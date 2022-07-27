Local News
U.S. News & World Report names Winchester Medical Center among best in Virginia
U.S. News & World Report has named Winchester Medical Center (WMC) a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report. “High Performing” is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. In addition, WMC was named a “Best Regional Hospital” in the Shenandoah Valley and is ranked 6th in the state this year.
As the highest ranked hospital in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Winchester Medical Center received accolades for being “High Performing” in the following common adult procedures and conditions, reflecting care that was significantly better than the national average as measured by factors such as patient outcomes:
• Aortic Valve Surgery
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
• Colon Cancer Surgery
• Diabetes
• Heart Attack
• Heart Failure
• Hip Replacement
• Knee Replacement
• Kidney Failure
• Lung Cancer Surgery
• Pneumonia
• Stroke
For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
Of the 122 Virginia hospitals evaluated, only 17 met U.S. News standards for a “Best Regional Hospital” ranking. Only 12% of hospitals nationwide earned the elite “Best” honors.
“I’m very proud of the care our team delivers for our community,” said WMC Vice President of Medical Affairs Ken Janowski, DO. “This recognition is truly a testament to the dedication and skill of our providers and staff who come together each day to deliver safe, high-quality care for our patients. High performing means our team is working effectively to provide the best outcomes for our patients. That’s always our top priority, and I’m pleased today to have the quality of care we provide here at Winchester Medical Center affirmed by U.S. News & World Report.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
Winchester Medical Center is a 495-bed regional referral facility in Winchester, Va., the largest of the six hospitals that comprise the not-for-profit Valley Health System. For more than a century Winchester Medical Center has been a magnet for specialists who today provide a broad spectrum of medical, surgical, diagnostic, and rehabilitation services to more than 500,000 residents in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Eastern Panhandle, and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. WMC is a Comprehensive Cardiac Center, Level II Trauma Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Nationally Accredited Cancer Center, Level 4 Epilepsy Center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Magnet Designated Hospital. Visit valleyhealthlink.com/WMC
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders, and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News, provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice, and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Local News
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
At the request of the Shenandoah County Sheriff and the Woodstock Police Department Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 10:07 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal subject along the 1100 block of Copp Road in Shenandoah County. When officers arrived at the residence, the subject, Sean C. McCormick, 64, was already in an agitated state. Officers established a perimeter and began negotiations with McCormick in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. McCormick fired a gun multiple times while inside the residence. McCormick then exited armed with a gun when officers fired and struck him. Officers rendered aid and McCormick was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
McCormick’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.
No officers or other persons were injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Local News
Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death
A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure.
A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
The order states that “Dr. Poss violated Virginia Code § 54.l-2915(A)(3), (13), (16), and (18), and the Regulations Governing the Practice of Medicine, Osteopathy, Podiatry, and Chiropractic (“Board’s General Regulations”), on February 18, 2019, while performing bilateral L3-4, L4-5, and L5-S l lumbar facet joint nerve blocks on Patient A, a 78- year-old male with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).”
The order further states that “Dr. Poss failed to adequately evaluate Patient A’s conditions, his specific comorbidities that complicate anesthetic management, and the specific intrinsic risks to the patient, in violation of 18 VAC 85-20340(B)(2) of the Board’s General Regulations.”
The patient went to Poss’ office for the nerve block procedure, which required sedation. The man, identified only as “Patient A” by the Board, had medical records that documented “several severe systemic diseases and substantive functional limitations elevating his risk of complications associated with anesthesia” as defined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification System. (“ASA Classification System”)
The Board maintained that although patients with severe systemic diseases such as Patient A should be ASA Class 3, due to elevated risk, Dr. Poss “improperly classified Patient AASA Class 2 on the day of the procedure.”
The Board wrote in the order that Dr. Poss ordered and supervised “the administration by a registered nurse to Patient A of four doses of propofol via rapid bolus administration in eleven minutes although the FDA approved package insert warns that rapid bolus infusion dosing of elderly ASA Class 3 patients such as Patient A can lead to apnea.”
The FDA warning further stated, “Steady-state propofol blood concentrations are generally proportional to infusion rates. Undesirable side effects such as cardiorespiratory depression are likely to occur at higher blood concentrations which result from bolus dosing or rapid increases in infusion rates. An adequate interval (3 to 5 minutes) must be allowed between dose adjustments in order to assess clinical effects.”
