Town will flush fire hydrants – March 16-27, 2020

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community the weeks of March 16-27, 2020 (Weather Permitting) between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.

Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.

Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.

Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm