Toxic algae causes rapid death in animals, sickness in humans

If you and your dog love to swim, beware of the deadly blue-green algae blooms that infect rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes throughout the United States during hot weather.

Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria often clump together to form ‘pond scum.’ It can turn the water green, but not always. The toxic algae itself may be any color, including red.

It thrives on hot days in warm water during calm weather, but even a flowing river can have the toxin.

Both people and animals are at risk.

Just one drink of infected water can kill a dog, sometimes within an hour, according to Pet Poison Helpline. One Twitter user said her dog died within 15 minutes of swimming in contaminated water.

In people, symptoms may arise within hours to a week after exposure.

Exposure to the skin can cause rashes and blistering.

Droplets from infected water inhaled during water sports, such as boating or skiing, can cause cold and asthma-like symptoms and chest pain, according to Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency.

By far the worst outcomes are from swallowing infected water, which can bloom in pools and even dog bowls.

Blue-green algae can carry many types of toxins. The worst damage is often caused by algae that release the toxin microcystin. This toxin is not always present in blue-green algae, but there is no way to tell if it is there just by looking. This toxin affects the liver.

Microcystin poisoning causes breathing problems, stomach and digestive pain, fever, and in cases where people swallow a large amount of water, liver damage.

Research has shown that while fish are infected, the danger of poisoning to humans is more limited because the toxin resides in the fish organs. However, fishing in algae blooming waters is not a good idea since droplets could be inhaled.

The Environmental Protection Agency is developing a cyanobacteria assessment app, called CyAN App, now available through Google Play to Android users. The free app offers an assessment of water quality throughout the U.S.