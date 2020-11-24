Traditional Thanksgiving off the table for many

Local News
Many Americans are grappling with ways to make one of the nation’s most celebrated holidays safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Richmond resident Caroline Kaschak will feast at home to protect at-risk elders in her family.
“It is just going to be my husband and me,” Kaschak said. “We are going to order in fancy takeout instead.”
Colleges like Virginia Commonwealth University are offering COVID-19 exit testing to students before they return home for the holidays. Some Americans still have scheduled traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with their families.
“I plan on going to my grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving,” said VCU student Rickaya Sykes. “They live in the same town as me, and we are very close. If I am not at home, I am at their house spending time with them.”
The Centers for Disease Control recently issued guidance for gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is at home with people who live in the same household, the CDC said. Gatherings with family and friends who live outside the home can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
The agency recommends that hosts limit the number of guests, disinfect surfaces and keep windows open to decrease coronavirus risk. For attendees, the guidance includes bringing and eating food from home with their own utensils and staying out of the kitchen.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have sharply risen in the past two weeks across the nation and in Virginia, according to the New York Times. Over the past week, there has been an average of 2,262 new cases per day in Virginia, an increase of 62% from the average two weeks earlier, according to the Times.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced a coronavirus mandate in Virginia to limit private gatherings and some public events to 25 people. The restrictions took effect on Nov. 15, less than two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The CDC urged Americans to consider alternative Thanksgiving Day activities such as virtual celebrations, eating meals outdoors, post-holiday shopping online and using a curbside pickup.
Virginia State Parks is encouraging families to gather at its 39 parks— which have remained open during the pandemic—over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Opt Outside” promotion will be celebrated throughout the holiday weekend from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29. Visitors have a chance to win a $500 Virginia State Parks gift certificate if they submit up to five photos of their trip and enter it into the annual photo contest. The Virginia State Parks promotion started 10 years ago as “Green Friday” to motivate families to visit the park instead of post-Thanksgiving shopping on “Black Friday.”
“Since the promotion started, we have seen more people visiting parks over the holidays,” said Tim Shrader, the eastern region field operations manager for Virginia State Parks. “You have all this family coming in, you probably need to get outside and enjoy each other’s company outside for physical and mental health.”
AAA released its annual Thanksgiving travel forecast, which anticipated at least a 10% drop in travel. The agency said that is the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008. In mid-October, AAA expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for the holiday. Now they say it could be lowered given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and health notices.
The nation’s airports saw an uptick in travelers over the weekend, despite the CDC advisory to avoid traveling. The Transportation Security Administration reported almost 4 million travelers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, but the rate of travelers was still much lower than at the same time last year.
By India Jones
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
FRPD releases Chief’s full statement on social media investigation
The Front Royal Police Department was made aware on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, of concerning social media posts that had been made by an officer within our department. These comments do not represent the views of the Town of Front Royal or our Police Department. Our mission remains to safeguard the lives of ALL members of our community. We take this behavior very seriously. Upon receipt of the complaint, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pursuant to an internal investigation.
The Internal Affairs Division conducted a thorough investigation, the results of which were also vetted externally by a third party. It was determined in the investigation that the Front Royal Police Department’s General Order 27.01.04; Public Information – Internet / Social Media had been violated by this employee. Specific violations include: ‘D.3 – Department Sanctioned Use’, and section ‘E. – Personal Use/Off-Duty Conduct’. In light of the totality of circumstances, appropriate punitive and corrective disciplinary actions have taken place which includes extensive training in cultural diversity, anti-biased policing, and the role of social media in public safety.
The officer is a 15-year veteran of the Front Royal Police Department. All 15 years of performance evaluations show above average work performance. In the past three years alone, this officer has responded to over 3,000 calls for service in our community. This officer has never had any disciplinary actions, no citizen complaints, and no excessive use of force incidents in the course of his career.
Again, we take this very seriously and do not condone the statements made by this officer. We are instituting social media training for the entire department and will be conducting antibias policing training in addition to the mandated yearly cultural diversity requirements of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Steven Hicks to start as Front Royal Town Manager on December 7th, 2020
The Front Royal Town Council is proud to announce the selection of Steven Hicks as the new Town Manager. Hicks will assume the position Monday, December 7th.
Mayor Eugene Tewalt stated, “I know I speak for Council that we could not be more pleased to have Steven serve as our Town Manager and thankful for Matt who filled in as Interim during our Town Manager search.”
Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock said, “Finding the right candidate took longer than we expected. The Council knew what they wanted in a manager and was patient to find the right Town Manager for our community. I believe our efforts have paid off by having the best candidate possible. I’m excited to see what Steven will bring to our Town government, businesses, and community.” Mayor-elect, Chris Holloway commented, “Hicks was selected because of his impressive leadership in operations, bringing business in communities, developing fiscally conservative budgets, managing enterprise departments, and delivering complex infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget.”
