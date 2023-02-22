State News
Two former classmates war over VMI’s future and more Va. headlines
• “At VMI, two classmates — one Black, one White — war over school’s future.”—Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in a historical discussion about the origins of slavery that was broadcast to classrooms throughout Virginia. “It’s really important history starting in 1619, where the first Africans were brought to this country as slaves,” Youngkin said. “And it was a terrible, terrible, terrible beginning.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The owners of two historic cemeteries in Roanoke want to give them to the city. But the city says it doesn’t want to get into the cemetery business.—Cardinal News
• Bomb threats shut down a Chesapeake school just days after an “After School Satan Club” met at the building. The emailed threat referenced the club, but authorities said they were continuing to investigate the incident.—WAVY
• A special election Tuesday in Prince William County got off to a bumpy start when officials realized the ballots they printed were too big to fit into their ballot scanners.—Prince William Times
Bills to bolster career and technical education falter in General Assembly
In this session, efforts to strengthen Virginia’s career and technical education mostly failed in the General Assembly, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal of having every high school senior graduate with an industry-recognized credential.
”This whole idea of utilizing these great assets and education we have, but getting them to work together is what I think we can do to make this easier for families and have truth in advertising,” said Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “If you think you’re getting college credit in high school, it ought to count to your college. Let’s fix all of that and make it so that you abbreviate the time it takes to get to whatever you want to do with your life.”
This December, Youngkin proposed putting an extra $21 million toward the Virginia Community College System to expand dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses or classes that count toward industry credentials.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the administration has seen “strong bipartisan recognition” that Virginia needs a comprehensive workforce development strategy, a goal other bills moving forward this session are attempting to meet through the creation of a new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.
During a business event in October, Youngkin said addressing educational opportunities is key to expanding and retaining Virginia’s workforce.
However, most legislation specifically aimed at expanding career and technical education in Virginia failed during the past two months.
They included bills to expand the state’s tuition assistance program for community college students interested in high-demand industries and to develop guidelines for “advanced academic opportunity programs,” which include courses that provide opportunities to demonstrate college and career readiness.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, carried the tuition assistance bill, which would have convened a work group to issue recommendations on how Virginia could expand its current assistance program, known as “Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead,” or G3.
“We should be studying the ways in which G3 can be expanded to our transfer degree programs,” Hashmi told a House education subcommittee, which later killed the bill with no discussion. “As we know, in health care, the two-year degree is an excellent start, but many students want to continue forward and receive their four-year degree so they can build on their credentials and so they can also advance in their career options.”
Legislation from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia-Beach that would have allowed students working toward an advanced studies diploma to replace foreign language credits with career and technical education credits also failed.
Under the Board of Education’s current policy, students must complete three years of one language or two years of two languages to earn an advanced studies diploma.
Davis’ bill passed the House but was killed by a Senate education subcommittee last week, with some lawmakers voicing concerns over the removal of the language requirement.
Hashmi said while policymakers should aim to remove the stigma sometimes associated with careers that don’t involve college, “removing foreign language is probably not the way.”
However, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, argued that the legislation would not have removed the foreign language requirement entirely but would have created a separate category of advanced diplomas.
“I took five years of French, and I could not order a glass of water in France if I were able to get there today,” Peake said. “My teachers were great, and I appreciate and enjoy taking it, but if I could weld, I’d be making a whole lot more money now than if I were a lawyer.”
One proposal that remains alive, House Bill 1887 from Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, would encourage local school boards and community colleges to craft agreements aimed at ensuring adjunct community college instructors are offered competitive salaries. The aim would be to increase the number of instructors available to help prepare students to earn workforce credentials.
“It’s something we’re going to need,” Byron said, adding that the legislation could help fill vacancies in rural communities.
Legislation to restore regulators’ authority to set electric rates headed to Youngkin
Following weeks of debate on electric utility regulation this legislative session, a bill that will explicitly give state regulators discretion to set future electric rates as they see fit is on its way to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.
The legislation, carried by Sens. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, as well as Dels. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, passed out of both chambers unanimously on Tuesday.
