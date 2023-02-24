Trend: outdoor pizza ovens

Does the smell of pizza cooking make your mouth water? You may be interested in an outdoor pizza oven if you enjoy using your barbecue all four seasons. Here’s a closer look at this popular cooking appliance.

Available in various sizes, pizza ovens are typically fueled by wood or propane. You can also purchase hybrid models that use both. You can expect to pay anywhere from $300 to $5,000 for a portable or stationary pizza oven. They come in sturdy and attractive materials like stainless steel, copper, stone, and more.

How to protect it

Pizza ovens are designed for outdoor use. However, protecting yours from ice, snow, and sleet is essential. If you have a portable model, store it in an enclosed space like a shed. If you have a stationary oven or one that’s very heavy, cover it with a durable waterproof cover. Additionally, promptly remove fallen snow with a brush or broom.

Visit your local kitchen supply store to find a pizza oven to delight your family.