Despite the FDA warning, medical records show that on February 18, 2019, Dr. Poss ordered the first two doses of propofol two minutes apart, at 13:40 and 13;42, after which Patient A’s carbon dioxide levels began rising, which can signify hypoventilation and/or airway obstruction. The third and fourth doses of propofol were administered at 13:47 and 13:51, respectively.
Patient A’s medical records show that despite Dr. Poss’s emergency interventions, Patient A continued to deteriorate and died later that day after being transported to a nearby hospital’s emergency department.
The Board wrote in the order that because Poss failed to report Patient A’s death to the Board within 30 days, he had violated 3. Dr. Poss violated Virginia Code§ 54.1-2915(A){l8) and 18 VAC 85-20-390 of the Board’s General Regulations.
Dr. Poss agreed that he will not provide intravenous sedation for interventional pain procedures performed by him in the future. He signed the consent order, admitting to the “Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law contained” in the order, and waived his right to contest findings or sanctions imposed by the Board. He was represented by C. J. Steuart Thomas III, an attorney with the Staunton, VA firm of Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses, P.C.
The Board ordered that Dr. Poss be reprimanded and gave him six months to complete at least 12 hours of Board-approved continuing medical education (“CME”) course(s) on the topic of office-based moderate procedural sedation. Once those courses have been completed the Board expects to close the matter. However, if the order is violated, Poss faces the suspension or revocation of his license to practice medicine in Virginia.
Poss is currently listed as a provider at the Winchester practice of Valley Pain Consultants; he is also listed as a provider/co-owner at Virginia Regenerative Medicine & Spa in Marshall, VA. According to the business website, the office specializes in “regenerative medicine for orthopedics, aesthetics, sexual health, and whole-body wellness.” Attempts to reach Poss for comment were unsuccessful.
Winchester Circuit Court records indicate that a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the estate of Frederick County resident Richard J. Hart and his son, Richard J. Hart on September 13, 2019, naming Poss, the Virginia Pain and Spine Center and Kim C. Davis, R.N. as defendants in a medical malpractice suit.
Hart’s estate was represented by Les S. Bowers, an attorney with the Virginia firm of Michie-Hamlett. Bowers wrote in filing documents that there was a “gross violation of the standard of care.” He maintained that there was a time discrepancy of 10 minutes between Poss’ office and the Winchester Communications Center about when 911 was called after Hart began experiencing breathing issues and a drop in pulse. Bowers, citing the written report of a Winchester Fire Department EMT, maintained that CPR was not performed until EMTs arrived. Mr. Hart was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.
Bowers wrote in the lawsuit that “gross medical negligence” by Poss contributed to the death of Hart, 78. He maintained that “Mr. Hart would not have died on Feb. 18, 2019, had the defendants [promptly] and appropriately evaluated, treated, diagnosed and intervened [over] his condition.”
Hart, vice president of labor relations and human resources at Manhattan Construction Group, in Naples, Fla., left behind a wife and five children.
All three defendants in the case were represented by C. J. Steuart Thomas III; the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in September 2020.
Crime/Court
EDA civil liability defendant ‘Curt’ Tran on witness stand for over 4-1/2 hours as trial heads into final day
Tuesday, July 26, the third day of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal LLC civil liability and counter-suit case was highlighted by the defendant’s 4-hours-and-37-minutes on the witness stand. That time started with a 2-hour-25-minute near monologue on direct examination, followed by 1-hour-58-minutes of sometimes contentious cross-examination by EDA co-counsel Lee Byrd and a fortuitously briefer 14 minutes of redirect examination by defense attorney Gregory Melus. On direct examination, Tran recounted his life story, beginning as an 11-to-12-year-old refugee to America in the wake of the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon, leading into his work in data storage with the federal government and private sector, culminating with his efforts to develop a federally funded data center and import/export business in Front Royal and Warren County.
During that direct examination, Tran managed to recount a series of circumstances involving not only former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a lack of supervisory EDA Board of Directors oversight of McDonald, but also shifting federal program guidelines, former President Barack Obama, and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton among reasons his projects here failed. The latter two involved a failure of the federal government during Obama’s presidential tenure to sign into law the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), an international trade agreement that might have helped facilitate the import-export business Tran had hoped to create with his ITFederal company involving the cattle farm production of beef on acreage purchased off Happy Creek Road.
