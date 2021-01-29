Town’s ‘Cancel Culture’ on years of Happy Creek bank maintenance

If you are a community volunteer (and hopefully you are), imagine how you might feel if the organization you dedicated your time to, not only destroyed your work but denied it ever even existed.

In his waning hours as vice mayor, Bill Sealock repeatedly stated that the section of Happy Creek along Front Street hadn’t been maintained for 17 years. Mayor Chris Holloway echoed his colleague in the Northern Virginia Daily on January 5 (Crews Resume Work on Happy Creek): “What is not due diligence is allowing the creek to grow out of control as it had for over 17 years with no work being done to mitigate flooding and erosion,” Holloway said. And, after one month on the job, Front Royal’s new Town Manager Steven Hicks added: “Over the years, it hasn’t been maintained and that’s what’s causing the erosion.”

You can imagine the surprise felt by hundreds of volunteers who have maintained Front Street’s forested riparian buffer and stream habitat for 14 years. Supervised by Town Horticulturalist Carrie Whitacre (2006-08) and her successor, Anne Rose (2009-2019), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards alone dedicated hundreds of hours to planting more than 100 native trees (now removed), eliminating invasive plant species, especially shrubby undergrowth, and pruning trees to ensure healthy growth and structure.

Prior to the Town’s recent destruction of the Front Street riparian buffer, significant sections of the streambank were intact. Erosion merited riprap only in a few sections undercut by the stream. In fact, uprooting the trees installed along the Prospect Street creek “bench” actually destroyed a section repaired by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in 2006-07 that was reversing erosion by accumulating sediment. (The bench is that flat area below street level formed naturally by the stream itself during flood periods, allowing excess water to slow down and spread out, forming puddles as it recedes for absorption by tree roots and soil.)

Water is a force of nature that will not be denied. Harnessing that force to maximize its many benefits, from recreation to esthetics and human consumption, demands a mix of natural and manmade intervention. For 14 years of hard work, community volunteers deserve our thanks for doing their part, not erasure from our collective memory. Had the Town not neglected its own responsibility for erosion control, this situation could have been mitigated in a less dramatic manner – even so, clearcutting and armoring the entire streambank were uncalled for.

Of the eight groups comprising the Save Happy Creek Coalition, three (Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Warren County Chapter of Izaak Walton League) have contributed significant sweat equity to creek maintenance. These volunteer organizations were founded by individuals with a mission to educate the public and assist the Town in realizing community aspirations. It was never their intent to act as watchdogs or gadflies. The Tree Stewards and Appalachian Trail Community Committee were even launched by Town proclamation, which included certification prerequisites. Though not a coalition member, the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) was formed as a qualifying “Tree Board” requirement for Tree City USA certification.

UFAC, Tree Stewards, Appalachian Trail Community, and Beautification Committee were supervised by Town staff liaisons whose positions are now eliminated, vacant, or filled with individuals who have failed to acknowledge these groups’ existence. Town horticulturalist Anne Rose, for example, has not been replaced, a significant loss of institutional memory and expertise. Prior to 2019, these groups would have been consulted in advance or at least given the courtesy of a heads-up about destruction of the riparian buffer they developed and maintained for 14 years. Now they deserve honest answers for this violation of public trust and an apology for disrespect of work carried out at the behest of the Town itself.

Did you know that community volunteers even played a major role in making the Royal Greenway a reality? At a Town Council work session in 2008, the Tree Stewards presented a plan for a greenway developed some years earlier by a former Front Royal town planner. As luck would have it, then Town Manager Michael Graham and Mayor Jim Eastham had been looking over the same plan. And from that spark, Tree Stewards, the Town of Front Royal, and Warren County worked hand in hand to make that vision come true.

But apparently even this reality could vanish without your vigilance and support as citizens of our town and county.