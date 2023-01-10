State News
Trial over Windsor police stop begins and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old who shot a Newport News elementary school teacher last week used a gun his mother had purchased legally, according to police. Authorities said they were still trying to figure out how the boy got the firearm.—Daily Press
• The injured teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, is “known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession.”—Associated Press
• A federal trial began this week over a controversial 2020 traffic stop in the Virginia town of Windsor in which police stopped a Black and Latino Army lieutenant at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him after he was pulled over for having temporary license plates.—CNN
• “Abortion, taxes, politics ahead for Virginia’s General Assembly.”—Washington Post
• A homeless couple who sought housing assistance in Danville says they got dropped off in a library parking lot in Martinsville. “They bamboozled us.”—Martinsville Bulletin
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia attorney general extends TJ investigation to all Fairfax County schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has extended its civil rights investigation of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology to all high schools in Fairfax County, claiming officials allegedly withheld National Merit Scholarship honors from their students.
“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students,” said Miyares in a release Monday. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”
On Jan. 4, Miyares opened a civil rights investigation against the administration at Thomas Jefferson into whether the “withholding of National Merit Scholarship honors from students violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.” The letter also noted his office will investigate whether the school’s admissions policies violate that act.
The cases stem from school officials’ delays in notifying students who received the “commended” designation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
According to the corporation, semifinalists, who scored the highest on their standardized tests, are the only participants eligible to advance in the competition for some 7,250 merit scholarship awards. Students designated as “commended” are not eligible but may be candidates for special scholarships offered by corporate sponsors.
Thomas Jefferson recorded 132 semifinalists of 238 overall in Fairfax County this fall.
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said Monday in a release that the division had learned that students at two other schools, Langley High School and Westfield High School, also “did not receive a timely notification” of their awards.
She said staff has been contacting colleges where the students have applied to inform them of the merit commendations.
“We are sincerely sorry for this error,” Reid wrote. “Each and every student, their experience and success, remain our priority.”
On Monday, the attorney general notified the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools that Langley and Westfield High Schools would be included in the investigation after public reports on Sunday detailed that the schools had failed to notify students of merit scholarship honors.
Thomas Jefferson has been at the center of Virginia’s educational culture wars after the school began overhauling its admissions policies in an attempt to add more Black and Latino students to its rolls. The effort has sparked a fierce backlash from some parents and lawmakers, who say the changes discriminate against Asian American students and are an example of equity considerations harming educational quality.
In April 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the new admissions policy to stand while the case continued to be litigated in the lower courts. It is currently pending in the Virginia Court of Appeals.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency
A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy.
In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick Dotson made a series of recommendations on how the General Assembly could reform the five-person board that reviews inmates’ petitions for release and decides whether they should be granted or denied.
Those recommendations include increasing staff at an agency that only has 10 full-time employees and 29 part-time workers, adding another member to the board, and conducting “quasi-public” parole hearings that the media could potentially observe. Dotson also stressed that Parole Board votes are now a matter of public record. He has instructed staff to provide as much information as possible in response to information requests, even when the state’s Freedom of Information Act makes disclosure optional.
“In recent years, the Virginia Parole Board has operated largely in the shadows, with Board members making decisions in secret, shielded from public scrutiny,” Dotson wrote in the report. “Most recent boards did not meet on a regular basis to discuss cases. Decisions were made by individual members in their offices around the state, with no oversight. The reasons given for each decision to grant or deny parole were boilerplate, providing little to no insight into the board’s reasoning.”
Dotson said that to ensure the public is confident in what the Parole Board is doing, the agency “must embrace an over-the-top level of transparency.”
Youngkin has made Parole Board reform a top issue after a series of controversial parole decisions made by a prior board during the term of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. A series of watchdog reports by the Office of the State Inspector General revealed the prior board wasn’t following its own rules on allowing victims and prosecutors to give meaningful input on how an inmate’s release might impact them or their communities.
Some members of the Northam administration defended the confidentiality surrounding Parole Board procedures as necessary given the nature of parole cases, which can involve sensitive information from law enforcement and prison officials and raise concerns about possible retaliation if the process were to play out in public view.
