State News
Trump supporters challenge Loudoun voting machines and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office shut down its controversial education tip line in September because it was getting “little to no volume.”—VPM
• Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying in the Washington Commanders, possibly in a partnership with Jay-Z.—People
• Trump supporters filed a lawsuit challenging Loudoun County’s voting machines, despite the equipment being certified by both state and federal officials.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• A judge ordered the Prince William County elections office to accept the local GOP’s appointments for chief election officers and assistant chiefs. The new picks now have roughly a week to be trained on how to run a polling place.—InsideNoVa
• The CEO of VCU Health resigned under pressure from university leaders.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia’s congressional candidates are sparring over Social Security and Medicare in the closing days of the campaign.—Washington Post
• Students from four historically Black colleges and universities will help tutor up to 1,300 K-12 students from Petersburg, Portsmouth and Hampton under a new anti-learning loss initiative rolled out by Youngkin.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Proposed changes to the Norfolk School Board’s public comment rules are stoking concerns from critics who say the new system would stifle free speech.—Virginian-Pilot
• “Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.”—Cardinal News
• Fairfax County police are testing a “lasso-like” restraint device.—WTOP
State News
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990.
Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.
“Tax experts refer to this dynamic as ‘bracket creep,’” the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission wrote in the report on how Virginia could make its tax system fairer. “Incomes rise over time, but income tax brackets do not.”
Bracket creep hits low- and middle-income filers the hardest, the report says, because people at the lower end would pay less if Virginia adjusted its tax brackets for inflation, as the federal government and many other states do.
“Thirty-two years ago, you were considered rich at $17,000 and hit the top tax bracket,” Del. Joe McNamara, R-Salem, a certified public accountant who sponsored an unsuccessful bill to start adjusting the brackets for inflation, said at a legislative hearing earlier this year. “We are now still considered rich at $17,000.”
Adjusting the brackets for inflation, JLARC found, would start the top bracket at $35,348 of adjusted gross income, with similar increases for the three brackets below. Because less of Virginians’ income would be taxed at the highest rate, that change would mean a $959 million hit to the state budget.
The JLARC report released last month laid out a variety of options for how Virginia’s tax code could be made more progressive. In the tax context, progressivity means taxing people according to their ability to pay, instead of setting the same tax rates for rich and poor or disproportionately taxing the poor.
Virginia has grown increasingly reliant on individual income taxes to fund state government. The $17.2 billion collected in the fiscal year 2021 amounted to 70% of the state’s general fund revenue, up from 63% in 2000. Corporate income taxes made up 6% of general fund revenue in fiscal 2021, according to JLARC.
The report also quantified the state-level rise in income inequality, showing the state’s wealthiest 1% accounted for 16% of total income in Virginia for 2018, up from 11% in 1990. Meanwhile, the bottom 90% of earners made up 55% of 2018 income, down from 65% in 1990.
The JLARC study found that the bipartisan tax deal Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly struck earlier this year already made the state’s tax system substantially more progressive by nearly doubling the standard deduction on state income taxes and making the earned-income tax credit partially refundable.
For the lowest-income filers (up to $14,000 in income), those changes reduced the effective tax rate from 0.8% to -1.2%, since those workers can now expect to get money back that they weren’t eligible for before. For filers with $14,000 to $36,000 in income, the effective tax rate dropped from 2.4% to 1.2%.
Combined, those changes made Virginia’s tax code more progressive than average when compared with other states, according to JLARC. Historically, Virginia’s tax structure has been rated as less progressive than average and less progressive than tax structures in neighboring North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to the report.
The state hasn’t raised taxes on the wealthy, but the JLARC report lays out several options for doing so by setting higher rates for the top 1% of filers, people with incomes above $600,000, or the smaller group of filers with incomes over $1 million. Of all the ways to increase progressivity, raising taxes on the rich is the only option the report envisions that also increases state revenue.
That doesn’t seem likely to happen, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republican House of Delegates emphasizing broad tax cuts instead of tax hikes.
In a letter responding to the JLARC report, Youngkin Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said many of the states Virginia competes with to attract people and businesses either have no state income tax or are working to reduce their rates. Cummings wrote that lower-tax states to the south are seeing stronger recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic than higher-tax states to the north.
“The tax burden on Virginia families is a critical factor in businesses’ decisions to create well-paying, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” Cummings wrote.
