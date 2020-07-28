Local News
Train crossing blockages and noisy target practices rile Warren County residents
Trains and gunfire have gotten Warren County residents riled up in recent weeks, specifically on the latter front uninhibited target practicing the constant noise from which has proved a nuisance to residents of Rockland’s Clearback subdivision.
Then there are the trains.
Rockland has three crossings – Rockland Road, Fairground Road, and Ashby Station Road – and it is a given that increasingly often slow moving or stationary trains sometimes will block all three of the entrances to or exits from the area. On occasion, road traffic has been held up for up to 30 minutes. I know. I live there.
It is generally realized by county authorities that this in itself can provoke a life or death situation, which it recently did when a resident, commercial airlines pilot Clark Cummings, reacted badly to a wasp sting and was unconscious and possibly near death when emergency technicians (EMTs) successfully treated him on arrival and in route to Warren Memorial Hospital. According to his wife, AnnMarie, the rescue trip was interrupted by train-blocked railroad crossings.
“Like the (Morgan Ford) low water bridge, do we have to wait for a death to occur before something is done about this situation?” she asked, referring to the new, two-lane bridge crossing the Shenandoah river in the Rockland area.
In the case of target practice, which can be heard almost any time of the day or early evening – including Sundays – the Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing next month on a petition signed by most Clearback residents, and by the owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, to abate the noise and, in the hopes of the neighborhood, to lawfully halt target practice in the area. James Harper, a Rockland activist, is leading the charge.
For information on the railroad problem, I went to departing County Administrator Doug Stanley for an update. Stanley and previous Warren supervisory boards had agreed that blockages at any of the three crossings could endanger lives if emergency vehicles were held up; and were, in any event, a nuisance to residents trying to make doctor, dentist or business appointments, or even get to and from the grocery store.
Former Warren County Supervisor Tom Sayre, beaten in the last election, raised more awareness by supporting a proposed bridge at the Rockland Road crossing as part of his failed reelection bid. The proposal was taken seriously and appeared to gain impetus to where it is today.
Federal funding in the amount of $15.2 million was approved two years ago, based on a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimate. Since then, earlier this year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission applied for an additional $7.3 million after learning from Norfolk Southern railroad that establishment of a third track was envisioned to accommodate the huge increase in train traffic, much of which is handled by the Inland Port Authority, Stanley said the bridge-building project may commence on approval of the additional funding and will be supervised by VDOT.
Stanley acknowledged that “the Rockland community and its residents have been dealing with … rail blockages of Rockland, Fairground, and Ashby Station roads for many years.
“While we have had some success working with Norfolk Southern … the ultimate solution remains the construction of a (bridge) crossing to provide uninterrupted access to the community. This is important for residents and businesses in the area, but extremely important for the provision of emergency services. Five to 10 minutes could mean the difference between life and death in responding to a medical call,” Stanley observed.
And that’s what the family of our neighbor with the life-threatening insect sting emphasized after he survived the potentially deadly allergic reaction.
Stanley, in his waning days and before the announced resignation of his deputy, Bob Childress, credited Childress “for his efforts in helping the county navigate this process and secure much needed funding to address this long-standing issue.” Childress was a former administrator for VDOT.
A target date for the start of the construction of the bridge? Not yet, but a Rockland Road crossing overpass appears at least to be on the horizon.
Governor Northam urges Virginians to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Ralph Northam is reminding all Virginians to prepare now as peak hurricane season approaches and the Commonwealth continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Governor and his cabinet joined state-local public safety agencies for a virtual exercise to test Virginia’s hurricane readiness and address the challenges of managing disaster response and recovery efforts during the ongoing health crisis.
“Hurricane season brings added challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring that Virginians know their risks, get prepared, and stay informed,” said Governor Northam. “Our administration remains actively focused on planning for simultaneous emergencies, and we will continue to adjust our plans as needed to protect public health and keep the Commonwealth safe. As our government agencies prepare for the possibility of a complex incident involving a major natural disaster amid virus outbreaks, it is also important that individuals and businesses make sure they are ready as well.”
