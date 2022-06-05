Local News
Tractors cruise Main Street during Newtown Heritage Festival parade
Tractor entries are always a crowd favorite on Main Street at the Newtown Heritage Festival parade. The annual Stephens City event wows the spectators with an Honor Guard, local marching bands, business and church floats, beauty pageant winners, dignitaries, Boy Scouts, civic groups, antique cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, and numerous walking groups.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 6 – 10, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through Sunday (June 5).
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Route 55 and 340, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm through Tuesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Motorist should be prepared to take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County June 8-9, 2022
The Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 8-9 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone set-up will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and extend from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left shoulder and left lane will be closed within the work zone area.
This location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Thursday, June 9. It is possible, but unknown at this time if both northbound lanes will need to be closed.
The size, shape, and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Retired police chief assaulted in town
Retired Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett was the victim of an assault on Wednesday, June 1, as he walked his dog in the 900 block of Marshall Street.
According to Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline, the attack was unprovoked. She stated in an email that Front Royal resident Troy Washbourne was arrested at his residence on Jamestown Road that evening.
Washbourne had been charged with unlawful wounding; he is being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail (RSW)
An online check of RSW records does not show an initial court date for Washbourne.
Cline said a no-contact protective order was obtained on behalf of Shiflett.
James Madison University announces local spring 2022 graduates
James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2022 commencement exercises.
- Matthew Rutherford of Bentonville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
- Alexandra Davis of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
- Kaylee Mills of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
- Sarah Vaughan of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
- Kellsie Hollands of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.
- Roberta Walston of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in individualized study.
- Kali Slate of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence analysis.
- Michael Carter of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
- William Biggs of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in business administration.
- Kaylee Venable of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in education.
- Travis Shell of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in education.
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
Shenandoah University joining Common App for 2022-23 application season
Prospective students applying to Shenandoah University for the 2022-23 academic year will soon be able to do so through The Common Application, an online college application platform that serves over three million applicants, teachers, counselors, and advisors across the United States and around the world each year.
By becoming a Common App member, Shenandoah is able to streamline the application process and gain exposure to prospective students who may not have otherwise considered SU. Common App helps simplify the college application process, including making the fee waiver process more efficient for eligible students. Each year, more than one million applicants use the Common App, and one-third of those applicants are the first in their families to pursue a college degree.
In addition to accessing the online application system, Shenandoah is able to make additional tools and services available to students, and those who support students, through Common App, including a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios, and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish. Common App also offers around-the-clock technical support to all applicants and recommenders using the system.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Common Application and its membership,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions. “Shenandoah has shown through the years that we remain a place where students from all backgrounds can thrive. We look forward to learning more about the students we’ll be working with through our partnership with Common App.”
“The diversity of our membership helps us forge a direct and unambiguous path to a viable future for all students,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of The Common Application. “Through membership with The Common Application, Shenandoah University has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future.”
Students who are considering applying to Shenandoah can create a Common App account now and their account will roll over to next year’s admissions season. Common App members can also use the Common App for transfer students, a separate application designed exclusively to meet the needs of transfer and adult student populations.
About Common App
Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time in the White House.
By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward a joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams. The access and equity work for students include a college advising texting campaign with AdmitHub and College Advising Corps, scholarships and community college initiatives, Dear Class of 2020 Fund, and more.
Founded in 1975, Common App serves nearly 1,000 member colleges and universities worldwide.
To learn more, visit commonapp.org, and follow @CommonApp and #CommonApp on social media.
Local man racks up adventures while traveling around the world
For Chris German, it’s all about stepping outside his comfort zone.
German, a Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) systems technician, has racked up a passport full of entry and exit stamps while traveling to nearly two dozen countries, and six of the Seven Wonders of the World. He’s planning on visiting the remaining one, Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, at some point.
Chris had planned to visit the last site on a layover there while en route to Antarctica, but scheduling issues forced him to scrap the trip.
With WCPS for about eight years, German has also had seasonal jobs with Front Royal Outdoors and Mountain Trails for the last six years. This summer, however, German is planning for a little downtime. Perhaps his passport will have a few more stamps by summer’s end.
Chris, who only traveled domestically when growing up, said he got the travel bug after hearing a relative talk about his own travels, which included backpacking across Europe using the extensive train system. “His adventures and mishaps during his travels sparked something within me,” German said.
“I got curious about other places and wanted to see them for myself instead of watching it on the Discovery Channel or reading a book about it.”
German and a friend soon bought one-way plane tickets to Europe and then ”backpacked around with no plan whatsoever for three weeks; I’ve been traveling the world ever since.”
He says that one of the things that bring this world-traveler joy is getting lost in local culture. He was greatly influenced by the late American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain, who was world-famous for his travel television show, Parts Unknown, which focused on the exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the human condition.
Of Bourdain, German said, “His shows and the way he did things—stepping outside the comfort zone, interacting with locals, getting lost in their culture—really helped mold me into the traveler I am today.”
