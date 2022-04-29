Health
Try micro-exercises to improve health
It’s not like you have the time to run to the gym at lunch, change, exercise, shower, and get back to your desk.
Yet, it isn’t healthy to spend an average of 9.3 hours a day sitting at a desk. In fact, according to Nilofer Merchant of the Harvard Business Review, after an hour of sitting, fat-burning enzymes in the body decrease by 90 percent, the body metabolism slows, blood pools in the legs, and pressure builds at the spine.
That’s where micro exercises come in and, according to one study, doing simple, quick moves at the desk can help you stave off illness and build strength.
Conducted in Denmark, the study surveyed 70,000 workers who had had 30-day illnesses during the previous 12 months. Researchers found that nearly 13 percent of these long-term absences could have been prevented using micro exercise.
The study found that 10 to 15 minutes of micro exercises with resistance bands three times a week also led to improved feelings of vitality and even better teamwork.
Although the study used elastic bands, you don’t need the bands to do micro exercises.
Here are some easy ways the keep and increase strength at your desk:
- Calf raises: With feet flat on the floor, raise your feet to the toes. Do 50 reps. Too easy? Do it standing.
- Ab tucks: Sit up straight. Pull abs to the spine, hold. Do 25 reps.
- Glute squeezes: Sit up straight. Squeeze glutes. 25 reps.
- Lower ab contractions: Sit straight, and lift both legs off the seat. Lower feet just above the floor. Hold. Repeat.
- Press arms: Sit in a non-rolling chair that has armrests. Using armrests, push yourself up with your hands to try to float above the chair. Try to get your arms straight. Then slowly lower yourself back down.
- Leg extensions: On a non-rolling chair, point your toes up and extend your legs out straight. Hold for five to 10 seconds to stretch calves and hamstrings. Repeat.
- One super-micro move: Try tapping alternative toes as you work.
3 reasons you may need to have a tooth pulled
In most cases, if you have a problem with one of your teeth, your dentist can repair it. However, sometimes an extraction may be necessary to remedy the situation. Here are three reasons you may need to have a tooth removed.
1. Untreated cavity
If left untreated, cavities can break down and destroy the structure of your teeth. This can make it difficult to repair them, and if left untreated, the cavities may present a health risk. Therefore, extraction is sometimes the only solution.
2. Severe infection
Over time, a severe infection can destroy a tooth and break down the surrounding bone and tissue. If the bone is severely damaged, the tooth may fall out. Damage caused by a disease like periodontitis is irreversible because the affected structures cannot regrow. Once the disease is in its advanced stages, the only solution may be to have your tooth removed.
3. Lack of space
Your mouth may not be able to accommodate your growing teeth. For example, this often happens with wisdom teeth, the molars at the very back of your mouth. If your wisdom teeth don’t have enough room, they can grow in sideways and cause damage, inflammation, and infection.
There are several other reasons why you may need to have a tooth pulled. Speak with your dentist to learn more.
7 activities that can improve your balance
You must have good balance to stand, walk, run and avoid falling. Here are seven activities you may want to try to improve your equilibrium.
1. Yoga helps strengthen several muscle groups and there are various balancing poses that can improve your stability.
2. Horseback riding works your back and leg muscles to help you stay on the horse and match its rhythm.
3. Ice skating engages your core and helps build stability in your legs. At first, it may be tricky to balance on a thin blade while gliding over a slippery surface.
4. Paddleboarding strengthens your glutes and hamstrings. If you’re paddling over rough water, both sides of your body need to work equally as hard to keep you upright.
5. Dancing requires muscle coordination. Additionally, you must learn how to maintain your balance while performing each movement in time to the music.
6. Rock climbing requires you to master proper balancing techniques. Your sense of equilibrium will help you ascend, reach, grasp and grip when climbing.
7. Karate helps maintain muscle mass and improve balance. For example, you must have good balance to land on your feet after a kick or jump.
Remember, before starting a new sport or physical activity, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor.
How to take care of sensitive teeth
Tooth sensitivity is a problem that requires intervention. Here are five tips to help limit the discomfort caused by this condition.
1. Talk to your dentist
Your dentist is the best person to talk to about tooth sensitivity. They can suggest solutions and recommend appropriate products. They can also identify the cause of your sensitive teeth by examining your mouth.
2. Adjust your diet
Limit the amount of highly acidic and sweet foods you eat. If you consume them, remember to rinse your mouth thoroughly after eating to remove any residue. You can also chew sugar-free gum to promote saliva production and achieve similar results to rinsing.