Youngkin has said he’ll push for more tax cuts in the 2023 General Assembly session.
Asked whether Youngkin supports adjusting the tax brackets for inflation, the governor’s office didn’t lay out a clear position, saying Youngkin is in the process of preparing a budget proposal to be presented in December.
In an interview after JLARC’s report was released, Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said proposals to raise taxes on the rich probably won’t go anywhere given the current political environment. But the facts and figures in the report, she said, create “a base of information” for future debate on Youngkin’s proposals.
“This helps keep the dialogue more honest, more accurate,” Watts said.
Watts said that the more modest steps of addressing bracket creep and indexing brackets to inflation could be bipartisan priorities.
“When you don’t index, and you let time fly … here we are 30 years later, and you’ve got a huge hit,” Watts said.
Lawmakers who serve on the commission that received the tax report didn’t immediately indicate which tax changes they’re inclined to pursue, but the report will likely factor into whatever tax debates are coming next year.
“There’s no question in my mind this is going to be a topic we’re going to wrestle with during the upcoming regular session,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC and co-chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “So we appreciate all of this work.”
In an interview, McNamara said he plans to reintroduce his bill to start indexing the brackets to inflation going forward, avoiding the budget hit from adjusting for 32 years of inflation all at once. However, he argued the issue can also be addressed through more increases to the standard deduction.
“I don’t think there’s going to be an appetite to do both,” McNamara said.
According to the JLARC report, the biggest boost in progressivity would come through a bigger overhaul of the tax brackets. That option would involve growing from four income brackets to six, with lower tax rates for everyone with less than $50,000 in income and higher tax rates for everyone over $50,000. In that scenario, the highest tax bracket would cover income over $93,000, which would be taxed at 7.5%.
“For a married taxpayer with an annual income of $50,000 (approximately the average for the middle-income group), this would translate into a $770 reduction in tax liability — a 1.5% increase in after-tax income,” the JLARC report says. “In contrast, a married taxpayer with an annual income of $300,000 (approximately the average for the highest 20% of taxpayers) would see their tax liability increase by about $2,700, a 0.9% reduction in income.”
Watts said she’s skeptical of adjusting the brackets to assess higher rates on people in the middle to upper middle of the income spectrum, given Virginia’s steep variability in cost of living, which makes $60,000 in income in Northern Virginia far different from $60,000 in Southwest Virginia. For that reason, Watts said she’s more inclined to support creating new tax brackets covering the highest earners.
“At that level, I’m not talking about basic living,” she said.
A 10% tax rate on the roughly 17,700 Virginia filers with incomes over $1 million, according to JLARC, would generate an extra $1 billion per year for the state.
State News
Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections
PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings.
But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation about drop boxes, according to lawsuits challenging their conduct.
In Maricopa County, these volunteers have allegedly approached and harassed voters, taken photos of their license plates, and stood nearby armed and wearing bulletproof vests. The Arizona secretary of state’s office detailed the complaints and has referred at least six incidents to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Arizona attorney general.
On Monday, after previously denying an effort to stop the drop box monitoring, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Clean Elections USA, a QAnon-linked group, from continuing its poll monitoring activities. According to the Arizona Mirror, the temporary restraining order bars anyone from the group from training or encouraging others to intentionally come within 75 feet of a drop box or a building where a drop box is held.
Across the country, election workers and voters are growing increasingly concerned about the threats of voter intimidation at the polls, and experts are making sure they’re equipped with the tools and resources necessary to deal with the threats. The Brennan Center for Justice released a guide overviewing federal and state laws that protect against intimidation, focusing on 10 states where the risk that intimidation could disrupt the voting process is high.
In those ten states (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin), the amount of anti-voter activity has been high, and groups have been organizing to do poll watching, explained Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center.
“We’ve probably seen more intensity and volume (in Arizona) than in other places. Because so much of the voting happens in Arizona via mail, it began earlier,” he said.
“We have reason to be concerned that there’s an increased risk of voter intimidation this year than in years past,” he added.
Voters should report intimidating incidents to poll workers or local election officials, who can then make the determination whether to pass the information to law enforcement. If voters feel like they’re being threatened with violence, they should also reach out to law enforcement directly, Morales-Doyle said.