One of the key statewide coordination efforts is the development of the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which highlights preparedness, response, and recovery actions in the event of tropical weather in coastal areas of the Commonwealth. This year’s guide includes pandemic considerations such as updating kits to include sanitation and personal protective supplies and following public health guidance. The Commonwealth is also preparing to adjust operations to ensure the delivery of critical services while adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping people safe from storm impacts.
“As public safety professionals, the staff at our state agencies are accustomed to managing multiple issues at once, and are specifically trained in hurricane response,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “I have confidence in our preparedness efforts and ask that Virginians also take the time to plan for the hurricane season.”
The traditional Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and forecasters are projecting an above-average season—there have been eight named storms so far this year, and the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall in Texas on July 25.
Virginians know the devastating impacts of hurricanes and tropical storms and recognize these threats are not isolated to coastal areas. High winds, flooding, and tornadoes have also caused significant damages to inland communities. Hurricanes can be unpredictable in terms of timing and scope, and this year, it is particularly vital to prepare for hurricane season in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This exercise was extremely beneficial, not only in strengthening our overall hurricane coordination efforts but in identifying limitations and risks due to COVID-19 and operating in a more dispersed, virtual environment,” said Curtis Brown, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “Understanding how we can enhance our preparedness, especially to support our most at-risk populations, is critical to the success of any disaster response and recovery.”
Governor Northam is calling on all Virginians and those visiting the state to prepare now by knowing your risk, purchasing flood insurance, developing a family communication plan, and making an emergency kit. It’s important to know what to do to protect yourself, your loved ones, your business, and your community.
• Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. It is important to note that the zone colors have been updated for 2020. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.
• Complete a family communication plan. Prepare for how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go. Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans is available here.
• Check your insurance coverage. Remember, there may be a waiting period for a flood insurance policy to become effective, and be aware that not all hurricane-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies. Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your insurance agent for any changes. If you are not insured against floods, talk to your insurance agent, or visit floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.
• Make an emergency kit. Assemble an emergency kit that includes nonperishable food, water, medication, sanitary supplies, radios, extra batteries, and important documents. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit here.
• Stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats at vaemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes. Additional information about preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Weekly Scavenger Hunt begins Monday, July 27, to support local Front Royal businesses
Beginning Monday, July 27, the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) will host four weekly Scavenger Hunts to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.
THOUSANDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away through weekly scavenger hunts and drawings, at random, of winners through media partners, The River 95.3, and Royal Examiner contests. The scavenger hunts and contests are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.
One $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize gift card package will be awarded each week. Additional weekly gift card prizes will also be given to lucky winners.
Access the scavenger hunt clues each week from July 27-August 23 at discoverfrontroyal.com or on Facebook @DiscoverFrontRoyal and enjoy a socially distanced drive or walk around town while solving the weekly clues. Email answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com for a chance to win the $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize or additional gift card prizes.
Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of the community, and residents and guests are encouraged to Eat and Shop Local. The Town of Front Royal, The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, and the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce are proud to help locals support their local businesses.
Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations
Go to Discover Front Royal at www.discoverfrontroyal.com/discoveredor the Town of Front Royal Facebook Page for official rules and regulations.
High School Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony – Questions & Answers
Here is the latest information on the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony for both Warren County High School and Skyline High School.
Warren County ceremony will be Friday, July 31, 2020, and Skyline High School on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
The following information was provided by Warren County Public Schools and applies to both high schools:
8 am (graduates with the last names starting with A – K)
10 am (graduates with the last names starting with L – Z)
Staff will begin directing cars at 7 am for the 8 am ceremony. The parking lot will not be open for the first ceremony until 7 am. Instructions for parking for the 10 am ceremony will be given to students when they pick up their parking tickets.
Parking is not first-come, first-serve. You will be directed to a designated parking spot.