Official investigative reports about the past Parole Board’s activities were almost entirely redacted in 2020 after prior leaders invoked the Parole Board’s blanket exemption from transparency laws to argue information provided to investigators could not be released, even as part of a government report meant to hold the board accountable for missteps.
Upon taking office, Youngkin fired all five Parole Board members who served under Northam and replaced them with his own appointees. The Democratic-led state Senate blocked some of those appointments in a partisan feud last year after Republicans rejected some of Northam’s final board appointments. The board currently has a full complement of five members, but all except Dotson must be confirmed on a bipartisan basis in the upcoming legislative session.
In one of his first executive orders, Youngkin requested a review of Parole Board operations and asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate alleged impropriety that occurred under the previous board.
The attorney general’s review doesn’t appear to be complete. A Miyares spokeswoman declined to comment.
The report from Dotson, a former prosecutor who also worked as a professor and dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law, says the board he took over had “significant backlogs” in parole cases and petitions for pardons. It also notes significant public costs could be involved in making the agency more functional.
“This isn’t the government’s money, it’s the money of all 8.6 million Virginians that we serve, and we must never forget that,” Dotson wrote. “At the same time, we must recognize that this agency has been left to wither on the vine, which has contributed mightily to the chaos surrounding VPB in recent years. While the public largely thinks that parole has been abolished, the fact is that the Parole Board’s caseload continues to rise, stressing a staff of largely part-time employees.”
Virginia largely abolished parole in 1995 as part of a “truth in sentencing” initiative put forward by then-Gov. George Allen. Inmates sentenced prior to that law remained eligible for parole, and Dotson said the state has seen a steady increase in the number of older inmates eligible for geriatric parole.
Dotson’s recommendations include adding a sixth Parole Board member so that members could “conduct hearings around the Commonwealth” rather than leaving that process to part-time parole examiners.
“In the interest of complete transparency, media will be allowed to request access to the hearings,” Dotson wrote.
A more robust parole review process would require more staff and, potentially, a standalone Parole Board office and information technology system independent of the Department of Corrections, which the board currently relies on for much of its administrative functions. A specific computer system shortcoming is drop-down menus that require board members to pick generic reasons for granting or denying parole that Dotson said are “often not helpful in providing feedback as to the actual reasoning” of board decisions.
According to state investigators, the report also recommends numerous ways to prioritize getting input from victims and prosecutors, steps already outlined in state law that haven’t always been vigorously followed in the past.
In a news release Monday, Youngkin praised Dotson for improving an agency that had “undermined the confidence of our citizens.”
“While there is more work to be done, I am proud of Chairman Dotson and the new board for implementing changes to ensure they are considering victims and their families, increasing transparency, and following the law,” Youngkin said.
The General Assembly’s 2023 session begins Wednesday.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press
• Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over whether it was a good idea to let the students themselves pick the schools’ new names.—Charlottesville Tomorrow
• “Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical college was ‘intimately connected’ to the institution of slavery in the mid-1800s, according to a new report commissioned by the university.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A leak near Danville led to a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, “the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.” State officials estimated about 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, but there’s been no sign of major environmental damage so far.—Associated Press
• A Civil War postage stamp created by a Virginia postmaster is going up for auction, with an estimated value of $30,000.—Bristol Herald Courier
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
A new community college system chancellor and more Va. headlines
• Virginia’s community college system named a new chancellor after its board clashed with Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the search process.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia Tech paid $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former women’s soccer player who claimed she was benched for refusing to kneel as part of a unity ceremony in support of Black Lives Matter.—Roanoke Times
• Democrats in the General Assembly unveiled priorities for the upcoming legislative session that emphasizes school funding, minimum wage increases, gun control, and protection of abortion rights.—WRIC
• State Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, filed a railroad safety bill that would cap train lengths and require each train to have a crew of at least two people.—Virginian-Pilot
• “A man who is facing charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl and the shooting of four teenagers, including his girlfriend, in their Prince William County, Virginia, the home was wanted on an outstanding warrant in D.C.”—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, says State of the Bay report
The health of the Chesapeake Bay remains unchanged from a D+ in 2020 and 2018, according to a biennial report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation that showed mixed results from pollution control efforts.