But election experts say that despite an increased concern this year, reports of intimidation shouldn’t dissuade voters from casting ballots. The vast majority of voters will have no problems this year, and there are ample resources for voters to rely on if they feel uncomfortable.
Federal law and intimidation
Federal law includes a number of protections against intimidation.
The Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1957 both prohibit the actual or threatened intimidation, threats or coercion of voters, according to the Brennan Center guide.
Additionally, the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 prevents conspiracies that use intimidation to prevent voters from casting ballots in federal elections, and the National Voter Registration Act prohibits intimidation of people registering to vote.
These laws protect voters from physical harassment and intimidation and from being monitored at polling places.
In addition to federal law, state laws and criminal codes provide additional protections.
Arizona, for example, has a law making it a felony to practice intimidation against a person to compel them to vote or refrain from voting. The intimidation of a voter to prevent them from voting is also a felony in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who oversees elections in one of the most populous counties in the nation, said he encourages voters who feel intimidated by people watching drop boxes to make a formal report with law enforcement.
“We have taken the steps that we feel are appropriate to keep those bodies informed, to make voters aware of what’s happening, to make voters aware of the multitude of options they have for participating, to make people aware of the options they have for observing the process that is actually constructive,” he added.
Arizona’s U.S. attorney’s office has vowed to prosecute violations of state law.
Voters who feel intimidated can also call the national election protection hotline, which staffs lawyers and election experts through Election Day to help voters work through problems.
A recent Reuters poll found that more than 40% of voters are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling places during the midterms.
History of voter intimidation
While the alleged intimidation in Arizona so far has come from extremist groups who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, longstanding legal protection preventing the Republican Party from engaging in voter intimidation is no longer in place this election cycle.
In 1981, the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit alleging that the Republican National Committee had hired off-duty police officers to patrol majority-minority precincts in New Jersey during the gubernatorial election. According to the lawsuit, the cops wore “National Ballot Security Task Force” armbands and served to intimidate voters.
The Democrats secured a consent decree prohibiting the RNC from engaging in intimidation practices for 25 years. The decree was modified several times when Democrats alleged that Republicans weren’t following it. But in 2018, a judge refused to extend it again, and the decree officially expired.
The RNC has prioritized poll watching this election cycle, as all restrictions have been lifted. The party has hosted over 5,000 trainings around the country since last year on monitoring voting, according to the Washington Post.
The RNC was not available to comment on its poll-watching plans.
Though there haven’t been widespread reports of poll watching leading to complaints of voter intimidation, the massive number of people the RNC will dispatch on Election Day could mean there will be incidents.
Republican lawmakers and candidates have also supported the poll-watching efforts.
“WATCH ALL DROP BOXES. PERIOD. SAVE THE REPUBLIC,” Mark Finchem, a Republican election denier who is running for Arizona secretary of state, tweeted on Oct. 20, just one day before armed and masked watchers parked by a drop box in Maricopa County.
Kari Lake has also called for people to monitor drop boxes, saying in May to right-wing media that “we will sleep by those drop boxes” and “I’m rolling out my sleeping bag.”
Richer did not directly blame the GOP candidates for the voter intimidation, saying instead that he believes “anyone who has knowingly or recklessly promoted disinformation about elections has contributed to this environment we’re now in.”
The drop box watchers in Maricopa County are volunteering with a group called Clean Elections USA, one watcher told a local ABC reporter. Clean Elections USA is working with True the Vote, a Texas-based organization that created the documentary “2000 Mules” purporting to show evidence of widespread ballot fraud in the 2020 election, according to reporting by Votebeat.
Clean Elections USA is recruiting people across the country to watch drop boxes, and Votebeat reports that 4,500 have signed up to help the effort.
Firearms at polling places feared
A few of the drop box watchers in Maricopa County allegedly have been armed, which has ignited concerns that more vigilantes will show up on Election Day with firearms.
In Little Rock, Arkansas, an argument allegedly broke out outside a polling place last week between supporters of different mayoral candidates, and one individual “indicated he had a gun,” according to one candidate who witnessed the incident.
Courts have long held that guns do not belong at polling places. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, six states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas) and Washington, D.C., explicitly prohibit firearms at polling places, and another four prohibit concealed guns at the polls.
Polling places are also often located inside schools or other public property where guns are already prohibited. And most states, including many where the law doesn’t explicitly mention polling places, have a law prohibiting firearm use to intimidate other people.