During a sometimes explosive cross-examination, Tran conditionally insinuated that several previous witnesses may have perjured themselves during testimony regarding circumstances of his agreements on the ITFederal project. Those witnesses in the defendant’s crosshairs of scrutiny included former EDA and County Attorney Dan Whitten, former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) official Debbie Melvin.
In fact, Tran appeared to flirt with accusing former U.S. 6th District of Virginia Congressman Robert Goodlatte of, if not perjury, since he was not called as a witness for either side, but potential past lying were testimony from other witnesses, including Whitten, Llewellyn, and Greg Drescher, to be proven true regarding Goodlatte’s lobbying for Tran/ITFederal to receive the $10-million EDA loan for the Avtex site ITFederal project on a short-term basis as a positive public relations initiative for Virginia.
“I never say short-term, I didn’t say that – did he say that?” Tran wondered of multiple witnesses saying Goodlatte presented the $10-million dollar loan for the ITFederal project as a public relations effort to attract more business interest in Virginia rather than a loan Tran and his company actually needed to achieve their planned Avtex site federal data center development. With one defense witness remaining to be called Wednesday, one might wish Goodlatte was that witness to address that question, though he has not appeared on a prospective witness list.
Prior to sending the jury home at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, Judge Bruce D. Albertson told that jury he anticipated deliberations to be handed over to them no later than early-to-mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Those deliberations involve an EDA base compensatory damage claim of over $ 11 million against Tran/ITFederal, as well as potential punitive damages up to $300,000 or more were the jury to find Tran and his company guilty of statutory conspiracy to defraud the EDA out of assets obtained under alleged fraudulent circumstances. Testimony indicated the defendants’ counterclaim at a base of approximately $4 million, with more at stake punitively as well.
Local News
Sgt Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin receive Front Royal Police Department Life Saving Award
On June 15th at 4:30 am, Front Royal Police Department received a report of a structure fire in Town. First on the scene were Sgt Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin from the Front Royal Police Department, followed by Warren County Fire and Rescue.
In this Royal Examiner video, you also see the footage from the officer’s bodycams and watch the extraordinary effort of these two officers, putting their own lives at risk to help others. The officers also received awards from the Warren County Fire Department, presented by Chief Jimmy Bonzano.
Local News
Public’s assistance requested with missing person
On February 23, 2022, Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old white female, 5’7”, 135 pounds was last seen by family and friends. Shannon Fox was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play. It is felt that Shannon would not ignore her family and friends for this amount of time. On July 25, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the help of:
- Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team
- Virginia State Police
- Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association,
- Dogs East
- Frederick County Fire and Rescue
- Mid-Atlantic Dogs Search and Rescue
- K9 Alert Search and Rescue Inc.
- City of Winchester Emergency Management
- EVAK K9 Search and Rescue Teams
- Blue and Gray K9 Search and Rescue
- Piedmont Search and Rescue
- Search and Rescue Tracking Institute
searched the area of Shawneeland for any clues or evidence as to the missing person, Shannon Lee Fox. Sheriff Lenny Millholland requests that if anyone has information on Shannon Fox, they are requested to contact Investigator T. Adamson of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6168, or 540-662-6162 or Winchester Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS.
EDA in Focus
EDA vs. Tran/ITFederal civil liability and counterclaim trial heads into third day with defense poised to call final series of witnesses
On Monday, July 25, the plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (aka EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) completed presentation of its case for liability for both compensatory and punitive damages during the morning session of its case against Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company. Plaintiff counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond, Virginia, called one witness after opening the day’s evidence with edited video of portions of two depositions they took from Tran, the first on October 8, 2021, the second three weeks later on November 1, 2021.
Both Tran’s responses to questions by plaintiff counsel at deposition and the testimony of the fourth and final plaintiff witness, former EDA Board of Directors member, Chairman, and Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher were presented to further the EDA contention Tran was an active participant and co-conspirator with former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in an effort to defraud the EDA into believing he had the means for follow through on promised development of 30 acres at the 147-acre Royal Phoenix portion of the former Avtex Superfund site. Primary among that fraudulent behavior according to the EDA theory of the case was the assertion ITFederal had secured a $140-million contract with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), as well as accessing a Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) grant related to job creation. Evidence indicated neither was true.
