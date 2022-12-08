Tracy Lynn Fincham (1972 – 2022)

Tracy Lynn Fincham, 50, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Steve Foster officiating.

Mrs. Fincham was born on April 8, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Dennis W. Wines Sr. and to Debra Pennington Fincham. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bobby G. Stonebreaker, and stepson, Jeffrey Fincham Jr.

Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Jeffrey Fincham Sr.; three sons, Nathan Fincham, Cody Fincham, and Dylan Fincham, all of Toms Brook; stepdaughter, Amy Fincham of Winchester; three brothers, Dennis Wines Jr. of Strasburg, Virginia, Bobby Stonebreaker of Strasburg and Stephen Stonebreaker of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Colton, Hudson, Neveah, Zoey and Zayn Fincham all of Toms Brook and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.