From the onset of this crisis and subsequent school closure, it has been our intention to provide the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked carefully and diligently within the guidelines from the CDC, Governor’s office, and the Health Department to plan this event. While the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is unique and unlike anything we have done before, we hope that our sincere sentiment of pride, celebration, and care for the well-being of our graduates, staff, and community are clear. We have developed a commencement ceremony that recognizes each graduate while adhering to the guidelines as required in these circumstances.
With the cooperation of all involved, the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony will be a safe celebration worthy of our students’ accomplishments!
Each graduate will be given two numbered tickets, one ticket is required for each vehicle. Tickets will only be issued once all senior responsibilities have been met.
Tickets need to be picked up from your school main Office during the following times:
July 22nd – from 10 am to 2 pm
July 23rd- from 10 am to 2 pm
July 24th- from 10 am to 2 pm
Please note the following requirements in order to make our ceremony a successful event.
DRIVE-IN CEREMONY PROCEDURES
1. Graduates will receive their two numbered car admission tickets with their full name as it appears on their diploma. These tickets will be used as admission tickets for parking purposes; tickets must be presented for admittance. In addition, graduates will receive a keepsake ticket for diploma presentation with their first and last names. Graduates must carry this ticket with them in order to receive their diplomas.
2. Two standard-sized vehicles (including the graduate) will be admitted into the parking lot at the same time. You will park together, as directed by local law enforcement or a member of your faculty. For the safety and consideration of all parties involved, all persons must be seated inside the vehicle when entering your campus.
3. Graduates and their vehicles will be lined up in the parking lots closest to the football stadium. Parking directions will be provided by faculty/law enforcement upon arrival.
4. After opening remarks and speeches, graduates will begin to receive their diplomas. Working from the far side of the parking lot, the row attendants (faculty members) will signal for the first five graduates in the row to exit their cars and proceed towards the stage in a single file line to accept their diplomas from the administrative team.
5. Graduates and their families will be directed by a faculty member when to exit their vehicles to line up to receive their diplomas. There will be a designated area in front of the stage reserved for families to take pictures. Family members are asked to enter and exit this area as your graduate enters and exits the staging area.
6. Once the graduate receives his/her diploma, he/she and family members will return to their respective vehicles. Once all graduates have received their diplomas and have returned, they will be declared graduates with the official turning of the tassels.
7. Following the ceremony, the parking lot attendants will release rows of parking.
STANDARDS & EXPECTATIONS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING AND THE CEREMONY
1. If you or a family member has a compromised immune system, please give careful consideration to attending the commencement ceremony. The health and safety of our graduates, their families, and our community at large is our priority.
2. Two standard-sized vehicles which include the graduate will be admitted into the parking lot. If you have a choice of vehicles, please be respectful of all attendees’ ability to see their graduate receive their diploma when determining which vehicle you’ll bring for graduation.
3. All attendees must remain in their vehicles or in between their two cars throughout the ceremony. An attendant will come to the vehicle for the graduate and families for the presentation of the diploma.
4. All administrators, faculty, and staff will be following CDC guidelines and wearing face masks, as well as adhering to the six feet rule for safe social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.
5. Graduates will not shake hands with administrators at the presentation of the diploma.
6. Spectators, other than those in admitted vehicles, are not permitted on school grounds. This rule is for the safety of our graduates, faculty, staff, and our community and will be enforced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Front Royal Police Department.
7. At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, graduates and their families are asked to leave school premises immediately. We realize the temptation to visit with friends and classmates will be strong, but it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of our community. Gatherings or loitering in groups on school grounds will not be permitted.
8. Graduates should feel free to decorate their caps as it is traditionally the case and their vehicles PRIOR to arrival on campus.
9. Gathering on school grounds prior to or after the ceremony is prohibited.
10. While this is indeed a celebration, we ask that all attendees refrain from blowing their horns until all graduates have received their diplomas and are officially declared graduates. We want to ensure that ALL graduates are honored as they are called to the stage to receive their diplomas. Please be respectful of all in attendance.
11. It is the expectation that all vehicles will remain for the entire ceremony.
We sincerely hope you enjoy this unique commencement ceremony and celebration!