This spring, Chris took a trip to Morocco, made friends with the locals, and even got a chance to serve up camel burgers at a local restaurant, after befriending the restaurant owner.
The Kingdom of Morocco is the northwesternmost country in the Maghreb region of North Africa. Morocco overlooks the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the west. It has land borders with Algeria to the east and the disputed territory of Western Sahara to the south. It also lies directly across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain.
German said he had a list of reasons for choosing Morocco, including a chance to tour the Chouara Tannery, which is where leather is dyed in stone pits. He also was interested in exploring the landscape; he said that being in the Sahara Desert was” mind-blowing.”
“You can literally hear nothing, and it takes some time for your body to adjust to it. It’s like something out of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune,” he stated.
A richer experience can be had, German said when tourists step outside their comfort zone. “While your typical tourists won’t step outside their comfort zone, staying in hotels or resorts and never leaving the touristy areas, I think stepping outside that zone, embracing the culture that they offer you gives you a better experience that you will remember for a lifetime.”
“Go out and have a drink with the locals, accept that invite to have tea with their family. Don’t fear the mystery meat, go down that alleyway that leads you to amazing street food…place that bet on a pigeon race!”
During his spring trip, German got a kick out of the locals calling him “Ali Baba”. He shared, “I believe every person I ran into in Morocco called me Ali Baba, including the children trying to sell things on the streets.
“I have a beard, so I believe they were referring to me as the “Ali Baba” from the story Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. I will never forget that moment when a nomad who lived in the mountains grabbed my beard and said, ‘Hello, Ali Baba!’ with the biggest smile! I had a great time talking with him and his family over some tea and bread.”
That experience was not his only memorable one in Morocco. He relays that while getting a camel burger from a small kitchen, “the owner loved that I was there and visiting his country. Somehow, I ended up behind his counter cooking camel burgers while he took pictures of me. I had to crawl inside that kitchen; it was 3-foot by 3-foot big! He told me to post the picture on Facebook and comment that this was my new job!”
So far, the world traveler has been to 22 countries, the territories of the Galapagos Islands and French Polynesia, six of the seven wonders of the world, and six continents–Antarctica is still on his list. Ironically, German has been to more countries than he has U.S. states, with 21 visited and 29 more to check off his list.
Most of his travel adventures are not typical vacations. He said, “I’m mainly winging a lot of things and going with the flow, which, so far, has worked in my favor. I camp a lot on my travels and stay in hostels or cheap backpacker hotels. You get to hang with same-minded people, exchange information, and create lifelong friendships.”
The shared experience connects Chris to travelers he has met along the way. He says he could write a book from all his memories. He relayed meeting “three amazing Canadians I ran into in Byron Bay, Australia at a camp hostel.” He said they were right by a beach, and when they weren’t surfing, they were off on local adventures.
To this day, German said, “We stay in contact and will hopefully meet back up during our travels.”
He has other tales, such as when he was In New Zealand. “I was picking up hitchhikers and giving them rides, which is a normal thing to do there. I met some awesome people, whom I still stay in touch with. I met a couple on a hike called “Hooker Valley” by Mt. Cook. We exchanged information on the trail and a year later they were in Byron Bay when I was there. We didn’t even plan that, it just happened!”
While traveling In India, Chris said he ran into a solo female backpacker from New Zealand, a teacher on vacation. “We had a lot of fun exploring India together and shared some crazy moments, like when we saw one rickshaw wreck into another rickshaw. We, too, stay in contact with each other. I’m hoping one day we will run into each other again.”
As for other memorable trips, German recalled that while In Egypt, “I had my first camel meal at this really cool reggae restaurant. I met the owner, who also owns a felucca (sailboat). He told me, “Don’t trust any captains that don’t fly the Bob Marley flag.” So, he asked me to join him in his sailboat with a Bob Marley flag, and we sailed down the Nile for two days and stayed with his family for one night.”
Asked about what traveling means to this globetrotter, Chris replied, “Traveling has changed me; it has enriched my life tremendously and truly widened my view. Traveling helps you see things differently. If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s this: travel as much as you can while you have the chance. You have one life to live, don’t bet on doing it later. That is the most dangerous risk of them all.”
Besides traveling every chance he gets, German also serves as a volunteer search team member with the Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group (SMRG), a regional professional volunteer group that responds to emergencies in the four-state region of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. SMRG volunteers are certified to conduct searches for missing persons or aircraft in wilderness areas.
A member of SMRG for about 11 years, Chris said,” I thought this opportunity would be great to learn a lot of things and to help people. It means a lot to me because I can help when people are injured or trying to find their loved ones.”
It’s safe to say that no matter where Chris German is, he’s enjoying life and having an adventure. With six of the Seven Wonders of the World under his belt, it’s a safe bet he’ll be checking in soon from Rio de Janeiro, as he visits the site of Christ the Redeemer.
