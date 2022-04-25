Local News
Two Valley Health Hospitals add robotic technology for knee replacement
Valley Health orthopedic surgery teams at Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) and Winchester Medical Center (WMC) have brought on two new surgical robots to help patients seeking relief from arthritic knee pain and immobility through total knee replacement.
Teams led by fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons Mesfin Shibeshi, DO, at WMH and Max Lingamfelter, DO, at WMC, are using robotic technology to aid in same-day total knee reconstruction procedures at both facilities.
“The surgical robot is another enhancement to the comprehensive care our teams provide, from thorough pre-op patient education through surgery and post-op physical therapy, so our patients can get back to living life more fully, more comfortably, faster,” said Julie Miksit, BSN, MBA, Vice President, Operations and Service Lines at Valley Health.
Robot-assisted surgery offers uncompromising steadiness and precision when performing total knee replacements. Paired with the robotic technology, an imaging, and surgical planning interface provides a detailed 3D model of the patient’s unique anatomy, supporting more precise planning of incisions and implant placement before surgery. During the procedure, the surgeon can guide the robotic arm to achieve the predetermined surgical plan with a high level of accuracy, while also having the freedom to make intraoperative adjustments, if needed. This level of surgical personalization and precision can limit soft tissue damage, preserve bone, and reduce post-surgical pain for some patients.
About 25% of American adults have arthritis. It is a leading cause of work disability, with annual costs for medical care and lost earnings of $303.5 billion. Replacing a knee or hip joint damaged by osteoarthritis with a prosthesis is one of the most common orthopedic procedures. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), 90% of people who have a knee replacement experience a significant reduction in pain.
The Valley Health orthopedics team completes more than 1,000 total joint replacement procedures each year, offering relief for those with joints damaged by degenerative arthritis, injury, or wear and tear. Refinements in surgery, pain management, and rehabilitation have continued to improve the overall experience. For many, joint replacement is now an outpatient surgery and patients go home the same day.
“The robot was an important addition to our orthopedic surgery program at Warren Memorial,” said Dr. Shibeshi. “The individualized 3D pre-planning is exceptional, and the robotic arm is a very stable, precision extension of the surgeon’s hands. We are excited to offer patients this advancement for the long-term relief of knee pain and immobility.” WMH was the first Valley Health hospital to earn the Gold Seal of Approval® for Total Knee Replacement and Total Hip Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission, recognizing its compliance with rigorous performance standards for safe, high-quality joint replacement care. This certification attests to the quality of the hospital’s total joint program, from pre-surgical consultation and patient education to surgery, pain management, rehabilitation, and follow-up.
One of the first patients to benefit from the new robotic equipment at WMH was Front Royal resident Marie McDaniel, age 75, an avid walker despite severe arthritis and bone spurs. She has been very pleased with the personal care she has received from the whole team, before, during, and after her mid-March outpatient surgery. “They’re the best of the best,” McDaniel said of the WMH team. “They still have small-town caring and compassion, and give great medical, but also personal and psychological, care.” She began physical therapy at Valley Health’s Riverton Commons location with realistic expectations. “I’m not a patient person, but I have a wonderful physical therapist I absolutely adore,” she said.
Dr. Lingamfelter, as well as Dr. Shibeshi, is fellowship-trained and experienced in all levels of orthopedic surgery complexity. “Robotic-assisted surgery is the next evolution in total joint replacement and delivers a level of accuracy which is beyond the human eye,” said Dr. Lingamfelter. “Using this technology, we are able to plan and create a 3-dimensional model of the knee before the bone is cut, which allows us to predict how the knee will respond to these implants. This delivers a more consistent and reproducible feel to every knee and allows us to achieve this goal using the most conservative bony cuts.”
One of Dr. Lingamfelter’s patients, Trista Runion, 47, of Martinsburg, WV, had sustained multiple gymnastics injuries and previously struggled to hike and climb stadium steps at sporting events. “My knees are so bad I can’t do a lot of things. It’s especially hard to address being overweight when exercise is so painful,” she said. “Dr. Lingamfelter was very compassionate; he didn’t judge, he just wanted to help.” Runion has had very little surgical pain since her robotic procedure in March and has made tremendous functional gains throughout her postoperative recovery. “I’ve never felt this stable,” she said, adding that Dr. Lingamfelter’s robot-assisted team will replace her other knee in mid-May.
