Local News

Two Americans meet on a plane to Poland then join forces to help Ukrainian refugees

Published

9 hours ago

on

“What we have here is a humanitarian crisis unlike we’ve seen in a while,” volunteer Zohar Swaine said in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon, March 24. The New York City-born former United States Marine said he, along with many others, felt a sense of duty that compelled him to pack a suitcase and head to Poland on his own dime to help refugees pouring into Poland from war-torn Ukraine.

Luggage purchased for refugees passing through Krakow. Luggage purchased for refugees passing through Krakow.

Swaine, a business consultant from New Jersey, said goodbye to his wife and two teens about 10 days ago, before flying to Krakow, Poland to see what he could offer in assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Fortuitously, he met fellow American Stan Brooks, a former Front Royal mayor, and town councilman, on a flight from Munich to Krakow. Both were headed to Poland to help, though neither was affiliated with a rescue group or organization.

Upon arrival, Swaine made his way to the border and Sauveteurs Sans Frontières, SSF (“Rescuers Without Borders” from French to English), a French/Israeli organization that provides humanitarian aid across the globe. As a former U.S. Marine who had deployed during the Gulf War, he knew he had some skills that would help with the refugee relocation effort.


Brooks wasn’t sure how he could best help, so he set out by securing donations from family, friends, and acquaintances. By simply asking for help, the pledges of support came rolling in. Before a week had passed, Brooks had collected $11,000 and made a personal donation as well. Much of the donated funds came from folks in the Front Royal area. In fact, Brooks said, one Winchester physician and his wife donated $1,000 and offered to house a Ukrainian family when refugees begin entering the U.S.

Those funds were used to directly help refugees who entered Poland. Some of those with dire needs, typically the elderly and mothers with young children, received $100 dollars in hand. Swaine said many of the refugees were dressed in threadbare coats and carried their belongings in plastic bags.

Swaine (center, back row) with fellow volunteers and a Ukrainian lady who was passing through the  Przemysl Refugee Center.

Others benefitted from one of the 300 rolling bags purchased with donated funds. Several hundred dollars were used to purchase plywood, to put down on dirt floors prior to expected rain. Swaine purchased 100 raincoats, anticipating a weekend rain. Other items bought with donated money include air mattresses, blankets, and children’s supplies; $1,200 was spent on medical supplies, additional money went to replenish the food pantry. A special donation of $1,000 was gifted to an elderly Ukrainian couple who are awaiting a visa appointment to obtain entry into the U.S.

Swaine has spent most of his time near Medyka, Poland, an area near the border with Ukraine. It’s a sleepy little town that, in recent weeks, has seen roughly 1.5 million refugees pass through its gates. Swaine, armed with a wheelchair and another volunteer with a shopping cart full of items such as water bottles, juice boxes, chocolate for the children, mylar rescue blankets, and first-aid supplies have sought out the most vulnerable Ukrainians to help.

Zohar Swaine with a married Ukrainian couple, both 74, who are awaiting a visa appointment for entry into the U.S. /Photos by Zohar Swaine

As noted above, the elderly and mothers with small children were those needing the most help, Swaine said. It’s 49 miles between Lviv, Ukraine, and Medyka across the Polish border. Some refugees were able to get bus rides to the border; others walked.

“We would generally look for the very elderly – folks who maybe needed to be in a wheelchair – who may have just gotten off a bus or somehow made the day’s walk from the city of Lviv to the border crossing. Especially when we were coming into the late afternoon, we could assist by bringing those highly vulnerable people across the border by skipping to the head of the line. It’s 30-degrees outside, and some needed to be in a better place quickly,” Swaine explained.

The Przemysl Refugee Center
After crossing the border, the refugees arrive at the Przemysl Refugee Center. The first stop is at a heated tent that has cots, hot meals, electricity, phone charging stations, a breastfeeding station for mothers, a play area for children. The tents are guarded to ensure that the refugees are safe from predators, including human traffickers.

