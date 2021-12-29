Travel the world by cargo ship

If you want to see the world, have a little extra time, and aren’t fussy about the accommodations, consider ditching the cramped economy seats on a noisy airplane and travel by cargo ship instead.

Most travel bloggers say it’s not going to be faster or cheaper or more entertaining than a plane or cruise ship. And you might not want to try this right now, with cargo ships stacked up at ports and shipping at an all-time high-stress level. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, there were more than 400,000 seafarers (and presumably their handful of travelers) stranded at sea. The ship’s delays are your delays.

According to ABC News, the shipping company CMA CGM charges just over $100 per day to travel on one of their ships. Fares include meals (eaten with the crew), cabins with private bathrooms, and access to the ship’s library and recreational areas. You can take a short trip — as few as eight days on a Rickmers Group vessel — or spend months on board during an 83-day “around the world” adventure with a CMA CGM ship.

If you’re hoping for a budget-friendly cruise ship experience, though, you might want to think twice before booking passage on a cargo ship. Passenger space is always limited, so you’ll be one of just a handful of passengers or even all by yourself. According to Transitions Abroad, cargo ships usually don’t offer much in the way of planned activities, so you’ll need to make your own fun. Flexibility is also important — departure times and locations can and often do change. It’s a cargo ship first and a passenger vessel second, so seasoned cargo ship travelers say a sense of patience and a sense of humor are indispensable.

You won’t pay for luxury and you won’t get any, but if you’re an intrepid traveler who doesn’t care about frills and wants to see the world a little differently, cargo ship travel might be for you.