For more information about orthopedic services at Valley Health, visit valleyhealthlink.com/ortho.
Local News
Warren County runner is a Boston Marathon ‘streaker’ with a heart for helping others
Warren County resident Nancy Smith is part of an elite group—runners who have completed 22 or more consecutive Boston Marathon races. She finished this year’s marathon on April 18, with an official finish time that was 30 minutes under the required time for her to maintain her streak.
Boston Marathon officials in February contacted Ms. Smith to inform her that she was one of only 181 athletes who held an active streak of 21 or more consecutive marathons, and just one of 24 female entrants. When she hits 25 consecutive years of running the marathon, Smith will become a part of the runner-led Quarter Century Club (QCC), a group of Boston Marathoners who have completed 25 or more consecutive races.
Of the 109 members of the QCC with active streaks, about half are from the Northeast; about a third are from Massachusetts, according to the Boston Athletic Association. Perks of the club include a team dinner and a bus ride to the start. ‘Streakers’ with 25 or more consecutive finishes are allowed to register early for the next marathon without needing a qualifying time.
Smith and her husband, both retired teachers, moved to Warren County from Michigan in October 2020. Citing the cold winters—and harsher training conditions for Nancy—the couple relocated to Warren County to be closer to family.
A runner since her college days, Smith said that having a career, raising three children and pursuing a master’s degree caused running to take a back seat to other things, though she began running earnestly again about 26 years ago.
Training is definitely easier in Warren County, she said. “I never expected to be on this journey for so long. Looking back at it, I don’t take any of it for granted,” she said in a Monday morning phone conversation.
Smith says that while she is committed to her training, she has cut back a little over the years. She currently runs four of seven days, averaging 35-40 miles per week.
In addition to staying the course for 22 consecutive marathon runs, Smith is also part of a group of 500 who run on the charity team of Dana-Farber. This year’s Boston Marathon marked the seventh year she has run as part of the fundraiser group.
The group has raised $6.1 million for innovative cancer research; Smith herself has raised a total of $45,000 over the last seven years, with $8,555 going into the charity’s coffers this year. “I feel honored to run in honor and memory of my patient partner, Brooke Mulford,” Smith said.
Sadly, Brooke lost her battle with cancer in June 2018. Her mother, Amy, keeps in touch with Smith, and after this year’s Boston Marathon, she sent Smith a photo taken during the race when Smith ran past, bearing Brooke’s image on the back of her shirt.
To learn more about the Dana-Farber charity team, or to donate to Smith’s fundraiser, click here: Make a Donation to Support a Runner – Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (jimmyfund.org)
Local News
Press Release: WCSO update on Ennis contact, pursuit, death details
Vehicle Pursuit (Update) – Event date: April 02, 2022
This is an update to the Community Briefing dated April 16, 2022, pertaining to the ongoing investigation of the events related to Mr. Ralph Ennis and his contacts with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) that occurred in the County of Warren, Virginia between March 11 and April 02, 2022.
Contrary to an earlier media report, the first time the WCSO had contact with Mr. Ennis was on the morning of March 11, 2022. On that day, Ralph C. Ennis (age 77), was entered as a Silver Alert – missing and endangered person by the Pennsylvania State Police. Active attempts to locate him confirmed his cellular phone was active at 10:24 AM, and moving southbound along Interstate 81 from the City of Winchester into Warren County. This information was broadcasted to WCSO deputies, who began vigorously checking various areas throughout the county in an attempt to locate Mr. Ennis and his silver 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a Pennsylvania registration, starting in the area of the Riverton Commons shopping center.
The broad area search continued until 12:30 pm when WCSO Deputy C. Anderson located Mr. Ennis’ unoccupied Ford pickup near Chester Street and Main Street in the Town of Front Royal. The Town of Front Royal Police Department was notified, and WCSO Sergeant C. Brown located Mr. Ennis at the Main Street Pawn at 12:40 PM.
