometimes contentious Executive/Closed Session discussion, primarily around the immediate termination of Town Manager Steven Hicks, the Front Royal Town Council action out of another Closed Session on Monday, August 29th, regarding filling Joe McFadden’s vacant (or is it?) seat, seems to have further confused the situation.
On August 30, a press release from the council clerk’s office on council’s action of the previous day alerted the public to the council plan of action and official acknowledgement of McFadden’s resignation:
“The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election. If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve out the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term which is December 31, 2024.”
What jumped out from this opening paragraph of the two-paragraph release was that the formal acknowledgement and action McFadden and some supporters have asserted is required for a members’ resignation to become official, was being made at that August 29 meeting – “… to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election.”
The vote to pursue this path out of closed session was 3 yes (Thompson, Morris, Gillispie), 1 no (Vice-Mayor Cockrell), with Councilman Jackson abstaining. Contacted about her dissenting vote, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told Royal Examiner: “In my judgement the outside opinion relied upon by some members of council, was not definitive as to when Joe McFadden resigned, whether or not his resignation was effective, and whether or not he could rescind his resignation prior to the council accepting it. For that reason, my best judgement was to get a definitive Attorney General’s opinion on all of these issues prior to moving forward.” Cockrell noted that her earlier initiative to seek the opinion of the attorney general on these issues did not receive a consensus from her colleagues to proceed.
We asked McFadden about this acceptance of his resignation now, weeks into his and other’s debate over the necessity of specific actions by his colleagues for his resignation to be legally finalized, and where these moves leave his effort to be reinstated on council.
“It is unfortunate that there is no clear pathway forward and yet so many contradictions. I’ve let members of Council know that I’ll be submitting an application to be reappointed to council on Friday,” he began in response to the opening of applications for his seat, adding a possible precedent for reappointment since his seat is being treated as vacant by council. “Considering that the court battle on reappointment of former members of Council was already fought and won in the case of former Councilmen Meza, I would use that precedent to rejoin council until at least December of 2023. At some point prior to that I’d need to make additional decisions about either running in the Special Election next November. I’ll have to see where things are at that time. I guess we’ll see if I can get 3 votes,” he said of the potential of a more immediate reappointment by the five-member council that would make that decision.
“I do believe that legal clarity is needed. Not just for this instance but for any future instances of a Council member resigning. I was told that Ms. Egger was asked to submit a letter following up on her resignation (due to marriage and moving out of the area). I don’t have proof of that, it’s just what someone recalled … Maybe there needs to be a clearly defined process for all future resignations,” McFadden reasoned of the current confusion over processes, observing, “How a Town Councilmen resigns was dictated by Robert’s Rules of Order, which is in conflict with the Virginia State Code – that sounds like something that needs clarification.”
“I guess at the heart of this matter is that they essentially opted to go with the State Code as provided by the 2nd opinion attorney that my resignation was effective on August 8th. That was what Councilwoman Morris stated in her vote after the closed session. However, the statement that was released contradicts that,” McFadden observed of the press release reference to formal acceptance of his resignation on August 29. “I messaged some of my fellow or former, I’m still not clear which it is, council members regarding this, and was told that they left the meeting a little confused about what was going to occur afterwards.
“But clearly, if the Town’s official position, as per the Press Release statement, is that they accepted my resignation on August 29th, then it would stand that I could withdraw my resignation prior to the acceptance a full 17 days after I sent a digital copy and mailed a letter to the Clerk of Council (withdrawing the verbal resignation made four days earlier). This is simply bizarre …
“They have now voted to hold a special election, which will cost the taxpayers nearly $14,000. Sure, I made a rash decision, but I acknowledged that it wasn’t a good representation of the voters who elected me and withdrew it as soon as I learned it was possible to withdraw the resignation … Seems like a waste of money,” McFadden said of the special election costs.
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season
Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022.
Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding.
The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the 2022 season.
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.
The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Part 2: McFadden seeks legally supported response from Town Hall on status of his verbal resignation – ‘It would simply be nice to have some kind of response’
“I don’t want to be in this position, but I don’t want to disappoint my constituency,” Joe McFadden told Royal Examiner earlier Monday, prior to cancellation of the August 22nd Front Royal Town Council meeting he attended, but not as a sitting councilman. As Royal Examiner previously reported on August 13, in the wake of expressions of disappointment from constituents who voted for him, McFadden has rethought his emotional reaction to that August 8 council vote on Town Manager Steven Hicks’ termination, which at the time he referred to as “a kangaroo court”. He later explained that closed session allegations against Hicks were done without the support of what he and several others considered hard evidence affirming those accusations, which he and those others asked be provided prior to a decision on Hicks’ termination. See: After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Asked at the time about McFadden’s resignation, Mayor Chris Holloway was dismissive of is colleague. “He has in the past thrown fits because the vote didn’t go his way, so last night didn’t really surprise a few of us,” Holloway wrote Royal Examiner in an August 9 email. The mayor also cited a recent statement he attributed to McFadden in which the councilman purportedly stated that he was “just keeping a seat warm”.
As to the councilman’s “kangaroo court” observation of the Hicks dismissal discussion and vote, the mayor responded with a punch line – “Looks to me the kangaroo has left the building”.
As to his disagreements with the mayor, McFadden observed, “I particularly like that he called me a kangaroo. It was similar when he got mad at me for calling him a lame duck.”
McFadden’s “lame duck” reference was to noting the mayor had decided not to run for re-election this year. “Lame duck” is a long-used political term referencing elected office holders who are nearing the end of their term in office.
However, McFadden was not left laughing as he approached his future on or off council at the urging of some of those constituents he worried about having disappointed. Initially McFadden cited Robert’s Rules of Order guidelines on acknowledgment of resignations by the chair-person and a vote of acceptance by the involved board, presented to him following his verbal resignation in reaction to the Hicks’ termination. Since then he has been presented with legal opinions in support of the idea his verbal resignation was not legal without official mayoral/council acknowledgement and action on it.
Asked about similar receipt of verbal resignations by recent councilmen Jacob Meza and Scott Lloyd, McFadden replied, “Just because we’ve done it wrong in the past doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done right now.”
Case Law – 1880 and 1933
McFadden has provided Royal Examiner with two specific cases taken to higher courts, one the U.S. Supreme Court, that appear to uphold the contention his resignation may not have been legally acted on. The source, cited as “Casetext – Smarter Legal Research” online, begins the relevant passage: “Resignations to public offices are generally accepted and it is not infrequently ruled that if a person so desires he can resign, or relinquish his office, and that no formal act of resignation is necessary to render the resignation valid, especially when the resignation is unconditional and goes into effect immediately.”
However, “Casetext” continues to state: “But the better opinion is that a public officer does not have the privilege of resigning, since the public has a right to the services of all the citizens, and may demand them in all civil departments as well as in the military. Therefore, to be effective, the resignation must be accepted by competent authority, either in terms, or by something tantamount to an acceptance, such as the appointment of a successor. The so-called ‘better opinion’ is supported by Supreme Court of the United States. Edwards v. U.S. 103 …” (with the rest of the reference off the page we were emailed).
Online research indicated a case “Edwards v. U.S. 103 U.S. 471” dating to 1880, referencing “Common Law” precedents in Michigan “that the resignation of a public officer is not complete until the proper authority accepts it or does something tantamount thereto such as to appoint a successor”.
McFadden also provided a second case link from the “Casetext” site – Watts v. Lanham dating to a 1933 case involving a resigned board of education president in the “Elk District of Kanawha County” West Virginia. That case involved the arrest of the elected public officer for public “drunkenness” during which a resignation signed by the involved official was submitted by others as part of the office holders release from jail. That office holder, W.E. Hunt, testified he had never intended to submit a resignation and attempted to intercept it during the release process. His resignation was rescinded on appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeals for West Virginia.
