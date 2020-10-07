Local News
Tuesday, October 13th is the deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election
The voter registration deadline for November 3, 2020, election is Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To register to vote or update your voter registration information:
● By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 13
● In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm October 13
● Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm October 13
Virginians can check or update their registration name or address, or apply to register for the first time at the Department of Elections’ online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInfo.
To be a registered voter in Virginia, you must:
● be a U.S. citizen,
● be a resident of Virginia,
● be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020)
● have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
● have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
● not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
In addition to applying to register online, eligible Virginians may also apply to register at their local general registrar’s office. You may look up information about your office online at http://www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries, and other state and local government offices.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs, and more, visit elections.virginia.gov, call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.
Local News
Warren County to provide a second round of financial assistance using CARES Act funds
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) and will conduct a second round of financial assistance. There are two Chamber programs that are being funded by the County: a business and non-profit grant program, and a grant program to help individuals to pay their utility bills.
The second round business and non-profit grant program will provide $1,000,096 in funds to eligible local small businesses and local non-profit organizations. Including the first round, a total of $2,065,096 is available for distribution. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid. Businesses and non-profit organizations with annual revenues of less than $6 million dollars are eligible to apply.
The utility program will provide case by case assistance to individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and who are having difficulty paying their electricity, water, sewer, gas or propane bills. There is a total of $77,542 available under the second round program, and the grants do not need to be repaid.
Both programs require that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The business program only applies to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County but outside of the Town of Front Royal. Businesses that are not required to have a business license may apply to this second round. The non-profit and utility programs apply to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County and includes the Town of Front Royal.
The Chamber will resume receiving applications for CARES Act financial assistance to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual utility assistance on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Community Events
Sunflower Cottage Herb Farm and Backroom Brewery receive $250,000 USDA grant for expansion of brewing operations
“It is with extreme gratitude and excitement that I am announcing Backroom Brewery has been selected to receive the USDA’s Value Added Producer Grant”, owner Billie Clifton said in a late Tuesday afternoon, October 6 press release.
The $250,000 award is the highest dollar amount allowable under this grant which also awards smaller amounts. The grant at its highest level is extremely competitive and awarded to very few across the country. To our knowledge, the grant has never been awarded at any level to any recipient in Warren County, Clarke County or Frederick County.
The funds will be used to hire new employees and fill positions within the expanded operations such as, brewers, assistant brewers, marketing reps, brand managers, administrative staff, event planners and more. It will also help with the other costs of increasing production and distribution of Backroom Brewery’s farm grown herbal beers such as their award winning Lemon Basil Wheat Beer, Cilantro Lime Wheat Beer, Rosemary Orange Amber Ale, Farmwork (rosemary rye saison), Bay Nut Brown Ale, Helltown Red IPA (made with red basil) and Chili Pepper Red Ale.
Mrs. Clifton wishes to recognize each person who wrote a letter of support for the project and the grant. She will honor these individuals on October 10th with a celebration that is also open to the public. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the public will have the chance to tour the original brewery, the new brewery building and take a look at plans for new brewing equipment. The letter writers will be present along with their framed letters on display. Of course, many of the delicious herbal beers will be on tap along with 12+ other BRB craft brews.
Backroom Brewery is Virginia’s first farm brewery, licensed in 2013 long before Virginia’s farm brewery bill mandated that breweries be allowed in all agricultural jurisdictions. It sits on 40 acres of farmland along a Virginia Designated Scenic Highway. This is especially significant right now when outdoor seating is extremely important. Because attendance at this event may be higher than usual, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and socially distance outside.
Face masks are required inside all buildings. The new brewery building/event barn has been equipped with COVID filters on the HVAC systems, a wall mounted thermometer at the entrance and staff routinely sanitizes public contact surfaces.
Bring your own family’s picnic or purchase pub fare from our brew pub. As always, OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS NOT ALLOWED.
Community Events
Back to Nature celebration to be held this Saturday, October 10th
The Town of Front Royal is working with local organizations and businesses together to make THIS fall season, the BEST season Front Royal has ever experienced! This Saturday, October 10, the Town of Front Royal celebrates getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region.
From noon until 4pm, Front Royal Outdoors will offer free canoe rides and outdoor organizations, businesses, and artists will offer information and specials at booths set up on Main Street featuring quest hikes, outdoor gear, artwork and more. From 5pm until 8 pm, Front Royal Brewing is sponsoring live music featuring headliner Bud’s Collective who is known for their tasteful mix of original material and popular hits ranging from Stevie Wonder to Alabama. Local bluegrass musicians will be playing on Main Street earlier in the afternoon.
“Front Royal is such a fabulous destination for hikers, canoers, rock-climbers, bikers, and almost every other type of outdoor enthusiast imaginable. We hope this is the first of many outdoor celebrations for Front Royal,” said Tim Barnhart of Front Royal Brewing Company. “Next year, when COVID-19 is behind us, we hope to pull out all the stops with a truly world-class festival.”
