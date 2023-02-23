Local News
Two rescued from Thursday morning house fire
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, just before 5:00 am, Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was alerted for a residential structure fire with a report of occupants trapped in the 300 block of Loop Road.
Based on reports of occupants trapped, law enforcement units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Front Royal Police Department responded and upon their arrival, confirmed a working fire and determined that an adult female and an infant were still inside the burning home. The infant was rescued by a neighbor while law enforcement assisted in removing the adult.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately requested a second alarm response based on the significant fire conditions and reports of three additional occupants trapped. Crews began fire suppression and search and rescue operations for the additional occupants. It was determined that the two rescued victims (a 34-year-old female and a 9-month-old infant) were the only two occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.
Both victims were treated on the scene for life-threatening injuries and transported by EMS to awaiting helicopters. Both patients were flown to specialty hospital centers for further medical treatment. Additionally, one law enforcement officer was treated on the scene and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter received minor burn injuries.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in just over an hour. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 3 hours. The fire rendered the house a total loss.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office Canine Division.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Cucciardo at 540-636-3830 or email acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com. You may also contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-7100 or email wcsoinv@warrencountysheriff.org.
First Alarm Units:
- Engine 4 (Linden)
- Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
- Engine 2 (Rivermont)
- Truck 10 (North Warren)
- Medic 1 (Front Royal)
- Chief 100
- Chief 101
2nd Alarm Units:
- Engine 3 (South Warren)
- Engine 8 (Fortsmouth)
- Medic 9 (Chester Gap)
- Engine 1103 (Fauquier County)
- Medic 1105 (Fauquier County)
- Medic 25-3 (Strasburg)
- FM 4
American Elm removed from historic church cemetery
Art’s Tree Care of Winchester arrived at Stephens City UMC cemetery on Germain Street at 10:30 AM on a cold January morning to manage the sensitive removal of an American Elm tree. Owner Jim Anderson had previously written up the contract for the Church Trustees while promising to be very mindful of the historic gravestones.
According to Team Lead Mike Hines, the Elm was forty-five feet tall, fifteen inches in diameter, and around forty years old. The American Elm grows fast in any type of soil and environment. Elms are loved for their graceful, stately shape, with branches like spreading fountains. Unfortunately, our cemetery Elm was spreading into our neighbor’s yard and also threatened our centuries old tombstones if one of the branches would come down in a windstorm.
Due to the fragile nature of the old limestone grave markers, the tree services bucket truck could not be driven through the cemetery to reach the Elm. Chris Hammond, an employee with the landscaping service, would have to climb the tree, by means of tree rigging ropes and pulleys. Hammond uses two types of chainsaws for his tree climbing work. Chris says the Stihl MS201T hands down is the ultimate tree climbers saw. It is lightweight, dependable and easy to operate. Hammond also prefers working with a 661 C-M Magnum Stihl (36-inch bar) chainsaw which is best for felling large tree branches or taking out tree trunks.
Crew member Mike Hines handled the Bandit Intimidator hand-fed Chipper for shredding tree branches. It is a drum-style chipper featuring a 24-inch diameter drum with a large throat opening. Mike easily pushed large brush stacks and limbs through powerful dual feed wheels mounted in Bandit’s Slide Box Feed System.
A third team member Shane Stine worked the wheel barrow hauling the brush stacks and trunk wedges after they were cut into manageable sizes back to the parking lot for shredding or loading onto the large commercial GMC truck. The American Elm was taken down to the stump and the property was cleared of tree branches and large brush stacks in two hours.
Unfortunately, the historic 1882 Mast, Foos & Company Springfield Ohio, Buckeye Wrought Iron Punched Rail Fence was leaning into the tree and that prevented the stump from being totally taken out. The Ohio manufacturer was the premier fence company that provided many Victorian homes, public buildings and cemeteries with exceptional fences. The Buckeye fence was known as a show stopper during the late 1800s.
The tree removal was done in an effort to keep the two hundred- and thirty-year-old cemetery free of debris and to allow for easier maintenance of the property grounds. Tony Cook (Building Supervisor) maintains the cemetery grounds and said the tree removal will make lawn care a little less troublesome. It was only 1 PM and Mike’s crew was off to another job on a busy Tuesday afternoon.
About the Cemetery
On this site in 1789 a log meeting house was built. A graveyard lay to the back of it which still exists and where some of the town’s early residents were buried. The graveyard includes the remains of close friends of Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury who first preached here in 1783. Friends he noted visiting and working with during the early days of Methodism were local preacher Elisha Phelps (buried 1815) and preacher and Revolutionary War Veteran John Bell Tilden (buried 1838). Rev. Elisha Phelps wife Elizabeth (buried 1812) was Granddaughter of Jost Hite (early land speculator) and daughter of Colonel John Hite of Revolutionary fame. Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) believe Thomas Steele, buried here in 1834, supported the Revolutionary War by taking the Oath of Allegiance and donating provisions.
R-MA students write notes of kindness to local Senior Center
Randolph-Macon Academy participated in the “Show Our Community Love” initiative through the Warren Coalition this week! The Warren Coalition has offered to loan out their LOVE sign to local community organizations or businesses. As part of the initiative, the folks hosting the LOVE sign are asked to think of a group of people in the community that they would like to recognize by writing cards of kindness & appreciation. R-MA chose the Senior Center – Seniors First, Shenandoah County Agency for Aging.
