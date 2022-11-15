Legislative Update
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner on vote terminating COVID-19 National Emergency
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement after voting in favor of a resolution terminating the COVID-19 national emergency under the National Emergencies Act originally declared by President Trump in March 2020:
“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat. We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned.
Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth. Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.”
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 28, 2022
It was another beautiful fall week here in Virginia’s Sixth District. I enjoyed being home and having the opportunity to meet with constituents and listen to their thoughts and concerns. In Hot Springs, I met with members of the Brick Industry Association, and in Edinburg and Mount Jackson, I spoke to Vietnam-era Veterans and then toured a local food processing facility. Further, the latest data from Customs and Border Protection shows that the situation at our border is only getting worse, with no solution in sight by the Biden Administration. Additionally, the CDC is continuing its interference with parents’ roles in their children’s health regarding child COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. And finally, as the deadline for applications to the Congressional App Challenge approaches, be sure to find more information below if you or someone you know is interested in applying. As the House continues its District Work Period, I look forward to another week of meeting folks across the District.
Biden’s Border Crisis Rages On
Since taking office, President Biden has halted border wall construction, stopped the “Remain in Mexico” policy, reinstated ‘catch-and-release,’ canceled asylum cooperative agreements, and requested amnesty for millions. These actions have had disastrous consequences and resulted in a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis. Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 227,000 border apprehensions, which marks the highest number in 22 years. Further, these numbers make September the seventh straight month in which illegal border crossings have surpassed 170,000. Worse, more than 2.3 million illegal crossings have occurred this year alone – the highest in American history. The illegal immigration crisis is only getting worse, and this Administration must take corrective action immediately.
The CDC Continues to Interfere With Parents’ Roles in Their Children’s Health
The benefit of childhood vaccination against COVID-19 is questionable and, in some cases, has been deadly. Despite multiple studies showing that children face minimal risk from COVID-19, an advisory board of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that a COVID-19 vaccine be added to the CDC’s immunization schedule for childhood vaccines beginning as early as six months of age. While the CDC has no authority to mandate the vaccine as a condition for school attendance, there will be some states that will likely begin making the shot mandatory. The CDC has misserved the American people multiple steps of the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and should prioritize vaccination against COVID-19 among those most at risk: those 65 and older, as well as those who may carry certain health risks. As Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has made clear, we must support parents being the drivers behind not only their children’s education but also whether their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Advocating for Brick Producers
The Sixth District is home to one of the largest brick producers in the Nation, and it was a pleasure to join them at the Brick Industry Association’s fall meeting in Hot Springs. Americans rely on our hardworking brick producers to build and maintain beautiful homes. Unfortunately, burdensome regulations from Washington bureaucrats and a one-size-fits-all government approach hurts our brick producers’ ability to thrive and compete in the marketplace, especially small businesses. I have worked to push legislation that cuts government red tape, like the Lessening Regulatory Costs and Establishing a Federal Regulatory Budget Act (HR 968) that I cosponsored, which establishes procedures and provides statutory authority to reduce the number of federal regulations.
Supporting Our Vietnam Veterans
I was honored to join Chapter 936 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Edinburg at their monthly meeting. I appreciated the opportunity to thank the Veterans in attendance for their service, as well as highlight how Congress is continuing its work to address issues related to their time serving overseas. For example, I cosponsored and had a bipartisan measure included in the new PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for Vietnam-era Veterans. As always, I will continue fighting for legislation that works to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely
manner and one that meets the increasing needs of Veterans from all eras of service.
Bowman Andros Products
Bowman Andros Products is one of the largest fruit processing companies located right here in VA-06. They are providing fruit-based products, including apple sauce made from Virginia-grown apples, and good-paying jobs for Virginians. I had the pleasure of touring their facility and hearing more about their work getting products on our shelves.
Reminder: 2022 Congressional App Challenge Application Deadline Approaching
We are pleased to announce that the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, will be hosting our annual coding competition this year. It is a great opportunity for students interested in STEM to showcase their coding skills.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, visit the official Congressional App Challenge website or email questions directly to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 12 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 15 last week. This week’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 9%, down from 10% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 18, 2022
Americans continued to face another month of Democrat-controlled Washington not working for them. Prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year, proving what we all knew: President Biden and the Democrats ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ did not reduce inflation. Americans are in for a winter with higher heating bills, and their savings and paychecks are worth less. Families on a fixed or low income are suffering the most. That’s why Republicans offer a brighter future, and this week I’ll focus on our Commitment to America’s fourth pillar, a Future Built on Freedom. Additionally, deadlines to apply for my office’s Service Academy nominations and the Congressional App Challenge are approaching. Finally, I was pleased to visit a local Boys & Girls Club and a new restaurant in Waynesboro as the Sixth District enjoys the fall weather and better days ahead.
