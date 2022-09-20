Trendy colors in 2022-23

As autumn rolls around this month, people will see lovely bright red vines along trails, wooded areas, and even in the garden.

Very pretty, but don’t touch.

Poison ivy is pretty showy in the fall, especially with its dramatic reds against yellow trees. But its vines and leaves are still just as dangerous.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 10 million Americans will be itching that familiar bumpy, blistering rash from poison ivy and sumac.

The itchy reaction is a skin rash caused by contact with a substance called urushiol (you-ROO-shee-ol), found in the sap of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. Urushiol is a colorless or slightly yellow oil that oozes from any part of the plant when it’s cut or crushed, including the stem and the leaves.

You don’t even have to touch the poison plants to develop the rash. Urushiol is hard to destroy, easy to spread, and long-lived. Sticky and almost invisible, it can be carried on the fur of animals or even tools.

Your mower can spit out bits of poison ivy. Inhaling them can be very dangerous. Wearing a mask and safety glasses can decrease your risk.

Once it touches the skin, the urushiol begins to bond in a matter of minutes. In 85 percent of people, a reaction will appear in the form of a line or streak of rash (sometimes resembling insect bites) within 12 to 48 hours. Redness and swelling will be followed by blisters and severe itching.

Before the rash sets in, you have about five to 10 minutes to wash off urushiol with cold water. If you think you have been exposed, immediately wash all exposed areas with cold running water as soon as you can reach a stream, lake, or garden hose. Soap is not necessary and may even spread the oil.

If you do develop a rash, avoid scratching the blisters. The fluid in the blisters will not spread the rash, but urishiol can get under your fingernails and spread the poison. Your nails may also carry germs that could cause an infection.