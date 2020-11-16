Tracking the COVID-19 pandemic ‘3rd Wave’ locally, statewide and nationally

On Friday, November 13, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since his report of Monday, November 9, Warren County had recorded 20 new cases and three deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising county totals to 685 cases and 25 total fatalities (3.65% of total cases) attributed to the pandemic.

Below are the county, health district, state, and national numbers (nationally over 10.3 million cases and 241,069 total deaths – 2.34% of total cases – with a record of previous reports dating back to October 7 to track the pandemic’s recent impacts:

November 13, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:

a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the Va. Dpt. of Health website), there are 4,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 149, Frederick 1,427, Page 524, Shenandoah 1,144, Warren 685 (50 are/were hospitalized, 25 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.65% total cases), Winchester 745); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). Royal Examiner Note: Since October 6 in Warren County that is an increase of 225 cases (from 460) and 12 deaths, up from 13 deaths over the first nine months of the pandemic, as what has been described as a “Third Wave” pandemic contamination progresses nationally.)

b. Commonwealth: 2,864,009 total people tested (PCR only); 199,262 total cases (up 45,571 from 153,691 cases on Oct. 6); [6.5% positive rate compared to 4.8% positive rate Oct. 6 (PCR only)], 13,408 total hospitalized; 3,785 total deaths (up 482 since Oct. 6) (1.90% of total cases).

c. United States: As of November 12, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 10,314,254 total cases and 241,069 total deaths (2.34% total cases) attributed to COVID-19. (Royal Examiner Note: That compares to 7,436,278 cases (up over 2.8 million) and 209,560 deaths (up 31,509) since October 6.

November 9, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:

a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 4,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 139, Frederick 1,342, Page 506, Shenandoah 1,103, Warren 665 (49 are/were hospitalized, 22 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.31% total cases), Winchester 704); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

b. Commonwealth: 2,802,850 total people tested (PCR only); 193,477 total cases [6.1% positive rate (PCR only)]; 13,116 total hospitalized; 3,713 total deaths (1.92% total cases).

c. United States: As of November 8, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 9,808,411 total cases and 236,547 total deaths (2.41% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.

October 23, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:

a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 116, Frederick 1,137, Page 464, Shenandoah 941, Warren 563 (39 are/were hospitalized, 20 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.55% total cases), Winchester 588); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

b. Commonwealth: 2,472,061 total people tested (PCR only); 171,284 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 12,140 total hospitalized; 3,539 total deaths (2.07% total cases).

c. United States: As of October 22, 2020, at 12:31 PM, there are 8,312,667 total cases and 221,438 total deaths (2.66% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.

October 19, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:

a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 113, Frederick 1,097, Page 457, Shenandoah 924, Warren 520 (35 are/were hospitalized, 14 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.69% total cases), Winchester 563); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

b. Commonwealth: 2,398,111 total people tested (PCR only); 166,828 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,882 total hospitalized; 3,457 total deaths (2.07% total cases).

c. United States: As of “Undefined”, 2020 at N/A PM, there are 8,128,524 total cases and 218,986 total deaths (2.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.

October 7, 2020 – COVID-19 Information

Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD):

As of today, according to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 3,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the five-county, one city LFHD. Warren 460 cases – up 7 from last report; 33 are/were hospitalized; 13 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Warren County; deaths comprise 2.26% of total county cases, again up. There is currently one (1) COVID-19 outbreak at a County congregate living facility. Clarke 99 cases, Page 415 cases, Shenandoah 833 cases, Frederick 957 cases, City of Winchester 523 cases. The current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

Commonwealth of Virginia:

2,170,313 total people tested (PCR only); 153,691 total cases [4.8% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,345 hospitalized; 3,303 deaths (2.15% of reported cases).

United States:

As of October 6, 2020, at 12:21 PM, there are 7,436,278 total cases and 209,560 total deaths (2.82% of total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.

And throughout the county’s experience of the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic County COVID Task Force Chairman Walt Mabe has urged citizens to remain vigilant in maintaining care in social distancing, masking and fostering a sense of community in watching out for neighbors who may be more vulnerable to consequences of contracting the disease and might need some neighborly assistance in acquiring supplies or other assistance.

As Mabe posted around the time of the above October 7 report: “Please remember: “Wear a mask when you are out. Wash or sanitize your hands more. Don’t touch your face. Maintain social separation, 6 feet apart. If you’re not feeling well stay home and away from people and check with your primary care doctor and take their guidance. Please just be aware of your surroundings.”

And now as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam re-institutes some more cautious social gathering restrictions to try and head off a “Third Wave” of the severity some states are now experiencing, these precautions become a reminder that we are not yet out of the “woods” health-wise in 2020, a year unlike any other in our collective experience.