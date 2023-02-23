Connect with us

Local News

Two rescued from Thursday morning house fire

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, just before 5:00 am, Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was alerted for a residential structure fire with a report of occupants trapped in the 300 block of Loop Road.

Based on reports of occupants trapped, law enforcement units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Front Royal Police Department responded and upon their arrival, confirmed a working fire and determined that an adult female and an infant were still inside the burning home. The infant was rescued by a neighbor while law enforcement assisted in removing the adult.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately requested a second alarm response based on the significant fire conditions and reports of three additional occupants trapped. Crews began fire suppression and search and rescue operations for the additional occupants. It was determined that the two rescued victims (a 34-year-old female and a 9-month-old infant) were the only two occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

Both victims were treated on the scene for life-threatening injuries and transported by EMS to awaiting helicopters. Both patients were flown to specialty hospital centers for further medical treatment. Additionally, one law enforcement officer was treated on the scene and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter received minor burn injuries.


Firefighters brought the fire under control in just over an hour. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 3 hours. The fire rendered the house a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office Canine Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Cucciardo at 540-636-3830 or email acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com. You may also contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-7100 or email wcsoinv@warrencountysheriff.org.

First Alarm Units:

  • Engine 4 (Linden)
  • Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
  • Engine 2 (Rivermont)
  • Truck 10 (North Warren)
  • Medic 1 (Front Royal)
  • Chief 100
  • Chief 101

2nd Alarm Units:

  • Engine 3 (South Warren)
  • Engine 8 (Fortsmouth)
  • Medic 9 (Chester Gap)
  • Engine 1103 (Fauquier County)
  • Medic 1105 (Fauquier County)
  • Medic 25-3 (Strasburg)
  • FM 4
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Local News

Start your resort lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge near Winchester

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

Life at Snowden Bridge is built on beauty, style and endless fun-filled days.

Frederick County’s premier master-planned community features traditional and main-level living single-family homes from the $400’s and 3-level garage townhomes from the $300’s by Brookfield Residential. Buildable plans and quick move-in opportunities are available, which means there is a home for everyone whether you are ready to move in now or want to personalize a new home from the ground up.

Low-maintenance, 3-level, garage townhomes at Snowden Bridge

Snowden Bridge also offers exceptional amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including:

  • A neighborhood elementary school and daycare center
  • A swimming pool, pirate splash park and indoor sportsplex
  • A clubhouse, dog park and picnic pavilion
  • Playgrounds and scenic walking trails
  • Easy access to major commuter routes
  • An ideal location with downtown Winchester and the retail center Rutherford Crossing nearby

Spacious single-family homes with traditional and main-level living designs available at Snowden Bridge

Plus, its Shenandoah Valley location makes it one of the most beautiful areas to live in Virginia. With stunning geography framed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Ridge-and-Valley Appalachians, the Potomac River and the James River, you’ll enjoy a spectacular backdrop year-round. The Shenandoah truly has something for everyone, with outstanding dining, drinking and shopping options.

A New Home on Your Terms

Brookfield Residential is making it easier to turn this dream lifestyle at Snowden Bridge into a reality with its Mix and Match Savings opportunity. This limited-time program provides flexible financing options that make owning a new home here even more affordable.

Buildable plans and quick move-in opportunities available

You will save big on the spacious single-family homes and low-maintenance townhomes, with thousands in free* options and upgrades. Mix and Match Savings also lets you choose an additional financing incentive that fits your financial needs.

The first option offers monthly savings with below-market mortgage rates during your first 4 years of homeownership. Then, you can refinance for FREE* or keep the full-fixed rate for the life of your loan.

  • Year 1 – From 3.625%
  • Year 2 – From 4.625%
  • Year 3 – From 5.625%
  • Year 4-30 – From 6.625% or FREE Refinance*

The second option lets you keep more cash on hand with paid closing cost assistance.* This reduces out-of-pocket costs at the purchase of the home, plus this option allows for free refinancing* at any time within the first three years of your loan.

Exceptional resort-style amenities for the whole family to enjoy

No matter your choice, you’re sure to get the best value and save thousands when you buy at Snowden Bridge! *Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice.

To learn more about the incredible Brookfield Residential Mix and Match Savings opportunity and life that awaits you at Snowden Bridge, visit BrookfieldOffers.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

American Elm removed from historic church cemetery

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

Art’s Tree Care of Winchester arrived at Stephens City UMC cemetery on Germain Street at 10:30 AM on a cold January morning to manage the sensitive removal of an American Elm tree. Owner Jim Anderson had previously written up the contract for the Church Trustees while promising to be very mindful of the historic gravestones.

According to Team Lead Mike Hines, the Elm was forty-five feet tall, fifteen inches in diameter, and around forty years old. The American Elm grows fast in any type of soil and environment. Elms are loved for their graceful, stately shape, with branches like spreading fountains. Unfortunately, our cemetery Elm was spreading into our neighbor’s yard and also threatened our centuries old tombstones if one of the branches would come down in a windstorm.