“I am honored and appreciate the confidence the Front Royal Town Council has in me to lead and be part of a great organization,” said Hicks. “My daughters are excited to become part of the community while they go to college and for me to be part of the Front Royal team to serve the citizens and businesses.”
Hicks has over 25 years of state and local government experience. He was previously the Town Manager of Selma, NC that provided a full range of services including Solid Waste, Water, Sewer, and Electric, as well as Police and Fire. During Hicks tenure, he was able to develop a transparent operational budget and manage the Town’s enterprise funds delivering positive operating revenue. As part of the budget process, Hicks was able to establish Selma’s first-ever 5-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) with major emphasis in addressing groundwater and stormwater (I&I) that enters into the Town’s sewer system for treatment. Hicks also partnered with Eastfield Crossing Developers and Duke Energy to amend the 400-acre mixed-used development and incentive agreement to increase the Town’s tax base and create 3,100 jobs.
Prior to that position, Hicks was the General Services Director for the City of Durham, NC. He created the Division of Arts, Culture, and Sustainable Communities to cover the social, economic, and environmental wellbeing to empower citizens to advance equity, inclusion, and equal access to opportunities and services. While serving as a Director, he was responsible for a $300 million infrastructure program that included capital investments for parking garages, two fire stations, parks, and a new police headquarters and emergency communication center. He also worked in Virginia as the Petersburg’s Public Works and Utility Director, Acting Assistant James City County Administrator, and Williamsburg Resident Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
While in James City County, Hicks had an impressive record with the business community where he oversaw the Planning and Development Services. He established a business-friendly “One-Stop-Shop” where citizens and the development community were able to get administrative site plan approval within one-business-day.
“I understand the frustration, time, and money it takes to accomplish a home improvement project or a straightforward development. The business-friendly approach I delivered ensured the County’s approval process did not outsmart common sense and expedited approvals for the citizens and business community who expected and deserved it,” says Hicks.
Hicks has a Master of Science Degree in Civil and Infrastructure Engineering (USE) from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia Darden School Senior Executive Institute, the University of North Carolina School of Government Municipal and County Administration, and the Virginia Tech Transportation Construction Management Institute. He served as the Commissioner of North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, Triangle East Chamber of Commerce Board of Director, and Uptown Selma Business Partnership Board Director. He is a member of the International City Management Association and North Carolina League of Municipalities. Hicks was a former member of the Virginia Municipal League.
Matt Tederick began working as the Interim Town Manager in November 2019. Matt has agreed to assist Steven as part of the transition. Tederick concluded, “To date, I have had a very limited time getting to know Steven, but this much I have already observed, he appears to be the perfect selection for our Town. Well done Town Council.”
Town Talk: A conversation with William Huck – 2nd Annual Turkey Egg Hunt and more
The first-ever Turkey Egg Hunt in Front Royal last year was a big success. William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats says to look for the 2nd Annual Turkey Egg Hunt to be even bigger and better. In this Town Talk, Huck shares the details of the Turkey Egg Hunt, the Christmas Parade, and the Christmas Bazaar, all happening in Downtown Front Royal.
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce announces the 2020 Christmas Parade. The festive annual event will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 4 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s parade route has been changed to allow for better social distancing and to prevent crowding in the village commons (gazebo) area. Parade line-up begins at 3 pm on Stonewall Drive. The parade will turn onto Commerce Ave. and proceed to 8th Street, disbanding at Bing Crosby Stadium.
“We’re excited to once again coordinate this wonderful community event,” said Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. “Much thought, consideration, and research have gone into the decision to move forward with this year’s Christmas Parade. Given the current pandemic, we have made adjustments to help provide a safer experience for attendees. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and comply with all CDC guidelines while enjoying this festive local activity. Holiday activities like the Christmas Parade are a great way to connect business and community. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy all the wonder and excitement of the Christmas Parade safely.”
Those wishing to participate can download the application here, call the Chamber at 540-635-3185, or email info@frontroyalchamber.com for an application or more information.
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Virginia’s commercial marijuana market could yield between $30 million to $60 million in tax revenue in the first year, according to a new report by the state’s legislative watchdog agency.
The Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission released a report this month that explores how the commonwealth could legalize marijuana. The agency, however, did not give its take on legalization. Shortly after the report was released Gov. Ralph Northam announced that “it’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia.”
The state’s tax revenue could grow to between $150 million to more than $300 million by the fifth year of sales, according to JLARC. The revenue depends on the tax and demand of marijuana products.