“This is quite a swan song,” said McClellan in a Tuesday press conference on the bill. A chief patron of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the landmark 2020 law that sketches out a path for the state’s electric grid to decarbonize by midcentury, McClellan is expected to win a special election Tuesday to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of former U.S. Rep. Don. McEachin, D-Richmond.
Currently, the State Corporation Commission, which regulates electric utilities, determines a range within which Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company can profit. The SCC reviews the utilities’ earnings every three years and determines if the companies’ profits fall within that range.
If profits are within the range, rates stay the same. If profits are below the range, the SCC can raise rates for the next three years. If profits are above the range, then 70% of the excess earnings must be refunded to ratepayers.
While the SCC currently has the power to reduce rates if a utility over earns, legislative changes in past years have given the utilities great flexibility to recalculate their earnings and thereby prevent rate reductions.
The legislation that passed Tuesday overrides those recalculation measures by adding new language that states the SCC “shall order any reduction or increases” to rates “that it deems appropriate” to ensure rates are just and reasonable, and the utility can still recover its costs and earn a fair profit.
The new authority would be effective during rate reviews for Appalachian Power this year and for Dominion in 2024.
“The momentum in the legislature is very clearly towards protecting ratepayers by restoring the SCC’s oversight,” said Ware.
Youngkin’s administration declined to comment Tuesday but previously voiced support for the bill during committee discussion, with Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles saying it “presents straightforward, foundational and commonsense ways to move the conversation on energy forward and target processes to improve predictability, accountability and the restoration of the SCC’s independent authority.”
Environmental and ratepayer advocacy groups, including the Southern Environmental Law Center, Clean Virginia, and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, touted the passage of the bill.
“In a time of inflation and skyrocketing fossil fuel costs, this is a major victory for Virginians,” said Will Cleveland, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center. “For the first time in a generation, the Commission will have the power to ensure customers pay a fair price for electricity, which is essential as we continue Virginia’s clean energy transition.”
Other bills on utility regulation are still making their way through each respective chamber, including legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, that would adjust how regulators set the utilities’ profit margin as well as alter the fossil fuel plant retirement timeline set by the VCEA.
“While this step in the process is complete, important work remains to provide $350 million in immediate rate relief for customers and avoid a $17 increase in monthly fuel costs,” said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby Tuesday, referencing provisions included in the bill Kilgore and Saslaw are carrying. Their bill also includes the new rate-setting authority outlined in the legislation that passed Tuesday.
Port of Virginia begins 2023 with solid volumes as ‘Loaded Exports’ grow nearly 40% vs. last year
The Port of Virginia® processed nearly 290,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January with growth in loaded exports accounting for more than one-third of that volume. The port’s total TEU volume increased 10 percent when compared with last January.
Loaded Exports helped carry the month with growth of nearly 27,000 TEUs, an increase of 37 percent; imports were up nearly 7,000 TEUs, or 5.5 percent. In addition, the port had 143 vessel calls, which is an increase of 36 versus last January.
“Our year is underway with solid volumes report and to see the export side of our business growing is important,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is a sign that shippers of American-made goods and raw materials are choosing The Port of Virginia as their East Coast gateway. Another contributor is the fact that we are maintaining our operational efficiency. Motor carriers are moving through the gates in 40 minutes or less, our dwell times for rail cargo are low and we have had excellent productivity at the berths.”
On a fiscal-year basis (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) the port’s cargo volumes are up 1.6 percent: loaded exports are up 10 percent and rail and barge volumes up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Edwards said the interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners in The Port of Virginia remains very high because it is maintaining its efficiency while pushing ahead with critical infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and renovation of that terminal’s North Berth.
In addition, the port is making progress on its goal of becoming a carbon neutral operation by 2040. Since January 1, the port has announced that Virginia Inland Port, its inter-modal terminal in Warren County, north of the Town of Front Royal, is receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Moreover, four new all-electric yard tractors are being used in the cargo operation at NIT.