3. Use the right toothpaste
Certain kinds of toothpaste are designed to relieve the discomfort of hypersensitivity by creating a protective barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth. Brushing twice a day with one of these kinds of toothpaste will ensure the active ingredients work properly. Ask your dentist which kind is right for you.
4. Use a soft-bristle brush
Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to gently clean your teeth without damaging your enamel. Damaged enamel and receding gums can expose your dentin and the nerve ending in your dental pulp, leading to pain and discomfort.
5. Maintain good oral hygiene
Brushing your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes prevents plaque from building up in your mouth. It also reduces the chance of developing gingivitis, cavities and more. However, avoid brushing too vigorously because this could stimulate your nerve endings and cause more pain.
If you don’t notice an improvement after a few days or weeks, make an appointment with your dentist.
Seniors feel the impact of isolation
If you’re an older adult, there’s a good chance that social isolation is getting to you in a big way.
Distancing and quarantine have damaged the mental and physical health of seniors, according to the New York Times. Reduced physical activity and decreased interaction with others that came with social distancing took a significant toll, resulting in decreases in mobility and conditioning.
No large-scale studies have been conducted yet on how public health measures have impacted seniors.
However, some physicians and researchers say the situation is clear. In an interview with Kaiser Health News, Dr. Jonathan Bean, a geriatric rehabilitation expert, attributed the decline in function to decreased activity and remarked that it was an obvious problem to any clinician who cares for older adults. Another geriatrician, Dr. Lauren Jan Gleason, reported seeing weight changes and more depression among her patients.
Another compounding factor: Delayed access to regular preventative care, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging. Around 30 percent of adults age 50 and older had to delay or cancel appointments for checkups, dental appointments, procedures, tests, and operations.
What can older adults do to reclaim lost ground? Get moving again, said University of Michigan researcher Geoffrey Hoffman in an interview with the New York Times. Going for a walk or trying some gentle stretches are great options, or something as simple as getting groceries or doing a few more household chores. Physical therapy may also be appropriate.
3 tips for taking care of your dentures
If you want to keep your dentures in good condition, you need to take good care of them. Here are three tips to help you maintain your dentures.
1. Remove them at night
You should remove your dentures for at least six hours a day. Overnight is best. This allows the tissues in your mouth to regenerate and stay healthy. You should also take this opportunity to clean your dentures with an appropriate cleaning solution to remove stains and bacteria.
2. Ensure they’re fitted
If you notice a problem with the fit of your dentures, talk to your denturist as soon as possible. It’s normal for your dentures to need readjustments. However, ill-fitting dentures can also be a sign of periodontal disease. Depending on the situation, you may need to have your dentures replaced.
3. Be gentle with them
Dentures are fragile. Therefore, you should clean them over a towel or other soft surface. Ideally, you should brush them after each meal. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and a non-abrasive toothpaste or cleaner.
If you have any questions about your dentures, contact your denturist.
Jumping rope: The perfect workout
Here’s an exercise that improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, burns calories — plus you can do it anywhere and it’s cheap.
It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t. Jumping rope is a great workout for people of all fitness levels and all it takes to get started is a pair of training shoes and a jump rope.
According to Healthline, jumping rope does more than just get your heart pumping — the act of jumping itself activates upper and lower body muscles, which improves muscle strength and builds endurance. Jumping rope also enhances explosive power, which is a crucial component of functional exercise for exercisers of all ages, according to Human Kinetics.
Once you get the go-ahead from your doctor, you’ll need to choose the right rope, and you don’t have to spend a fortune. A basic rope with a thick cable or the beaded fitness ropes you might remember from gym class is ideal. Whatever you choose, just make sure it’s about three feet longer than your height.
According to Self, jump roping with improper form can lead to injury, or at the very least tire you out more quickly. When it’s time to jump, keep your core engaged and your posture straight, elbows tight to your body, and shoulders relaxed. Don’t swing at the elbows to control the rope — use your wrists instead. Aim to jump just one or two inches off the ground. Any higher will wear you out faster and make it harder for you to stay in rhythm.
If you’re new to fitness, try jumping in shorter bursts of about 30 seconds followed by 30 seconds of rest for five minutes. Focus on form and consistency, increasing rest periods when needed. As your fitness level and coordination improve, you can increase your active periods and decrease your rest periods, lengthen your workouts and mix in more advanced moves than the basic jump.
