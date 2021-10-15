Transplant daylilies and hostas in October

When you look at your yard or garden this fall, you probably see plants that should be separated or moved. We’re talking about daylilies that are choking each other so they won’t bloom as well next year.

How about that expensive hosta, for example, that has grown so big it no longer fits where it is? If you separate it, you’ll have two plants next year instead of one overgrown specimen. Here’s how to do it.

* Pick a new site and prepare the soil.

* At dawn or dusk, dig some distance around the old plant so you won’t cut the roots, then lift it out of the ground. Cut off its foliage 1 inch above the base.

* To divide it, place it upright on its side and cut with a large knife or a spade. Plant both parts immediately.

* Pat soil around the plant, leaving a ditch around it that creates a saucer to collect water. Water it regularly for two weeks.