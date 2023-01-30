True or false: human papillomavirus (HPV)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection. Some strains can cause genital warts or cancer. These four true or false statements can help you learn more about this disease.

1. HPV is only transmitted through penetrative sex

False. HPV can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as intimate touching, oral sex, or sharing sex toys with an infected partner.

2. Treatment can cure HPV

False. There’s no cure for HPV. However, doctors can often treat warts and precancerous lesions caused by the infection.

3. A person can be infected with HPV without knowing it

True. HPV typically doesn’t cause symptoms, making it easy to transmit unknowingly. In most cases, the body’s immune system will get rid of the infection naturally within two years.

4. A diagnosis can be a sign of infidelity

False. Signs of infection, such as warts, can appear weeks, months, or even years after someone has been infected with the virus. It’s difficult to determine when or from whom the virus was transmitted, especially for people with multiple sexual partners.

Several vaccines can protect you against HPV. Talk to your healthcare provider about which ones are available to you.