Free canoe rides will be offered every hour by Front Royal Outdoors. Signs ups will be available on-site at the corner of Main and Crescent Streets, one block west of Mountain Trails. Free shuttles will be provided from Main Street to the river and back. Outdoor-themed booths will be on Main Street from Mountain Trails, Front Royal Outdoors, the Warren County-Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community, and the Front Royal Warren County Visitors Center. As an added plus, Kelty from Boulder, Co. will be there with lots of swag to give away! Artist adventurer Rose Turner and Virginia Master Naturalist and artist Chris Anderson will have their works on display along with other outdoor-themed artists. The Warren County Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community will also be on site to give information on their Quest Shenandoah program that gives hikers the chance to earn a special edition patch!
Local News
Samuels Library adds FREE resources to support area students and community
Samuels Public Library continues to meet the changing needs of Warren County residents throughout COVID-19. This month, the Library will add some new and exceptional resources to serve the community and support Warren County students, returning to schools on varying schedules. Tumblebook Library and Tutor.com will join Samuels Library’s expanding resource list.
“Working with Warren County schools, Samuels Library is committed to meeting the changing needs of students and we are excited to add these additional resources that will benefit students, parents, teachers and our community as a whole,” said Michelle Ross, Library Director.
For the younger crowd, Tumblebook Library offers an online collection of more than 250 animated, talking picture books for children that includes Spanish and French books, read-along chapter books, non-fiction books and exciting games and puzzles. TumbleBook Library also includes a Common Core section, which offers corresponding curriculum to support educators and homeschoolers.
Tutor.com is a nationally recognized tutoring program that provides one-to-one academic and career support that is that is free to access for the user. With more than 3,500 highly qualified tutors, this program combines live online tutoring, homework help, test preparation, and career support with a variety of self-study resources to provide a well-balanced and flexible educational environment designed to meet the individual needs of all learners from K-12 through college students and adult learners.
Samuels Library has also collaborated with Warren County Schools to make its digital collection more accessible to all Warren County School students. With the use of the Sora App, provided by Warren County Schools, students can connect to the Library’s large OverDrive digital collection from home without having to use a Library card. This app, which also filters out mature content, helps reduce barriers to access for some students and supports the engagement of the next generation of Library users.
While the Sora App connection is only available to Warren County School students, all cardholders may access the Library’s OverDrive digital collection through the Libby App. Tumblebook Library and Tutor.com are open to all Warren County residents with a Samuels Library card.
“Samuels Library has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that Warren County residents have access to the information and resources they need,” Ross added. “These new programs are another example of how we are meeting these needs to enrich lives and build a stronger community.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Local News
Air Force One exposure puts a hold on Biden campaign coverage for VOA reporter
Editor’s note: Voice of America’s White House correspondent Steve Herman and his wife Rosyla were recent guests of our retired AP correspondent Malcolm Barr Sr. and his wife Carol, as reported in Barr’s story “VOA reports worldwide from Front Royal on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ginsburg”. With some of those who met the Hermans at Yappy Hour that week inquiring about how last week’s presidential COVID-19 diagnosis had impacted Herman’s work, Barr sought and received permission for Royal Examiner to reprint the following story, which Herman explained is considered public domain now in the U.S., and with which Herman included VOA public domain photos to accompany our publication of the article.
WHITE HOUSE – The day before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he flew to Minnesota on Air Force One with senior staff, as well as pool reporters, including VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman. The next day Herman traveled to Wilmington to prepare to cover a Joe Biden rally, the only reporter who attempted to switch between the Trump and Biden campaigns this week. He describes the experience following the president’s positive coronavirus test.
At the White House on Wednesday morning, a member of the medical office swabbed my nose to collect a sample for the routine COVID-19 rapid test administered daily to all members of the protective pool of reporters covering the president’s activities.
It was a brief and painless procedure. I had undergone it more than a dozen times in recent months — always with the same “negative” result. That has also been the case for my colleagues on the White House beat, Patsy Widakuswara and Carolyn Presutti, with whom I alternate campaign coverage when it is VOA’s turn in the rotation among radio networks.
As the day’s designated radio pooler for the Minnesota round trip on Air Force One, I was responsible for ensuring that all the networks would have broadcast quality audio whenever the president spoke — from the time we left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to our post-midnight return on the same military tarmac.
The president’s first stop in Minnesota, known as “the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” was a massive multimillion-dollar estate on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. At a fundraiser at the home of wealthy Republican Party donor Martin Davis, during which the accompanying media waited outside in our vans, Trump mingled with an unannounced number of guests. Thus, we were not able to observe if the participants were wearing masks or engaged in social distancing.