We are so proud of the Class of 2020!
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. How will I get pictures of my graduate?
a. We will have two professional photographers from Victor O’Neill Studios at the commencement ceremony. The photographers will take pictures of each graduating senior as the diploma is received. There will be a QR code poster at the ceremony for you to view pictures for purchase once they are available.
b. Additionally, there will be an area in front of the stage reserved for families where pictures can be taken of their graduates. Please enter and exit in a timely manner in order to allow for the next family to see their graduate. There will be faculty present in order to help assist with this process.
2. What about additional family members who would like to attend?
a. In order to adhere to the mandated social distancing rules, we must enforce the attendance rules as set forth above. Only the two vehicles (one of which includes the graduate) with required tickets will be admitted into the parking lot.
b. Additional family members and friends will be able to watch the ceremony through a live-stream on YouTube.
3. Can I park somewhere else and walk over to the parking lot to watch the ceremony?
a. NO. For the health and safety of our graduates, staff, and community members, no spectators are permitted anywhere on school property.
4. Will there be a commencement program?
a. Yes. We will provide two commencement programs to each vehicle as they are admitted into the parking lot.
5. How will seniors receive recognition for their awards and scholarships?
a. Each graduate will be recognized as he/she crosses the stage to receive the diploma with an announcement of accomplishments, awards, and scholarships.
6. Can I meet my friends at school prior to the ceremony for pictures?
a. Unfortunately, for the safety of all, gatherings on campus before or after the ceremony will not be permitted. Please take your photos at home. Upon entrance on campus, you will need to proceed directly to your designated parking spot.
7. Can I still decorate my cap?
a. ABSOLUTELY! This is your graduation celebration, and we encourage you to decorate your cap (Remember school policies; no inappropriate language or messages and must not exceed 3 inches in height) as well as your vehicle. All decorations must be completed prior to arrival at school.
Commission recommends removal of Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol
Governor Ralph Northam today applauded a unanimous vote by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol recommending the removal of the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from National Statuary Hall. The Commission made its recommendation following a virtual public meeting hosted by the Department of Historic Resources (DHR). The Governor testified before the Commission in favor of removing the statue.
The eight-member state commission, authorized by the General Assembly, is charged with determining whether the Robert E. Lee statue should be replaced, and if so, recommend to the General Assembly a replacement to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia alongside George Washington in the United States Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection, where each state is entitled to two statues.
“The Robert E. Lee statue does not tell our full and true story, and it has never represented all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “I commend the Commission’s righteous decision to remove this relic from the halls of Congress and replace it with a new statue that embodies the inclusive Commonwealth we aspire to be.”
Since 1909, America’s first president George Washington has stood as Virginia’s contribution to the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol, along with Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The Virginia General Assembly established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol during its last regular session and tasked it with studying removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
Governor Northam appointed two Commission members, Dr. Edward Ayers, a historian and professor at the University of Richmond, and Dr. Colita Fairfax, a professor at Norfolk State University and chair of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The Senate of Virginia appointed Senator Louise Lucas and the Speaker of the House of Delegates selected Delegate Jeion Ward. During the Commission’s first meeting on July 1, the four appointed members elected three citizen representatives, Dr. Fred Motley of Danville, Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe, and a resident of Indian Neck, and Margaret “Margi” Vanderhye of McLean. DHR Director Julie Langan serves as an ex-officio member.
The Commission will now begin work to recommend to the General Assembly a prominent Virginia citizen of historic renown or renowned for distinguished civil or military to be commemorated in National Statuary Hall Collection. Governor Northam will transmit the Commission’s decision to the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress and request the immediate removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission will also be required to select a sculptor for the new statue, with preference given to a sculptor from Virginia; estimate the costs associated with the replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue, including costs related to construction and placement of the new statue, for the removal and transfer of the Robert E. Lee statue, and for any unveiling ceremony of the new statue; and recommend to the General Assembly a suitable state, local, or private nonprofit history museum in the Commonwealth for placement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission is required to hold at least one public hearing prior to making any recommendation to the General Assembly on a new statue. The next public meeting of the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will be announced here.
