Transit agencies see ridership increases statewide
Transit agencies across Virginia are seeking to increase ridership, even if it means dropping fares.
Throughout this month, the Virginia Railway Express, which connects Central and Northern Virginia to the District of Columbia, is suspending rail fares to mitigate the closure of several Metrorail stations in the commonwealth as well as increase ridership.
VRE head Rich Dalton said the temporary elimination of fares will “maximize VRE’s usage” as transit agencies promote their services and see increases in passengers.
Nearly 8 million passengers traveled by rail and bus through the commonwealth in June, which was nearly quadruple a low of 2.2 million in April 2020, according to data from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Those numbers cover all public transportation agencies in Virginia including Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s MetroRail, MetroBus and MetroAccess services.
Data show that ridership statewide is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Greater Richmond and Alexandria transit companies are among several transit systems whose ridership is now higher than it was before the pandemic, said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
The transit company in Richmond served 777,000 riders in June, which was 15,000 more than in June 2019.
DeBruhl said statewide increases are due to several factors, including transit operators making rides free, carefully monitoring community use and needs and campaigning across the commonwealth.
In March, the state launched the “Rediscover Your Ride” campaign to boost confidence in public transit. DeBruhl said another campaign will occur this month after seeing a stark rise in ridership this past March.
That effort will aim “to really get folks to discover transit as an alternative to getting in a single-occupant vehicle and getting where they need to go,” DeBruhl said. “So continuing that safety message, that availability message, I think is an important part of restoring ridership on our systems.”
Amtrak also saw an uptick in ridership as more passengers are traveling by rail, according to an Aug. 30 announcement by Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.
A total of 110,256 passengers traveled on state-supported Amtrak trains in July, a 19.8% increase over pre-pandemic ridership in July 2019.
The authority said the addition of two new roundtrips, one to Norfolk and another to Roanoke, have provided more options for passengers.
D.J. Stadtler, executive director of the authority, said the demand for passenger rail is evident in the ridership increases.
“With the launch of two new roundtrips and the resumption of another, we know that rail works for the commonwealth and look forward to further expanding service throughout the state,” Stadtler said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
WASHINGTON — COVID-19 booster shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”
The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of if and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.
The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.
Jha said Tuesday he expects there may be updates on the booster for kids under 12 at some point later in the fall.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement about the boosters last week that the new bivalent shots are “formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.”
“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,” Walensky said.
During Tuesday’s briefing Walensky urged people to get the booster shot, noting that 375 people on average are dying daily from COVID-19 within the U.S.
That number, she said, is “well above the around 200 deaths a day we saw earlier this spring, and in my mind, far too high for a vaccine preventable disease.”
Despite a lack of new funding from Congress to address COVID-19 domestically and abroad, Biden administration officials stressed Tuesday that there are enough doses for all eligible people to get a booster shot heading into the winter.
But Jha said that only happened after officials pulled money from other public health priorities to secure the vaccine doses. He also said it is “critical” U.S. lawmakers provide the White House with the $22.4 billion officials believe is needed to continue responding to COVID-19.
“Congress is aware that if we do not continue to fund the response, things can easily go backwards,” Jha said.
Regulators question decision-making power for fossil fuel plant closures
The State Corporation Commission is asking the General Assembly to consider granting it more power over decisions related to the retirement of fossil fuel plants, a move some environmental lawyers say isn’t a pressing priority.
In an annual report to legislators, the commission highlighted what it called its “lack of proactive authority, under current law, to protect reliability and security of electric service resulting from (Virginia Clean Economy Act)-directed retirements unless there is a request by the utility.”
The commission further wrote that “an after-the-fact review or finding of harm to reliability and/or security of electric service would leave the commission with few options to protect customers.”
Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, the state’s two largest electric utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power, must retire their fossil fuel plants by 2045 as part of the legislation’s goal to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury.
However, the VCEA allows utilities to petition the SCC to keep those plants open longer if they believe closing them could negatively affect reliability. Fossil fuel plants continue to be used as power generation backups for emerging renewable energy sources.
“If the General Assembly intends to leave this discretion solely in the hands of utilities, that is what the current law accomplishes,” the judges wrote. “The General Assembly may wish to consider a required update or analysis from the Commission in close proximity and prior to unit closure.”
While agreeing with a broader need to restore authority to the SCC, Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Will Cleveland said retirement decisions aren’t an imminent concern, since the deadline for these facilities’ closures isn’t for another 23 years.
“There are far more pressing matters,” said Cleveland, who has lobbied for major reforms to the state’s system of reviewing electric utility rates.
