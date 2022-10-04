Trend: Cannage

Cannage is an antique style of furniture that originated in southeast Asia. It consists of braiding rattan and is sometimes referred to as mesh or grid. Designers and trend spotters have seen a resurgence of interest in this cool and classic furniture style. Here are some reasons why cannage is an excellent choice for your home.

Versatile design

Modern cannage is made primarily of rattan from Indonesia and can give your home a vintage feel or contemporary vibe. Balance cannage with rich tapestries and heavy wooden pieces for an antique effect. You can also pair it with solid colors and clean lines for a crisp, modern feel.

Lightweight pieces

Cannage is a lightweight material, making it an excellent furniture choice if you like to redecorate according to the seasons. Likewise, this furniture travels well if you expect to make frequent home moves.

Natural material

Classic cannage is left unpainted to highlight the natural texture, hues, and craftsmanship. It complements many colors, especially bold shades of blue and green.

Durable construction

The cane braiding technique creates a solid and durable product. The natural materials make it resistant to weather and suitable for indoor and outdoor environments.

Visit your local furniture retailers to browse their selection of modern cannage pieces.