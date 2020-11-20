Local News
Trees & Your Local Watershed: the Habitat of Happy Creek; Tree Stewards present free webinar Friday at 8 pm
To understand why so many organizations became upset by the removal of most of the trees and vegetation along Happy Creek, the Coalition to Save Happy Creek felt that an explanation of “Riparian Habitat” and how it works to maintain healthy waterways that help prevent flooding and pollution would benefit the public. They will also discuss options on how to repair the Happy Creek riparian buffer.
The above webinar is being hosted by two of the partners of the Coalition, Sustainability Matters and the Alliance of the Shenandoah Valley this Friday at 8:00 pm. It is free and can be accessed by registering on Zoom, or watching it on the Sustainability Matters Facebook page.
Here’s the link to register for the Zoom webinar:
http://go.sustainabilitymatters.earth/trees
It can also be watched live (without registering) on Sustainability Matter’s Facebook page:
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – November 18, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- vaccines seem hopeful, still a way to go before available
- 2,071 new cases, 25 deaths on Tuesday, and 29 deaths on Monday
- hospitalizations increasing
- new statewide measures were put in place to help slow the spread
- remind us to wear masks
- get your flu shot
Happy Creek not only Virginia natural environment under threat – Del. Rasoul challenges federal and state authorities on Mountain Valley Pipeline review
Following a ruling in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, November 18, Roanoke area 11th District State Delegate Sam Rasoul issued a detailed statement on continued opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Richmond-based Federal Appeals Court covers multiple jurisdictions in five states: Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North and South Carolina. The Wednesday ruling declined to issue a stay on the Virginia-West Virginia project while considering a challenge brought by an environmental coalition – sound familiar? – No “Stop Work Order” there either. With 15 authorized judgeships, the U.S. Fourth District Appeals Court is considered mid-sized among 13 federal appeals courts nationwide.
“Yesterday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue a stay pending appeal while it considered a challenge brought by environmental groups to the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Rasoul who is running for Lt. Governor began, observing that, “The case involves a permit, known as a Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement, issued by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The court has yet to consider the full merits of the case, and when it does so, I am confident the court will do what it has done in many other cases and throw out these permits, which were hastily issued in the waning days of the current federal administration.
“While the court’s decision is a disappointing temporary setback, the fact remains that the same court already has stayed another permit, known as Nationwide Permit 12, which MVP needs to cross hundreds of rivers, streams, and wetlands along the 303-mile route in West Virginia and Virginia. And MVP still lacks a permit to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia as well as a 25-mile buffer zone over which construction is still barred by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Without those permits, the project will never be completed.”
According to the project website, the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is a natural gas pipeline system that spans approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.
As an interstate pipeline, it will be regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) referenced in Rasoul’s statement. But environmentalists are concerned that such federal regulatory oversight after four years of current Executive Branch appointments, perhaps like Tree Steward and Urban Forestry Advisory Board-led environmental consulting oversight here under Republican-dominated municipal management, has been crippled from its intended regulatory mission.
The MVP will be constructed and owned by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, which is a joint venture of EQM Midstream Partners, LP; NextEra Capital Holdings, Inc.; Con Edison Transmission, Inc.; WGL Midstream; and RGC Midstream, LLC, the project website notes, adding that “EQM Midstream Partners will operate the pipeline and own a significant interest in the joint venture.”
Currently, according to the MVP website, the pipeline will be 42 inches in diameter and will require approximately 50 feet of permanent easement – with 125 feet of temporary easement during construction. Three compressor stations, with identified locations in Wetzel, Braxton, and Fayette Counties of West Virginia will also be required.
The pipeline will be governed by the United States Natural Gas Act, which requires a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (Certificate) from FERC. Mountain Valley received this Certificate on October 13, 2017, and construction began in early 2018. As of June 2020, MVP’s total project work was approximately 92% complete.
However, State Delegate Rasoul believes the project is far from a done deal.
“Mountain Valley Pipeline is the most expensive pipeline on a per-mile basis ever conceived. Billions over budget and years behind schedule, MVP should never have been proposed and should never have been approved by federal regulators and responsible agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia. And building this pipeline using thousands of out-of-state workers in Southwest Virginia during an escalating public health emergency is creating an unnecessary and dangerous risk to the communities along the proposed route and beyond.
“What is required now is decisive action by Virginia and the incoming Biden Administration to end this corporate boondoggle once and for all. I call for the following actions to be taken immediately:
“1/The incoming Biden Administration should initiate an expedited review of all permits issued to MVP and pull the existing permits pending such review as soon as it takes office.
“2/ Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality and the State Water Control Board should initiate the process of revoking certifications previously issued to MVP under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
“3/ I challenge my fellow elected officials at the state and local levels to join the fight to protect impacted communities along the route of the MVP and to speak out on this important fight for environmental justice,” Rasoul concluded.
Able Forces of Front Royal seeks donations for 9th annual ‘Adopt a Warrior Family for Christmas’
For the ninth consecutive year with, as he put it, “Christmas around the corner”, Front Royal’s Skip Rogers is amid planning his 2020 holiday cheer program for needy military families in Warren County and the Washington metropolitan area.