Cleveland also noted the SCC has other tools at its disposal to oversee the utilities’ energy transitions, including reviews of the integrated resource plans Dominion and Appalachian Power are required to file with regulators every three years.
House Bill 528, signed into law in 2020, additionally allows the SCC to set the time period for the utilities to pay off the remaining costs of retired facilities, which ratepayers can continue to pay for after they shut down.
Natural Resources Defense Council Virginia Policy Director Walton Shepherd said concerns over reliability being impacted by fossil fuel plant retirements are a “scare tactic” against the renewable energy movement.
The regional electric grid of which Virginia is a part, PJM Interconnection, provides reliability oversight, Shepherd added, as does the North American Electric Reliability Council, or NERC.
“It’s just completely disingenuous,” Shepherd said of the SCC’s comments in the report.
Requests for comment from leadership in both chambers of the General Assembly were unsuccessful Friday. Lawmakers are set to vote on a third SCC judge Wednesday when the legislature reconvenes in Richmond. Appointment of judges to the SCC has been a discussion point among the legislature for years.
Appalachian Power Company declined to comment. A Dominion spokesperson stated, “As we transition to renewables and meet the requirements of the VCEA, we remain laser-focused on delivering reliable service to our customers. We will continue working with regulators and policymakers to make sure we have the necessary tools.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
After tax change, Virginia sees 63% bump in revenue from sports betting
Virginia’s tax revenues from sports betting jumped 63% between June and July after state lawmakers ended what some described as a loophole that let betting apps deduct free-bet promos from their profits.
According to Virginia Lottery reports, sports betting revenues rose from $1.87 million in June to $3.06 million in July, the first month the new tax policy was in effect.
The stronger tax revenues came despite a summertime dip in wagering on sports, with about $266 million wagered in July compared to $295 million in June.
When Virginia legalized sports betting in 2020, the legislation approved by the General Assembly allowed betting apps to essentially write off money they spent on free-bet promotions to attract new bettors. In other words, the more free bets the companies were offering to grow their business, the less they would have to pay to the state in taxes.
After learning some betting platforms were producing little to no tax revenue, Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, pushed to end the exemption. The change was part of the state budget approved early this summer and took effect July 1.
“It’s just turning out great,” Sickles said in an interview Friday.
The increase wasn’t solely attributable to the tax change. Some of it was a result of the apps having to pay out less in winning bets. But lottery data show sports betting platforms deducted about $8 million from their June revenues for free-bet promos. In July, that fell significantly to $0.4 million.
At the start of the year, only four of 11 sports betting operators reported positive gross revenues subject to taxation. In July, eight of 14 operators reported positive revenues, which Sickles called “a big improvement.”
“People enjoy it,” Sickles said. “It’s a different kind of bettor. People that do this don’t do any other type of gambling. A lot of them.”
The tax change drew some pushback from the sports betting industry, which argued the hastily approved provision would create confusion and limit growth.
In a statement, Bea Gonzalez, a lobbyist for the Virginia Sports Betting Alliance, criticized the change for being passed “with no public debate or discussion” and no hearing in a legislative committee. She called the change “a shortcut to slightly higher revenues” that will come at a cost to future revenues for the state from a stronger sports betting market.
“The short-term benefit to the state is at the cost of long-term revenue,” Gonzalez said. “Operators won’t offer as many promos as they have in the past, and the ultimate size of the legal market will be smaller than it otherwise would be.”
The change doesn’t prevent the platforms from doing free bet promos, but it makes it more costly for the companies to offer them.
Under Virginia’s sports betting law, the state taxes 15% of each betting platform’s adjusted gross revenues, essentially the amount left over after paying out winning bets. Most of that tax money goes into the state’s general fund, with 2.5% set aside for a fund meant to help people addicted to gambling.
Though most of the state’s sports betting operators are online-only, Virginia’s first brick-and-mortar sportsbook recently opened as part of Bristol’s Hard Rock Casino & Resort.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House
State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia.
In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job in the Biden administration that will require him to work full time.
“While I have loved every moment of the past thirteen years as your state legislator, I have decided to continue my public service in another capacity,” Keam said.
Keam’s departure won’t impact the balance of power in the House, where Republicans currently have a 52-48 majority. Last year, Keam was re-elected to his Fairfax County district, which includes the town of Vienna, with 68.7% of the vote.
At least one other Democrat, nonprofit leader Holly Siebold, had already announced a run for the seat, and the field was already growing Tuesday with the news the incumbent was bowing out of the race.
Karl Frisch, a member of the Fairfax County School Board, announced his own candidacy for the seat a few hours after Keam broke the news.
