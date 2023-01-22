Tracy Ann Gifft-Settle (1973 – 2023)

Tracy Ann (Gifft) Settle of Front Royal, Va, passed away peacefully in her home on January 18, 2023, with her mother by her side.

Tracy was born on August 10, 1973, in Ranson, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Peggy Lucille Nicholson (Gifft) and the late Raymond Spencer Cleveland Gifft. She attended school in Warren County, Va. Tracy later married and left behind two sons, Jason M. Settle and Michael L. Settle of Washington, Va, along with her little dog “Peaches”.

Tracy was preceded in death by her nephew Jeffery Fincham, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Nicholson, her brother, Darrin R. Gifft (wife Kelly), her sister, Kelly (Gifft) Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tracy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by many. We will always remember and cherish her beautiful smile and cheerful laughter. May she Rest In Peace.