The State of the Bay report looks at 13 indicators across pollution, habitat, and fisheries in the bay, comparing them to what the status of the bay would have been before European colonization in the 1600s. The bay’s watershed, a connection of rivers, streams, and communities that feed into the body of water, spans 64,000 square miles, impacts 18 million people, and is home to 3,600 species of plants and animals.
“While we’ve made significant progress, far too much pollution still reaches our waterways, and climate change is making matters worse,” said Foundation President Hilary Harp Falk in a statement. “The good news is that the Bay is remarkably resilient,” and there is new “energy” for taking care of it with new Environmental Protection Agency administrators, governors, legislators, and leaders within environmental organizations, she added.
There was no change in the high levels of toxic contaminants such as PFAs and microplastics or the levels of nitrogen and dissolved oxygen, the latter of which can result from harmful algal blooms. There was a small improvement in levels of phosphorus pollution, which enter waterways primarily through farm and stormwater runoff alongside nitrogen. But the water’s clarity still decreased because of nutrient runoff, which blocked the sunlight needed for habitat growth.
The report noted that 95,000 acres of farms and forests, which help prevent nutrient runoff, were developed across the Bay watershed from 2013 to 2018, the latest reporting period. The report stated that Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia have experienced significant forest clearing, but all three states have planting programs.
The pollution findings come as the EPA acknowledged last fall that states are not on track to meet a 2025 deadline for pollution reductions. States within the Chesapeake Watershed, which run from Virginia to Upstate New York, are looking to farms to achieve roughly 90% of the remaining pollution reductions by limiting nutrient runoff.
At a press conference following the release of the report, Falk said that an adjustment to the deadline could be announced this fall and that efforts to clean the Bay will continue and need to be accelerated.
“[It’s] an important deadline but not the finish line,” Falk said.
Peggy Sanner, the Foundation’s Virginia Executive director, said the nonprofit will request funding during the upcoming 2023 Virginia legislative session to help alleviate the runoff.
Included in the request is $300 million for upgrades to sewage treatment facilities, which contribute to nutrient runoff and are doing so more frequently as climate change brings more severe storms. The foundation also wants funding for grants to farmers to encourage them to install long-term solutions, such as tree buffers along streams and rivers.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is “urging legislators to continue to accelerate progress in reducing pollution and fully funding nitrogen and phosphorus runoff” reduction programs, Sanner said.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget proposal includes $107 million in 2024 for nutrient removal, $100 million this year for the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow project, and $50 million in 2024 for agricultural best management practices. Last year, Virginia appropriated a record $116 million for its agricultural best management practice cost-share program, with $81 million of that earmarked for farmers within the Bay watershed.
The fisheries section of the report showed a decrease in blue crab numbers — their lowest level on record in the survey’s 33-year history. Having an updated stock assessment funded by Virginia and Maryland would provide a better understanding of how to manage the population, the Foundation’s Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore told reporters.
Oyster reproduction increased, but the report says not over-harvesting them is needed to maintain levels. There was also an increase in striped bass following a recent assessment from the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission that found the population is no longer being overfished. Still, juvenile species numbers are below average in Maryland or slightly above Virginia’s long-term average.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State News
Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation
Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities.
On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program. This proposal would allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses at private schools in Virginia.
“You can fully fund public education, but also give the right of the parents to decide the educational opportunity for their child and have them use those funds to follow the child,” said Davis.
The legislation could face tough headwinds from Democrats, who control the state Senate, however. On Thursday, the House and Senate caucuses released a statement saying one of the party’s priorities during the upcoming session is to fund public schools fully. And Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said transferring funding away from public schools will only “funnel money to the rich.”
The legislation follows several years of an outcry by some Virginia parents over curriculum decisions and school transparency issues. At the same time, state education leaders face steep learning losses following the pandemic and widespread teacher shortages.
Republican lawmakers, including Dels. Amanda Batten, R-James City, and A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, joined Davis along with Republican Lt.-Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Thursday to express support for the legislation, which they said is intended for families who don’t have a choice about their children’s education.
“What we are saying as parents are, ‘No more.’ We’re not going to do the same things and expect different results,” Earle-Sears said.
“This is not about funding the rich children’s education,” she said. “Rich parents are not waiting on a government program to decide where to send their children to school. They’ve already made that choice. What’s happening now is what about the rest of us who don’t have that choice.”
