Two Front Royal men arrested and charged for drug distributed via mail delivery

On Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 1:38 pm, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Little Sorrel Road in Warren County.

Firefighters and Warren County Deputies arrived on the scene to an active fire contained to the lower level of the house, which was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and WCSO Deputies assisted Fire Marshal, Gerry R. Maiatico in securing the scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial investigation suggested the fire was suspicious, and Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.

The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old resident of the home, Jordan Dean Price was unaccounted for and posed a risk to himself. It was determined that a Ruger .22 handgun belonging to another family member was missing from the home, and Price may be armed. A local broadcast was issued by the WCSO for residents in the Freezeland Road area after Price was observed by WCSO Deputies at 3:18 pm driving a silver Saturn sedan with Virginia registration.

Jordan Dean Price refused to stop and pull over and took evasive actions to elude WCSO Deputies in pursuit throughout the area of Freezeland and Blue Mountain Roads. Price’s vehicle was found discarded in the heavily wooded area of Trillium Trail at 3:59 pm, with scattered ammunition observed in plain view upon the passenger seat, reinforcing the belief Price might be armed.

The WCSO established incident command on Freezeland Road and were joined by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police in the search for Jordan Price. All three counties coordinated a focused RAVE messaging campaign through their respective 911 Communications Centers to notify residents to stay away from the area and to remain inside their homes.

Canine (K-9) and search teams from the responding agencies tracked Price for several hours and many miles on foot, eventually located him in the area of Sky Meadows State Park off Routes 17 and 50 in Fauquier County. Jordan Dean Price was taken into custody at 07:12 PM without incident and a loaded firearm was recovered from his person. Price was initially charged with a single count of felony eluding, § 46.2-817, and taken to the RSW Jail to appear before the magistrate for a bond hearing. Price is currently held without bond.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.