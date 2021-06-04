Local News
Two new principals approved by Warren County School Board
The Warren County School Board approved the appointments of two new principals for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), among several other actions taken during its Wednesday, June 2 meeting.
Shamika McDonald is the new principal of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary (LFK) School effective July 1. McDonald, who has worked for WCPS for 17 years, currently serves as the assistant principal at LFK, where she has worked for the last four years. McDonald replaces current LFK Principal Danelle Sperling, who last month was appointed as the new principal for Skyline High School.
“Her extensive preparation throughout her career makes Mrs. McDonald the perfect choice for this position,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said in introducing her to the School Board.
McDonald, who has three children attending Warren County schools, is a WCPS graduate and currently is completing a doctorate degree in instructional leadership, according to Ballenger.
Following a motion by board member Kristen Pence and a second by Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, the School Board voted unanimously to approve McDonald’s appointment, with Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Bower, and board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Pence voting aye.
“I thank you for the opportunity to continue my leadership at LFK,” McDonald said following the vote. “The love, dedication, and passion we have ensured student success is at the heart of everything that we say, and do. I’m excited to continue my journey with our Lil’ Cats and will continue our reputation and emphasis on kindness that was initiated by Mrs. Sperling.”
Ballenger also introduced and requested approval of the appointment of Kenneth Knesh, Jr. as the next principal of Warren County High School, where he currently serves as assistant principal. Outgoing Principal Ernestine Jordan has retired.
Knesh, who has 22 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, has been vice-principal at Warren County High School for the last six years. His wife, Eileen Knesh, is a third-grade teacher at LFK, and his daughter is a rising freshman at Warren County High School.
“Mr. Knesh is a dedicated professional and a dedicated community member,” Ballenger said. “He has been involved in his church and is a volunteer basketball coach for Special Olympics. He is the best choice for this position.”
A motion to accept Knesh’s appointment was made by Bower, seconded by Rinaldi, and carried by a unanimous voice vote.
“I wanted to acknowledge Miss Ernestine Jordan, who has been principal of Warren County High School since the new high school opened up,” said Knesh in thanking the board for his appointment approval. “She has been my mentor and my inspiration for what I do every day.
“I thought about how I would follow your legacy, Miss Jordan,” he said, turning to address her in the audience on Wednesday night, “and then I realized that the only thing I need to do is to make you proud.”
More actions
The School Board also took several other actions on Wednesday, including the unanimous approval of the proposed 2022-2023 School Calendar, which lists the first day of school as of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the last day of school for WCPS students as of Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution that allows the superintendent to reassign staff for the 2021-2022 academic year, an action the board must take annually so that the superintendent may reassign any teacher, assistant principal, or principal within WCPS.
Among other approvals, the School Board unanimously voted to approve a $317,295 contract award to the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool (VACORP), which will provide property, liability, auto, student accident, and workers’ compensation insurances for WCPS during the fiscal year 2021-2022. The VACORP’s renewed contract now includes additional coverage for student-athletes.
Chairman Williams suggested putting out the contract for bid next year to determine if there are less expensive contracts available.
Community notes
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Principal Nina Helmick and Assistant Principal Matt Hopple provided the School Board with an update on a school-sponsored fundraiser held two weeks ago that raised a total of $13,559 for first-grader Mason Ryder Langlais, 8, who has a rare disease and needs a transplant.
In a PowerPoint presentation by the school administrators, they said the student loves Legos and spending time with his family. He has been traveling to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia for tests.
To help with the costs, four classrooms at Ressie Jeffries each raised over $1,000 in the fundraiser, and 37 staff members each donated over $100 apiece, Hopple said.
“Thank you all. That’s really touching to me,” said Chairman Williams. “That really choked me up. We appreciate your leadership on this event. It is very touching to see that the community responded and hopefully, Mason will be okay.”
Ballenger called the school community’s support indicative of what can be expected of Ressie Jeffries.
During the community participation portion of the meeting, three residents requested that the School Board lift student mask restrictions, which they claimed present an undue hardship on students by negatively impacting their mental health and social interactions. WCPS has modified some mask restrictions during outdoor recess but must continue to follow protocols set by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79.
The June 2 School Board meeting may be viewed in its entirety online at: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/122376.
Traffic crashes claim 14 lives during 2021 Memorial Day weekend
The 2021 Memorial Day weekend not only saw an increase in overall traffic volumes on Virginia’s highways, but also an increase in traffic deaths. Preliminary reports indicate 14 people lost their lives during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same statistical counting period in 2020, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in eight deaths.
Of the 14 individuals killed this year on Virginia highways, two were riding on motorcycles, and eight were not wearing a seat belt. The statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 28) and ended at midnight Monday (May 31).
The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax, and Albemarle. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.
“I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, has seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways. Speeding, reckless driving, and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning. In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. During the entire statistical counting period for “Click It or Ticket” and the Memorial Day weekend which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through midnight May 31, Virginia Troopers cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers. In addition, 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
Community Events
Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Bags’ back for 10th year in a row
For the last decade, the Humane Society of Warren County has hosted the annual Barks and Bags Ladies’ Luncheon and Handbag auction to raise money for the shelter. This year, June 23-25, the tradition continues as the shelter continues to work on improving the lives of animals and the people who love them.