Batten said every parent learned through the “failed experiment in virtual learning” that each child has unique learning needs.
“I think it opened the eyes of many Virginians to realize that the needs of their children were not necessarily being met in their local public school. And yet, based on their income or their zip code, they didn’t have the option to make another choice,” she said.
How the accounts would work
Under the proposed legislation, parents could use the funds in their “Virginia Education Success Account” for specific educational services, including tuition, deposits, fees, and textbooks at a private elementary or secondary school in Virginia.
Davis’ bill calls for the Virginia Department of the Treasury and a third-party institution contracted by the department to administer the program.
Arizona and Florida are among the states that have similar programs. State deposits into such programs vary but typically are based on the state’s per-pupil amount.
Under the proposed legislation, Virginia’s deposit would be consistent with the amount appropriated to a school division per student. Davis estimated that parents could see an average of $6,303.25 for a student. The program would only apply to students enrolled in public schools. Students would also be required to have attended a public school for at least one semester, starting kindergarten, or attending first grade for the first time.
Out-of-state funding appropriated for students, Davis said a third would be directed to the program. School divisions would continue to receive the remaining funds.
School choice gains traction
On Thursday, Davis’s proposal’s supporters packed a room in Richmond’s Pocahontas Building.
Denisha Allen, the founder of Black Minds Matter, a group that supports school choice in Black communities, said she supports the bill after benefiting from similar legislation herself in Florida. She said such legislation is “monumental” in changing the trajectory of students.
“This legislation and education savings account is quite frankly my favorite when providing options for students, because not only will a parent be able to pay for tuition to go to a private school possibly, but parents could also pay for tutoring and tablets, books, other educational materials that can help further and help them in their academic journey,” Allen said.
Valerie Coley, the pastor of Divine Covering Ministries, said the legislation would help Black and brown students, who recorded declines in core subjects such as reading and math during the pandemic.
On Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests in reading, Black students dropped from a passing rate of 65% in 2018-19 to 60% in 2021-22. The scores of Hispanic and disadvantaged students dropped by six percentage points, the most of any group, during the same time period.
Hispanic and Black students were also among the top four groups with the steepest declines in math passing rates, with scores dropping 21 points each. Economically disadvantaged students and English language learners dropped 20 and 23 points, respectively.
Craig DiSesa, chair of the Virginia Education Opportunity Alliance, a group founded in November 2021 in response to what it calls a “divisive curriculum” and “the deliberate attempt by school boards to separate parents from important decisions concerning their children’s education,” said if the legislation passes, he believes most parents will keep their children in public schools.
“There are really good public schools,” DiSesa said, “but there are so many failing public schools, especially in our inner cities and in our marginalized communities.”
Dems pledge to fund public schools fully
Democrats, meanwhile, are emphasizing the need to fund public schools in their educational platform fully.
VanValkenburg, a teacher, called public schools “pillars” of economic opportunity, the middle class, and economic growth and said taking money out of public schools, particularly rural schools, “is a recipe for disaster.”
He also said he believes the bill will lead to the growth of virtual education, a mode of learning heavily criticized by Republicans during the pandemic.
“I think it will have a tough path because I don’t think it’s just that the Democrats in the Senate will vote it down. I think there’s going to be a lot of Republicans in the House that are going to think twice about it,” VanValkenburg said.
Previous vetoes cite ‘significant constitutional concerns’
Former Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam vetoed similar bills carried by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
In his veto, McAuliffe said there were “significant constitutional concerns” with the idea, linked to the potential use of public funds for tuition at private sectarian institutions. He also said the legislation would not have significantly lowered operating costs.
“This bill raises constitutional questions, diverts funds from public schools, and creates an unfair system,” McAuliffe wrote. “Our goal is to support and improve public education across the commonwealth for all students, not to codify inequality.”
Davis, however, said he feels confident the legislation he has put forward this year will reach the governor’s desk despite a Democrat-controlled Senate due to the recent spotlight on student learning loss.
“The learning loss is so much greater inside of our minority communities, our historically Black communities,” Davis said. “And the parents are demanding the ability to make sure their children have a good educational experience they can flourish in.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
