Food
Treat yourself!
Whether the sun is shining or the sky is overcast, having a delicious meal cooked for you at a restaurant is always a treat. Trendy, downmarket, exclusive, or popular establishments always present the perfect opportunity to relax, chat, or have a serious discussion.
Choosing a restaurant is always done with good food and fun in mind. Dressing up in your best clothes is a great way of turning an evening into a truly grand occasion. While some may delight in their culinary habits, others will never choose the same destination. Some will take pleasure in choosing the same restaurant, sitting at the same table, and enjoying their favorite dish, while others will love exploring new restaurants every time and always take delight in trying new dishes.
Choose a quiet, romantic atmosphere with soft jazz or love songs playing gently in the background when out as a couple. The meal can be accompanied by good wine, and you’ll be able to slowly savor several different courses.
Or, perhaps you’d rather try a pub where a more festive atmosphere will reign. Here, you can enjoy sharing appetizers accompanied by a refreshing pitcher of beer. The meal, and especially the company of your loved one, will be wonderful.
For an evening with friends, restaurants allow you to share a meal that appeals to everyone’s individual taste without dealing with the cleaning up. If the group is large and you haven’t seen each other for a long time, it’s always a good idea to reserve a separate room where you can make as much noise as you want without disturbing the other customers.
Successful grilling
Did you know that there is a technical difference between grilling and barbecuing? Grilling requires a relatively high temperature, more than 315° C, generated by open flames or embers. This method is often confused with typical barbecue cooking, which, in its traditional form, is very slow, using a low, indirect heat generated by smoldering logs or charcoal. Many hardware stores sell bags of woodchips of various types that can add delicious flavor to your grilled foods.
For cooking good cuts of meat, the technique of using indirect heat is very simple: all you have to do is light the burners on one side of a propane barbecue and place what you want to cook on the other side. This is also a good way to avoid charring the meat, which imparts carcinogenic substances called heterocyclic amines.
Crucial to any kind of grilling is the cleanliness of your barbecue and metal grill. Thoroughly brush and oil the grill before and after each use, and empty and clean out the pan that collects the fat drippings, usually located under the barbecue. Slacking off on basic barbecue maintenance might leave you with doubtful-tasting meats.
Cooking over charcoal can’t be beaten for creating that wonderful smoked flavor associated with barbecues.
Salmon, mango and avocado tartar
Delicate and refined, tartars are a gourmet delight. This fresh and exotic recipe will make you feel like you’re in heaven.
Ingredients
Servings: 4
• 16 ounces salmon (or red tuna), cut into small cubes
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce
• 1 French shallot, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
• 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds
• 1 mango, finely diced
• 1 ripe avocado, diced
• 2 cups arugula
• Olive oil, for garnish
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Combine the salmon, olive oil, lime juice, Dijon mustard, sriracha, French shallot, and black and white sesame seeds in a bowl.
2. Place a cookie cutter in the middle of a plate. Arrange a layer of mango, a layer of avocado, and a thin layer of the salmon mixture.
3. Garnish with arugula and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Reinventing old favorites
Over the past few years, the restaurant business has offered choices that are as diversified as they are interesting and entertaining. The trend is evolving toward healthy food, sometimes specialized, sometimes fusion cuisine. Today, dining out means tasting, discovering, experimenting, and exploring.
Over the past few years, people have been going to restaurants to try new dishes. They love being surprised while enjoying the familiarity of foods they have always loved. Forever searching for ways to meet their customers’ needs and expectations, many chefs and restaurateurs have risen to the challenge. Now restaurant menus include reinvented classics; a modernized grilled cheese, a hot dog, or redefined sophisticated hamburger. Our grandmothers’ dishes are recreated by adding oriental spices, and exotic dishes are transformed with local produce for a touch of regional flavor.
Over the past few years, bakers have rediscovered time-honored flours and now offer bread with a taste of yesteryear that can be found on many restaurant tables. Pastry cooks and chefs have rediscovered the passion of serving deliciously mouth-watering versions of traditional recipes. Menus are personalized according to season or special event and then deconstructed to be better reinvented later.
People want to eat better while searching for diversity and exoticism. Tastes are becoming more refined and specialized. Above all, there’s a prevalent desire to taste a little bit of everything that’s out there. Sought out are restaurants that serve a selection of tapas for a unique taste experience with every mouthful. Patrons are filled with wonder when presented with multilayered verrines and love dishes with samples of two, three, or four different miniature meals on the same plate.
Glazed fruit skewers
Sweet and juicy, fruit makes a great summer dessert. This delicious glaze enhances the natural flavor of the fruit to create a crowd-pleasing favorite.
Ingredients
Servings: 10
Skewers
• 10 strawberries, halved lengthwise
• 10 kiwi cubes
• 10 blueberries
• 10 pieces of pineapple
• 10 pieces of cantaloupe
• 10 wooden skewers
Simple syrup
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
Directions
1. Combine the water and brown sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the sugar is completely dissolved. If the mixture starts to boil, lower the heat slightly.
2. Once the sugar has completely dissolved, remove from the heat and allow to cool for 45 minutes.
3. Thread the fruit pieces one after the other on the skewers.
4. Brush the skewers with the simple syrup.
Al dente!
Even though pasta is usually linked with Italy, its origins, in fact, are in ancient China. Legend has it that Marco Polo brought back to Europe this culinary technique after traveling to the Far East. Wherever it comes from, “noodles” always make for a meal that is easily prepared and easily varied with limitless sauce possibilities. It’s no surprise that pasta is so popular around the world.
It usually takes less than fifteen minutes to obtain al dente pasta, which means it is tender on the outside but still firm inside. Be sure to use a large enough pan with plenty of water so that the pasta won’t stick together. When the water starts to boil, add a pinch of salt before putting it in the noodles. Use a wooden spoon to stir short pasta or a large fork for long pasta such as spaghetti, which should not be broken into smaller pieces for authenticity. Egg noodles take less time to cook than other types of pasta. Even after being drained in a colander, the pasta will continue to cook, so be sure to follow the cooking instructions as indicated on the package. You might even shorten the recommended cooking time by a bit if the pasta will be sitting for a while before serving.
One trick used by great chefs is to set aside a small quantity of cooking water before straining the pasta. They will then add this extra water to the sauce as they heat it up for service. This allows them to add volume back to the sauce as it reheats and reduces and helps the sauce stick better to the pasta.
Al dente means “firm when bitten,” or cooked ’till tender on the outside but still firm inside.
Roasted tomato and goat cheese bruschetta
Are you having guests over for a casual meal? These cheesy starters are sure to be a hit.
Ingredients
Servings: 8
• 20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 8 slices of baguette bread
• 8 tablespoons goat cheese
• Fresh basil, coarsely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• Honey, for garnish (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Toss the cherry tomatoes with olive oil and spread them into an oven-safe baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the tomatoes start to pucker.
3. Lay the bread slices on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until crisp.
4. Spread a tablespoon of goat cheese on each slice of bread.
5. Add some fresh basil and roasted tomatoes.
Drizzle some honey over the bruschetta before serving for a subtle sweetness.