“These moves aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations that are developing, or using green supply chains. It is also a strategic business decision,” Edwards said. “Consumers worldwide are demanding clean, green supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”
January Cargo Snapshot (2023, percentage change vs. 2022):
- Total TEUs – 288,388, up 10.1%%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 96,433, up 38.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 134,595, up 5.5%
- Total Containers – 160,432, up 11%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,385, up 23.4%
- Ship Calls – 143, up 33.6%
(From a release by the Virginia Port Authority. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.)
Virginia lawmakers unsuccessful at ‘decoupling’ from California Clean Car law
Virginia lawmakers this week shot down the last bill of seven introduced to reverse the adopted California standard on electric vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, proposed House Bill 1378 to repeal the 2021 law allowing the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board to implement emission standards for vehicles with a 2025 or later model year.
The current Clean Car law, adopted from California and soon to be implemented in Virginia, states 35% of all new cars and trucks sold in Virginia with a 2026 model year must be electric. By 2035, 100% of new models on the market must be electric, according to California’s final regulation order.
Wilt introduced the bill for several reasons, he said. He questioned whether Virginia’s infrastructure can withstand 100% electrical powered cars in 12 years, Wilt said.
“In such a short period of time, we start putting these demands on electric grids of having the capabilities to keep up with electric generation,” Wilt said.
The bill passed in the House with a party-line vote of 52-48.
Ahead of the final House vote, Wilt expressed concern over the cost of electric vehicles and said “they still cost significantly more upfront.”
“Which can make them unattainable,” Wilt said.
Wilt’s bill died in the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources committee on a party-line 8-7 vote to pass by indefinitely. Other similar measures introduced in the Senate were incorporated into one bill that met the same outcome in the same committee.
Virginia residents will look to surrounding states to buy combustion engine vehicles because of the decrease of those available cars and the expensive costs of electric vehicles, according to Wilt.
“And so we’re actually taking the revenues out of the state of Virginia,” Wilt said.
Wilt believes in a renewable energy future but said it should be done incrementally.
“Instead of these heavy-handed governmental mandates to meet these deadlines and so forth, let the free market dictate that,” Wilt said.
Natural consumer demand for electric vehicles is what should drive the market to go green, according to Wilt.
Virginia needs to “decouple” from California and establish standards unique to Virginia, according to Wilt and other Republicans who have spoken against the measure.
Trip Pollard, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said it is not legally possible to create a Virginia-specific standard.
States either accept the required Clean Air Act federal regulation or choose the more protective standard introduced by California.
“The General Assembly decided in ’21 that we want to choose the more protective option,” Pollard said. “We can’t set our own standards.”
The reasoning behind this is simple, Pollard said: Car manufacturers cannot meet 50 different state regulations.
“The manufacturers got that written into the Clean Air Act decades ago because they don’t want to have to produce 50 different models of vehicles for different states,” Pollard said.
California sought a waiver from the EPA to create its own standards, which now allows states also to choose California’s stricter standards.
So far, 17 other states have adopted California’s clean car standards, according to the California Air Resources Board.
Many advocates for the Clean Car law, including Pollard, point out that these next few years in the General Assembly are crucial for prepping the state’s infrastructure for electric cars.
Along with legislative action, Virginia has already begun receiving incremental funding that will be over $100 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, according to Pollard. Private companies, such as Tesla, are distributing electric car chargers as well, he said.
According to Pollard, even with these initiatives, some legislators are already giving up on the law before it has even taken effect.
“To me it makes no sense to repeal these standards now when they offer such enormous health and environmental benefits,” Pollard said.
According to Pollard, lawmakers can ditch the adopted California standard and go back to the less protective federal one if the Clean Car law does not work out.
Environmental organizations, like the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, strongly believe in keeping the Clean Car law in place due to the harm combustion engine vehicles bring to Virginia’s air quality.
“Transportation emissions are Virginia’s largest driver of climate change,” said VLCV deputy director Lee Francis. “They make up about half of our total carbon pollution.”
Electric vehicles are popular right now, and there is a fast-growing shift toward electric vehicles, according to Francis.
“A lot of it is driven by the auto manufacturers themselves,” Francis said.
