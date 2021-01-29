Local News
Town’s ‘Cancel Culture’ on years of Happy Creek bank maintenance
If you are a community volunteer (and hopefully you are), imagine how you might feel if the organization you dedicated your time to, not only destroyed your work but denied it ever even existed.
In his waning hours as vice mayor, Bill Sealock repeatedly stated that the section of Happy Creek along Front Street hadn’t been maintained for 17 years. Mayor Chris Holloway echoed his colleague in the Northern Virginia Daily on January 5 (Crews Resume Work on Happy Creek): “What is not due diligence is allowing the creek to grow out of control as it had for over 17 years with no work being done to mitigate flooding and erosion,” Holloway said. And, after one month on the job, Front Royal’s new Town Manager Steven Hicks added: “Over the years, it hasn’t been maintained and that’s what’s causing the erosion.”
You can imagine the surprise felt by hundreds of volunteers who have maintained Front Street’s forested riparian buffer and stream habitat for 14 years. Supervised by Town Horticulturalist Carrie Whitacre (2006-08) and her successor, Anne Rose (2009-2019), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards alone dedicated hundreds of hours to planting more than 100 native trees (now removed), eliminating invasive plant species, especially shrubby undergrowth, and pruning trees to ensure healthy growth and structure.
Prior to the Town’s recent destruction of the Front Street riparian buffer, significant sections of the streambank were intact. Erosion merited riprap only in a few sections undercut by the stream. In fact, uprooting the trees installed along the Prospect Street creek “bench” actually destroyed a section repaired by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in 2006-07 that was reversing erosion by accumulating sediment. (The bench is that flat area below street level formed naturally by the stream itself during flood periods, allowing excess water to slow down and spread out, forming puddles as it recedes for absorption by tree roots and soil.)
Water is a force of nature that will not be denied. Harnessing that force to maximize its many benefits, from recreation to esthetics and human consumption, demands a mix of natural and manmade intervention. For 14 years of hard work, community volunteers deserve our thanks for doing their part, not erasure from our collective memory. Had the Town not neglected its own responsibility for erosion control, this situation could have been mitigated in a less dramatic manner – even so, clearcutting and armoring the entire streambank were uncalled for.
Of the eight groups comprising the Save Happy Creek Coalition, three (Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Warren County Chapter of Izaak Walton League) have contributed significant sweat equity to creek maintenance. These volunteer organizations were founded by individuals with a mission to educate the public and assist the Town in realizing community aspirations. It was never their intent to act as watchdogs or gadflies. The Tree Stewards and Appalachian Trail Community Committee were even launched by Town proclamation, which included certification prerequisites. Though not a coalition member, the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) was formed as a qualifying “Tree Board” requirement for Tree City USA certification.
UFAC, Tree Stewards, Appalachian Trail Community, and Beautification Committee were supervised by Town staff liaisons whose positions are now eliminated, vacant, or filled with individuals who have failed to acknowledge these groups’ existence. Town horticulturalist Anne Rose, for example, has not been replaced, a significant loss of institutional memory and expertise. Prior to 2019, these groups would have been consulted in advance or at least given the courtesy of a heads-up about destruction of the riparian buffer they developed and maintained for 14 years. Now they deserve honest answers for this violation of public trust and an apology for disrespect of work carried out at the behest of the Town itself.
Did you know that community volunteers even played a major role in making the Royal Greenway a reality? At a Town Council work session in 2008, the Tree Stewards presented a plan for a greenway developed some years earlier by a former Front Royal town planner. As luck would have it, then Town Manager Michael Graham and Mayor Jim Eastham had been looking over the same plan. And from that spark, Tree Stewards, the Town of Front Royal, and Warren County worked hand in hand to make that vision come true.
But apparently even this reality could vanish without your vigilance and support as citizens of our town and county.