According to the WCSO report of this incident, Sergeant Brown spoke with Mr. Ennis and he seemed confused and was aware of his current location, although not sure of the town he was in. Sergeant Brown made contact with the adult son of Mr. Ennis, who resides in Staunton, Virginia, and informed the son of the situation. The son advised he was willing to pick up his father at approximately 06:30 PM. Sergeant Brown, acting out of concern for Mr. Ennis and not wishing him to remain unattended for six hours, self-elf-initiated contact with the Virginia Department of Social Services and advised them of the situation. Sergeant Brown requested to have Mr. Ennis brought to social services and was informed social services would not be able to facilitate this due to their staffing shortage.
Sergeant Brown continued to seek a viable and safe solution for the care of Mr. Ennis after his family was unable to pick him up in a timely manner. Sergeant Brown spoke with a local businessman who graciously offered to let Mr. Ennis stay at his shop until his family arrived to assume care for him. Sergeant Brown then contacted Social Services and advised them that a safety plan for Mr. Ennis was developed, and he had a temporary safe and supervised place to remain. This was coordinated with both social services and the family of Mr. Ennis. The Pennsylvania State Police was notified at 01:51 PM of the safe recovery of Mr. Ennis and he was removed from the alert system.
Major Jeffrey Driskill recognizes Sergeant Cade Brown, Deputy Chris Anderson, and his canine partner Rooster, the many assisting deputies, and the 911 Communications Center dispatchers for their steadfast and professional efforts in locating Mr. Ennis on March 11, 2022. “This office has a proud and proven track record of responding to the urgent need to locate missing and endangered persons, particularly our seniors” stated Major Driskill. This year alone, the WCSO has spent hundreds of manhours searching for, finding, and assisting persons who are missing, endangered, suicidal, and sometimes have no one to properly care for them. According to Sheriff Mark Butler, some of these efforts have involved the coordinated efforts of many, many mutual aid partners “that provide a deeply caring and human response to the need of persons who require our help the most.”
There was no further contact with Mr. Ennis by the WCSO until the early morning pursuit of Mr. Ennis by the WCSO deputies, with the assistance of the Town of Front Royal Police Department on April 02, 2022, at 01:21 AM. Major Driskill confirmed Mr. Ennis subsequently was in the care of two local hospitals and hospice between April 2, 2022, and the early morning hours of April 15, 2022, when the WCSO was made aware of his death in the care of Blueridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia.
The WCSO wishes to confirm several very important facts to ensure the public is aware Sheriff Mark Butler and his office are not only being as transparent as possible, but they are being proactive in every legally acceptable manner. This corrects an inaccurate and misleading media report as well as misinformation on social media.
Not only has the Sheriff’s Office welcomed the criminal investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police, but this office had also already contacted the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and requested a special prosecutor be assigned in assisting the state police, which was confirmed by Mr. John Bell as a best practice for legal scrutiny. The WCSO was also the agency first requesting the autopsy of Mr. Ennis, which was initiated a short nine and half hours after his death.
Sheriff Butler recognizes this incident will generate public interest, and perhaps scrutiny; however, wants to ensure the community his office is doing its due diligence under the law. This includes the internal administrative review of the pursuit, traffic stop, and the arrest contact by WCSO deputies with Mr. Ennis in accordance with its policies and procedures. To achieve this in an objective and fair manner, Major Driskill confirms that the WCSO will convene a Board of Inquiry to review the use of force related to the detention of Mr. Ennis. This board of inquiry is intended to review all facts or information to resolve an allegation of misconduct in the event of a police shooting, death, or serious injury of an officer or citizen killed or injured incident to any law-enforcement actions.
The board of inquiry will consist of five senior, command staff officers, including a nearby law enforcement agency or the state police. When empaneled, the board will review all the facts and make a recommendation pertaining to any disciplinary action to the Sheriff. The board chairman shall write, in a memorandum to the file, a summary of the proceedings, names of board members, and the board’s recommendations and findings.
Sheriff Butler reminds the public he will refrain from judgment until all the facts have been gathered and evaluated by those tasked with its review, including the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Virginia State Police, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
The WCSO has placed one deputy on paid administrative leave and one deputy was re-assigned to administrative duties, which Major Driskill cautions is not an indication of wrong-doing or fault on behalf of any personnel. It is an accepted professional practice to safeguard personnel, the public, and the process itself. Major Driskill states this is a matter of personnel, and nothing further can be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing concurrent investigations.