As to any legal conclusions regarding possible precedents set in these cases, or the potential of contrasting precedents in other cases or council actions, we throw the ball back into the court(room) of any involved attorneys, as it seems Mr. McFadden has. However, while seeking legal clarity on the matter, McFadden has maintained that he does not intend to take this debate into a courtroom himself.
“It would simply be nice to have some kind of response to my resignation or my withdrawal, of which I have received neither at this time. Not sure what is going on over there regarding this,” he told Royal Examiner of his effort to achieve legal clarity on the matter from Town Hall.
Whether it be from Front Royal’s Town Hall or the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, it would be nice to achieve that legal clarity McFadden is reaching out for regarding his, as well as other potential future resignation processes. See: Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation
There is a 25-second video of Holloway announcing the meeting wouldn’t be held for lack of “a physical quorum” on the Town website, click here to view.
Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation
Joseph McFadden, who emotionally stated his resignation from the Front Royal Town Council on August 8, in the wake of an apparently sometimes heated closed Executive Session leading to a 4-3 vote to immediately terminate Town Manager Steven Hicks, appeared at the Monday, August 22nd regular council meeting, though not on the council dais, but in a chair in the public seating section.
Shortly after the 7 p.m. starting time, Mayor Chris Holloway announced that the meeting would be canceled for lack of a quorum. Gary Gillispie was absent, and Latasha Thompson was present virtually, which the mayor observed he had been informed would not suffice to form the necessary four-member council quorum. Present along with the mayor, technically not a council member, were Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Amber Morris, and Zach Jackson. In reaction to the announcement council was one short of an on-site quorum, a voice from the audience, believed to be Tom Sayre’s, observed, “Joe’s here,” to which the mayor replied that McFadden was “not a member.”
In the wake of recent discussion with McFadden on a change of heart on his resignation (8-13 linked story below) and information received that it may not have been legally acknowledged by the mayor or acted on by council, we asked the man who now finds himself in political limbo what he had hoped to achieve by his presence at Monday’s meeting. See: McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired, or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
“My primary objective tonight was, there is a rule that council members have to attend, or if they miss several meetings, they can basically be voted off the council. So, that was my first objective tonight, to show up at the meeting, so I’m in attendance, and they couldn’t use that against me. The second reason I came tonight was just to show my constituency that I’m still here, I’m still part of it. It wasn’t that I just got tired of coming to meetings or something like that,” McFadden told Royal Examiner in the Warren County Government Center hallway shortly after the meeting’s cancellation.
“I also sent an email to the attorney general of Virginia just today hoping for a possible legal ruling on this, because that’s where we are, we’re in a legal stasis right now,” McFadden said of the impasse he finds himself in. He noted a conversation by phone with Interim Town Attorney George Sonnett. “He was very gracious to give me a call back and he said he couldn’t tell me what the Town’s legal opinion was, nor could he tell me why he couldn’t tell me,” McFadden observed of the lack of substantive information forthcoming during that conversation. This reporter and McFadden agreed it likely involved attorney/client privilege in a still contested legal situation.
“I totally understand. I’m just really hoping we do get a second opinion from whoever it is, or an outside opinion … Someone who can really look at the legal cases, etc. for whether or not I can actually withdraw my resignation or my resignation stuck that day,” McFadden observed.
Noting conflicting legal precedents and information, in the name of full transparency, McFadden pointed to one Virginia code that would not seem to be in his favor, at least in part. “In Virginia Code 24.2-226, election to fill vacancy, it says the officers or officer elects’ resignation should not be revocable after the date stated by him for his resignation or after the 45th day before the date set for the special election. Now, it goes on to say that it should be a written resignation. I did not submit a written resignation. I submitted a verbal resignation, which, four days later, I retracted. So, we need a legal opinion on this,” McFadden reiterated of a bottom line in the dispute.
There will be a Part 2 to this exploration of legal dynamics related to the August 8 verbal resignation of Councilman McFadden in the heat of the moment regarding a major personnel action by a 4-3 majority of the Front Royal Town Council and its mayor, the mayor breaking council’s 3-3 tie.
