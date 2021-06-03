Local News
Traffic crashes claim 14 lives during 2021 Memorial Day weekend
The 2021 Memorial Day weekend not only saw an increase in overall traffic volumes on Virginia’s highways, but also an increase in traffic deaths. Preliminary reports indicate 14 people lost their lives during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same statistical counting period in 2020, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in eight deaths.
Of the 14 individuals killed this year on Virginia highways, two were riding on motorcycles, and eight were not wearing a seat belt. The statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 28) and ended at midnight Monday (May 31).
The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax, and Albemarle. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.
“I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, has seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways. Speeding, reckless driving, and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning. In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. During the entire statistical counting period for “Click It or Ticket” and the Memorial Day weekend which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through midnight May 31, Virginia Troopers cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers. In addition, 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
Community Events
Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Bags’ back for 10th year in a row
For the last decade, the Humane Society of Warren County has hosted the annual Barks and Bags Ladies’ Luncheon and Handbag auction to raise money for the shelter. This year, June 23-25, the tradition continues as the shelter continues to work on improving the lives of animals and the people who love them.
Barks and Bags 2021 is sponsored by longstanding shelter supporters Ellen Aders of State Farm Insurance, and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers. Element Risk Management and Blake and Company Hair Spa return again as co-hosts.
Despite the pandemic, Barks and Bags have continued to be an important source of funding for the shelter, raising over $20,000 in 2020.
The event will be held this year at the Blue Ridge Arts Council on Main Street in Front Royal. Semi-private groups of 20-30 will enjoy wine and food while they view and bid on the designer handbags, including Coach, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more.
Tickets are now on sale at the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. Tickets range from $80-100, and 100% of proceeds from this event directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the shelter.
For more information on this event or the Humane Society of Warren County, please call Meghan at 540-635-4734.
Local News
June 8 is deadline for candidates to file forms required by state law
Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file forms that are required under Title 24.2 of the State Code of Virginia in order to qualify to have their names printed on the ballot. Candidates nominated by a non-primary method must file the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications (§ 24.2-501) and the Statement of Economic Interests (§ 24.2-502). Independent candidates must also file Petitions of Qualified Voters (SBE-506-521) and Declaration of Candidacy (SBE-505/520) by the same deadline. Under § 24.2-504 of the Code of Virginia, these requirements must be met in order for a candidate’s name to be printed on the ballot for the November 2021 General Election.
The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing either the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications or Statement of Economic Interests or both (§ 24.2-503). At a meeting of the State Board today, Chairman Robert Brink reiterated the board’s stance on granting extensions.
“In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extensions,” he said. “However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future.”
A candidate who has any questions about filing these forms should consult the Candidate Bulletins on the Virginia Department of Elections website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info/candidate-bulletins.
Voters with questions about elections may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit the website at vote.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.
Crime/Court
Alisa Carson gets 12-month suspended sentence in shooting incident plea agreement
During the Tuesday, June 1st afternoon docket of Warren County General District Court, the Commonwealth entered into a plea agreement with 41-year-old Alisa Carson on two firearms charges related to a March 29th shooting incident in her Church Street apartment. Carson, who holds the Happy Creek Magisterial District Chair’s seat of the Warren Count Republican Committee, pled “No Contest” to a misdemeanor count of “reckless handling of a firearm”. The Commonwealth consequently dropped a felony “willful discharge of a firearm, missile in/at an occupied building” charge.
“She said she thought it was unloaded,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Manthos told the Royal Examiner after completion of the approximate 10-minute hearing that began at 2:34 p.m. Substitute Judge Ryan Nuzzo accepted the agreement and found Carson guilty of the reckless handling charge. A “No Contest” plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has the evidence to convict.
Per the plea agreement, Carson was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all 12 months suspended. She will be on unsupervised probation for those 12 months and is ordered to remain on good behavior for that period of time.
Carson also sacrificed the involved Ruger .22-caliber handgun to the Commonwealth as part of the agreement. And defense counsel Jerry Talton told the court that his client would sacrifice her right of appeal of a guilty verdict as part of the agreement.
As reported in our story on her arrest “Church Street shooting incident results in charges against local woman”, Carson was booked into RSW Regional Jail at 11:58 p.m., Monday night, March 29, and released the following morning on a $5,000 unsecured bond. No one was injured in the incident at 17 Church Street in the rear of the old Murphy’s Building less than a block off the western end of East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. See the linked arrest story for more on Carson’s previous June 8/9, 2020 news cycle appearance in Royal Examiner, this one with political, rather than criminal overtones.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
This young groundhog (aka: woodchuck, whistlepig) was brought to us after it was found with a piece of plastic netting around its neck. This had cut into the neck tissue and left it open and infected.
Thankfully the finder was able to get this animal contained and into care quickly so that we could begin treating the wound.
Each year we see dozens of patients trapped in plastic netting. Songbirds, snakes, and other wildlife can easily become entangled in mesh netting.
Design your barriers with wildlife in mind. For example, using butterfly cages or very fine mesh netting (like the size of a window screen) are the safest options. If you have garden netting currently protecting any plants and you decide to remove it, please be sure to secure the netting in a bag or bin – not in a loose pile.