Jenspiration
Ron & Kathy Napier welcomed into Rotary’s Arch Klumph Society
Warren County is home to some amazing people. Last month our local Rotary clubs celebrated two Rotarians who are doing and have done outstanding work both locally and internationally. Ron (Rotary Club of Front Royal) and Kathy Napier (Rotary Club of Warren County) were both welcomed into the Arch Klumph Society. Named after the sixth president of Rotary, the Arch Klumph Society recognizes the Foundation’s most significant donors — those who have personally contributed $250,000 or more.
The society is an international network of philanthropists who are strong advocates for Rotary’s collective impact. Through the generosity of its supporters, the Foundation is able to continue its work toward a more caring and just world. The generosity of donors sustains Rotary’s work today, tomorrow, and far into the future.
Ron & Kathy’s generosity promotes peace, fights disease, provides clean water, saves mothers and children, supports education, and grows local economies through grants that brings peacebuilding seminars to 200 teachers and 1,300 students in Uganda; distributes insecticide-treated mosquito nets and medical services that help prevent malaria in Mali; Trains teachers who are establishing an early-childhood education center in South Africa; provides water filters, toilet blocks, and hygiene training to prevent fluorosis in a community in India; funds a scholarship for a medical professional to research ways to minimize mortality rates among premature babies in Italy; and protects children around the world from polio.
In honor of Ron & Kathy, a few club members were asked to share some thoughts and memories about this couple throughout the years.
Ron Mabry, founding President of the Rotary Club of Warren County reflects:
They are and have been strong supporters of Rotary at all levels: Club, District, Zone and International. Most times their work and support is behind the scenes and is not done for recognition but for the improvement of the organization.
Ron was assigned by the Front Royal club to work with a core group of people to form the Rotary Club of Linden (now Rotary Club of Warren County) and was instrumental in guiding that group through the process to form the club and secure the charter. Ron continued to mentor and support the club through its infancy and provided the backing and support necessary for the club to be successful.
Both Ron and Kathy have been mentors to many of the club members, me included, and they continue in that role throughout the District.
June & Herb Rinehart, Honorary Member and Prior Active Member of Rotary Club of Warren County, continue fondly:
Kathy and Ron Napier are the best example that we can imagine for what it means to be a Rotarian. We have known them several years, beginning as newcomers to Front Royal in the mid/late 90s. Ron was the one that helped form the Rotary Club of Warren County, originally known as the Rotary Club of Linden. Kathy was there right by Ron to help with the formation of the club and has been very active in all aspects of the club since the beginning— she is definitely one of the anchors that kept the club progressing and growing to its current state.
Kathy was and still is available (with a smile) to help with Rotary service and fundraising projects (including parking cars at the WC Fair – the club’s first fundraiser.) She was always a good sport about doing what was needed to have a successful event including dressing up for the many themed fundraisers the club sponsored over its 15+ years. They came dressed as pirates for the “Pirates of the Shenandoah” and as characters in the Roaring 20s gala.
Kathy and Ron have supported the Rotary Student Exchange Program and hosted many children from all over the world. They have a heart for young people and give so much to help with that avenue of Rotary service.
Kathy has been an example for all of us to follow to “do good in the world”. She has been the glue that kept the club growing together. She and Ron are generous with their resources and time to “do good” in the world. We love and appreciate them.
Story by Jen Avery and Hank Ecton – Rotary Club of Warren County
Local News
Press Release: WCSO Vehicle Pursuit on April 2, 2022
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office presents this informational briefing in the interest of being responsible and transparent to the public we serve. We acknowledge that any incident involving law enforcement often generates great interest; however, some questions at the onset of an investigation cannot be answered because it may be premature to do so until all the facts are gathered and evaluated by those agencies responsible to investigate. The following is a summary of the events related to a recent vehicle pursuit that occurred in the County of Warren on April 02, 2022.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022, at approximately 01:21 am’ a Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy observed a red 2016, Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on Winchester Road near Route 639, traveling 63 miles an hour in a posted 55 MPH zone. The deputy proceeded to follow the vehicle and observed it driving erratically, swaying side to side, crossing the center line, weaving back and forth between the two lanes, and eventually crossing over the sold line onto the shoulder of the roadway.