Due to the fragile nature of the old limestone grave markers, the tree services bucket truck could not be driven through the cemetery to reach the Elm. Chris Hammond, an employee with the landscaping service, would have to climb the tree, by means of tree rigging ropes and pulleys.  Hammond uses two types of chainsaws for his tree climbing work. Chris says the Stihl MS201T hands down is the ultimate tree climbers saw. It is lightweight, dependable and easy to operate. Hammond also prefers working with a 661 C-M Magnum Stihl (36-inch bar) chainsaw which is best for felling large tree branches or taking out tree trunks.

Chris Hammond removes the tree tops high above historic cemetery grounds. Photos courtesy Marty Barley.


Crew member Mike Hines handled the Bandit Intimidator hand-fed Chipper for shredding tree branches. It is a drum-style chipper featuring a 24-inch diameter drum with a large throat opening. Mike easily pushed large brush stacks and limbs through powerful dual feed wheels mounted in Bandit’s Slide Box Feed System.

A third team member Shane Stine worked the wheel barrow hauling the brush stacks and trunk wedges after they were cut into manageable sizes back to the parking lot for shredding or loading onto the large commercial GMC truck. The American Elm was taken down to the stump and the property was cleared of tree branches and large brush stacks in two hours.

Tree Climbers must be properly trained and experienced in recognized safe climbing, crown thinning and topping techniques to handle this type of work.

Unfortunately, the historic 1882 Mast, Foos & Company Springfield Ohio, Buckeye Wrought Iron Punched Rail Fence was leaning into the tree and that prevented the stump from being totally taken out. The Ohio  manufacturer was the premier fence company that provided many Victorian homes, public buildings and cemeteries with exceptional fences. The Buckeye fence was known as a show stopper during the late 1800s.

The tree removal was done in an effort to keep the two hundred- and thirty-year-old cemetery free of debris and to allow for easier maintenance of the property grounds. Tony Cook (Building Supervisor) maintains the cemetery grounds and said the tree removal will make lawn care a little less troublesome. It was only 1 PM and Mike’s crew was off to another job on a busy Tuesday afternoon.

Shane Stine cuts up remainder of the tree trunk for hauling off to the county landfill. The 1882 Mast, Foos & Company Wrought Iron Punched Rail Fence in background.

About the Cemetery

On this site in 1789 a log meeting house was built. A graveyard lay to the back of it which still exists and where some of the town’s early residents were buried. The graveyard includes the remains of close friends of Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury who first preached here in 1783. Friends he noted visiting and working with during the early days of Methodism were local preacher Elisha Phelps (buried 1815) and preacher and Revolutionary War Veteran John Bell Tilden (buried 1838). Rev. Elisha Phelps wife Elizabeth (buried 1812) was Granddaughter of Jost Hite (early land speculator) and daughter of Colonel John Hite of Revolutionary fame. Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) believe Thomas Steele, buried here in 1834, supported the Revolutionary War by taking the Oath of Allegiance and donating provisions.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

R-MA students write notes of kindness to local Senior Center

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

Randolph-Macon Academy participated in the “Show Our Community Love” initiative through the Warren Coalition this week! The Warren Coalition has offered to loan out their LOVE sign to local community organizations or businesses. As part of the initiative, the folks hosting the LOVE sign are asked to think of a group of people in the community that they would like to recognize by writing cards of kindness & appreciation. R-MA chose the Senior Center – Seniors First, Shenandoah County Agency for Aging.

Earlier this week, 4 Upper School and 2 Middle School students hand delivered the kindness cards to the senior citizens. It was a huge success! The card recipients were so impressed with how thoughtful the notes were. R-MA delivered over 100 handwritten notecards! Approximately 40 will be delivered to homebound senior citizens during their meal delivery this week. Some of the senior citizens are planning on writing back to the cadets!

As a special bonus, the R-MA students got to meet Sheriff Butler at the Senior Center. He had just finished singing a few songs for the seniors to dance! What a unique chance for students to meet one of our community leaders in person. Butler took time to have a nice chat with the students.

R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships.


Find out more about the R-MA difference! Check us out at www.rma.edu.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Port of Virginia begins 2023 with solid volumes as ‘Loaded Exports’ grow nearly 40% vs. last year

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

The Port of Virginia® processed nearly 290,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January with growth in loaded exports accounting for more than one-third of that volume. The port’s total TEU volume increased 10 percent when compared with last January.

Loaded Exports helped carry the month with growth of nearly 27,000 TEUs, an increase of 37 percent; imports were up nearly 7,000 TEUs, or 5.5 percent. In addition, the port had 143 vessel calls, which is an increase of 36 versus last January.

“Our year is underway with solid volumes report and to see the export side of our business growing is important,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is a sign that shippers of American-made goods and raw materials are choosing The Port of Virginia as their East Coast gateway. Another contributor is the fact that we are maintaining our operational efficiency. Motor carriers are moving through the gates in 40 minutes or less, our dwell times for rail cargo are low and we have had excellent productivity at the berths.”

