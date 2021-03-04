Tuesday night fire ruled arson – occupant charged

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported domestic situation located at 394 Cherrydale Avenue in the Town of Front Royal.

Upon arrival, officers noted the residence was filled with smoke and quickly discovered a fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival. Officers requested assistance from the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigations Division.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an act of arson.

As a result of the investigation, and after consultation with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Briant Taylor, a 38-year-old resident of the home, has been charged in connection with the fire incident. Mr. Taylor has been charged with a single felony count in violation of Virginia Code §18.2-77-Burning or destroying a dwelling house. Mr. Taylor was transported to the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he was ordered to be held without bond.

The court date set for this offense is March 18, 2021, at 9:00 am in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. No further details can be released in this matter due to the pending nature of this investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal G. Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or Detective M.P. Gallagher with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-636-2208 or mgallagher@frontroyalva.com