A Commitment to America, Pillar IIII: A Future That’s Built on Freedom
After previously sharing House Republicans’ Commitment to America plan for an economy that’s strong, a Nation that’s safe, and a government that’s accountable, our focus this week will be on our commitment to a freer future. A future built on freedom means putting students’ futures first, achieving longer, healthier lives for Americans, and confronting Big Tech’s censorship of free speech.
Ronald Reagan said in his First Inaugural Address as Governor of California, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” Building on this, Republicans propose to provide parents with the freedom to be involved in their children’s education, to champion free speech over Big Tech censorship, and foster a health care system that provides quality and timely care rather than a top-down, one-size-fits-all government approach.
Over the last four weeks, I have highlighted our plan to lead America if given the opportunity. Our Nation faces many challenges, and its families are hurting. Inflation is eating away at their paychecks and savings, the scourge of drugs is killing a record number of citizens, crime is rampant, and the skyrocketing costs of food, gas, and just about everything else have lowered the standard of living. We can do better, and we will. That is Republicans’ commitment to you.
Prices Rise, Paychecks Shrink, Biden Vows More of the Same
We all knew that the Democrat-passed ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ would not reduce inflation. In fact, prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year. From the grocery store to the gas pump to everything in between, American families are still paying more for everyday goods and services:
X Fuel oil is up 58.1%
X Airline fares are up 42.9%
X Eggs are up 30.5%
X Gas is up 18.2%
X Electricity is up 15.5%
X Milk is up 15.2%
I’ve heard from families across the Commonwealth, and they are struggling. Biden, Pelosi, and the Democrats’ self-inflicted inflation crisis, fueled by massive government spending and failed Green New Deal policies, has pushed costs higher, and it’s not getting any better. Families want to see real change in this country and keep more of their hard-earned money, not have their savings wiped away. If House Republicans are given a chance, we will cut wasteful spending and taxes, unleash American energy to drive down prices across the board, and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.
Reminder: Service Academy Nominations Deadline Approaching
One of the greatest honors I have serving as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the privilege of nominating individuals to one of four United States Service Academies. Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a recommendation from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority.
Those interested in a nomination must have their application postmarked by October 21st. For more information and to find the required application packet, please visit my website here.
2022 Congressional App Challenge Available to VA-06 Students
We are pleased to announce that the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, will be hosting our annual coding competition this year. It is a great opportunity for students interested in STEM to showcase their coding skills.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, you can visit the official Congressional App Challenge website or email questions directly to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
Meetings with Constituents
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 15 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 13 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 10%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Senator Warner applauds FCC decision to ban sale of new Huawei and ZTE devices
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to ban new sales of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies on the bases of national security:
“Several years ago, a bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence began raising the alarm about the threat that Huawei and ZTE posed to our national security. I’m proud of the steps that Congress has since taken to confront this challenge, including passing the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 – which I co-wrote to incentivize carriers to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment in their networks. I’m glad to see the Federal Communications Commission finally take this step to protect our networks and national security.”
Senator Warner, a former telecommunications entrepreneur, has long been outspoken about the dangers of allowing the use of Huawei equipment in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure and that of U.S. allies.
Last year, Sen. Warner, joined by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), introduced legislation to prohibit federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment, including from Huawei and ZTE. In 2020, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group of leading national security Senators introduced legislation to encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G, providing over $1 billion to invest in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.
Legislative Update
Senator Warner applauds release of additional H-2B visas
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) announcement making available the maximum amount of H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas:
“Earlier this month, I talked with Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas and learned that the Biden Administration planned to make additional H-2B visas available. I thanked Secretary Mayorkas and told him how critical the H-2B program is for Virginia’s seafood businesses. Without access to H-2B workers, many of Virginia’s seafood businesses would simply have to close up shop. It’s critical that we help these businesses meet their labor needs so that we don’t lose these businesses forever.
“I thank the Biden administration for making these additional visas available, but a permanent solution is needed. I look forward to working with my colleagues to reform the H-2B visa program to ensure our seafood processors have the labor certainty they need for their businesses to grow and thrive.”