The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to stop. The driver, later identified as Ralph Carlton Ennis, age 77, of Gainesville, Virginia, continued to avoid stopping and drove erratically southbound on Winchester Road. The pursuit continued due to the driver’s actions being consistent with a person driving impaired and recklessly posing a threat to themselves and the public.
As the pursuit continued for approximately 3.75 miles, the driver refused to yield to the deputy’s emergency vehicle even after displaying emergency lights and siren. The pursuit approached the intersection of Winchester Road and Country Club Road, which is the gateway to the more populated area of the Town of Front Royal.
The WCSO Patrol Supervisor requested the assistance of the Front Royal Police Department, for the deployment of stop sticks in the event they were necessary to stop the fleeing vehicle. At approximately 01:24 am, the driver of the Ford truck improperly drove across the warning track markings of Winchester Road and entered the parking lot of the Royal Farms gas and convenience store.
The driver continued to the 7-11 Store at 251 Crooked Run Plaza, where Mr. Ennis parked his truck in a parking area adjacent to the store. By this time, additional WCSO deputies and a Front Royal Police Officer were on scene, or just arriving as the high-risk traffic stop was underway.
Community Briefing
A WCSO deputy gave commands to the driver to exit his truck, which he did, and immediately walked toward the deputies. Mr. Ennis refused to comply with commands to stop, turn around, and drop his vehicle’s keys, which he held in his hand.
Mr. Ennis’ continued failure to comply with the lawful orders to stop, resulted in a WCSO deputy approaching Mr. Ennis from behind and grabbing his arms in an attempt to control Ennis and place him under arrest. The deputy continued to give him commands to stop resisting, drop the keys, and place his hands behind his back as Mr. Ennis was escorted several feet away to the rear of his pickup truck.
While attempting to restrain Mr. Ennis, two deputies and Ennis fell over the protruding trailer hitch of his pickup truck. Mr. Ennis sustained non-life-threatening injuries, such as a cut to the ring finger of his right hand caused by the jagged edge of his truck tailgate, and a cut above his right brow near his forehead.
The deputies were able to handcuff Mr. Ennis without further incident, sat him upright in the recovery position, and immediately treated his head and hand-wound as additional medical assistance was summoned. Mr. Ennis was conscious and responding to medical questions prior to being transported by the Warren County Fire and Rescue ambulance to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) at 02:06 AM. One WCSO deputy sustained a laceration on his hand during the attempt to restrain and arrest the driver. The deputy was treated and released at WMH for his injury.
At the WMH, Mr. Ennis was treated for his injuries and while conversing with doctors it was determined he was exhibiting signs of a hemorrhage within his head and was soon transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for further evaluation. While at the WMH it became apparent to medical staff that Mr. Ennis was exhibiting signs of having cognitive issues consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s and mental health assistance was sought through Northwestern Community Services; however, providing him immediate physical care took precedence over mental hygiene efforts at that time.
The criminal investigation by the WCSO was paused out of necessity due to Mr. Ennis being admitted to the hospital. It was determined Mr. Ennis had recently been reported missing by his wife on March 11, 2022, and was later located in the Town of Front Royal. Conversations with his family revealed Mr. Ennis had a history of mental illness and dementia. Criminal charges against Mr. Ennis remained open due to the active and ongoing investigation. This matter was concurrently being investigated by the Virginia State Police, with the full support and cooperation of the Sheriff’s Office.
On April 15, 2022, at approximately 10:37 AM, the WCSO was notified by an Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia that Ralph Ennis had passed away at 04:08 AM under the care of Blueridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Ennis had been in the care of Winchester Hospital since being admitted on April 02, 2022. The WCSO requested and was granted a full medical examination of Mr. Ennis, which was conducted on April 15th at 01:30 PM with the knowledge and support of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The actual cause of death is pending official notification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The WCSO wishes to thank the media for their interest and patience as the facts of this event become clearer. We also ask the public’s assistance in that anyone having information relevant to this incident to please contact Major Jeffrey Driskill of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540 636-5922 or by email at jdriskill@warrencountysheriff.org. The WCSO is conducting an internal investigation of the incident and compliance with established policy, training, and procedures.
