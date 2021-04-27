Train your nose

The emotional devastation that accompanies a loved one’s suicide can be different from other types of loss. While you’ll likely experience many of the usual emotions associated with grief, there are other intense feelings that may be triggered if a loved one dies by suicide.

Expect strong emotions

The grieving process after a suicide is different for everyone and can vary depending on your beliefs, family background, and your relationship with the deceased.

One emotion that you may experience after a suicide is guilt. This can first manifest as confusion over why the person took their own life, followed by imagining “what if” scenarios. You may even blame yourself for not doing more.

Additionally, the grief caused by suicide can lead to strong feelings of anger, either toward yourself and others for missing the signs or toward the deceased for abandoning you. This can result in feelings of rejection and despair.

Furthermore, the persistent stigma around suicide can make it difficult to talk about it. You might also feel a sense of relief that your loved one is no longer suffering.

Seek support

It’s normal to experience a variety of difficult and conflicting emotions if a loved one dies by suicide. One of the best ways to work through your grief is to reach out to family and friends for comfort. It may also be beneficial to join a support group for people affected by suicide.

Expressing your thoughts and emotions rather than suppressing them is an important part of the healing process. Just remember to take things one day at a time and do what feels right for you.

If you’re struggling to work through your grief, there’s help available. A variety of health professionals and organizations can offer their support.

PTSD

For some people, the experience of losing a loved one to suicide can cause symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder such as flashbacks, nightmares, and a persistent fear that another disaster will occur. These intense reactions can last for weeks or months, and recovery from symptoms is a gradual process.