The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In order to be eligible for the program, employers are required to declare that there are not enough U.S. workers available to do the temporary work, as is the case with the seafood industry, which relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.
Sen. Warner has long advocated for the expansion of H-2B visas in order to ensure that seafood processors in Virginia have the seasonal workforce they need. In his most recent effort in February of this year, Sen. Warner, joined by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), urged the Biden administration to make these additional H-2B visas available in order to ensure that seafood processors and other businesses in Virginia have the workforce they need.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 11, 2022
This week, I traveled across the Sixth District and heard firsthand from my friends and neighbors that Washington is not working for them and that they demand accountability from their government. Many are now living paycheck to paycheck, all are experiencing out-of-control rises in their grocery and energy costs, and now gasoline prices are rising again. They voiced their frustration, and I heard their message loud and clear — “we can’t afford more of the same.” There is an answer, and House Republicans are ready to deliver a brighter future through our Commitment to America plan. Also, I, along with my colleague Chris Pappas (D-NJ), advocated on behalf of our troops, Gold Star families, and Veterans for them to have better access to our national parks. As always, I had the great fortune to meet with constituents throughout our beautiful area of Virginia.
Commitment to America, Pillar III: A Government That’s Accountable
Previously, I’ve expanded on House Republicans’ Commitment to America’s pillars I and II, the plan for an economy that’s strong and a Nation that’s safe. This week, our focus will be on a government that’s accountable. Government is too big and not responsive to the needs of its citizens. It has been forgotten that government works for the people and not the other way around. We must reverse this trend, restore faith and confidence in our institutions, and have a government that is held accountable for the decisions it makes and the laws it creates.
Our Plan will create real transparency for the American people and end the “voting-by-proxy” system that allows Members of Congress to get paid without ever needing to show up for work. We will conduct rigorous oversight to rein in government abuse of power and corruption. House Republicans have put the Biden Administration on notice — with more than 500 requests for information and documents. When backed by subpoena power, the American people will finally get some of the answers they deserve. Further, we will repeal 87,000 new IRS agents, get to the bottom of the origins of COVID, and investigate the abysmal and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The government must be held accountable for the decisions they make, and our freedoms must be preserved. Republicans are prepared to do this. Anything less is unacceptable.
Pain at the Pump, Continued
Gas prices are back on the rise. The national average has risen from $3.67 a few weeks ago to roughly $3.90, and in some parts of the country, prices have risen even higher. Drivers continue to suffer the consequences of the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration and Green New Deal Democrats, including restricting oil and gas drilling permits, dangerously depleting the emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the lowest level since the early 1980s, and relying on foreign oil from brutal, dictatorial regimes instead of restoring American energy independence.
In fact, this week, OPEC announced that it would be cutting oil production by two million barrels a day, despite the President begging them to do the opposite and increase production. Instead of blaming others, the Administration should revert to successful energy independence policies, such as deregulating the energy industry, ending the federal freeze on oil and gas leases and expanding oil and drilling permits, and expediting approval of all pipelines and energy developments to unleash American energy and relieve the pain at the pump millions of Americans are feeling.
Prioritizing Veterans and Troops at Our National Parks
Our active-duty troops, Gold Star families, and Veterans often miss out on touring the most sought-after spots of our national parks due to a highly competitive lottery system and the demands of their jobs. I led a bipartisan letter with Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) asking the National Park Service (NPS) to reform its selection process, so our Nation’s heroes have a greater chance of admission. We asked NPS Director Charles Sams to implement such reforms so that spots for active-duty military, Gold Star families, and Veterans are reserved in the competitive lottery systems at national parks, which are home to some of the most selective and scenic scenes in our beautiful country. We asked them to set aside a number of spots reserved for those who sacrificed so much for us. Read a Military Times article on our letter here.
Constituent Meetings
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 13 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 14 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 10%, down from 11% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 5, 2022
It was business as usual in Washington as Democrats rammed through a loaded spending bill that skirts the tough decisions and kicks the can down the road on spending until a lame duck Congress reconvenes after the election. In doing so, they failed to confront the multiple crises the Nation faces, from skyrocketing inflation to a recessionary economy, open borders, and surging crime levels. Nearly three-quarters of Americans now say their paychecks are not keeping pace with inflation. For these folks, we needed to do better and a Congress under new management will. Additionally, my colleagues and I demanded answers as to the Administration’s plans to ensure the acquisition of U.S. agricultural land from foreign entities does not become a national security threat. As always, I had the chance to meet with Sixth District constituents and hear their concerns. Finally, our thoughts and prayers remain with those devastated by the tragedy of Hurricane Ian, which requires everyone to come together to rebuild communities and address the needs of the people afflicted.
