Obituaries
Truman “Charlie Brown” L. Vincent (1945 – 2023)
Truman “Charlie Brown” L. Vincent, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Vincent was born in Front Royal on September 1, 1945, to the late Alex and Frances Knight Vincent. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Esteppe Vincent, and his stepson, John R. Mitchell. He was formerly a custodian with Warren County Public Schools.
Survivors include three stepsons, Kevin L. Mitchell of Front Royal, Edwin L. Mitchell of Front Royal, Douglas H. Mitchell of Berryville, Virginia, and several cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Dorothy M. Ziemer (1930 – 2023)
Dorothy M. Ziemer, born May 20, 1930, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 92. She lived a full life, filled with joy, spreading joy to many. She lived life to the fullest and created so much happiness and wonderful memories with her beloved husband, Jim, family, and friends.
As she was known, Dottie was beautiful inside and out, brought sunshine by her presence, and loved by all who knew her.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Jim Ziemer. She raised two wonderful children Mark Rodman (Geri) and Judy (Rodman) McFarland (Neil). She was blessed to be stepmother to Tammy Ziemer Cochran and Jeff Ziemer (Leslie), Bubby/grandma to eight grandchildren (Shawn Daniels, Megan, and Laurie Rodman, Bryan, Danny, and Taylor Ziemer, Mary Jo Loos Sampson and Katie Loos Moen) and eight great-grandchildren, and Aunt Dottie to Michael, Jan, David and Robin Paper.
Starting at an early age, her journey was filled with ups and downs, but she always persevered. She was a smart, talented, amazing woman, a role model for hard work, drive, dedication, and persistence. She was the best at everything she ventured into, whether selling Avon and Tupperware or homes at Nothern Counties in Upperville, VA, or running her own business, BYOB (Be Your Own Builder), with her cherished and amazing husband Jim. In her early 70s, she helped Jim physically build one of their many homes, and in her early 80s was still going to Curves gym three times a week. She was a wonderful gardener, cook, fisherwoman, party hostess extraordinaire, animal lover, piano player, and choir director at her Temple in her earlier years. Two of her greatest joys were being Jim’s beloved wife and mother to all of her children.
Sadly, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 75 and, like always, persevered through this horrible disease until age 92. She was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Crawford, stepfather Edgar Crawford and father, Raymond Tolson.
A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, January 29, at 4:00 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Oak Grove Island in Brunswick, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Lelia Margaret Smith (1927 – 2023)
Lelia Margaret Smith, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on ZOOM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 5:30 pm. There will be no in-person service at the request of the family. To view the service, please log in with ZOOM ID: 747 626 3830 and password: ATTEND.
Mrs. Smith was born October 19, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Arthur William and Bessie Jane Koontz Long of Spring Cliff Farm.
She was a member of the Front Royal Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving are her two sons, William H. Smith, Jr. (Ellen) and Robert A. Smith (Linda); two daughters, Karen L. Kidwell (Donald) and Pamela S. McFarland (Harry); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith, Sr.; daughter, Lelia Madge Smith; and son, Michael E. Smith.
Obituaries
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless (1985 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 30, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Dyke officiating at a later date.
Jenny was born on September 14, 1985, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late William Sr. and Rosalie Varner Loveless. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jacob Loveless.
Survivors include her son, Iziah Loveless; three daughters, Starr Toner, Ashley Loveless, and Dawn Loveless; five brothers, Roy Lee Bolin, Tommy Loveless, Allan Loveless, Scotty Hartley, and William Jacob Loveless Jr.; two sisters, Kelly Loveless Jennings and Lisa Loveless Rolka and her mother at heart, Paula Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
James Alan Darr, Sr. (1946 – 2023)
James Alan Darr, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Alan was born March 20, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude Cook Darr.