EDA in Focus
EDA announces $460,000 settlement with anonymous financial scandal party
EDA Press Release
The EDA shares the frustration and anger of the citizens and taxpayers of Warren County and the Town of Front Royal concerning certain financial losses suffered by the EDA in recent years. The EDA seeks to recover those losses as best it can from a variety of sources.
The amount recovered-to-date includes a recent confidential mediated settlement in the amount of $460,000. It was essential to achieving the settlement that the party’s identity remains confidential. Virginia law expressly permits public bodies like the EDA to enter into confidential mediated settlements. In determining whether to agree to a confidential settlement in this instance, the EDA made the difficult determination to agree to such a settlement in order to bring what would have been an expensive and vigorously contested dispute with an unknowable outcome to a highly satisfactory and certain conclusion financially beneficial to the EDA.
The work to recover the losses incurred by the EDA in recent years continues. The EDA is encouraged by the significant recoveries received to date and is determined to see that substantial additional compensation is awarded.
EDA RESOLUTION-Mediated Settlement
Whereas, the Board has assessed with the assistance of its legal counsel certain claims and defenses it may have related to a disputed matter;
Whereas, pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 2.2-3705.1(11) and 2.2-4119, et seq, certain disputes between the EDA and a confidential party have been mediated;
Whereas, the mediated dispute has resulted in a proposed confidential settlement agreement which the EDA Board has considered in a properly called closed meeting;
Whereas, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement with a confidential party providing for a settlement payment to the EDA in the amount of $460,000;
RESOLVED, the EDA Board authorizes its Chairman and Secretary to execute on behalf of the EDA the aforementioned proposed settlement agreement which settlement agreement shall remain confidential as the product of a mediated confidential settlement pursuant to State law.
(The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular November/December monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8 a.m.)
Crime/Court
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On January 26, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force received credible information that Karl Joseph Kagey, 67, of Timberville, VA, was residing at the Budget Inn Motel located at 2192 Old Valley Pike, New Market, VA. Last year, Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers purchased an amount of methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation. As a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County. Additionally, task force officer’s learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room. Task force officer’s obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room. Karl Joseph Kagey was arrested without incident.
During a search of Kagey’s motel room, approximately 241 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200.00, 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100.00, 3 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300.00, 2 doses of LSD with a street value of $20.00, and $1,900.00 was seized. Karl Joseph Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the New Market Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Local News
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley accepting nominations for Valley Treasure award
Help us recognize a Local Conservation Hero! Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is accepting nominations for its first-ever Valley Treasure award.
The Shenandoah Valley is an extraordinary place with iconic farming landscapes, beautiful streams, world-class public forest lands, and rich cultural history. We recognize it only remains this way is because there are members of our community working hard to protect what we all love about the Shenandoah Valley. We are grateful to these community members and would like to recognize them for their exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.
So please, help us find the people who have been quietly working to preserve our land, water and way of life in the Shenandoah Valley!
Nomination for Valley Treasure is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more. Nominations must be received by February 8, 2021. All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in late February and will receive a $500 cash stipend (thanks to a generous donor) to be used in any manner they want so they can continue their good work.
Please go to www.shenandoahalliance.org to get a nomination form or for more information about the award criteria and selection process.
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley envisions a Shenandoah Valley where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities. We work to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.
Local News
Increase in fatal overdoses reported by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported six fatal overdoses since last Wednesday. The recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely the result of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Due to its potency, first responders dispatched to fentanyl related overdoses are often administering multiple doses of naloxone in order to revive the victim. Naloxone is a medication used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
The most recent deaths include three in Front Royal between January 20th and 23rd, two in Clarke County between January 20th and 22nd, and one in Shenandoah County on January 26th. In addition, three non-fatal overdoses were reported since last Wednesday; one in Front Royal, one in Winchester, and one in Frederick County. The total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is seven fatal, and seven non-fatal.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is encouraging residents to reach out to friends and loved ones who are living with addiction.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Local News
Wildcats secure 1st win!