Refugees were able to stay as long as needed, from a few hours to a few days. Many of the refugees had arranged to meet up with friends or relatives, then travel to another location.
Swaine said that while volunteering, he wore many hats, serving as, “a hotel manager, a procurer of supplies, kindergarten teacher, and even a janitor,” – and that was fine with him. “If you are looking for glory, you will not find it as a volunteer,” he observed.

Crossing the border can be a time-consuming process, Swaine noted. Though officials spend about a minute, on average, processing each refugee, there were only three lines to service the 50 to 700 people waiting, depending on the time of day.

Swaine observed that the refugees are generally still “shell-shocked” and seem, at times, to be overwhelmed. But their demeanor changes almost immediately upon entering Poland, he said.

After crossing the border and traveling a few hundred yards to the gate outside the rescue center, there is a flurry of activity: “a man in a costume who wants to hug you, candy for the kids, there is a tray of hot tea, pizza being offered,” Swaine explained. As time passes, he says the ratio of volunteers is shifting. As more volunteers show up and the numbers of refugees drop, there sometimes seem to be more volunteers than those needing help.

Volunteers dressed as Santa and Wonder Woman are on hand to hug Ukrainian children as they enter Poland.

The refugees seem weary, he said, after having made a perilous journey that sometimes lasted weeks.

In the space of 200 yards, there are probably 50-60 additional tents along the corridor, and each has its own specialty. There is a tent for pets that includes food and supplies; a tent designed for mothers and young children, with diapers and baby food; there were several World Central Kitchen tents with food; other tents with free sim cards and minutes for cell phones.

After traveling through the corridor refugees are led to an area where buses sit, ready to take them to a former shopping mall converted to a help center, or to a train station for travel across Europe if they have destinations through relatives, friends, or other contacts. In that facility, owned by the British company Tesco PLC, areas of the mall have been converted into a shelter, with cots, a large kitchen serving meals, medical treatment, and other services that might be needed. There are also volunteers who help refugees without a plan to figure out their next steps.

Restocking the food pantry with items purchased with donated funds.

Swaine shared that the Polish citizens have been gracious throughout the influx of over a million refugees, working selflessly to improve the lives of those who have lost so much. Though planning to head home to New Jersey in a few days, he said he would return to Poland because the actions of Poland’s citizens have endeared the country to him.

Brooks, who has since left Poland, wrote in an email that “It was somewhat fateful that Zohar and I met on the plane from Munich to Krakow. We were two people who felt that they had to do something.” Brooks had high praise for his new friend Zodar Swaine, saying, “He did all the heavy lifting. I was nothing more than a fundraiser. But I am glad that I could do something. Like it or not, this war is about more than Ukraine,” Brooks observed of a growing international consensus, adding, “It is about democracy and the freedoms that it allows and about reality over fake reality – the reality created by sociopaths like Putin, using the latest in technology to try and brainwash an entire nation.”

What’s next?
Has Russia’s leader – who has cemented unchallengeable authoritarian rule over the past 20 years through “black ops” * methodologies learned as a KGB agent and chief – bitten off more than he, or perhaps his nation, can swallow this time?

Perhaps.

For there appears to be a rising tide of opposition expressed by Russians, even at home who are now under threat of arrest for simply publicly appearing at an anti-war rally, or even calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “war”. Even Russia’s oligarchs, the rich corporate and industrialist insiders handed the wealth owned by the Soviet State until the early 1990s collapse of the Soviet Union, are believed to be expressing some discontent as international sanctions, not to mention the specter of an expanded international war front, damage their wealth and security.

But a push toward historic regime change in Russia will rely on continued and escalating international cooperation — the kind of cooperation Zohar Swaine and Stan Brooks experienced on the volunteer front lines in Poland. Though rather than individual commitments born of conscience, it must be the conscience of nations at work in support of national sovereignty and independence from neighboring expansionist, totalitarian dictators.

Is the world up to it?

Are Russia’s institutional elites up to it?

Stay tuned.