Drescher reiterated testimony from former EDA attorney Dan Whitten on the trial’s first day last Friday concerning former U.S. Virginia Sixth District Representative Robert “Bob” Goodlatte’s efforts to justify a $10-million loan to Tran and ITFederal as a positive public relations move, despite his assertion that Tran and his company didn’t really need the loan. Drescher added that due to the nature of how the loan was presented as a show of cooperation between Virginia EDA’s and the private sector, he had believed the money would be returned to the EDA in a number of months, rather than years. That belief led to acceptance of the idea brought to the EDA board by its executive director that Tran would be an “anonymous donor” in development of a police training academy to the tune of $8 million dollars that then-Sheriff Daniel McEathron was interested in developing here.
However, defense counsel Gregory Melus pointed out to Drescher on cross examination that the terms of the EDA-financed $10-million loan to Tran clearly states that the loan had a 30-year payback term written into it. During a 55-minute cross examination, Melus repeatedly pressed Drescher on the lack of oversight provided by the EDA Board of Directors that he claims made his client a victim, rather than a player in any conspiracy alleged by the EDA regarding the failed promises of development creating as many as 600 quality jobs related to a government contracted data center on the 30-acre ITFederal parcel at Avtex.
That fact, among other shortcomings he cited in direct evidence against his client, led Melus to move to strike the plaintiff’s case on the majority of claims against Tran and his company following the resting of the EDA case. However, after hearing both sides arguments in that regard, Judge Bruce D. Albertson overruled the defense motion to strike the plaintiff claims against Tran and his company. As it has in this month’s previous EDA civil liability trials, the court expressed the opinion that the plaintiff evidence presented was sufficient to let the jury decide on its weight, rather than the court midway thru the trial.
With the case thrown to it, the defense opened its witness testimony with a financial investor in ITFederal’s parent company American Commonwealth Regional Center (ACRC). Quincy Zhao testified that he invested $100,000 in ACRC due to its economic development plans related to the EB-5 Visa Program. The program, as previously noted, encourages foreign nationals investment in economic development in the U.S. in exchange for green cards for investor’s families. Zhao explained that wealthy investors from the four primary nations invested in the program, China, Vietnam, India, and Korea (he did not note a north or south), among others, often used the program to educate their children in America’s school system, particularly at the higher educational levels. Zhao noted that eventually Front Royal-Warren County were ruled ineligible to qualify for the EB-5 Visa Program, creating issues with ACRC and ITFederal being able to fund the project. The EB-5 Visa funding was believed still on the table when Goodlatte made his initial assertions to the EDA board about the viability of ITFederal to be a major job creator for this community.
Former County and EDA attorney Blair Mitchell was the defense’s second witness, first of two successive by remote hook up. Mitchell, Dan Whittens predecessor, was queried on his knowledge of difficulties in marketing redevelopment of the Avtex property as a developmentally limited, federal Superfund environmental reclamation project, compared to other EDA industrial and commercial properties. Having retired in April 2016, he was also questioned on his knowledge of McDonald’s work as EDA executive director and the EDA’s recruiting of ITFederal as the first commercial development project at the Avtex site.
In response to a question about whether McDonald or anyone with ITFederal had qualified the NRC $140-million contract as an IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity) federal contract, Mitchell replied, “No”. As plaintiff counsel has pointed out the IDIQ contract simply qualifies a company to bid on future federal contracts, guaranteeing nothing. In Tran’s second deposition video, asked about ACRC’s actual financial benefit from the $140 million NRC IDIQ contract, Tran replied $5,000. However, defense counsel has pointed to notations of “IDIQ” in some documents related to the ITFederal proposal to the EDA on Avtex Lot 6.
The defense’s second remote hook-up witness was James I. Marasco. After reviewing records of the EDA between 2014-17/18, from his home base in Rochester, New York, Marasco supported the defense contention that during that time period the EDA had very poor financial oversight and safeguards in place to prevent the type of financial misdeeds McDonald has been accused of. Marasco’s particular field of expertise is forensic auditing, he noted during direct examination.
Before dismissing the jury shortly after 5 p.m., Judge Albertson told them to expect to be in court later on Tuesday, to 6 p.m. or longer, despite the fact the case is still proceeding ahead of schedule. Due to a trip out of state for a real estate closing, final plaintiff witness and former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn is likely to open testimony at the trial on Tuesday prior to the defense calling its last series of witnesses, including defendant Truc “Curt” Tran. Defense counsel Melus has pointed out to the jury his client is not running away from questions about his role in the aborted ITFederal project at Avtex, as McDonald did in invoking her 5th Amendment right not to respond to questions at risk of self-incrimination during earlier testimony as a plaintiff witness.