He was the owner and operator of Big A Drywall Company, working alongside his son, Michael Darr, who preceded him in death. He also founded and coached Darr’s Drywall softball team, which later became Front Royal Athletics.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Patricia A. “Patty” Darr; two sons, James Alan Darr, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Winchester and Tommy Lawson and companion Nikki Reil of Front Royal; one daughter, Debbie Creighton and husband David of Gaithersburg, Maryland; two brothers, Larry Darr of Front Royal and Terry Darr of Winchester; one sister, Donna Riley and husband Jack Clipper of Strasburg; eight grandchildren, Tayler Lippold, Tyler Darr, Kimberly Levy, Joshua Creighton, Bailey Lawson, Jessica Mautone, Meghan Mautone, and Ally Mautone; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey Darr, Parker Lippold, Nathaniel Levy, Elizabeth Levy, Rhylen Beckwith, and Atlas and Abraham Cockerham. His beloved pets also survive him, dogs Macy and Brody and cat Gracie, all of whom he dearly loved.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Darr; and a daughter, Barbie Darr Collins.
Kenny Boyd, Dwayne Day, Tommy Shell, Sammy North, Jeff Kerns, and Chuck Renner will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Gloria “Jean” Myers (1949 – 2023)
Gloria “Jean” Myers, 73, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in the comfort of her own home.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 574 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627, with Reverend Howard Frye officiating and Reverend Ludwell Brown performing the eulogy. The family will receive guests before the service at 11:00 am, and the burial will follow the service at Macedonia Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Jean was born on January 19, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Robert and Adeline Myers. Her brothers, Oliver V. Myers and Robert Dwayne Myers, also preceded her in death.
Surviving Jean are her sisters, Dorothy Brooks (Carl) and Jacqueline Myers; her nephew, Carl Brooks Jr. (Tina); her niece, Kimberly Brooks (Sam); her great-niece, Keiko Linere; and a host of cousins and friends.
Jean was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Virginia, serving in numerous ministries. Jean was a biblical scholar and studied the bible daily. She also loved working with children and became a teacher’s assistant for that very reason.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 574 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Obituaries
Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala (1969 – 2023)
On January 6, 2023, Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala, 53, went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born on June 27, 1969, in Chicago, IL.
On May 29, 1994, he married his best friend Kristie Marsala of Fox River Grove, IL. They were married for 28 years. He loved their daughter, Katelyn Marsala, as they always watched Marvel movies, rode roller coasters, and listened to music on their many road adventures. She was his best buddy.
Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Bouray of Rockford, IL, and his two sisters, Dawn (Dave) Seeman; and Tina LeJeune. He was proud of his nieces and nephews, Samantha, Brad, Jackie, and James. He especially loved being a great uncle to Floyd, Maisey, Elliot, Charlotte, Sydney, and Lydia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Marsala Sr.
Rick was a graduate of Marengo High School. He was affiliated with many organizations that were close to his heart, including the Appalachia Service Project, the barber shop 2nd City Chorus, and a member of the Frist United Methodist Church of Belvidere, IL. Upon moving to Virginia, he was a great part of the Riverton United Methodist Church, serving on the Elder Board, singing in the choir and the Methodist men’s group, and playing his trumpet in the orchestra.
He was employed with Johnson Controls for 29 years. He was hardworking, dedicated to his work, and proud of his accomplishments.
He enjoyed being in the garage to fix and rebuild old cars whenever he could, with his music or a classic radio story like “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar” up nice and loud. If he was not tinkering with cars in the garage, he was enjoying his self-made movie theater with full surround sound. He really loved NASCAR racing and would always watch on Sunday or listen to it with his headphones while mowing grass, always super-fast, of course.
Fishing with friends was always a great activity that he looked forward to. His family called him the “bird whisperer,” for he liked to attract and watch the various birds that live around his home. His love, compassion, respect, humor, and a wonderful smile touched more people’s lives than he knew.
A celebration service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, at Riverton United Methodist Church by Pastor Marc Roberson, with the receiving of family and friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Following the service, there will be light refreshments at the church.
The private burial will be at a later date. His final resting place will be at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.