With careful planning, traveling with your pet can be easy and fun. Here’s how to prepare for a trip with your cat or dog.

Plan carefully

Many hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds welcome pets as long as certain rules are followed. If you’re traveling by air, be sure to contact the airline directly to familiarize yourself with their rules and regulations regarding animal transportation.

Make sure your cat or dog always wears a tag with your contact information on it. Additionally, it’s a good idea to keep photos of your pet handy. These will be invaluable if your animal gets lost.

Visit the vet

Make an appointment with a veterinarian. You’ll want your pet to have a clean bill of health and be up to date on their vaccinations before setting out. If you’re traveling internationally, check the other country’s rules for bringing pets over the border. Some require proof of vaccination and/or that the animal is microchipped.

Get your pet ready

If your four-legged companion isn’t used to traveling with you already, bring them on short trips beforehand to prepare for the big one. Make sure your pet has a crate that’s large enough to stand up and turn around in and that they’re comfortable spending time inside of it.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to take your dog for a long walk or play games with your cat before setting out. Being tired may make them less anxious.

Once your trip has begun, keep your cat or dog calm and comfortable. Provide reassurance by petting it and speaking to it in soothing tones. Make sure your pet has enough to drink and eat and let them out for potty breaks as often as you can.