Jean’s Jewelers Grand Re-Opening
On Friday, July 24th, the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Jean’s Jewelers at 413-C South Street in Front Royal.
Jean Plauger found her passion for jewelry while working for the beloved Joe and Dot McDaniel of McDaniel’s Jewelers for twelve years. When the McDaniels retired, Jean carried on their tradition of high-quality services and exceptional customer service by opening her own store in the heart of Front Royal in May 1998. Nearly twenty-three years later, Jean and her friendly staff are still serving the local community – with gifts and creative ideas to accommodate any budget.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Jean presented gifts to the Front Royal Police Department’s Civilian-Employee-of-the-Year Dana Copp and Police Officer-of-the-Year Brad Pennington. Please join us in congratulating Officer Pennington and Dana Kopp for all of their hard work at the Front Royal Police Department.
Our camera was there and captured the moment in this exclusive video:
Warren County School Board resets school-start date for Aug. 27
The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Warren County School Board to set a new start date for the 2020-2021 academic school year, which will begin on Thursday, August 27 for students attending Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Division administrators have until August 5 to finalize plans for exactly what school will look like this fall, according to WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger, who led discussions during the School Board’s three-hour special meeting on Wednesday, July 22 in Front Royal, Virginia.
The School Board voted unanimously — with aye votes from Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members James Wells, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi in attendance — to heed advice from Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard to set the first day of school for August 27 rather than August 11.
The later start date will allow more time for new and returning teachers to partake in professional development that will prepare them for duties during what is expected to continue to be a pandemic-impacted school year.
The School Board’s vote also set the last day of school for June 8, 2021. The existing school calendar had the last day scheduled for June 4, 2021.
Sheppard explained that the WCPS Calendar Committee, which comprises one teacher from each school and possibly an administrator, got together earlier this month and made the recommendations for changing the school year start date.
New teachers will come on August 3-7 for orientation and professional development. All teachers will return for professional development on August 12-21.
“We took all the teacher workdays out of the first part of the school year and front-loaded them so that WCPS would have the opportunity to give our teachers the professional development that they need in order to be successful this school year,” Sheppard said.
“I like the extra training on the front end because that’s really where you’re going to need it with all this shifting around and virtual learning,” said Rinaldi, who represents the Shenandoah District.
Parent training opportunities and back-to-school events are scheduled for August 24, 25, and 26, according to the new calendar, giving local citizens the chance to meet teachers and administrators, and learn about the student curriculums.
Also during those dates, parents will be able to learn how to use the technology that WCPS will utilize during any virtual learning that will be scheduled for the upcoming academic year, said Sheppard.
In fact, all weather make-up days will become virtual learning days this school year, which now lasts only a few days longer than the original end date, a change that Williams said is “a big win for everybody.”
“Pushing the school year back will allow us a little more time to get prepared for the new school year and will give us the opportunity to get our teachers well-informed and well-prepared to deliver new instruction,” Sheppard explained.
Bower moved to accept the new school year calendar with a second made by Rinaldi.
“It’s going to be tough on everybody in our school system this entire year to make sure all of our students are educated,” said Williams, who added that he realizes how difficult it has been for WCPS administrators to rework the calendar, among other challenges.
“And I don’t think it’s going to get any easier this year,” he said. “The bottom line is that we have to take care of our students and our staff.”
The fully revised WCPS 2020-2021 School Year Calendar is available online at: https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/images/DOCUMENTS/Community/Revised_2020-2021_School_Calendar.pdf.
In the only other action agenda item during last night’s School Board meeting, members unanimously approved WCPS joining the Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP), a consortium of public school divisions in Virginia working collaboratively to improve student achievement as measured by Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments.
Ballenger explained that the CIP is designed to help instructors by providing them with activities and assessments that are highly aligned to Virginia’s Curriculum Frameworks in content and rigor.