Commitment to America, Pillar II: A Nation That’s Safe
Last week, I highlighted the unveiling of the Commitment to America, that outlines a plan of what Republicans will do if given the opportunity to lead and govern with a new majority in Congress. I laid out our economic plan last week, and this week I will expand on pillar II, the plan to keep our Nation safe.
Today, the Nation is dealing with the consequences of an open border, a drug and fentanyl crisis, and rising crime after years of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies across the country. The Biden Administration’s rescinding the successful yet abandoned “Remain in Mexico” policy and reinstating “Catch and Release” were matches that sparked the forest fire at the border, resulting in 3.5 million illegal crossings, 900,000 ‘got-aways,’ and 78 known individuals encountered at the border on the Terrorist Screening Database.
There is also a crime wave sweeping across this country, and police departments throughout the Nation are pleading for help from Washington because soft-on-crime mayors, politicians, and prosecutors have turned their backs on them. One can hardly turn on a TV without witnessing horrific crimes perpetrated every weekend. We are facing the highest murder rate in over 20 years, with another 20-year high of intentional killings of law enforcement, while at the same time, aggravated assaults and robberies are on the rise. Couple this with soft-on-crime district attorneys and we have created a recipe for lawlessness. As a former prosecutor in the Commonwealth of Virginia, I know the formula for safer streets: invest in law enforcement, community policing, no lax bail policies, and a criminal justice system that protects our communities by enforcing the law.
Republicans offer a safer America. We have pledged to bolster border security and technology and reverse the open border policies of the Biden Administration. At the same time, we will pass legislation to hire 200,000 additional police officers, increase police budgets through grants to the states, a crackdown on pro-crime prosecutors as well as drug dealers, and increase fentanyl to a schedule I narcotic. Internationally, Republicans support a strong national defense in which America protects her friends and instills fear into her enemies, all while using her military might only when necessary and prudently.
Business as Usual in Washington
Without any bipartisan consideration, Congressional Democrats and President Biden have jammed through an agenda that has ravaged paychecks and left Americans worse off on multiple fronts. True to form, last week, they passed a funding measure that funds the government only until December 16th, which allows them to use a lame-duck session of Congress to continue to load up a massive end-of-the-year spending bill. This will only add to the misery families are experiencing due to the rising prices of nearly everything they buy.
Consider some of the policies Democrats slipped into this funding bill:
-$57.5 BILLION for DHS to continue open border and amnesty policies that have allowed illegal migrants to pour across our Southern border and drug cartels to smuggle deadly fentanyl into our communities under Secretary Mayorkas’ failed leadership.
-$10.8 BILLION for the FBI that the Biden Administration has weaponized against Americans who disagree with its policies, including parents concerned about their kids in school.
-$12.6 BILLION for the IRS on top of the $80 BILLION the Democrats just gave to hire 87,000 new agents to spy into the bank accounts of Americans and conduct more audits on small businesses.
-$728 BILLION to a Department of Defense that is too focused on promoting the radical Left’s woke ideology when it ought to be singularly focused on protecting our national security at home and abroad.
-$3.8 BILLION for a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that pays for the increased energy costs for those that live in anti-fracking states like New York – without addressing the real cause of the energy crisis, which is Democrats’ socialist Green New Deal agenda.
Americans are hurting, and their paychecks are suffering, yet Democrats continue to fund damaging policies with billions of American taxpayer dollars. The American people and western Virginians deserve better. Soon they will have a chance to change course to a brighter future.
Protecting America’s Security
Foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land has nearly doubled over the past decade from 2010-2020, and my colleagues and I wrote to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to assess the national security implications of this development. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reported that foreign individuals and entities held an interest in 37.6 million acers of agricultural lands as of the year 2021. While free and fair trade is beneficial to our industries, my colleagues and I are concerned about the national security risk posed by a Chinese company’s purchase of farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota that houses top-secret technologies. Congress must ensure this is not a national security threat, especially from the Chinese government. To read the full letter, click here.
Meeting with Constituents
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 14 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 17 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 11%, down from 13% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
43/25°F
45/23°F