* FOOTNOTE – “black ops” methodologies: Lies about opponents, domestic or foreign; the imprisonment of those domestic political, media, or cultural sources who would challenge him, not to mention their murder, even on foreign soil.

(Roger Bianchini contributed to this story)

Local News

Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2022-2023 school year

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022.

WHO:

  • Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022
    *Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend

WHERE AND WHEN:

Starting April 4, 2022 – Register online @ ecollect.accelaschool.com/warrencounty

  • April 4, 2022 – April 8, 2022
    9:30am – 1:00pm
    Individual Elementary Schools – *Register at the school in which your child is zoned to attend
  • April 6, 2022
    4:30pm – 6:30pm
    Individual Elementary Schools – *Register at the school in which your child is zoned to attend

WHAT TO BRING:

  • Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
  • Guardian Photo ID
  • Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
  • Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
  • A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household

PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.

If you have any questions, please call your child’s school.

A. S. Rhodes Elementary School: 540-635-4556
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School: 540- 635-4188
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School: 540-622-8090
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School: 540-635-3125
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School: 540-636-6824

Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125 or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.

Local News

Attention AT Hikers – Basecamp Front Royal is now open

Published

1 day ago

on

March 27, 2022

By

Basecamp Front Royal is now open for AT hikers. Basecamp is a free facility for Appalachian Trail (AT) thru-hikers and adventurers that need a day to refuel. The facility includes a washer and dryer, shower, lockers, bathroom, boot dryer, and some extra donated goods.

Our publisher, Mike McCool spoke with Jeff Carroll from Vibrissa Beer about BaseCamp Front Royal and gave us a tour of the facility.

Thanks to artist, Erik Raines for the art update at the basecamp – gives it a fresh, new look this year.

Basecamp is maintained by Vibrissa Beer and friends Vinova Mediterranean Bistro, Mountain Trails, Down Home Comfort Bakery and Vibe Properties, LLC


Rest, Re-Gear, Grab a Bite & Get a beer!

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 28 – April 1, 2022

Published

3 days ago

on

March 26, 2022

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, March 28-April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.


*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 840 (Water Plant Road) bridges, March 28-April 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance approaching I-66 interchange, March 28-April from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Fiery Run Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of bridge over the railway, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local News

County EDA ponders marketing and developmental options on its real estate holdings

Published

3 days ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

Following an hour-and-a-half closed session at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (WC EDA, EDA) convened the open portion of its monthly meeting of March. The meeting held in the caucus room of the Warren County Government Center opened with two motions out of closed session, as described in the EDA Press Release below. After brief Executive and Asset Committee reports the board moved on to “New Business” where Chairman Jeff Browne discussed a game plan moving forward on the movement of EDA properties.

A five-member board was present to vote on action items out of the closed session. Board member Jim Wolfe had to leave for a scheduled meeting shortly after the open meeting convened at 10:30 a.m. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini. Video by Mike McCool.

Browne discussed compartmentalization of EDA properties as to relative sale-ability and state of development as a step toward marketing them for sale or disposal as possible. He noted that all EDA transfers of property would need approval by First Bank, the EDA’s lien holder. Most of the EDA’s real estate holdings were inherited from the tenure of Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and the former EDA Board in place during the evolution of the $26-million to $62-million financial scandal the EDA is still trying to recover from.

Browne noted a desire to get the County out from under the expense of supporting the EDA’s ownership of the properties, especially ones that are not currently revenue-producing. In a segue from that observation, Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold presented a plan he has proposed to develop a 4.5-acre strip of land the EDA owns off Kendrick Lane between Monroe Avenue and the Front Royal Police Station and Massanutten Avenue.


Greg Harold points to details on a map of his LEC affordable housing proposal for EDA property off Kendrick Ln. in town. Below, is a shot of the map of the proposed LEC developmental area. If the project moves forward, Harold hopes to involve the local builders’ community in its development.

Noting marketability issues with the parcel that is part of the Avtex property, Harold described the land’s potential development as affordable housing along with a Limited Equity Cooperative (LEC) model. Board member Marjorie “Jorie” Martin noted the parcel was designated “totally clean” by the EPA during the Superfund environmental remediation begun in the 1990s.