Barks and Bags 2021 is sponsored by longstanding shelter supporters Ellen Aders of State Farm Insurance, and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers. Element Risk Management and Blake and Company Hair Spa return again as co-hosts.
Despite the pandemic, Barks and Bags have continued to be an important source of funding for the shelter, raising over $20,000 in 2020.
The event will be held this year at the Blue Ridge Arts Council on Main Street in Front Royal. Semi-private groups of 20-30 will enjoy wine and food while they view and bid on the designer handbags, including Coach, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more.
Tickets are now on sale at the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. Tickets range from $80-100, and 100% of proceeds from this event directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the shelter.
For more information on this event or the Humane Society of Warren County, please call Meghan at 540-635-4734.
June 8 is deadline for candidates to file forms required by state law
Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file forms that are required under Title 24.2 of the State Code of Virginia in order to qualify to have their names printed on the ballot. Candidates nominated by a non-primary method must file the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications (§ 24.2-501) and the Statement of Economic Interests (§ 24.2-502). Independent candidates must also file Petitions of Qualified Voters (SBE-506-521) and Declaration of Candidacy (SBE-505/520) by the same deadline. Under § 24.2-504 of the Code of Virginia, these requirements must be met in order for a candidate’s name to be printed on the ballot for the November 2021 General Election.
The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing either the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications or Statement of Economic Interests or both (§ 24.2-503). At a meeting of the State Board today, Chairman Robert Brink reiterated the board’s stance on granting extensions.
“In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extensions,” he said. “However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future.”
A candidate who has any questions about filing these forms should consult the Candidate Bulletins on the Virginia Department of Elections website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info/candidate-bulletins.
Voters with questions about elections may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit the website at vote.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.
Alisa Carson gets 12-month suspended sentence in shooting incident plea agreement
During the Tuesday, June 1st afternoon docket of Warren County General District Court, the Commonwealth entered into a plea agreement with 41-year-old Alisa Carson on two firearms charges related to a March 29th shooting incident in her Church Street apartment. Carson, who holds the Happy Creek Magisterial District Chair’s seat of the Warren Count Republican Committee, pled “No Contest” to a misdemeanor count of “reckless handling of a firearm”. The Commonwealth consequently dropped a felony “willful discharge of a firearm, missile in/at an occupied building” charge.
“She said she thought it was unloaded,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Manthos told the Royal Examiner after completion of the approximate 10-minute hearing that began at 2:34 p.m. Substitute Judge Ryan Nuzzo accepted the agreement and found Carson guilty of the reckless handling charge. A “No Contest” plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has the evidence to convict.
Per the plea agreement, Carson was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all 12 months suspended. She will be on unsupervised probation for those 12 months and is ordered to remain on good behavior for that period of time.
Carson also sacrificed the involved Ruger .22-caliber handgun to the Commonwealth as part of the agreement. And defense counsel Jerry Talton told the court that his client would sacrifice her right of appeal of a guilty verdict as part of the agreement.
As reported in our story on her arrest “Church Street shooting incident results in charges against local woman”, Carson was booked into RSW Regional Jail at 11:58 p.m., Monday night, March 29, and released the following morning on a $5,000 unsecured bond. No one was injured in the incident at 17 Church Street in the rear of the old Murphy’s Building less than a block off the western end of East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. See the linked arrest story for more on Carson’s previous June 8/9, 2020 news cycle appearance in Royal Examiner, this one with political, rather than criminal overtones.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
This young groundhog (aka: woodchuck, whistlepig) was brought to us after it was found with a piece of plastic netting around its neck. This had cut into the neck tissue and left it open and infected.
Thankfully the finder was able to get this animal contained and into care quickly so that we could begin treating the wound.
Each year we see dozens of patients trapped in plastic netting. Songbirds, snakes, and other wildlife can easily become entangled in mesh netting.
Design your barriers with wildlife in mind. For example, using butterfly cages or very fine mesh netting (like the size of a window screen) are the safest options. If you have garden netting currently protecting any plants and you decide to remove it, please be sure to secure the netting in a bag or bin – not in a loose pile.
Our favorite option is to plant more so you can afford to lose some of your garden to a wild neighbors. These little changes you make on your property can help save wildlife!
Luckily, this groundhog is doing well! His neck wound is healing and he has since been placed with two other young groundhogs we have in care. The three will be raised together here at the Center and released later this summer.
Groundhogs are commonly thought of as pests because of their burrows and appetites. Please remember it is not legal (or humane) to relocate animals in Virginia. This time of year, many groundhogs are raising babies so relocation would create many orphans. Always use humane eviction techniques and never trap and relocate. When possible, wait until early fall to evict groundhog families to give the young the best chance of survival. Learn more here.
Samuels Public Library introduces Playaway Launchpads
Samuels Library has added twelve Playaway Launchpads to its circulating collection. Launchpads are kid-friendly, pre-loaded tablets with content for children, designed with a simple, easy-to-use interface. The devices are instantly ready for use with no download time or need for Wi-Fi. The tablets contain apps, storybooks, and videos that are appealing to children, yet educational.
“Some of the Launchpads are designed to prepare children for Kindergarten, and some walk children through the learning-to-read process, all in a fun, engaging way,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We also have Launchpads that focus on math and science concepts. We are very pleased to offer these resources to our patrons.”
The new Launchpads can be found in the Youth Services department of the library. Patrons may check them out for a two-week period, with no renewals or holds.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