Our favorite option is to plant more so you can afford to lose some of your garden to a wild neighbors. These little changes you make on your property can help save wildlife!
Luckily, this groundhog is doing well! His neck wound is healing and he has since been placed with two other young groundhogs we have in care. The three will be raised together here at the Center and released later this summer.
Groundhogs are commonly thought of as pests because of their burrows and appetites. Please remember it is not legal (or humane) to relocate animals in Virginia. This time of year, many groundhogs are raising babies so relocation would create many orphans. Always use humane eviction techniques and never trap and relocate. When possible, wait until early fall to evict groundhog families to give the young the best chance of survival. Learn more here.
Local News
Samuels Public Library introduces Playaway Launchpads
Samuels Library has added twelve Playaway Launchpads to its circulating collection. Launchpads are kid-friendly, pre-loaded tablets with content for children, designed with a simple, easy-to-use interface. The devices are instantly ready for use with no download time or need for Wi-Fi. The tablets contain apps, storybooks, and videos that are appealing to children, yet educational.
“Some of the Launchpads are designed to prepare children for Kindergarten, and some walk children through the learning-to-read process, all in a fun, engaging way,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We also have Launchpads that focus on math and science concepts. We are very pleased to offer these resources to our patrons.”
The new Launchpads can be found in the Youth Services department of the library. Patrons may check them out for a two-week period, with no renewals or holds.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Local News
The ultimate sacrifice again acknowledged this Memorial Day 2021
Approximately 50 people – up 20 from last year’s initial COVID-19 pandemic-impacted ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse grounds – gathered Monday, May 31st at noon for the tenth annual Memorial Day remembrance of Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice at their nation’s call to arms. Co-organizers Malcolm Barr Sr. and Rob McDougall hope to return the event with its characteristic acknowledgment of the “Dogs of War” and blessing of local dogs to the Village Commons/Gazebo area next year.
As Barr has noted, crowds at pre-pandemic Memorial Day ceremonies had grown to estimates of 300, with as many as 20 dogs and their owners participating in the short ceremonial blessing and walk acknowledging the war dog training facility established in southern Front Royal/Warren County prior to World War II.
But if reduced in numbers due to pandemic restrictions on social distancing, finally now relaxed a little too late to re-organize this year’s event, the solemnity in remembrance of the nation’s wartime fallen by this year’s participants and spectators was no less meaningful and heartfelt.
“We will continue our tribute to the war dogs, as we pray for the dead of all wars,” Barr said in the run-up to this year’s event. During Monday’s ceremony, he read off the names of those Warren County veterans who gave their lives in the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars. Added to the list of names from Korea and Vietnam commemorated where the wreaths were laid Monday were Iraq War casualty David H. Sharrett II and Afghanistan War fatality Thomas R. Wilson.
After seven years as a Marine reservist following his dozen-year active duty stint, McDougall was off a temporary U.S. Marine active duty call based out of Quantico, to keynote this year’s ceremony after a call to order by vet and bagpiper Jim Lundt. Elected officials acknowledged as present were Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillespie, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, and fellow county supervisors Walt Mabe and Delores Oates.
“As we emerge from pandemic-related restrictions surrounding public gatherings, this year’s commemoration is again abbreviated, but it is no less meaningful. We gather today to acknowledge, and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, paid the ultimate price, in the defense of this nation; and to offer a prayer of thanksgiving for those willing to make such a sacrifice, and in consolation with the families and friends they left behind,” McDougall said in opening this Memorial Day ceremony 2021.
Later following his opening invocation, lay minister Michael Williams recounted the experience, including close to home with his father, of soldiers being separated from their four-legged military companions post wars causing emotional distress, as the dogs were sometimes categorized as obsolete military property to be disposed of as necessary. Fortunately, it is a policy that has been reversed in the modern era to the emotional benefit of both two and four-legged veterans, Williams noted.
Wreaths, as traditionally provided by Fussell Florist, were laid by Iraq war veteran USAF and Randolph-Macon Academy alumni Malcolm Barr Jr., and Meghan Bowers, executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County. They were accompanied by an Honor Guard of R-MA Cadets: Ahmed Hasanka, Maggie Tewell, Devon Serkins, and Emmett Jouet.
In closing this Memorial Day ceremony, McDougall reminded us that: “Freedom is not free. And for so many families, every day is Memorial Day. Please do what you can to support the families of service members that did not come home. Cherish each day of the freedom that these brave men and women have provided us. Remind those you gather with this weekend about the true meaning of Memorial Day. For it is both a day to mourn and to celebrate the courageous sacrifice that has been made to protect our way of life.
“Additionally, strive to be a person worth defending,” McDougall said of maintaining the ideals upon which the nation was founded in our day-to-day lives. “May God Bless the fallen, and May God continue to bless the United States of America. Thank you for being here today, and may you have a wonderful afternoon with your family, friends, and fellow Americans.”
Watch the event in the Royal Examiner video and browse additional photos below:
Wind: 6mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 6
90/63°F
91/68°F