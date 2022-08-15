Tree Stewards announce a welcoming addition to the Royal Shenandoah Greenway

Bargain hunters can break out the fanny packs Saturday morning as the 17th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl begins at 7 AM. The event is always held on the second Saturday in August and covers over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. According to the event’s website, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307).

The Route 11 Yard Crawl has become a huge draw for bargain hunters and a source of revenue for residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations participating in the well-attended event. Localities see revenue added to their coffers through lodging, meals, and sales taxes.

Following a break during the Covid pandemic, the Yard Crawl Scavenger Hunt returns this year, with an app, the Free Traipse App. By visiting 15 of the 43 businesses, participants can get an official Yard Crawl t-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas card. Download the free app here.

Sarah Paul, a Middletown resident whose home is along the Rt. 11, has had yard sales in the past, but won’t this year. She said, “We’ve sold things every couple of years, but for me, the best part is rocking on the porch and people-watching!”

Mrs. Paul’s daughter, Elise, could not contain her enthusiasm, saying, “Yard Crawl? Fun! Money!” Elise’s sister, Abigail chimed in, “It’s great because you can get rid of the stuff in your house you need and make a profit!”

Tina Maddox, of Strasburg, says, “My husband and I have been going to the yard crawl every year since it started. We’ve weathered the blazing hot weather to gully washers and everything in between. We’ve come home with truckloads and there was a time we had to come home, unload and go out again.

My favorite story is from several years ago when we stopped at a house where two gentlemen were swinging on their front porch swing. My husband went up and sat down right in between them and asked them how they were doing. After they got over being dumbfounded, they chatted briefly before we left. Every year after that, we would go there and do the same thing. We all looked forward to it each year. Recently my husband met up with one of those men in a job in a surrounding area. Small world!”

Alex Shaw, a Stephens City native who now lives in Durham County, NC relayed, “Last year’s Yard Crawl was my first one back in almost 10 years. It was so much busier and so much more overpriced junk than I remembered from my earlier years going.

I used to love going so much, and found many wonderful treasures in the past, but I most likely won’t make the trip this year.”

A number of local businesses will have special discounts and sales during the event. Those offering “Crawl Specials” will display gold mylar balloons outside their business. Shoppers can expect specials such as half-price or ‘buy one get one” (BOGO) items, sidewalk sales, freebies, event-related items, drawing for prizes, and more.

Teresa Lamb, with Front Royal business Strites Doughnuts, says she will be selling her tasty wares on Rt. 11 at Dixie Glass and Mirror beginning at 7 AM.

The official Yard Crawl t-shirts are collectible, with each year featuring a different color. This year’s 17th Crawl t-shirt is a royal blue heather and costs $15 and $20, depending on size. They can be purchased at these locations:

Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation in Middletown

Edinburg Mill Museum in Edinburg

Main Street Classics in Stephens City

Route 11 Potato Chips in Mt Jackson

The Flea Market in Edinburg

The Strasburg Emporium in Strasburg

Shenandoah County Chamber of in Woodstock

Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market

Travelers Treasures in Woodstock

The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a collaborative effort between Shenandoah County Tourism, the County Chamber, and the Towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Middletown, and Stephens City.

For more information on the Crawl, inquire about vendor spaces available, or participating businesses, visit www.Route11YardCrawl.org or call 540-459-2542.