It’s unclear when Democrats will pick a nominee or when a special election might take place.
In a statement, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee said it was working on “plans to operate an open and fair process to choose our nominee.”
“We thank Mark for more than a decade of public service in the House of Delegates and honor the history he made as the first Asian-born immigrant and the first Korean American elected to any state-level office in Virginia,” said Fairfax County Democrats Chair Bryan Graham.
The timing of Keam’s departure creates some legal uncertainty over the process to replace him.
All 100 House districts were redrawn last year, but several Democrats said a special election would be held under the old district boundaries to fill the remainder of Keam’s term, which was set to expire in 2024. That means whoever wins the seat will be running in a slightly different district next year if they choose to seek a full term.
Under state law, either the governor or the House speaker get to set the dates of special elections to fill vacancies in the General Assembly, depending on whether the legislature is in session or not. The General Assembly is still in a special session and will return to Richmond Wednesday to pick a new judge for the State Corporation Commission. But if House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, doesn’t formally set the election date by the time that session adjourns, the power to schedule the election will fall to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
In his farewell message to constituents, Keam said he too did not know when a special election might take place to allow his district to pick a new representative for the 2023 legislative session.
“However, I am confident that our neighbors will be served well by anyone who is committed to the ideals of our nation which I cherish,” Keam said. “… Seeking to live free in a democracy is why my family and I came to America, and it is the core reason why I chose my public career path.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares announces $438.5 million agreement with JUUL
On September 6, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia and 33 other states and territories have joined a $438.5 million agreement in principle with JUUL Labs. This resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Virginia is set to receive $16.61 million over six to ten years.
JUUL must also comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
“Youth vaping is an epidemic, and from the get-go JUUL has been a leader in the e-cigarette industry. But JUUL targeted young people with deceptive social media advertising campaigns and misled the public about the product’s dangers. My office will continue to go after and hold accountable companies that market addictive products like e-cigarettes to minors, with no concern for their health or well-being,” said Attorney General Miyares.
It is both illegal and unhealthy for youth to purchase and use e-cigarettes. Despite this, the multistate investigation revealed that JUUL rose to its position as the most dominant player in the e-cigarette market by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth.
The investigation found that JUUL relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts, and free samples. It marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in attractive flavors to underage users. JUUL also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of young and inexperienced users. To preserve its young customer base, JUUL relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective.
JUUL deceived consumers by not clearly disclosed on the original packaging that the product contained nicotine – it also implied that it contained a lower concentration of nicotine than it did. Consumers were also misled to believe that consuming one JUUL pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of combustible cigarettes. The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims.
As part of the agreement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from:
- Youth marketing
- Funding education programs
- Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing
- Use of cartoons
- Paid product placement
- Sale of brand name merchandise
- Sale of flavors not approved by the FDA
- Allowing access to websites without age verification on a landing page
- Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA
- Misleading representations about the nicotine content
- Sponsorships/naming rights
- Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult
- Advertising on billboards
- Public transportation advertising
- Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)
- Use of paid influencers
- Direct-to-consumer ads, unless age-verified, and
- Free samples
The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product may be displayed and accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.
The following states joined Virginia in the agreement: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The investigation was led by Connecticut, Texas, and Oregon.
Make Labor Day weekend a celebration for all Virginians by putting traffic safety first
As students head back to school and Virginians celebrate this last stretch of summer, Virginia State Police is urging those traveling this weekend to do so safely and responsibly. It is imperative for motorists to stay alert, drive sober and wear their seatbelts during the Labor Day holiday weekend and every day, all year long.
“Last Labor Day, fatal crashes were half of what they were in 2020,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Because one traffic fatality is too many, I challenge Virginians to achieve zero fatal traffic crashes this holiday weekend. The recipe is easy: ditch distractions, drive sober, comply with posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt and be patient.”
Virginia State Police will have all available uniformed personnel on patrol over the 2022 Labor Day weekend conducting traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state‐sponsored, traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
The 2021 Labor Day weekend saw a reduction in fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. A total of 10 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2021 four‐day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 20 deaths in 2020 and 17 deaths in 2019*.
State police is also actively participating in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, an anti‐DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). State police is one of nearly 95 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of the year in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID‐related crashes.
“When Virginians choose to get behind the wheel after drinking, they risk their lives and the lives of others,” said Col. Settle. “Virginians statewide can expect to see more state and local law enforcement on the Commonwealth’s roadways through the Labor Day holiday as we seek to deter and apprehend impaired drivers through DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols.”
With the increased patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. Drivers are required to cautiously pass an emergency vehicle when unable to safely move over a lane. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