Earlier this week, 4 Upper School and 2 Middle School students hand delivered the kindness cards to the senior citizens. It was a huge success! The card recipients were so impressed with how thoughtful the notes were. R-MA delivered over 100 handwritten notecards! Approximately 40 will be delivered to homebound senior citizens during their meal delivery this week. Some of the senior citizens are planning on writing back to the cadets!
As a special bonus, the R-MA students got to meet Sheriff Butler at the Senior Center. He had just finished singing a few songs for the seniors to dance! What a unique chance for students to meet one of our community leaders in person. Butler took time to have a nice chat with the students.
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships.
Find out more about the R-MA difference! Check us out at www.rma.edu.
Port of Virginia begins 2023 with solid volumes as ‘Loaded Exports’ grow nearly 40% vs. last year
The Port of Virginia® processed nearly 290,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January with growth in loaded exports accounting for more than one-third of that volume. The port’s total TEU volume increased 10 percent when compared with last January.
Loaded Exports helped carry the month with growth of nearly 27,000 TEUs, an increase of 37 percent; imports were up nearly 7,000 TEUs, or 5.5 percent. In addition, the port had 143 vessel calls, which is an increase of 36 versus last January.
“Our year is underway with solid volumes report and to see the export side of our business growing is important,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is a sign that shippers of American-made goods and raw materials are choosing The Port of Virginia as their East Coast gateway. Another contributor is the fact that we are maintaining our operational efficiency. Motor carriers are moving through the gates in 40 minutes or less, our dwell times for rail cargo are low and we have had excellent productivity at the berths.”
On a fiscal-year basis (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) the port’s cargo volumes are up 1.6 percent: loaded exports are up 10 percent and rail and barge volumes up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Edwards said the interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners in The Port of Virginia remains very high because it is maintaining its efficiency while pushing ahead with critical infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and renovation of that terminal’s North Berth.
In addition, the port is making progress on its goal of becoming a carbon neutral operation by 2040. Since January 1, the port has announced that Virginia Inland Port, its inter-modal terminal in Warren County, north of the Town of Front Royal, is receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Moreover, four new all-electric yard tractors are being used in the cargo operation at NIT.
“These moves aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations that are developing, or using green supply chains. It is also a strategic business decision,” Edwards said. “Consumers worldwide are demanding clean, green supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”
January Cargo Snapshot (2023, percentage change vs. 2022):
- Total TEUs – 288,388, up 10.1%%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 96,433, up 38.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 134,595, up 5.5%
- Total Containers – 160,432, up 11%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,385, up 23.4%
- Ship Calls – 143, up 33.6%
(From a release by the Virginia Port Authority. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.)
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
Please, do not relocate snakes!
This Eastern Ratsnake got a ride from our neighbors over at Blandy Experimental Farm when someone found this snake out and about with some concerning skin issues.
These skin lesions are one of the most common symptoms of Snake Fungal Disease (SFD), a contagious fungal infection that is often fatal for multiple snake species.
This snake is currently being kept in isolation away from our other snake patients and is undergoing treatment with daily soaks, antibiotic injections, and nebulization with anti-fungal and antibiotic medications. The patient is currently alert and active, and we have high hopes for success with this treatment.
While people may think it’s harmless to relocate a snake off their property, with diseases like SFD, relocation can introduce novel diseases to existing populations, resulting in the widespread death of not only common species, but those who may already be on the brink of survival due to other human-made causes.
For example, the disease was first found in 2006 in a New Hampshire population of Timber Rattlesnakes. By 2007, their numbers had been cut in half by SFD.
We never recommend relocation of wildlife off the property on which they were found due to this reason, as well as the many studies that show that it often results in the individual’s death. It’s also illegal to do so without the right permits.
Relocation of snakes inside a home or building just outside (on the same property) is perfectly fine, but please keep in mind the time of year—if it’s late fall through early spring, it may be too cold to release snakes or other reptiles outside.
If you have a snake concern, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We can help advise you in your specific scenario!
To learn more about SFD, check out this fact sheet from Cornell University.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Morgans Ford Road home fire displaces occupant, fatal to canine
At 12:37 PM, Monday, February 20, Warren County Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Morgan Ford Road. First arriving units were met with significant fire conditions throughout a majority of the structure, which had spread to a nearby vehicle and threatened multiple exposures. Firefighters noted multiple vehicles in the driveway with no occupants meeting them outside of the structure. Firefighters initiated search and rescue procedures and declared a second alarm, adding an additional 4 stations. Firefighters confirmed the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 4 hours.
One firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital for a heat-related illness. One canine perished in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The sole occupant received assistance from the American Red Cross.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office.
With all Warren County stations operating on the incident scene, a countywide “no units available” status was declared. A call-back of all available volunteers and off-duty career personnel was requested, along with mutual aid resources from Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, and Page counties to provide coverage throughout the incident.
Units on the run: Engine 4 (Linden), Engine 1 (Front Royal), Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms), Tanker 5 (Shenandoah Shores), Tanker 9 (Chester Gap), Chief 100
2nd alarm units: Engine 10 (North Warren), Engine 2 (Rivermont), Engine 3 (South Warren), Tanker 8 (Fortsmouth), Ambulance 2 (Rivermont), Medic 1 (Front Royal), Chief 101
Mutual aid resources: Wagon 4 (Boyce), Engine 12 (Luray – also went to scene to assist), Engine 1105 (Upperville), Medic 4 (Boyce), Medic 12 (Middletown), Medic 1105 (Upperville)