Most states with commercial marijuana markets tax the product between 20%-30% percent of the retail sales value, JLARC said. Colorado, one of the most mature and successful U.S. marijuana markets, currently has a tax rate close to 30%, showing that while the tax may be high, the market could still be successful, said Justin Brown, senior associate director at JLARC.
“But in reality, there’s no magic rate that you have to use, and I think that’s one thing that the other states’ experience shows,” Brown said.
Virginia decriminalized marijuana possession earlier this year. The substance is still not legal, but possessing up to an ounce results in a $25 civil penalty and no jail time. In the past, possessing up to half an ounce could lead to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.
If the Old Dominion makes marijuana legal, it will follow in the footsteps of 15 states.
The legal marijuana market should overtake the illegal market in marijuana sales by the fourth year of legalization, JLARC said. The legal market could likely have two-thirds of sales by the fifth year of legalization. JLARC looked at the reported use rates compared to the use rates of other states to determine this figure, Brown said.
“In the first year the minority of sales will be through the legal commercial market,” Brown said. “But then over time, particularly if supply and demand works out, you’ll capture at least the majority of the full market through the legal market.”
JLARC said that if the General Assembly legalizes marijuana, the total sales tax would come out to around 25%-30%. This figure also came from the analysis of other states and how they taxed marijuana.
The industry also could create over several years between 11,000 to more than 18,000 jobs, JLARC said. Most positions would pay below Virginia’s median wage.
The revenue would cover the cost of establishing a market by year three, according to JLARC.
Northam said in a press release last week that his administration is working with lawmakers to finalize related legislation in preparation for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session, which starts Jan. 13.
By Sam Fowler
Capital News Service
‘Honk and Wave’ Parade for Brycen Jennings brings out support from community
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, the Front Royal community came out to ‘Honk and Wave’ at Brycen Jennings. Brycen is a young boy that has been diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD). Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare genetic disease that can progress to a serious and life-threatening condition.
This parade was to show Brycen how much he is loved. Special thanks to Midway Towing, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Warren County Fire and Rescue for supporting this event.
After the parade, Brycen and his family headed to the Fireball Arcade playing the pinball games. Lots of family time with laughing and having fun. To end the day, Brycen stopped by Steve and Pam Foster’s Gospel Barn to enjoy music, testimony, and Amazing Grace, the Mule. Thanks to Steve Foster and the others for praying for Brycen. The family is thanking God for his healing every day!
In just a few weeks Brycen will be going back to Minnesota Children’s Hospital to be admitted to undergo Chemotherapy and Gene Therapy Infusion. He will be there for a few months. What he is about to undergo is something much different from what he has had to this point, and we ask that you pray for his body to be strong and able to withstand these treatments, without any complications.
Click here to join his Facebook group and keep up his progress.
‘Save Happy Creek Coalition’ hopes to build momentum from gathering of about 100 citizens Saturday – including one on the inside of town council
On a cloudy but pleasantly warm Saturday afternoon, November 21st, approximately 100 people over a two-hour period gathered on the banks of Happy Creek near the Prospect Street Bridge to protest the continuation of planned Town floodwater management and stormwater disposal work between Prospect and South Streets on the Town of Front Royal’s southside.
In addition to a protest of the plan to install large rocks known as “riprap” in place of cleared vegetation along the bank and a naturally formed level shelf at the creek’s edge that helps disburse and absorb floodwater, the gathering was utilized by the sponsoring “Save Happy Creek Coalition” of nine environmentally friendly local and regional organizations as an informational meeting explaining problems with the Town’s plan (See the full list of the “Save Happy Creek Coalition” at story’s end).
The essential problem is that the plan to clear most or all vegetation from the 1300-foot stretch of Happy Creek’s bank and shelf between Prospect and South Streets to be replaced by large rocks, flies in the face of all contemporary “riparian buffer” stream management theory, Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf told one of three informational groupings of about 25 people per current Coronavirus Phase 3 pandemic social gathering guidelines. The other two groupings of 25 got the same message from Tree Steward representatives.
Fortunately, one current Town official, Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, was present to hear the explanation of fundamental issues with the Town’s plan in the Shenandoah Riverkeeper’s group. Following Frondorf’s presentation, Sealock engaged him in conversation about an optimum method of dealing with the erosion and other problems the town government is trying to address with the work. And from Royal Examiner’s videotaping of that conversation, albeit against a backdrop of obtrusive Commerce Avenue traffic noise, and a subsequent interview with Sealock by this reporter, it would seem that what appeared to be the lone town representative at Saturday’s event and Save Happy Creek Coalition representatives found common ground.
