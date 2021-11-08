Tripp Easton Talbott (2021)

Robert Bachelor, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Bachelor was born on October 21, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clyde Basil and Alma Chapin Bachelor. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Bachelor, and a sister, Norma Bachelor Kayati. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and attended Ohio State University where he played freshman baseball with Hall of Famers, Frank Howard, and John Havlicek.

Survivors include his wife, Westy Matthews Bachelor of Front Royal; son, Elliott W. Bachelor and his wife, Kellie Slaughter Bachelor of Front Royal; daughter, Ruth Bachelor Burton and her husband, Master Chief Anthony J. Burton, USN Ret. of Westerville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Frances W. Campbell of Front Royal, Celia R. Burton of Westerville, Ohio and Palmer W. Bachelor of Front Royal.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Robert was an active member of Subud, an international spiritual organization with members from all faiths of the world. He served this organization in many ways, both here and internationally, from 1965 to the present. Being a part of Subud gave Robert the foundation for his relationships with people both in business and his personal life. He will be greatly missed by his fellow Subud members.

Robert moved to Los Angeles in 1967 where he delved into acting, drove a taxi out of the West Hollywood garage from midnight to 6:00 am, and worked in the restaurant business.

In the spring of 1970, he moved to Front Royal to help friends open a summer camp, Skymont. It became a very active international community. Robert opened the Melting Pot Pizza in April 1972. The business is now celebrating its 50th year.

In the winter of 1979, Robert took the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia. He always said that it was the coldest winter Russia had seen in 100 years.

In the fall of 1979, Robert and Westy moved to Jakarta Indonesia for two years, where he opened a restaurant for friends. Their daughter, Ruth, was born there.

In 1983 the family, which included son Elliott by then, moved to West Los Angeles where he opened a restaurant, the Pizzazz Café, in Westwood Village. They were there for the 1984 Olympics. The restaurant was a favorite gathering place for some of the Olympic athletes. They moved back to Front Royal in 1985.

Robert opened up two other successful Melting Pot Pizza restaurants in the area, Berryville in 1977 and Middletown in 1982. He sold them in order to spend more time with his family and concentrate on the original restaurant in Front Royal.

Robert embraced Front Royal. He loved the people and always worked to make it a better community. He had a passion for golf, thoroughbreds, storytelling, and jokes.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, boss, mentor, and American Patriot. He will long be remembered for his kindness and loyalty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren County Fire and Rescue, 200 Skyline Vista Drive, Suite 200 Front Royal, VA 22630.