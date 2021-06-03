Traffic crashes claim 14 lives during 2021 Memorial Day weekend

Approximately 50 people – up 20 from last year’s initial COVID-19 pandemic-impacted ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse grounds – gathered Monday, May 31st at noon for the tenth annual Memorial Day remembrance of Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice at their nation’s call to arms. Co-organizers Malcolm Barr Sr. and Rob McDougall hope to return the event with its characteristic acknowledgment of the “Dogs of War” and blessing of local dogs to the Village Commons/Gazebo area next year.

As Barr has noted, crowds at pre-pandemic Memorial Day ceremonies had grown to estimates of 300, with as many as 20 dogs and their owners participating in the short ceremonial blessing and walk acknowledging the war dog training facility established in southern Front Royal/Warren County prior to World War II.

But if reduced in numbers due to pandemic restrictions on social distancing, finally now relaxed a little too late to re-organize this year’s event, the solemnity in remembrance of the nation’s wartime fallen by this year’s participants and spectators was no less meaningful and heartfelt.

“We will continue our tribute to the war dogs, as we pray for the dead of all wars,” Barr said in the run-up to this year’s event. During Monday’s ceremony, he read off the names of those Warren County veterans who gave their lives in the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars. Added to the list of names from Korea and Vietnam commemorated where the wreaths were laid Monday were Iraq War casualty David H. Sharrett II and Afghanistan War fatality Thomas R. Wilson.

After seven years as a Marine reservist following his dozen-year active duty stint, McDougall was off a temporary U.S. Marine active duty call based out of Quantico, to keynote this year’s ceremony after a call to order by vet and bagpiper Jim Lundt. Elected officials acknowledged as present were Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillespie, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, and fellow county supervisors Walt Mabe and Delores Oates.

“As we emerge from pandemic-related restrictions surrounding public gatherings, this year’s commemoration is again abbreviated, but it is no less meaningful. We gather today to acknowledge, and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, paid the ultimate price, in the defense of this nation; and to offer a prayer of thanksgiving for those willing to make such a sacrifice, and in consolation with the families and friends they left behind,” McDougall said in opening this Memorial Day ceremony 2021.

Later following his opening invocation, lay minister Michael Williams recounted the experience, including close to home with his father, of soldiers being separated from their four-legged military companions post wars causing emotional distress, as the dogs were sometimes categorized as obsolete military property to be disposed of as necessary. Fortunately, it is a policy that has been reversed in the modern era to the emotional benefit of both two and four-legged veterans, Williams noted.

Wreaths, as traditionally provided by Fussell Florist, were laid by Iraq war veteran USAF and Randolph-Macon Academy alumni Malcolm Barr Jr., and Meghan Bowers, executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County. They were accompanied by an Honor Guard of R-MA Cadets: Ahmed Hasanka, Maggie Tewell, Devon Serkins, and Emmett Jouet.

In closing this Memorial Day ceremony, McDougall reminded us that: “Freedom is not free. And for so many families, every day is Memorial Day. Please do what you can to support the families of service members that did not come home. Cherish each day of the freedom that these brave men and women have provided us. Remind those you gather with this weekend about the true meaning of Memorial Day. For it is both a day to mourn and to celebrate the courageous sacrifice that has been made to protect our way of life.

“Additionally, strive to be a person worth defending,” McDougall said of maintaining the ideals upon which the nation was founded in our day-to-day lives. “May God Bless the fallen, and May God continue to bless the United States of America. Thank you for being here today, and may you have a wonderful afternoon with your family, friends, and fellow Americans.”

Watch the event in the Royal Examiner video and browse additional photos below: