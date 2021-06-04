Two new principals approved by Warren County School Board

The Warren County School Board approved the appointments of two new principals for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), among several other actions taken during its Wednesday, June 2 meeting.

Shamika McDonald is the new principal of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary (LFK) School effective July 1. McDonald, who has worked for WCPS for 17 years, currently serves as the assistant principal at LFK, where she has worked for the last four years. McDonald replaces current LFK Principal Danelle Sperling, who last month was appointed as the new principal for Skyline High School.

“Her extensive preparation throughout her career makes Mrs. McDonald the perfect choice for this position,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said in introducing her to the School Board.

McDonald, who has three children attending Warren County schools, is a WCPS graduate and currently is completing a doctorate degree in instructional leadership, according to Ballenger.

Following a motion by board member Kristen Pence and a second by Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, the School Board voted unanimously to approve McDonald’s appointment, with Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Bower, and board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Pence voting aye.

“I thank you for the opportunity to continue my leadership at LFK,” McDonald said following the vote. “The love, dedication, and passion we have ensured student success is at the heart of everything that we say, and do. I’m excited to continue my journey with our Lil’ Cats and will continue our reputation and emphasis on kindness that was initiated by Mrs. Sperling.”

Ballenger also introduced and requested approval of the appointment of Kenneth Knesh, Jr. as the next principal of Warren County High School, where he currently serves as assistant principal. Outgoing Principal Ernestine Jordan has retired.

Knesh, who has 22 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, has been vice-principal at Warren County High School for the last six years. His wife, Eileen Knesh, is a third-grade teacher at LFK, and his daughter is a rising freshman at Warren County High School.

“Mr. Knesh is a dedicated professional and a dedicated community member,” Ballenger said. “He has been involved in his church and is a volunteer basketball coach for Special Olympics. He is the best choice for this position.”

A motion to accept Knesh’s appointment was made by Bower, seconded by Rinaldi, and carried by a unanimous voice vote.

“I wanted to acknowledge Miss Ernestine Jordan, who has been principal of Warren County High School since the new high school opened up,” said Knesh in thanking the board for his appointment approval. “She has been my mentor and my inspiration for what I do every day.

“I thought about how I would follow your legacy, Miss Jordan,” he said, turning to address her in the audience on Wednesday night, “and then I realized that the only thing I need to do is to make you proud.”

More actions

The School Board also took several other actions on Wednesday, including the unanimous approval of the proposed 2022-2023 School Calendar, which lists the first day of school as of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the last day of school for WCPS students as of Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution that allows the superintendent to reassign staff for the 2021-2022 academic year, an action the board must take annually so that the superintendent may reassign any teacher, assistant principal, or principal within WCPS.

Among other approvals, the School Board unanimously voted to approve a $317,295 contract award to the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool (VACORP), which will provide property, liability, auto, student accident, and workers’ compensation insurances for WCPS during the fiscal year 2021-2022. The VACORP’s renewed contract now includes additional coverage for student-athletes.

Chairman Williams suggested putting out the contract for bid next year to determine if there are less expensive contracts available.

Community notes

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Principal Nina Helmick and Assistant Principal Matt Hopple provided the School Board with an update on a school-sponsored fundraiser held two weeks ago that raised a total of $13,559 for first-grader Mason Ryder Langlais, 8, who has a rare disease and needs a transplant.

In a PowerPoint presentation by the school administrators, they said the student loves Legos and spending time with his family. He has been traveling to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia for tests.

To help with the costs, four classrooms at Ressie Jeffries each raised over $1,000 in the fundraiser, and 37 staff members each donated over $100 apiece, Hopple said.

“Thank you all. That’s really touching to me,” said Chairman Williams. “That really choked me up. We appreciate your leadership on this event. It is very touching to see that the community responded and hopefully, Mason will be okay.”

Ballenger called the school community’s support indicative of what can be expected of Ressie Jeffries.

During the community participation portion of the meeting, three residents requested that the School Board lift student mask restrictions, which they claimed present an undue hardship on students by negatively impacting their mental health and social interactions. WCPS has modified some mask restrictions during outdoor recess but must continue to follow protocols set by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79.

The June 2 School Board meeting may be viewed in its entirety online at: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/122376.