Duluth rally
Such recommended precautions were certainly not seen at the president’s next stop in Duluth, where an airport rally was held. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters turned out – crammed in bleachers, on the tarmac and in the hangar. Only about a fifth of the crowd wore any type of face covering.
Trump spoke for 45 minutes. His normal rally remarks usually stretch beyond an hour. This, I noted at the time, was unusual. But it was chilly and windy on the north shore of Lake Superior on the last day of September.
When we made the sprint back to the warm airplane, the group of reporters and photographers surmised the president did not want to spend any additional time exposed to such weather. Later we would learn from official sources and media reports that Trump was apparently already feeling unwell, that he fell asleep for part of the two-hour flight back to Maryland and an ill Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, had decided to isolate herself on the plane. She would test positive for the coronavirus the following morning, something the public did not know until Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs broke the story late Thursday.
Trump, during his travels Wednesday, did not make remarks before boarding or stepping off the plane and he did not come back to the press cabin at any time to speak to us. That was unusual but not unprecedented.
We also had no contact with Hicks that day.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did chat for about 10 minutes with the poolers on the plane during the flight home from Minnesota. He said on Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19.
Flight to New Jersey
In a decision that is being criticized by health officials, journalists and Democrats, Trump, on Thursday, following Hicks’ diagnosis, flew to his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a round-table and fundraiser with supporters. Several White House aides who had been in close proximity to Hicks did not join the trip.
Asked why the president went ahead with the journey, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday afternoon that “it was deemed safe” by White House operations.
At that outdoor fundraiser, the president was kept more than 6 feet (2 meters) from a group of about 18 donors, who were not wearing masks, according to campaign sources.
While the president was in New Jersey, I was on an Amtrak train to the state of Delaware to prepare to resume coverage of the Joe Biden campaign. Although we would not be departing with the Democratic Party candidate to Michigan until Friday, the campaign requires all pool reporters traveling with the candidate to take a COVID-19 test the prior day. This was done at a Wilmington hotel by a pair of technicians from a chain pharmacy, and the antigen test is similar to the one conducted at the White House.
Quick result
Unlike the procedure in the White House, where we are not informed of the results unless it is a “positive,” the reporters in Wilmington waited on the spot while their swabs are analyzed by the humming Abbott ID NOW machine, which, after about 15 minutes, spits out a piece of paper with the results.
“COVID-19: Negative. Procedural control valid,” mine read.
At that point, I assumed I was good to go and returned to my downtown hotel to rest for Friday morning, when we were scheduled to join the Biden motorcade near his residence and ride to the New Castle airport.
When word came of Hicks’ positive test and her presence on the Air Force One flights the previous day, I notified the Biden campaign, which consulted with medical advisers, and it was decided that out an abundance of caution I stay back on Friday.
It would be a few hours later, with a @realDonaldTrump tweet, that we learned one more passenger on Air Force One had tested positive for the coronavirus: the president himself.
By Steve Herman
Voice of America
Updated October 02, 2020 11:18 PM
Local News
Art patron transforms the Shenandoah art world at his Airbnb in Linden, Virginia
For artists, connecting with and cultivating new buyers is often a struggle. With the pandemic closing art gallery doors, artists are reimagining how they can share their art in tough economic times.
Art patron Nick Starling, who owns an Airbnb in Linden, Virginia, has devised an easy way for local artists to show and sell their work: displaying it to visitors who are renting his house. Starling’s three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,800-square-foot rental, listed on Airbnb.com, is at the gateway of Shenandoah National Park, a popular tourist destination.
The process, he said, is a simple one. Guests check into the Airbnb and are greeted by art around every corner – from paintings to photographs, pottery to sculpture. If they fall in love with a piece, they can purchase it on the spot by Venmo or a code provided on the property. All proceeds from the sale are forwarded to the artist who created the work. Artists make an easy sale, and guests return home with a lasting remembrance of their vacation.
In the second phase of the project, Starling plans to survey Airbnb visitors about their art preferences before their stay, curating the space to fit their tastes – and increase the likelihood of a purchase. He also plans to collaborate with the company Airbnb, which covers more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries worldwide, to adopt his program internationally.
“Everybody wins,” he said. “Artists sell their creations, guests have a more dynamic stay, and I fill my rooms with beautiful artwork. Also, local tourism attracts more commerce as guests form a deeper connection with the community in which they’re staying – and are likely to recommend the experience to their friends.”
Known as “the world’s leading vertical farming economist,” Starling is also a former U.S. Army Ranger and the founder and chairman of Skyscraper Farm, a vertical farming company that supports local communities.
“The Airbnb industry is uniquely positioned to merge two activities people love – travel and art,” Starling said. “As rental homes are transformed into art galleries and local artists reap the rewards of a captive audience, it’s a trend destined to catch on and spread worldwide.”