The Warren County boys varsity basketball team secured their first win of the season against Central (Woodstock) high school this past Tuesday. The game ended with a very close final score of 44-42. After such an intimidating season of losses for WC, this game was refreshing and may be just what they need to turn this season around.
Neither of the varsity teams had a lead greater than 3 points at the start of any quarter of the intense game. The teams were tied 42-42 with only 2 minutes left of the game, until Logan DeHaven, a senior on Warren County’s team, scored 2 points with only 6 seconds left on the clock. When asked about how it felt to score the game-winning shot, DeHaven said that “it was an exciting experience and a relief to win. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other teammates, they really make the whole experience memorable.”
The JV teams from Central and Warren County also played each other on Tuesday prior to the varsity game. The Wildcats won with a score of 44-38 and demonstrated several talented shooters such as Nicholas Foltz, who scored 4 three-pointers.
If you are unable to attend Warren County High School basketball games due to limited spectators, you can purchase tickets to the live-streamed games on sportscopelive.com. The live-streams are hosted by Wildcats Live! and feature great video quality, as well as exciting commentary.
Local News
Virginia enacts first-in-the-nation permanent COVID-19 workplace safety and health standards amid pandemic
Virginia’s permanent COVID-19 workplace safety and health rules take effect January 27, 2021, after Governor Northam approved the standard adopted by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Safety and Health Codes Board last week. The standards mandate appropriate personal protective equipment, sanitation, social distancing, infectious disease preparedness, and response plans, record keeping, training, and hazard communications in workplaces across the Commonwealth.
“While the end of this pandemic is finally in sight, the virus is still spreading, including several highly contagious variants, and now is not the time to let up on preventative measures,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the many businesses and organizations who have been with us throughout this process and continue to take the necessary steps to operate safely. These standards will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and protect the health and safety of Virginia workers, consumers, and communities as we move our Commonwealth forward together.”
In the absence of a federal standard, Virginia took action last year to create the nation’s first emergency temporary workplace safety and health requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The permanent standards align closely with the emergency temporary rules adopted in July and are intended to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and protect Virginia workers. The temporary standards were effective for six months and the Board worked to make them permanent through the process defined in state law. These workplace safety requirements will remain effective throughout the pandemic. The Board will reconvene within 14 days of the expiration of Governor Northam’s COVID-19 emergency declaration to determine whether there is a continued need for the standard.
“No Virginia worker should have to weigh their family’s economic security against their physical safety,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “These permanent standards provide workers with essential recourse if faced with this untenable decision while giving businesses a clear understanding of the steps they must take to maintain a safe working environment.”
In addition to requiring all public-facing employees to wear masks, the standards ensure ready access to hand sanitizer and the regular cleaning of common workspaces. Employers must train employees on COVID-19 safety and develop infectious disease and preparedness response plans. The new permanent regulations include guidelines for returning to work and communicating about employees who test positive and potential exposures. The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry will enforce the permanent standard.
After receiving a complaint, the Department works with the employer to be compliant with no further investigation. If serious concerns arise in the fact-finding interviews or the Department receives multiple complaints, a formal investigation will be launched. The Department has received over 13,000 complaints around workplace safety due to COVID-19, with 100 needing full investigation due to serious concerns and 27 employers being cited.
“These scientifically based standards will help keep Virginia’s workers and their families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Ray Davenport. “We look forward to working together with the business and labor communities to achieve compliance and safe workplaces across the Commonwealth.”
At least six other states have adopted comprehensive COVID-19 workplace safety standards in the months since Virginia’s first-in-the-nation emergency temporary standard went into effect. On January 21, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue guidance for employers on keeping workers safe and preventing COVID-19 exposure by March 15.
The final permanent standard can be found here. Infectious disease preparedness and response plan templates and training guides are available at doli.virginia.gov. Workers who feel unsafe in their workplace can file a formal complaint with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration here.