That common ground is that the Town’s plan needs to be revisited and readjusted, and re-permitted if necessary, to correct its flaws. Frondorf agreed with Sealock that some riprap rocks would prove beneficial in certain sections of Happy Creek’s bank in proximity to bridges where trees are not recommended within 100 feet; or where prominent erosion was occurring. And Sealock appeared to agree with Frondorf that blanket replacement of vegetation with riprap rocks the length of the project was not an optimum way to proceed.
In fact, during Frondorf’s presentation, he theorized that town officials responsible for moving the project forward may have simply misread the environmental guidelines for the project they were undertaking. We talked to him later about that possible misunderstanding.
“ ‘Where needed’ is what those guidelines say about the installation of riprap,” he pointed out, adding, “And there is no money in the SUP (Special Use Permit) for (recommended) re-vegetation … I don’t know if it was the Town or the Department of Public Works or whoever, but they took the first paragraph of the Supplemental Environmental Project that talked about riprap and just made a mistake in reading it and determined they were going to do the entirety of it that way. And the SUP says ‘where needed’ … if it’s needed, by all means, put it there” – but not the length of the project,” Frondorf said of the use of riprap.
Of Vice-Mayor Sealock’s presence and willingness to listen, learn and trade ideas, the Riverkeeper said, “I thought that was very promising. I was very appreciative that he was here and in a learning mode; and that he was open to what we were doing here.”
And as to what was happening on the bank of Happy Creek Saturday afternoon, Frondorf said he hoped, not only the vice mayor but all those present would work to gain the full council and town staff’s ear. “If half the people option to act, write a note, drop an email, to send a letter, to tell their friend, I think the town council will sit up and take notice that we can stop this. I mean right now it’s a ticking time bomb,” the Riverkeeper said of the Town’s existing project.
“I’ve spoken with the enforcement officer at DEQ (Virginia Department of Environmental Quality) and he said that as long as all the parties come together and agree that there needs to be amendments, that, that can happen. So, I’m hopeful for that. And we’re not asking the Town (to spend) vast sums of money. We’re just simply asking that it be rewritten to protect the stream, protect the immediate, nearby residents …”
What’s happening to my neighborhood?!?
One nearby area resident who spoke with us observed that the Front Street neighborhood facing Happy Creek and the Shenandoah Greenway Trail paralleling it, were given no advance notice of the work or the extent of what was being planned by the Town.
“I came out and asked the town workers what they were doing – I said, ‘What are you guys doing, why are you cutting all the trees down?!?’ And he said, ‘We don’t even really know.’ So they were just doing what they were told to be doing and ripped it all out anyway,” Stephanie Leypoldt told Royal Examiner.
We asked Leypoldt her hopes in the wake of what she had heard that afternoon in the Shenandoah Riverkeeper’s group.
“I hope they stop what the Town’s doing because the riprap rock to me, is just not pretty,” and potentially pretty dangerous to her kids she pointed out. “I moved away from Sterling to come to the country, so it would be country-like. And so they’re taking all the trees out to make it Sterling again. That makes me upset because we walk on the trail every day and with the trees gone, it’ll be really hot with no shade. My kids like to go to the creek to get crawfish, and they can’t do that if it’s all a rock quarry,” she observed of the treacherous riprap landscape currently planned for the length of the stretch of creek in front of her neighborhood.
“I’ve lived here 17 years and not once has it ever, well once it filled up,” Leypoldt said of Happy Creek reaching its bank. “But 17 years is a long time. I’m just upset because it’s very, very loud now … with the traffic,” she said indicating her now the unobstructed view of Commerce Avenue and nearby commercial business endeavors across the town’s major commercial traffic thoroughfare.
And speaking of that thoroughfare, a number of passing motorists could be heard giving honks of apparent support of the messages being displayed on that side of the creek.
As to an endgame, Leypoldt told Royal Examiner, “I hope all the people in all these organizations can make a difference. I thought we are the people and the government tries to protect us. So, if you’re going behind our back, not in the best interest of the people then you’re just doing it in your own personal interest. It’s nature,” she said pointing to what is left of Happy Creek’s natural riparian buffer, adding, “That’s the whole reason I moved out here … and when they take it away, it just makes me want to move.”
Organizers encouraged those present and others concerned to contact their town councilmen about those concerns. They also suggested a presence at Monday evening’s Front Royal Town Council Meeting of November 23. While not sure an opportunity to speak on the Happy Creek work topic would be available – it should be at the initial public comments/concerns portion of the meeting – their presence on the issue would be beneficial in illustrating the level of public concern about the project’s planned direction and the need to revisit and alter that plan, Save Happy Creek Coalition leadership believes.
Save Happy Creek Coalition: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Izaak Walton League, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, Sustainability Matters – and our affiliate, the Garden Club of Warren County