Rogers, whose Able Forces Professional Services on Chester Street has for 15 years assisted veterans in their quest for worthwhile employment in the civilian world, in 2009 established his Able Forces Foundation, a non-profit to help military and veterans in immediate financial crisis, including over the December holidays.
Starting in mid-October he begins seeking community financial support extending through December 15 and expects this year to be servicing up to 60 military families, including up to 20 in Front Royal and Warren County. Twelve local families benefited from last year’s community support.
The families in need are identified by Advocates for each of the five military service branches and by Veterans’ Administration (VA) hospitals. But instead of “acting like Santa Claus and delivering Christmas trees, children’s gifts and food packages” with his wife, Kathy, Skip will provide gift cards to the veterans.
Rogers said the cards, redeemable locally at Walmart and Target, became more practical as demand increased, and also more personal. “The moms and dads can go shopping for themselves and their kids, and it feels much more like Christmas to them if they can choose the children’s gifts and pick out their own trees and food for the table,” Rogers said. The families are assessed for their needs and gift cards can total between $100 and $500.
He stressed that 100% of all donations go directly to support the program. “There are no administrative or overhead fees taken out of donations,” he said.
To donate: by check, mail to Able Forces, 115 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA 22630; or online, go to http://www.ableforces.org/adopt For further information, call (540) 631-9600.
WCPS, Sheriff’s Office, Cargill Meats coordinate turkey donations
On Wednesday, November 18th, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) coordinated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on turkey donations for families in the community donated by Cargill Meat Solutions in Timberville, Va.
The school district each year for the last four years has received more than 100 turkeys donated by Cargill Meat Solutions, WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch told the Royal Examiner earlier today.
“It’s a real privilege and opportunity to help someone’s holiday get a little better,” Hirsch said.
The turkeys are stored at the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal, and Hirsch said that WCPS Special Services staff will schedule a pickup time for families or deliver them if necessary. Pickups could start as early as tomorrow, Hirsch said.
The WCPS Special Services Department supports non-traditional learners, students with disabilities, homeless students, and their families throughout the county. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office lends a hand in unloading and storing the turkeys at the 15th Street campus, he said.
Hirsch also highlighted the WCPS Special Services Department’s partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, saying the officers help the school district “every day in so many ways,” including as role models for non-traditional students.
“We really value the relationships we have forged with the sheriff’s office,” Hirsch said.
Happy Creek public protest and educational briefing Saturday
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, the Save Happy Creek Coalition will host a brief educational walking tour and protest regarding the destruction of riparian buffer bordering the creek along Front Street and the Royal Shenandoah Greenway. Participants should check in at the corner of East Prospect Street and South Commerce Avenue in Front Royal.
In observance of Governor Northam’s COVID guidelines, all attendees are requested to wear masks and respect six-foot separation between households. In addition, attendees will be divided into groups of twenty-five to display their protest signs and receive a brief education about the riparian buffer, its history, and the cause of its destruction. All are welcome, but in order to better serve you, registration is preferred: Please see www.facebook.com/events/1073705016390225 or www.eventbrite.com/e/save-happy-creek-demonstration-registration-129189458147. Additional information: savehappycreek@gmail.com or facebook.com/groups/savehappycreek. In the meantime, we encourage people to consult the Facebook page for information on contacting Front Royal Town Council members and the state agencies responsible for negligence in this matter.
Kick off event for Warren Coalition’s HALO Read–an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
A registration/kick-off event for HALO Read (Helping All Little One’s Read) will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 1-3 pm at the Lions Shelter #1 next to Fantasy Land in Front Royal. Families of children aged 0-5 should plan to attend to enjoy a fun-filled, socially distanced experience while registering for this free program (which is open to all Warren County residents). Administered by the Warren Coalition (in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS), HALO Read is an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.
Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make special deliveries possible for each child. The Warren Coalition is the affiliate partner charged with processing registrations and fundraising for the approximately $25 in postage fees to fund each child’s book per year, totaling $125 for the entire program from birth to age 5 (just over two dollars per month). Sponsors and donors are needed to ensure that every infant-preschooler in the county can have access to this impactful program implemented by The Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 by the ever-generous Dolly Parton.
At the kickoff event, the Warren Coalition will also recognize and thank the founding sponsors, who made bringing this fantastic program to children in Warren County possible.
Founding Sponsors Include
Rotary District 7570–through a matching collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County, and Rotary Club of Front Royal (to sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda)
American Woodmark
Windcrest Foundation
Middleburg Library Advisory Board
Many Generous Individual Donors.
To become a sponsor, donor, or to make your financial contribution a part of the Rotary District 7570 matching grant, simply log onto www.haloread.com. Through HALO Read, donors are also given an option to contribute an additional small donation of any amount to support literacy abroad, if they choose to expand their generosity internationally.
About the Registration Event at Fantasy Land Lion’s Shelter on 11/22/20
Attendees at the event will be required to wear masks and the event will follow social distancing practices. Attendance of the event is not required for registration for the program. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and mailed back to PO Box 2058 Front Royal, VA 22630. Learn more about Warren Coalition and HALO Read at www.haloread.com (please note, registration is not available online, an application must be filled out and mailed to Warren Coalition’s PO Box).
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
About Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
WHAT MATTERS:
