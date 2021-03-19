Tracey Lynn Atkinson (1981 – 2021)

Tracey Lynn Atkinson, 39, of Toms Brook, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Raymond H. Morton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

Miss Atkinson was born on October 6, 1981, in Woodbridge, Virginia to Gothar and Tina Atkinson Jr. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Middletown, Virginia.

Surviving along with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Ernestine Woodbridge; sister, Tenise Pringle; two nieces, Trinity Pringle and Tiana Atkinson; nephew, Dallas Pringle and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church Missionary Ministry, 1893 Senseney Ave, Middletown, VA 22645.