In September, Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced the Vote Without Fear Act, which would prohibit firearms within 100 yards of any federal election site.
“Free and fair elections cannot happen in the face of armed intimidation at the polls, but that’s become a disturbing reality for some Americans, as extremists driven by conspiracy theories about voter fraud are increasingly showing up to polling places with guns,” Murphy said in a statement.
Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center noted that it’s still unlawful in every state to use a gun to intimidate voters, whether or not the state prohibits carrying a gun at a polling place.
Uniformed officers at the polls
The presence of law enforcement at polling places can be more complicated, as some voters feel protected by uniformed officers patrolling the area while some communities might see their presence as intimidating, especially given the history in the United States of police officers approaching and intimidating Black voters.
The degree to which law enforcement can have a presence at polling places varies state by state, but federal law prevents the government from deploying federal troops or armed federal law enforcement officers to any polling place.
In some states, including Pennsylvania and California, police officers are violating the law if they show up to a polling place without being called. Other states require law enforcement to obey orders from election officials at the polls.
In New Jersey, the debate played out recently as Republican lawmakers pushed back on an amendment to legislation requiring police officers working the polls to appear in plain clothes, while Democrats said the bill is intended to prevent intimidation in predominantly Black cities.
“As a formerly incarcerated person, I can tell you firsthand putting police, whether in plainclothes or uniformed, at any polling place is also going to depress turnout of formerly incarcerated people,” Jim Sullivan, deputy policy director for the ACLU of New Jersey, told New Jersey Assembly committee members in September, the New Jersey Monitor reported.
A study published last December found that the presence of police at a polling place is associated with a 32% reduction in African American participation. The study said it was the first to quantify the effect of police presence on voting in the United States.
“It’s important for law enforcement to be prepared to respond to voter intimidation and to be actively letting folks know about the prohibitions on voter intimidation and that they will be enforcing those laws, but law enforcement has to do that while keeping in mind that their presence at the polling place can also have an intimidating effect, particularly in some communities,” Morales-Doyle said.
Voter intimidation this year could also come from right-wing sheriffs who have vowed to monitor polling places for potential fraud, citing false claims that Trump won the 2020 election. In Arizona, two groups of sheriffs are teaming up with True the Vote to expand the role of sheriffs in election monitoring.
Voting should be smooth for most
With threats of intimidation high this year, voters and election officials should be prepared, But Morales-Doyle said that the threats should not dissuade voters, the vast majority of whom will vote by mail or will go to the polls and have a normal and easy experience casting a ballot without intimidation from private or official actors.
“Yes, things are complicated,” he said. “Yes, there’s reason to be more concerned in some ways this year than in previous years. But I want to temper that concern and say that most voters are not going to face intimidation and should not be intimidated by what they’re hearing.”
“They should go vote with confidence,” he added, “and know that if they do run into some trouble, they’ve got election protection and election officials and many, many advocates who are watching developments closely, who they can rely upon to ensure that there won’t be any major disruption to our elections.”
State News
National test scores show that Virginia students have experienced extensive learning loss in recent years, new program will help at-risk students recover
On November 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
The program will employ HBCU students as tutors and mentors to high school and middle school students throughout their communities.
“I am thrilled to embark on the journey of learning loss recovery with these transformational tutoring partnerships, this is a breakthrough initiative. Our treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities have proven to be leaders in the development and implementation of best practices in education. I look forward to the expansion of this key program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We are on the cusp of losing a generation of children due to the profound and heart-wrenching learning loss of the past five years. The Urban League-HBCU Tutoring Partnership announced today represents community leaders coming together to ensure every child is seen, supported, and back on track for success. This partnership should be an inspiring model for every community in the Commonwealth to follow,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
“We were pleased to have Governor Glenn Youngkin announce the Urban League and HBCU Tutoring Partnership on the campus of the Norfolk State University at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia State University is to provide HBCU students who will serve as paid tutors to high school students. This is a great start to begin closing the learning gap that occurred during the pandemic and beyond. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring,” said the President of Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.
“Every university is seeing that students need more help after a pandemic that has been hard on everyone. We also know that the seeds of success in college are planted long before students arrive on campus, and that’s just one reason why Virginia Union University has committed to full-ride scholarships for public school students in Richmond and Henrico. Today’s announcement expands this work even further, and we are proud to partner with the Urban League and Governor Youngkin to help even more young people,” said President of Virginia Union University Dr. Hakim J. Lucas.