According to Forbes, General Motors, Ford, BMW, and Honda are just some of the car manufacturers shifting toward zero-emission vehicles.
Lawmakers, lobbyists, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have attempted to repeal the Clean Car law since 2021. Citizens question what the state’s future of electric vehicles will look like by 2026.
The effort to overturn the Clean Car law could be a factor in the upcoming November election, according to Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington and a political science professor.
All seats are up for reelection in the currently Republican-majority House and the Democratic-majority Senate.
Candidates will compete for Senate and House seats in new districts recently redrawn to keep up with population changes. The redistricting could favor Democrats more since the population changes across Virginia put more districts in Democratic-leaning areas, Farnsworth said.
House Republicans will use the Clean Car law as a part of their campaign to be reelected, he said.
“Republicans often run on issues of individual freedoms, and a bill that comes out of California and shapes public preferences in a liberal direction is a useful thing for Republican candidates to talk about,” Farnsworth said.
The Air Pollution Control Board will implement the standard shortly after Jan. 1, 2024, and auto manufacturers will have to abide by it to sell their vehicles in Virginia, according to the board’s vehicle standards.
Twin bills to provide child support in drunk driving deaths meet same fate
Lawmakers voted down two bills that aimed to provide child support payments for any child whose parent or guardian was killed by a drunk driver.
Del. Jeffrey Campbell, R-Smyth, introduced House Bill 1549, and Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, introduced Senate Bill 1288.
Similar legislation has been introduced in other states as Bentley’s Law. Bentley’s Law is named for Bentley Williams, whose parents and infant brother was killed by a drunk driver in Missouri in April 2021. William’s grandmother Cecilia Williams then led the charge, reportedly working with local legislators to draft legislation to take to the Missouri General Assembly.
Bentley’s Law failed to pass the Missouri legislature in 2022. The same legislation has been put forth in 24 other states, including Virginia, according to KSDK.
The Virginia Senate bill failed unanimously in the Senate Committee on the Judiciary by a 14-0 count. The House measure passed through the House of Delegates with bipartisan support on a 66-32 vote. The House bill hit a dead end in the same Senate committee, but on a 10-5 vote to pass by indefinitely.
According to the Virginia DMV, drunk driving was responsible for 247 deaths in 2021.
During the bill’s hearing, ” drunk driving is a “plague upon the state,” Campbell told a House subcommittee panel.
Frank Harris, director of state government affairs for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, testified in favor of the bill. MADD has supported Bentley’s Law since it was first introduced in Missouri.
“This will make individuals think twice before getting behind the wheel and driving impaired, and it’s also about justice for victims,” Harris said to the House subcommittee.
Richard Garriott from the Virginia Family Law Coalition spoke against the bill, saying it would change “the dynamic of child support in Virginia.” The law coalition did not support it last year, either, Garriott said.
Child support rulings are not static and often require “almost annual litigation,” said Daniel Gray, head of the Virginia Family Law Coalition.
“You’re really creating a way of having people that would normally have this dealt with one time in the context of a wrongful death action consign to multiple years of litigation,” Gray said about the bills.
Gray said that Virginia has a wrongful death statute that allows parties to sue for loss of income, care, and sorrow, among other claims.
“There’s already a very expansive wrongful death statute that people can take advantage of and get relief of the type that this bill is trying to introduce,” Gray said.
However, Campbell told the subcommittee panel that not everyone could afford the cost of a lawsuit.
“In many cases, the offending party simply doesn’t have assets and there’s not adequate insurance coverage,” Campbell said. “We end up with children left, in many cases, as wards of the state, and the taxpayers are asked to pick up the burden.”
Some Senate members with a litigation background spoke against DeSteph’s bill in committee.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, agreed with the Senate bill “in spirit” but that the bill felt like “a solution looking for a problem,” he said.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, questioned why the law would apply only to deaths from drunk driving and not other crimes or whether the law would apply when a parent is permanently disabled but not killed.
“It’s not clear to me why this is a policy solution to a specific problem,” Surovell said.
No comment or public testimony was given for the House bill hearing in the Senate.
