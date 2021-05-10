Community Events
U.S. Attorney recognizes Police Week, virtual candlelight vigil to be held on May 13th
ROANOKE, Va., – In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 15, 2021.
“This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said Attorney General Garland. “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”
“Every day our police officers put on their badges and risk their lives to protect the safety of our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar stated today. “They take up the call to serve in the face of great personal sacrifice and increasing adversity. Specifically, this past year’s global pandemic coupled with rising anti-police sentiment presented unprecedented challenges. Instead of wilting in the face of these difficult circumstances, these brave men and women provide security and the rule of law against violence and mayhem. Please join me this week in thanking our law enforcement community and taking time to honor their great sacrifice.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.
During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), more than 300 officers will be honored. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.
Additionally, according to statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020. LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.
The names of the 394 fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil, which will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 PM EDT. The Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to October 13-17, 2021. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is scheduled for October 14, 2021.
Those who wish to view the Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2021, can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at youtube.com/TheNLEOMF. The FOP’s Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net. To view the schedule of virtual Police Week events in May, please view NLEOMF’s Police Week Flyer.
To learn more about National Police Week in-person events scheduled for October, please visit www.policeweek.org.
Memorial Ceremony honoring three local law enforcement officers to be held May 13th
Family Fun Day draws enthusiastic crowd to downtown Front Royal
Saturday, May 8th, wasn’t the warmest Spring day for the sixth annual Family Fun Day in Historic Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, but it was pushing 60 degrees under partly sunny skies – and rain of the previous night was long gone thanks to some still brisk winds whipping through town, so who could complain?
The annual array of classic cars dominated the northwestern portions of the Village Commons parking lot, with food stands, specialty stands, and games highlighting the southeastern, East Main Street side of the lot and surrounding grassy areas.
Live music was presented by John Landis and his From the Heart bandmates, as John took a little break from his nearby barbershop at 8 Chester Street.
Royal Examiner tracked down the driving force behind Family Fun Day, this year dressed as King Crawdad – as the line was long in anticipation of bags of fresh crawfish being ready for sale, along with the other food options available. We spoke with King Crawdad’s alter ego, C&C Frozen Treats’ William Huck, about the sixth incarnation of this now-familiar downtown event.
“Here we have the community coming together to celebrate life and to celebrate mother (on Mother’s Day weekend) and celebrate community right here in Front Royal, Virginia,” Huck began with a nod to Town Manager Steven Hicks: “We couldn’t have done this without the help of Steven Hicks, who was instrumental in getting me the permit I needed. He was down earlier, and I had a nice visit with him today as the festivities were going on. So, I want to say thank you to our town manager.”
Of his costume and about-to-be-consumed brethren, King Crawdad observed with a nod to his wife Nina’s assistance, “It’s crawfish – crawfish is family coming together and having a good time. And Front Royal and Warren County is our family.”
Of the “fun” aspect of the day geared toward that family’s younger members, Huck pointed out, “We’ve got games and activities for the kids to play back here to win some prizes – stuffed animals, beads, and baubles.” And of the day’s “fun” aimed the bigger boys and girls way, he added: “The classic cars show, which we’ve had included in Family Fun Day from year one.”
“It’s an honor to be here for six years and next year will be lucky seven. And I promise next year we will have a carousel. And we’ll turn this into something that everybody else will be jealous of,” Huck forecast of a future another year removed from the COVID-19 pandemic and its public safety health measure restrictions on public gatherings.
And we can’t wait.
Rotary golf tourney May 27 raises funding for academic scholarships; openings still available for players but hurry!
Golfers with a predilection for procrastination – you have less than two days from the time this article is published in the Royal Examiner to register for a major local golf tournament at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on May 27. DO IT NOW! Saturday, May 8 is the official cutoff date for entries.
One of the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s major fundraising events for more than two decades, money raised – $20,000 last year – goes into the club’s educational scholarship fund, benefiting outstanding graduating seniors at local high schools each spring. Four scholarship winners selected from this year’s school graduates, will receive their awards at Rotary’s May 14 meeting.
Tournament Chair Ken Evans said in a pamphlet publicizing the event: “The support of the community enables us to help Rotary causes each year. Without the support of generous individuals and businesses, it would be impossible for us to continue.”
The pamphlet indicates several individual sponsorships beneath the “Superhero Level – $1,000” may still be open for $100 and $200 each. Generally, entry fees are $300 per team ($75 per player) and include golf fees, cart, food and prizes.
Registration time on May 27 is 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch. The shotgun start is scheduled for 1 p.m. Awards will be presented around five hours later.
(Our reporter, Malcolm Barr Sr., is a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal and serves on the scholarship committee.)
Benefit for Mason Ryder: Local Front Royal boy in need of liver transplant
Let’s help Mason, a local 8-year-old boy who lives here in Front Royal!
Please watch this video to meet Mason and his family. Learn a little about his journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita and get excited about the upcoming fundraiser. Mason has been recommended for liver transplant pre screening, and we all need to support the best we can:
To learn more, visit: Mason Ryder’s Journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita
Event: June 19, 2021
Time: 3 pm to 8 pm
Location: 1481 Hazard Mill Rd, Bentonville VA 22610
More Info: Facebook Event Page
- Raffle Items, Live Music, Lego Auction (made by Mason)
- Hot Dogs or Hamburgers | 2 Sides – BYOB – tickets $10.00
- Raffle Tickets – $1.00 each | Drawings will be announced starting at 7pm
- Cornhole Tournament – $10.00 entry fee
- Call Pam Coyle for details: 540-233-2597
If you can not attend and still want to donate, click this link: Mason’s GoFundMe
Family Fun Day is this Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Gazebo
Yes, there will be a 2021 Family Fun Day – and it will be this Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The activities will start at 10:00 am till 6:00 pm.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats. Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and will be happy to accept your tax-deductible donation to help fund this year’s event.
If you love and support the community of Front Royal and the surrounding areas, we encourage you to come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy this community-building event with an antique car show, kid’s events, and of course ICE CREAM! Let’s not forget that Nina will be boiling crawfish! Don’t miss the fun!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
- “Spirit Untamed”
Martin’s crew doing their part to Keep Virginia Beautiful
In celebration of Arbor Day and as part of The GIANT Company’s commitment to making a difference in its local communities, several MARTIN’S team members and their families spent Friday morning volunteering with Keep Virginia Beautiful on restoration and tree planting efforts at Shenandoah River State Park.
