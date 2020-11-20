Trees & Your Local Watershed: the Habitat of Happy Creek; Tree Stewards present free webinar Friday at 8 pm

A registration/kick-off event for HALO Read (Helping All Little One’s Read) will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 1-3 pm at the Lions Shelter #1 next to Fantasy Land in Front Royal. Families of children aged 0-5 should plan to attend to enjoy a fun-filled, socially distanced experience while registering for this free program (which is open to all Warren County residents). Administered by the Warren Coalition (in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS), HALO Read is an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.

Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make special deliveries possible for each child. The Warren Coalition is the affiliate partner charged with processing registrations and fundraising for the approximately $25 in postage fees to fund each child’s book per year, totaling $125 for the entire program from birth to age 5 (just over two dollars per month). Sponsors and donors are needed to ensure that every infant-preschooler in the county can have access to this impactful program implemented by The Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 by the ever-generous Dolly Parton.

At the kickoff event, the Warren Coalition will also recognize and thank the founding sponsors, who made bringing this fantastic program to children in Warren County possible.

Founding Sponsors Include

Rotary District 7570–through a matching collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County, and Rotary Club of Front Royal (to sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda)

American Woodmark

Windcrest Foundation

Middleburg Library Advisory Board

Many Generous Individual Donors.

To become a sponsor, donor, or to make your financial contribution a part of the Rotary District 7570 matching grant, simply log onto www.haloread.com. Through HALO Read, donors are also given an option to contribute an additional small donation of any amount to support literacy abroad, if they choose to expand their generosity internationally.

About the Registration Event at Fantasy Land Lion’s Shelter on 11/22/20

Attendees at the event will be required to wear masks and the event will follow social distancing practices. Attendance of the event is not required for registration for the program. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and mailed back to PO Box 2058 Front Royal, VA 22630. Learn more about Warren Coalition and HALO Read at www.haloread.com (please note, registration is not available online, an application must be filled out and mailed to Warren Coalition’s PO Box).

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.

About Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

WHAT MATTERS:

