Local News
Tragic Loss in Lake Holiday: 19-Year-Old Swimmer Found Deceased
Community Joins Together in Search Effort
In a somber turn of events, the serene surroundings of Lake Holiday witnessed an unfortunate incident over the weekend. A young swimmer, last seen off Beach 1, was later found to be missing.
Edil Borjes-Garcia, a 19-year-old resident of Sterling, Virginia, was reported missing on the evening of July 29th, around 8:08 pm. The Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received the distress call, which led to immediate action by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On their arrival at the scene, they started a search operation to find Edil.
Witnesses present at the site claimed Edil, known to be a competent swimmer, had been swimming without any visible signs of distress and wasn’t observed going under the water. The situation took a perplexing turn as he had vanished approximately an hour before the emergency call was placed.
Recognizing the severity of the situation, the FCSO Dive Team was called in for a comprehensive search and rescue operation. Their efforts were joined in the wee hours of Sunday morning by Search & Recovery teams from the Virginia State Police, the Stephens City Vol. Fire & Rescue Department, and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue. Many other volunteers from surrounding areas also came forward to assist in the search efforts.
Their combined efforts led to a heart-wrenching discovery on July 30th at 11:54 am. Divers found a body submerged in roughly 10 feet of water. Upon recovery and subsequent identification procedures, it was confirmed that the body was indeed that of the missing teenager, Edil Garcia.
Currently, the incident is believed to be a case of accidental drowning. Preliminary assessments show no indications of foul play or external interference.
This incident serves as a grave reminder of the unpredictable nature of water bodies. It’s crucial to ensure safety precautions are taken, even for seasoned swimmers.
The community’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Borjes-Garcia family during this immensely challenging time.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 31 – August 4, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 10, westbound – Single lane closures for pavement repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and the National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Single lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Route 645 (Manassas Run Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Warren County School Board Gears Up for Key Discussions in August
Employee, Student Concerns, and Agreements Take Center Stage in Upcoming Meeting
On August 2nd, starting at 5:30 pm, a closed session is poised to address crucial issues affecting both students and faculty.
Agenda Highlights:
- The initial closed sessions, scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm, will scrutinize topics such as student discipline matters, employee personnel challenges, potential contractual considerations, and legal counsel consultations. For those curious about specifics, the agenda items hint at detailed attachments for each segment.
- The public segment of the meeting is earmarked to start at 6:30 pm, opened by the School Board Chair with the Pledge of Allegiance and a Moment of Silence. Following this ceremonial beginning, the board will deliberate on the evening’s agenda, ensuring it captures all pertinent topics.
- Community participation is a segment that many will be eyeing, providing an avenue for locals to voice their concerns, suggestions, or lauds.
- The Consent Agenda promises thorough discussions: Mr. Tim Grant’s reports, the cooperation agreement between Virginia School for Deaf and Blind and Warren County Public Schools, and several requests led by Dr. Ballenger focusing on releases from compulsory attendance. Past meeting minutes are also on deck for review.
- The Reports segment will feature updates from both the Superintendent and the School Board.
- An update to the Instructional Priority Objectives (Grading Policy) spearheaded by Ms. Bragg and Policy GAE under Mr. Smith’s guidance form the crux of the Action Agenda.
- As the meeting draws to a close, the board will explore Policy Regulation DJ-R Update before formal adjournment.
A Meeting of Magnitude:
Warren County’s educational future relies heavily on the decisions made by its School Board. The forthcoming meeting, with its rich tapestry of topics, underlines the board’s commitment to providing the finest academic environment for its students and a conducive workplace for its faculty. All stakeholders are eagerly waiting to see how this mosaic of discussions shapes the educational landscape of the county.
Local News
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool Hours of Operation Update
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will close during the week, beginning Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, through September 4, 2023, due to WCPS fall 2023 school session.
Hours of Operation beginning Friday, August 11, 2023:
|Fridays
|5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 9:00 p.m.
|Sundays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.
Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-1021.
Local News
Warren Coalition Annual Award Winners, Larry M. Funk Award Winner Announced
On July 27th, a small crowd of Warren Coalition staff and members, along with members of the local community, gathered at the Warren County Community Center to recognize the Coalition members who went above and beyond in their service to the Coalition and the Warren County community this past year. They also recognized this year’s winner of the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County: Laura M. Nelson Haas.
The Annual Awards & Appreciation Luncheon started off with the recognition of Coalition members who had performed what is a basic yet the most important part of being a part of any organization: they showed up. Jessica Dandridge, Robbie Seal, and Susan Smith were recognized for attending 80% or more of committee and membership meetings, while Nick Croft was recognized for achieving perfect attendance throughout the year.
Throughout the year, Coalition members receive “stars” for supporting programs and events. At the luncheon, the person with the most stars is usually recognized as the Coalition Member of the Year, but this year, the race was tight—so much so that Robbie Seal was given an “Honorable Mention,” while Nick Croft and Michelle Smeltzer tied for the number of stars they received, earning them both the “Member of the Year” honor.
