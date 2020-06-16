Types of wall trim and moldings

There are a variety of wall trims and moldings you can use to decorate your home. Here are the main ones you should know about.

• Pediment. This decorative molding is often found above windows and doors. It’s typically round or triangular and can range from simple to very ornate.

• Crown. Also known as a cornice, this type of molding gets placed at the juncture between a wall and ceiling.

• Wainscoting. Common in older, more formal homes, this is a panel that covers the bottom half or third of a wall. It’s often painted a different color from the rest of the room to provide contrast.

• Chair rail. This thin, horizontal molding is usually placed about a third of the way up the wall. Chair rails were once routinely installed to protect walls from the backs of chairs. These days, they typically serve as decoration. They can be used on their own or in combination with wainscoting.

• Picture rail. Similar to a chair rail but usually placed higher on the wall, this type of molding is used to hang paintings and pictures without nails. It’s ideal for renters and homeowners who don’t want to put holes in the walls.

• Mantel. A mantel or mantelpiece goes above and around a fireplace. It usually includes a wide shelf for displaying art and other objects.

Wall trim can be decorated in a variety of ways, but many people paint it white or a color that contrasts with the surrounding walls. Alternatively, the color of the moldings can be matched to the walls for a more streamlined effect.