Roderick Howard, MADD’s mid-Atlantic region executive director, expressed disappointment over the bills’ failure but stated that MADD will continue to support Bentley’s Law as long as it is introduced in any state legislature.
Tennessee is the only state where the legislation has passed. It was renamed Ethan, Hailey, and Bentley’s Law to include the names of the children of Nicholas Galinger, a Tennessee police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver, according to MADD.
The legislation may have a chance in future years, DeSteph said.
“I think it’s a great idea, and sometimes it takes two or three years to get a great idea through,” he said.
Federal-state task force grapples with grid protection
A federal task force wrestled with the costs and benefits of better shielding the nation’s tens of thousands of electric substations from a growing number of attacks, like a neo-Nazi plot the FBI says it foiled earlier this month in Maryland, another that knocked out power to thousands in North Carolina in December and more in the Pacific Northwest.
“These events correspond with an increase in extremism in our country,” said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Willie Phillips during a Wednesday meeting of a federal-state task force on electric transmission. Phillips cited a report released last year by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University that found that between 2016 and 2022, “white supremacist plots targeting energy systems dramatically increased in frequency,” with 13 people arrested and charged in federal court during that span, most of them in the past two years.
In December, FERC ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. That review, to be completed by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which sets and enforces reliability standards for the bulk power system in the U.S., Canada, and part of Mexico, is due in April.
But at the task force meeting, NERC President and CEO James Robb said there are more than 50,000 high-voltage substations dispersed across the country and regulators must make difficult decisions about which ones most need additional security.
“That’s a tremendous amount of infrastructure to protect,” he told the task force, a mix of FERC commissioners and state utility regulators. “It’s not as simple as ‘we should just protect everything.’ Your ratepayers that you’re responsible for probably wouldn’t like that answer.”
Robb said the vast majority of “physical security events,” including vandalism, theft of copper wires and other components, and shooting attacks, don’t result in any impact to the grid. Only about 5% do, though the bad news is the attacks are increasing, with extremist groups posting instructions for disabling critical infrastructure on the “dark web,” he said.
Puesh Kumar, director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, said that in 2022 there were 163 events categorized as “physical” incidents involving electric infrastructure, including vandalism and sabotage, up from 92 in 2021.
“The majority of incidents, there isn’t a lot of good information on what caused it,” he told the task force. “When these events do occur, they tend to be pretty localized.”
Existing regulations, which came about after a 2014 sniper attack on a California electric substation, only apply to facilities that, if they were knocked out or damaged, could create hazards for the larger grid, like cascading outages.
Many substations, like the ones targeted in Moore County, North Carolina, don’t meet that threshold, but damaging them can still result in a loss of power for thousands.
“The consequence we’re protecting against is the cascading event that would (affect) millions of customers, not thousands,” he said.
As NERC works through its report, he suggested that state regulators discuss security costs with utilities.
“You have to weigh the customer impact of this … relative to your cost to defend against it,” he said. “A substation in a very rural part of the country will have different vulnerabilities than one in downtown Manhattan.”
Dan Scripps, a task force member, and chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission said he wasn’t “entirely convinced” that there shouldn’t be some baseline security requirements, such as fencing, regardless of where a facility is located.
He added that it’s difficult “from an optics and public responsiveness position” to explain to utility customers that there are no minimum standards for many facilities.
“There’s definitely work to be done,” Robb said. “There could be room here for a minimum threshold of protection.”
Robb added that states are free to impose their own security requirements.
“You can always go further,” he said.
FERC Commissioner Mark Christie, a former Virginia utility regulator, suggested states should work with utilities to develop a “hierarchy” of the most crucial facilities.
“You can’t harden every substation in the country,” he said. “The costs would be astronomical.”
Kumar noted that beefing up physical security is one approach to the problem, but so is making the power system more resilient by improving electric transmission and exploring more distributed generation and microgrids with battery storage that are less dependent on the larger power system.
“I think we have an opportunity, but we need to be balanced,” Phillips said, recalling a conversation with his personal trainer. “You can pay me now, or you can pay the doctor later.”
