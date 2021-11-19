Tree Stewards announce free “Mini Events”, multiple approaches to learning best practices in tree care

The Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards are happy to announce that we have changed the format for our acclaimed “All About Trees” class. The Tree Stewards have been holding an annual class for residents and future Tree Stewards for over 20 years. Between the pandemic and the trend toward online learning, we realize that we need to make it easier for residents to learn the basics at their own pace.

To that end, we will be offering free “Mini Events” and multiple approaches to learning such as hands-on workshops, programs and videos to pick up knowledge about best practices in the selection, planting and care of trees. We encourage families to take advantage of this new format. Education is a primary piece of our mission.

We are grateful to Trees Virginia, the Virginia Urban Forest Council for awarding the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards a grant for $1,200 for the new “Mini Event” programs planned for the coming year.

Another piece of our mission is the care of public trees in Front Royal and Warren County. Some of this will be done in our workshops as we plant, mulch and prune. We also invite you to consider joining the Tree Stewards as a “Volunteer for the Urban Forest” a few hours a month to maintain the beautiful parks, street trees and green spaces where we all live and play.

The Tree Stewards participated in a community effort on Nov. 13 to plant 6 Willow Oaks at the Gertrude E. Miller Park next to Bing Crosby Stadium. A grant through Virginia Trees for Clean Water was received from the Department of Forestry. Partners in this effort included: the Warren County Democratic Committee, Jim Osborn, Town Arborist, Front Royal Public Works and the Warren County Dept. Of Parks and Recreation.

On Saturday, November 20 the Tree Stewards will be co-hosting a program at Samuels Library entitled “Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed.” Drop by to learn how to keep your tools in shape, bring your tools for inspection, and learn the right tool for the job. You will have the opportunity to speak with a certified Arborist and members of the Tree Stewards. Enter the drawing for a Pruning Tool gift bucket. The program starts at 10:00am.

On December 11 we head back to the Library for a program entitled “Conifers and Christmas Trees” Pine, Fir or Spruce? Can you tell the difference? Carrie Whitacre, Asst. Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia, Blandy Experimental Farm will lead this presentation. Weather permitting we will take a walk around the library to identify conifers. Be sure to enter the drawing for a free tree. Program starts at 10:15am.

Stay tuned to our website www.treesfrontroyal.org for more events to come in 2022!