Norfolk International Terminals – Va. Port Authority File Photos


On a fiscal-year basis (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) the port’s cargo volumes are up 1.6 percent: loaded exports are up 10 percent and rail and barge volumes up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Edwards said the interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners in The Port of Virginia remains very high because it is maintaining its efficiency while pushing ahead with critical infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and renovation of that terminal’s North Berth.

In addition, the port is making progress on its goal of becoming a carbon neutral operation by 2040. Since January 1, the port has announced that Virginia Inland Port, its inter-modal terminal in Warren County, north of the Town of Front Royal, is receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Moreover, four new all-electric yard tractors are being used in the cargo operation at NIT.

Va. Inland Port in northern Warren County is now receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources, helping propel the Va. Port Authority goal of becoming fully carbon neutral by 2040.

“These moves aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations that are developing, or using green supply chains. It is also a strategic business decision,” Edwards said. “Consumers worldwide are demanding clean, green supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”

January Cargo Snapshot (2023, percentage change vs. 2022):

  • Total TEUs – 288,388, up 10.1%%
  • Loaded Export TEUs – 96,433, up 38.6%
  • Loaded Import TEUs – 134,595, up 5.5%
  • Total Containers – 160,432, up 11%
  • Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,385, up 23.4%
  • Ship Calls – 143, up 33.6%

(From a release by the Virginia Port Authority. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.)

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

Please, do not relocate snakes!

This Eastern Ratsnake got a ride from our neighbors over at Blandy Experimental Farm when someone found this snake out and about with some concerning skin issues.

These skin lesions are one of the most common symptoms of Snake Fungal Disease (SFD), a contagious fungal infection that is often fatal for multiple snake species.

This snake is currently being kept in isolation away from our other snake patients and is undergoing treatment with daily soaks, antibiotic injections, and nebulization with anti-fungal and antibiotic medications. The patient is currently alert and active, and we have high hopes for success with this treatment.

While people may think it’s harmless to relocate a snake off their property, with diseases like SFD, relocation can introduce novel diseases to existing populations, resulting in the widespread death of not only common species, but those who may already be on the brink of survival due to other human-made causes.


For example, the disease was first found in 2006 in a New Hampshire population of Timber Rattlesnakes. By 2007, their numbers had been cut in half by SFD.

We never recommend relocation of wildlife off the property on which they were found due to this reason, as well as the many studies that show that it often results in the individual’s death. It’s also illegal to do so without the right permits.

Relocation of snakes inside a home or building just outside (on the same property) is perfectly fine, but please keep in mind the time of year—if it’s late fall through early spring, it may be too cold to release snakes or other reptiles outside.

If you have a snake concern, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We can help advise you in your specific scenario!

To learn more about SFD, check out this fact sheet from Cornell University.

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Morgans Ford Road home fire displaces occupant, fatal to canine

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

At 12:37 PM, Monday, February 20, Warren County Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Morgan Ford Road. First arriving units were met with significant fire conditions throughout a majority of the structure, which had spread to a nearby vehicle and threatened multiple exposures. Firefighters noted multiple vehicles in the driveway with no occupants meeting them outside of the structure. Firefighters initiated search and rescue procedures and declared a second alarm, adding an additional 4 stations. Firefighters confirmed the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 4 hours.

Fire engulfs home on 300 block of Morgans Ford Road. Below, gutted section of home as fire brought under control – Photos WC F&R Facebook page

One firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital for a heat-related illness. One canine perished in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The sole occupant received assistance from the American Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office.


With all Warren County stations operating on the incident scene, a countywide “no units available” status was declared. A call-back of all available volunteers and off-duty career personnel was requested, along with mutual aid resources from Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, and Page counties to provide coverage throughout the incident.

Units on the run: Engine 4 (Linden), Engine 1 (Front Royal), Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms), Tanker 5 (Shenandoah Shores), Tanker 9 (Chester Gap), Chief 100

2nd alarm units: Engine 10 (North Warren), Engine 2 (Rivermont), Engine 3 (South Warren), Tanker 8 (Fortsmouth), Ambulance 2 (Rivermont), Medic 1 (Front Royal), Chief 101

Mutual aid resources: Wagon 4 (Boyce), Engine 12 (Luray – also went to scene to assist), Engine 1105 (Upperville), Medic 4 (Boyce), Medic 12 (Middletown), Medic 1105 (Upperville)

View down driveway from home site

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
66°
Clear
6:53 am5:58 pm EST
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 3mph SW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
52/30°F
46/34°F
63/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
23
Thu
11:00 am Pups & Pizza Fundraiser @ Ledo Pizza
Pups & Pizza Fundraiser @ Ledo Pizza
Feb 23 @ 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Pups & Pizza Fundraiser @ Ledo Pizza
On Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, Ledo Pizza Front Royal will hold a Fundraiser Day to benefit Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (MSGBR). Mention Margaret’s Saving Grace or MSGBR when ordering anytime (dine-in/phone/online) and 20% of[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race @ Sky Meadows State Park
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]
Mar
12
Sun
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 12 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]