“Hampton University is excited about continuing its relationship with the cities of Hampton and Newport News public school systems. This tutorial initiative for our public schools is directly in line with Hampton University’s mission of providing an education for our students while engaging with our local community. Thank you, Governor Youngkin, for your commitment to Virginia’s HBCUs and our youth,” said Hampton University President Darrell K.Williams
“Today, conversations and ideas took a huge step toward supporting underserved and marginalized children and young adults in the urban core cities. The Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond joined with four Virginia HBCUs and the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide academic enrichment options through enhanced opportunities for tutoring and mentorship. The collaboration of the Urban League and our HBCUs represents a coalition of the monumental historical contexts of organizations that not only had the lens of viewing Black history in America but were catalysts in shaping that history. As former Governor Doug Wilder and others have advocated for greater HBCU funding, we hope this initiative will give rise to more such efforts to assure that every Virginia student is provided with a quality education that prepares them to enter the global workforce and help grow Virginia’s economy. The Urban League is pleased to help make this dream a reality,” said Urban League of Hampton Roads President and CEO Gil Bland.
“Access to quality education is the gateway for promise and possibilities to young minds and future leaders. For over 100 years, the Urban League of Greater Richmond, including the City of Petersburg, has been empowering people. The people, the academic leadership of Petersburg City Public Schools, Virginia State University, and the students, families, and the community at large will ensure the partnership’s success. Enriching these relationships will allow for the execution of a dynamic mentoring and tutoring program to support at least 675 Petersburg students. Urban League’s education initiatives will offer college and career readiness with a spectrum of services beyond typical classroom activities. The Partnership for Petersburg is a great opportunity to connect resources and services for the most ‘at promise’ students in Virginia,” said Urban League of Greater Richmond Interim CEO Larry Murphy.
“The collaborative efforts from the Governor’s office are to be commended. The education of Virginia’s children is clearly a priority, and I’m so pleased that Petersburg City is a part of this amazing initiative!” said Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces enforcement against alleged illegal robocallers
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is seeking to require responses to investigative demands sent to two voice service providers about alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. Fifty-one attorneys general participate in the national task force.
The targets of the investigation are Michael Lansky, LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye, LLC. The national task force is enforcing civil investigative demands (CIDs) against each entity.
“Robocalls profit off exploiting vulnerable consumers, stealing billions of dollars annually nationwide. This task force is focused on shutting down the providers and gateways that both profit from these scams and refuse to take steps that could mitigate the problem,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Enough is enough.”
The enforcement action against Avid Telecom details several instances in which the task force believes Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. Further, the task force believes Avid Telecom’s CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another telecom provider hide its suspect traffic.
The enforcement action against One Eye details how an individual closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication, LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye. This transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter.
One Eye has stopped responding to the task force, and Avid has refused to answer the CID. The State of Indiana has moved to enforce these CIDs on behalf of the task force in Marion County, Indiana.
Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
In August, Attorney General Miyares joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
· By phone: (800) 552-9963
· By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
State News
A glimpse at the Youngkin school tip line emails and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he’s hired a bank to help facilitate a possible sale of the team. Earlier this year, the franchise tried unsuccessfully to get Virginia’s help in building a new stadium.—Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch
• On the same day the Snyder news broke, ESPN reported federal prosecutors in Virginia have opened an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the Commanders organization. In a statement, the team said ESPN was “publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources.”—ESPN
• Some Hampton Roads voters got text messages giving them incorrect information about where to vote. A progressive voter outreach group called Movement Labs took responsibility for the erroneous texts.—WAVY
• “Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial school tip line drew complaints from around the state about pandemic precautions, a symbolic ‘equity month’ and, in one case, a 12th grade English teacher’s take on poetry.”—Axios
• A company linked to hedge fund Alden Global Capital bought a mobile home park in Southwest Virginia and told residents to “pay hundreds more or be evicted.”—Cardinal News
• A judge heard almost two hours of arguments in a lawsuit challenging Harrisonburg’s transgender-inclusive school policies. The court has not yet ruled on the case.—Daily News-Record
• State workplace safety officials have opened an investigation into the Hampton Fire Department after eight firefighters were injured while battling an apartment fire last month. A local union says the city didn’t have enough firefighters on duty on the night of the fire.—Daily Press
• A Staunton City Council meeting devolved into “arguing and shouting matches” after a council member suggested adding support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage to the city’s legislative agenda for 2023.—Staunton News Leader
• The Roanoke GOP called for the removal of the Democratic chair of the Roanoke Electoral Board due to her marriage to the leader of the local Democratic committee. Nothing in state law prohibits the situation.—Roanoke Times
• Pharrell Williams is bringing his Something in the Water music festival back to Virginia Beach next year.—Virginian-Pilot
State News
Report: Agricultural investments for Bay cleanup spur economy
According to a report released by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Wednesday, investments in agricultural best management practices have positive returns for the economy.