“These resources have been submitted by teachers who have demonstrated superior performance as evidenced by their students’ scores on Virginia’s SOL assessments,” he said, adding that the CIP also analyzes data across the consortium to identify successful schools and divisions and share their practices with other consortium members.
Currently, the consortium consists of all school divisions in Region VII and Region VIII, as well as individual school divisions, such as Botetourt, Alleghany, Nelson, Page, Shenandoah, Essex, King and Queen, Waynesboro City, Danville, and Colonial Heights.
The cost of the CIP is $10,744 annually and Ballenger said WCPS will fund it through instruction and by absorbing an administrative position.
Bower made the motion to accept WCPS joining the CIP, with a second by Wells.
The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent reviewing the draft WCPS 2020-2021 Reopening Plan, which included four options that will be provided in an upcoming survey to be distributed to the community for input.
The first three options presented last night included variations on in-school learning for different grade levels on alternating days combined with some virtual learning.
Three of the options would make Wednesday a remote learning day for ALL students so that deep cleaning may be performed at all the schools and on all the buses to help sanitize against the spread of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fourth option would set all instruction at all grade levels to be delivered remotely for the first quarter of the school year.
Regarding the Blue Ridge Technology Center, WCPS is exploring various options for instruction and plans to release more information closer to the start of school.
Likewise, online instruction for students attending Mountain Vista Governor’s School will begin on August 10, with plans to add in-person instruction in September after school divisions have established both instructional and transportation schedules, according to the reopening plan.
Students receiving special education services may include increased time for face-to-face learning and/or direct instruction, as determined by each student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP). Instructional delivery will be designed to ensure the least restrictive environment as required by each student’s IEP and IEP teams will review individual student data to determine the need for supplemental instruction, according to the plan.
Students with disabilities also will continue to receive access to instructional materials for use at home, as needed, including assistive technology tools.
School Board member Wells, who represents the Happy Creek District, thanked the WCPS administrators for working diligently on the available options, which may or may not change before being distributed in a survey for the community’s input. “I know you’ve been burning the midnight oil working on them,” he said.
Bower, who represents the Fork District, said she hasn’t “slept the last few nights just thinking about all of this and how it’s going to happen and I absolutely agree that this K through 3 — and most likely K through 5 — they need to be in the classroom every day. They need the socialization; they need the instruction; you can’t teach reading virtually,” she said.
All students also need the safety of attending school, Bower said. “For many of our students, [school] is the safest place they can be. And they need the two meals a day we offer. I worry about our students that aren’t going to be there five days a week. Are we going to need to address getting meals to them?”
Sheppard said the administrators are working on that now. Transportation schedules also are being devised as part of the plan, as are technology needs, with all WCPS students in grades K-12 being provided with a laptop.
“I would like to see all of our students in school every day for equity reasons,” said Bower, who did not wear her mask during the meeting. “But right now, I don’t see how that’s going to happen.”
A lot of parents are ready for their children to return to school, while others remain uncomfortable with that idea, she said, adding that the School Board has “to find a way to accommodate everybody as best we can.”
Superintendent Ballenger said both transportation and classroom space — which must follow federal and state social distancing guidelines — are affecting decisions for WCPS, which is considering how to utilize the space within the middle schools to also accommodate fifth-graders, for instance. In turn, that idea would make more space available in the elementary schools for social distancing.
“It’s a lot to process,” said Williams, who represents the North River District.
Time is a factor in finalizing the reopening plan, Ballenger acknowledged, adding that there is still a lot of planning that must get done by August 3, when new teachers arrive. “The further we push this off, the more difficult it is to make sure we get all of our ducks in a row,” he said.
“The more students we can get in school, the better, I think, personally,” said Williams, who also wore no mask during the meeting.
The School Board requested that Ballenger put together a survey for the community to respond to the options, which is forthcoming.
The next scheduled School Board meeting is Wednesday, August 5 and it is expected that the School Board will approve a reopening plan then. Once approved, the plan then must be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education.
Watch the entire Warren County School Board meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
