Town will flush fire hydrants – March 16-27, 2020

3 hours ago

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community the weeks of March 16-27, 2020 (Weather Permitting) between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.

Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.

Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.

Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

2020 Holiday trash-recycling schedule

2 months ago

January 13, 2020

Trash and recycling needs to be at curb by 7am the day of pickup or can be put out 7pm the evening prior to pickup. During weeks of Holidays there is no yard waste or chipper collection.

Yard Waste, Christmas Tree and Chipper collection ends January 29, 2020.

Yard Waste and Chipper collection resumes March 25, 2020.

Please call Public Works for additional information 540-635-7819

Local News

UPDATE: Public Notice: Main Street Market storage facility closing

4 months ago

November 5, 2019

This notice is intended for all individuals who have storage agreements with the former Stokes Mart/B&G Mart, now Main Street Market Storage. 

The facility will close on December 1, 2019. You will need to remove all of your belongings on or before that date. In addition to this public notice, letters were sent out to the most recent address on file.

We are providing two ways for you to clear out the storage unit:

  1. Call the office of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) at 540.635.2182 Monday-Friday between 8 am-2 p.m. to schedule a pick up time.
  2. The facility will be open at the dates and times below, no appointment necessary:
    Friday, November 29   |   3-6 pm
    Saturday, November 30   |   7 am-3 pm
    Sunday, December 1   |   Noon-3 pm

Any items left behind after 3 pm on December 1 will be considered abandoned and therefore forfeited to the EDA to dispose of at our discretion. If you have any questions, please contact the Main Office at 540.635.2182 at your earliest convenience. Thank you.

Town Notice: Halloween Observance

5 months ago

October 28, 2019

The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2019, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities. It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. Early forecasts are calling for precipitation which will further decrease visibility.

The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. Hometown Halloween will take place from 6:00 pm until 8 pm and is a rain or shine event. East Main Street will be closed at 4:00 pm. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.

TOWN NOTICE: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption

6 months ago

September 11, 2019

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (4:pm – 6:pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low.

The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today,Sept. 11, 2019 from 4:pm – 6:pm. Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:

• shutting off lights when not needed

• avoid using ovens/stoves from 4:pm-6:pm

• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers

• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two

• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 4:pm-6:pm

• turning off televisions, computers, radios and other electronic devices when not being used.

If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm

TOWN NOTICE: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption

8 months ago

July 2, 2019

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (3:pm – 6:pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 2, 2019 from 3:pm – 6:pm.

Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:

• shutting off lights when not needed

• avoid using ovens/stoves from 3:pm-6:pm

• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers

• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two

• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 3:pm-6:pm

• turning off televisions, computers, radios and other electronic devices when not being used.

If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm

TOWN NOTICE: UPDATE – Road Work-N Shenandoah Ave & W 14th St

9 months ago

June 10, 2019

The Town of Front Royal will be having contractor, Bushong Contracting, completing Water Infrastructure Improvements this summer on N. Shenandoah Avenue and W. 14th Street starting May 15th-July 31, 2019.

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts but proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

We will post updates regularly of where they will be working and if during the day or at night by Public Notices, Facebook and Local channel 16.

June 10-21-8am-5pm; W 14th St. (various lane closures and traffic pattern shifts).

Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819

Upcoming Events

Mar
14
Sat
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 14 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]
11:00 am Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
1:00 pm My Vision, My Future – Workshop ... @ Ruby Yoga
My Vision, My Future – Workshop ... @ Ruby Yoga
Mar 14 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
My Vision, My Future - Workshop for teens and preteens @ Ruby Yoga
Join Ruby Yoga and Healing HeARTS Mobile Art Studio for a fun and insightful workshop to help teens and preteens dream big and envision what the future could hold for them. Set for Saturday, March[...]
2:00 pm Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
2:00 pm St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling Tournament @ Royal Family Bowling Center
$25 per person – Cost includes three games and bowling shoes. Proceeds to benefit Linden Volunteer Fire Department. Food and drinks available at the alley (Must be 21 years to drink – please drink responsibly)[...]
Mar
15
Sun
12:00 pm Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Mar 15 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Singer/songwriter/mandolinist Marie Miller recently announced her new album Little Dreams will release on March 27th. Little Dreams is Marie’s first independent release. After 10 years with Curb Records, she took a bold step and decided to leave her[...]
Mar
17
Tue
10:00 am St. Catty’s Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties
St. Catty’s Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties
Mar 17 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
St. Catty’s Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties
Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn[...]
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
18
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 18 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
19
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 19 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]