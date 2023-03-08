Trace Noël (1945 – 2023)

Trace Noël died on February 24th in Front Royal, Virginia, at the age of 77. He loved the outdoors, the Shenandoah River, conversing with folks from all walks of life, and well-mannered frivolity.

Trace was born on December 3rd, 1945, to A.C. (Pappy) and Majorie (Nonnie) Noël. Trace’s childhood was one marked by sports, love, mischief, and exploration. Trace’s mother, Nonnie, was an avid entrepreneur, and his father, Pappy, retired from the White House as News & Press Photographer. Their strong personalities inspired and informed Trace’s own.

After graduating from Bethel College in 1970 with a History degree, Trace worked for the Freedom from Hunger Foundation in Mexico. However, he is best remembered for his passionate activism for protecting the Shenandoah River and his leadership in working as a political strategist.

Trace adored all things political, was socially active, and frequently volunteered his spare time for community projects. A great source of joy and pride for him.

While operating his river outfitter business as a co-founder of VAPPA (Virginia Professional Paddlesport Association), he successfully drafted and ushered in legislation in Richmond that designated Front Royal as the Canoe Capital of Virginia.

Trace truly believed in serving the community by connecting with others on their level. He believed our world could be improved if everyone simply dedicated some time to the common good.

Trace is survived by his son, Cameron Michaely Noël, partner Edith Appleton, sister Shawn Noël, brother Mycal Noël, niece Chelsea Raines-Noël, nephew Caleb Noël, and two grand-nieces Charlize & Cadence Noël.

To celebrate and honor Trace’s rich legacy, donations may be made to Shenandoah National Park Trust in memory of Trace. A memorial service has been planned at Maddox Funeral Home for March 25th, with visiting hours from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for all. The celebration service will start promptly at 1:00 pm.