U.S. Constitution birthday celebrated

More than fifty people braved the rain Saturday at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, to celebrate the birthday of the US Constitution which is September 17.

This event will hopefully encourage people to read and refresh their knowledge of our founding document during the coming week. Planned by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Past President of the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and assisted by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and members of the James Wood II Chapter, and Trail Life members, a boys organization, led by Stu Nolan.

Marc Robinson and Dale Corey, SAR President and Past President, and Kenneth Bonner, State Color Guard commander, headed Color Guard marches and musket salutes at General Daniel Morgan’s grave and at the Military Cemetery named for Morgan.

History lectures were an important part of the program given by Mark Donovan, Kelly O’Neil, and Bob Gault. Prayers for America and the people were given by various community leaders.

Alliance leaders are Pastor Alan Morrison of Winchester and head of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Dale Carpenter of Front Royal. Johnson is known to students and adults of our area as “Liberty Man.” He gives passionate history lectures and demonstrations about the American Revolution and portrayals of his great-grandfathers and mothers in America’s epic fight for Independence. Now offering virtual programs, Johnson, a resident of Warren County, may be reached at (540) 635.5521.

See the 2019 ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.