The report found that for every dollar spent on farmers’ best management practices within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, $1.75 is returned through higher sales of goods and services as well as earnings. Investments are also contributing to the creation of an estimated 6,673 jobs annually between 2020 and 2025.
“We already know investing in agricultural conservation pays big dividends in cleaner water, more productive soil, climate-resilient farms, and healthier fish and wildlife habitat,” said CBF Director of Science and Agricultural Policy Beth McGee in a statement. “Today’s report makes it clear these investments produce economic benefits for local businesses and workers as well.”
The report, prepared by Charlottesville-based Key-Log Economics, looked at what five states in the Bay watershed — Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and New York — still have to do to achieve pollution reduction goals by 2025.
More than 90% of the states’ remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture, according to the Bay Foundation.
Using the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Chesapeake Assessment Scenario Tool, or CAST, and data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the report identified the cost to implement each of 17 best management practices, including nutrient management plans, forest buffers and waste management systems. That data was then entered into the Regional Input-Output Modeling System from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to derive the economic impact.
For example, the report determined that an investment in forest buffers would lead to more jobs for people planting trees and more jobs for workers at tree nurseries. More jobs would also be added in the grocery stores where the tree planters and nursery workers buy their food.
“These results highlight how investing in conservation can stimulate the region’s economy while advancing Bay restoration,” said Key-Log senior economist Carolyn Alkire in a statement.
In Virginia, the report found that $116.1 million invested in BMPs would lead to an economic return of $191.2 million. If Pennsylvania invested $195.7 million in surrounding states, it would see $352.5 million returned. Maryland would get $41.2 million back after investing $23.1 million.
The spending by the three states would constitute about 90% of the $375.1 million in annual spending needed across the entire watershed to meet the 2025 goals. The report estimates those investments would generate $655 million.
Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania have worked to install fencing to prevent animals from entering waterways, encouraged prescribed grazing to improve the quality and quantity of pastures by targeting where livestock can feed, and planted tree buffers.
The largest driver of economic activity across the entire watershed was waste management or ways to collect, transfer and store manure and wastes from animal operations, which researchers found generated 24.1% of returns. Next was nutrient management, leading to 20% of the economic activity, followed by planting cover crops at 20.9%.
States not on track to meet 2025 Chesapeake Bay goals, says report
But the report noted that certain practices are more cost-effective than others and have additional benefits. A $7.62 investment in forest buffers could remove a pound of nitrogen from the watershed and provide shade and habitat for wildlife, store carbon and provide additional revenue for farmers through the production of nuts, fruit, livestock forage, and honey. Comparatively, it would cost $2,350 to install an animal waste management system to remove the same amount of nitrogen.
“Targeting funding to practices like forested buffers that are cost‑effective and provide a holistic range of benefits can, and should, help ensure the greatest outcomes for the region’s water quality and community well-being,” McGee said.
The report follows the Bay Foundation’s release of the 2022 State of the Blueprint Report, which found states in the watershed were not on track to meet their 2025 commitments. Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia account for roughly 90% of the pollution in the Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency is discussing a new deadline for pollution reductions.
Virginia appropriated a record $116 million for its agricultural best management practice cost-share program earlier this year, with $81 million of that earmarked for farmers within the Bay watershed.
Matt Kowalski, Virginia watershed restoration scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, noted that the allocation was “historic” but said funding requirements for the cost-share program have risen every year because it hasn’t been fully funded to date.
“We’re still going to need those contributions from the feds,” Kowalski said in a press call Wednesday that also discussed funding opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act and 2023 Farm Bill.