EDA Release:
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held the monthly board meeting on March 25, 2022, in person at the Warren County Government Center.
The Board met in a closed session to discuss property and leases. Exiting the closed session, the board voted to approve an addendum to the Sysco lease for 425 Baugh Drive and an additional year for the grazing lease to Jeremy Baldwin. The Visionary Optics lease and CCAP leases are in process.

The main agenda item for the open session was a review of the EDA properties and priorities to develop or sell. Jeff Browne, Chairman, said over the next several months the Board will review properties to determine the priority of sale and how the properties should be sold. He presented several options for the Board to consider depending on the property and priority:

• One tier of properties would be in an auction “bucket “of properties. These properties would generally be smaller parcels and not in the EDA’s best interest to develop.

• The second tier are properties such as parcels in the Stephens Industrial Park and Happy Creek Technology Park where the EDA could consider bringing in a commercial broker to sell the properties to targeted industries.

• The third tier is complex properties such as the Avtex/ Royal Phoenix site where the issues are complex and with many stakeholders including the Town, County, EPA, FMC Bank, and community residents. An international commercial broker with experience with brownfields might be appropriate to help market and sell the property.

• The last tier are properties that may be suited for development as greenspace and deeded to the County.

Greg Harold presented an illustration of the type of planning EDA proposes doing. He showed the Board a LEC concept (Limited Equity Cooperatives) for possible development on Kendrick Lane. The concept plan included forty townhouses, five two-story buildings with eight units each, with joined green space. Homeownership would be through a cooperative with a goal to provide reasonably priced housing to eligible persons in the community. The Board was very interested in developing the idea further and will discuss individual properties at the next meeting.

The next EDA Board meeting is scheduled for April 22. All meetings are posted on the website. The April meeting will be held at the EDA Kendrick Lane office at 8:00 a.m.

Watch the EDA Meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video as we join just as they come out of a closed session.

 

Local News

2022 U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Campaign

Published

3 days ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. From April 7-11, 2022, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our roads safer for all road users.

According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018 or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. In 2019, 9% of people killed in teen (15-19) driving crashes died when the teen drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:


• If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

• Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

• Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. Remember –  U Drive. U Text. U Pay. For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.

 

Local News

Six graduate Warren County Volunteer Fire Academy

Published

4 days ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services graduated six volunteers from its 2021 Volunteer Fire Academy.

This six-month training program certified these students in CPR, First Aid, Hazardous Materials Operations, Firefighter Level I and Level II and various other ancillary certifications. To achieve these certifications, students invested over 320 hours of classroom and hands-on learning and many more hours at home or at their respective volunteer fire station. These students read multiple text books that when combined, consist of over 2000 pages of course materials. They completed various written and practical benchmark assessments, practical skills assessments, written state exams, state practical skills exams, and several live fire training exercises. This was the first fire academy program held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Fire Academy Graduating Class

Fire Chief James G. Bonzano stated “it is my honor to see these six individuals achieve great success and I look forward in watching them serve their communities as newly certified firefighters.” Graduates of the program include (listed by name and station affiliation):



  • Bethany N. Bauserman, Front Royal Station #1
  • Jonathan M. Buehler, Front Royal Station #1
  • Taylor D. Corathers, Front Royal Station #1
  • Kiersten H. Kennedy, Front Royal Station #1
  • Dylan J. Martin, Front Royal Station #1
  • Jeffery P. Monti, Linden Station #4

During the graduation ceremony, special achievement awards were presented to Jeffery Monti for his outstanding performance and outstanding academic achievements. Logan C. Maiatico was also posthumously honored at this event with a certificate of graduation and the designation as firefighter after losing his life in a tragic vehicle accident on October 4, 2021, while he was a student of the academy.

To learn how you can become a community volunteer at your local fire and ems station, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or contact our Fire Administration Office at 540-636-3830.