Local News
First Annual Earth Day celebration in downtown Front Royal draws a crowd
Those with an affinity for the natural environment around us and its preservation gathered in the Town of Front Royal Historic Downtown Business District, Saturday, April 23rd, for the Town and its recently created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC’s) first annual Earth Day celebration. – Well, Earth Day-plus-one so it could be accessible to more citizens on a Saturday, as opposed to a Friday workday. As noted in Wikipedia: “Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events in more than 193 countries.”
And in our corner of one of those countries, a broad range of environmental organizations, support groups, and educational endeavors – around 40 – set up shop in the downtown Village Commons area between 10 AM and 3 PM. A display of electric vehicles also attracted a steady stream of interested car and environmental enthusiasts as a crowd estimated at over 350 made its way from exhibit booth to exhibit booth over the inaugural five-hour event.
Rescued wildlife was on display by Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff, all the way over from Boyce in Clarke County. They drew an interested crowd of children and their young-at-heart elders. A fine time was had by all under clear skies and spring temperatures climbing toward the mid-to-upper 70s, in acknowledgment of what many around the world consider the defining global issue of our time – the short and long-term survival of our planetary ecosystem. Enjoy our photo tour of Earth Day-plus-one in Front Royal.
Local News
New standalone engineering degree smooths the transfer path for engineering majors
With the creation of an associate of science degree in engineering in fall 2021, LFCC students planning to transfer into engineering programs at Virginia Tech and other four-year universities will have much clearer pathways to do so. Previously, aspiring engineers would graduate with an associate of science degree in science with a specialization in engineering.
The new engineering transfer degree provides clarity to both students and the institutions into which they will transfer.
“Having a specific engineering degree makes it very clear to the four-years exactly what the student wants to do,” said Engineering Professor Elizabeth “Liz” Palffy. “The students who are coming into our engineering program, they’re some of the brightest that I’ve seen. They become much better students and engineers by getting their associate degree before going to a four-year.”
In their first year, engineering students take foundational classes. It is during this time that students can really discern which discipline area within engineering they’d like to focus on. There are many to choose from, including civil, mechanical, chemical, aerospace, electrical, computer and biomedical.
In their second year, students choose electives based on their selected discipline. For example, those wishing to become aerospace, civil or mechanical engineers would study statics and strength of materials, while those eying electrical engineering would take circuits and computer programming classes, those interested in biomedical engineering would take biology, and prospective chemical engineers would enroll in organic chemistry.
Earning an engineering degree comes with a fairly heavy course load; students can expect to take 16-19 credit hours per semester. Before graduating with an associate degree in engineering, students will have taken five math classes.
“They will use everything they’ve learned here when they transfer into their junior and senior-level classes,” Professor Palffy said.
This summer, LFCC is offering the chance for rising high school juniors and seniors to explore engineering through FREE 3D Design and Robotics Camps. In addition to using Arduino microcontrollers to create and operate robotics and building a 3D design-and-print project, attendees will get to meet current engineering students. Learn more at LaurelRidge.edu/EngCamp, or email Engineering Professor Alex Peebles at apeebles@laurelridge.edu, or Professor Palffy at epalffy@laurelridge.edu.
One of the biggest advantages to starting an engineering degree at LFCC is the small class sizes.
“Our foundations of engineering classes are capped at 24 students,” Professor Palffy pointed out, adding that the same classes at four-year universities can have more than 500 students each. “Our students are really getting a lot more individualized learning and attention. That really helps students determine what engineering discipline they want to do. It’s just much more individualized and it helps them explore and figure things out in a more supportive, inclusive and creative environment.”
Professor Palffy added another very important bonus of coming to LFCC for the first two years of an engineering degree – significant cost savings. With 80-90 percent of the engineering students planning to transfer to Virginia Tech after graduation, camaraderie is strong among the group, she noted.
The salary expectations for new graduates vary depending on the engineering discipline they choose. This can range from about $55,000 to $120,000, according to Professor Palffy. Likewise, the workplaces engineering graduates end up will also vary. Some may work for NASA, some for software companies, some for contractors.
“Engineers are always in demand,” Professor Palffy said. “You will find a job in engineering. Local, regional, and global firms are always hiring engineers.”
Learn more about LFCC’s engineering program and salary expectations at lfcc.edu/engineering.