The final award of the day given was the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County. Larry was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. The award, first given in 2022, was established to honor his legacy.
This year’s recipient was Laura Nelson Haas. Laura was the school resource officer (SRO) at Warren County Junior High from 2000-2006. Norma Jean Shaw, who nominated Laura for this honor, wrote Laura was “well-loved” by the students and is still enthusiastically greeted by former students to this day. She described how Laura would always have a pocket full of dollars and would give a dollar to any student who was short on lunch money—and she didn’t keep track of who owed her. Some students paid her back, others didn’t.
Laura also worked with students—and sometimes their parents as well—to resolve conflicts without fighting.
“As her students came to know and trust her, Deputy Nelson often became the first person a child would turn to with family issues, including physical or sexual abuse. Steering those children to the proper help made her realize that she could help even more as an investigator,” Shaw wrote.
Laura became a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigator and then completed the specialized training required to become a sex crimes investigator. Throughout her career, she has worked many cases, impacting dozens of children for the good.
Shaw concluded her nomination with the following: “Many of those helped by Laura are children who have been victimized, and their names cannot be told. Suffice it to say they are living better lives today because of her commitment and dedication to helping each of them. And that is thanks enough for Laura.”
Laura received a $500 award as well as a crystal trophy to commemorate her award.
“Larry was a really fantastic human being,” she said. “This is really special. Thank you so very much.”
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
More on the Front Royal Little League 8-10 Year-Old All Stars 2023 Season Town Proclamation
We at Royal Examiner wanted do expand on the acknowledgment of the Proclamation approved by the Front Royal Town Council, and signed by Mayor Lori A. Cockrell on Monday, July 24, recognizing the achievements of the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Star team. While not included in the agenda packet downloaded prior to the meeting, we subsequently acquired the Proclamation text from the Council Clerk Tina Presley, along with the presentation photo taken by Town Manager Joe Waltz — thank you, Tina and Joe.
Here is the Proclamation, listing the coaches and players names, as read into the council meeting record in full: PROCLAMATION:
Recognition of Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team 2023
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record; and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team won the District 3 District Championship, and advanced to the Little League Virginia State Tournament in Abingdon Virginia; and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team battled out of the losers bracket by going on to beat teams from Ridgeview, Spotsylvania, Tuckahoe, and South County to play in the 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star State Championship game and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team coached by Jesse Henry, Shane Wines, Joe Cook, and Jamie Seal and along with the 2023 team members Brayson Cook, Trenton Cook, Jase Delfi, Max Elliott, Weslee Grindle, Miles Henry, Kam McIntrye, Jace McLendon, Hunter Seal, Jorge Smelser, Braxton Tolson, and Remi Wines, leave a lasting legacy on this community; and,
“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and the Front Royal Town Council recognize and congratulate the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team for a very successful baseball season.”
We will add that information online indicates that Front Royal defeated Bridgewater for the District 3 title, and lost to Vienna American in the Virginia State Tournament finals.
Royal Examiner congratulates the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Stars for their achievements, and acknowledges all this community’s youth for their participation and contributions to youth sports here. Always remember, keep your eye on the ball and your head in the game — whatever “game” that might be.
See the Proclamation read into the record and the presentation to team representatives beginning at the 3:45 mark of the linked Town meeting video.
Local News
Kiwanis Club Gifts “BookWorm” Vending Machine to A.S. Rhodes Elementary
Revitalizing Reading: A Reward-Based Approach to Encourage Literacy
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal has taken an innovative step towards encouraging reading habits among the young students of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. With the recent installment of the “BookWorm” vending machine, students can now earn books as rewards for exhibiting positive behavior, good grades, and regular attendance.
Kiwanis Club’s commitment to enhancing the joy of reading stands out as they seek to reintroduce the thrill associated with books. For Principal Lori Layman and the educators at A.S. Rhodes, this presents an opportunity to reinforce positive behaviors and habits amongst the students.
To claim their reward, students, upon showing characteristics of being respectful, responsible, and positive, receive a special Inchy golden token from their teachers. This token can then be used to access their choice of book from the vending machine. The immediate gratification of receiving a tangible reward amplifies the incentive to maintain and further these good habits.
Mike McCool from the Royal Examiner captured the excitement during a brief interview at the school, showcasing the machine’s functionality. The overwhelming enthusiasm for the machine was evident, with students eager to explore the variety of books available.
While Kiwanis Club has borne the cost of this innovative tool, it wasn’t a solitary effort. The community has come together in various capacities to ensure all elementary schools in the county have their book vending machines. The Rotary Club and other philanthropists, including Craig Zunka, have actively contributed to this mission.
These vending machines represent more than just an immediate reward. They are a long-term investment in the education and character-building of the students. By tying the reward to positive behaviors, the initiative fosters an environment that celebrates and promotes virtues like kindness, responsibility, and, most importantly, the joy of reading.
This collaboration between A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the Kiwanis Club epitomizes the potential of community partnerships. Such endeavors not only directly benefit students but set the stage for a brighter, more literate future.
Click here for more information about the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal.
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
84/59°F
86/63°F