Treat yourself to an at-home honeymoon

Restrictions put in place during the pandemic make it challenging, if not impossible, to travel to most prime honeymoon destinations. And once you arrive, who knows what restaurants and attractions will be open. So, while white sandy beaches and European cafés may be out of reach, a romantic staycation should hardly be considered settling for second best.

All the comforts of home

First and foremost, you don’t have to worry about contracting the coronavirus if you choose to honeymoon from the comfort of your home. Additionally, you’ll avoid the hassle of preparing for a trip — no need to renew your passport, get vaccinated, convert your cash, or buy travel insurance. Plus, you won’t have to pack, and you can be sure that the bedding hasn’t been used by strangers.

Indulge in an array of luxuries



Under normal circumstances, a trip to Paris or Tahiti would set you back a few thousand dollars. Without airfare and hotel bookings eating up your budget, you may be able to afford one or more indulgences. For example, you could:

• Order all of your meals from restaurants and get them delivered right to your door.

• Splurge on a high-end sectional sofa, king-size bed, or home theater system.

• Surprise your partner with designer lingerie and drink only fine wines every night.

Honeymooning at home allows you to start your life as a married couple in the comfort and privacy of your own home while indulging in food, wine, and gifts.