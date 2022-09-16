Regional News
U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday.
The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would secure more GOP votes. The amendment would clarify religious liberty protections, though those protections already are in place.
There had been hopes among the negotiators and LGBTQ advocates that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week would begin the process of moving the bill past an expected 60-vote legislative filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and toward a simple majority passage vote.
But a drive to get at least 10 GOP senators to support the bill appears to have fallen short, leading to a delay until after the November midterm elections.
“We’ve asked Leader Schumer for additional time and we appreciate he has agreed,” Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat; Susan Collins, a Maine Republican; Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican; Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat; and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, wrote in a joint statement released Thursday afternoon.
“We are confident that when our legislation comes to the Senate floor for a vote, we will have the bipartisan support to pass the bill,” they added.
House passage
The U.S. House passed the bill in July following a 267-157 bipartisan vote that got the backing of 47 Republican lawmakers.
The so-called Respect for Marriage Act would ensure that same-sex couples would continue having their marriages recognized federally and at the state level in the event the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the 2015 case that legalized marriage equality nationwide.
The legislation would also protect interracial marriages, should a future Supreme Court ruling strike down the 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision that voided state laws making it illegal for interracial couples to marry.
Specifically, the bill would “require state government to recognize marriages from other states regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of the two people in the marriage.”
So if one, or both, of those U.S. Supreme Court cases and the constitutional protections they established were to be overturned, states could bar same-sex couples from marrying. But if that couple were to travel to a state with marriage equality, their home state would need to recognize the union.
Abortion decision
Momentum behind this legislation as well as bills to secure the right to use contraception began moving in Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion in June.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion in the case that the justices “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents” and singled out three cases that he believed should be reconsidered by the current court.
The cases — Griswold v. Connecticut, Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas — provide constitutional protections for people to determine if and when to use contraceptives and who they marry, and prevent the government from criminalizing adult private consensual sexual relationships.
Schumer said Thursday before the delay announcement that the “onus” for advancing the bipartisan marriage equality bill on the floor rested with Republicans, who need at least 10 of their members to support it for it to advance.
“To downplay this issue, to let it pass by, or to act as if we can put it off for another time is not the right thing to do,” Schumer said. “We should do it now.”
Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement Thursday afternoon that Schumer “is 100% committed to holding a vote on the legislation this year before Justice Thomas has a chance to make good on his threat to overturn Obergefell.”
The spokesman added that Schumer is “extremely disappointed that there aren’t 10 Republicans in the Senate willing to vote yes on marriage equality legislation at this time.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has been coy about support for the legislation, saying Tuesday that “if the majority leader decides to bring it up, we’ll see where the votes are.”
In order to get the backing of GOP senators, the group of five negotiators has been working on an amendment that would cement already existing religious liberty protections.
In their joint statement Thursday afternoon, they wrote that “through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language that respects religious liberty and Americans’ diverse beliefs, while upholding our view that marriage embodies the highest ideals of love, devotion, and family.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers
BETHESDA — Off Old Georgetown Road, just south of Interstate 270 and not far from where abortion opponents are known to stand in the median and protest, is one of few abortion clinics in the U.S. that offers abortions in the latter stages of pregnancy.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, the clinic’s staff has worked overtime to provide care to the influx of out-of-state patients.
When abortion was a federally protected right, the Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence, CARE staff typically saw 15 to 17 patients weekly. In the two months since abortions were left to states’ discretion, the number of patients from other states has surged, officials at the clinic said.
The acting clinic administrator and medical assistant at CARE is Kelsey, identified by only her first name for security reasons. Kelsey said that out-of-state people now account for a large portion of patients, and numerous referrals come from the South.
Dr. LeRoy Carhart, the medical director, echoed Kelsey’s comments.
“We’re increasing every week,” Carhart said. “We have 24 patients on the schedule right now this week…We have one or two patients from Mississippi or Atlanta every week.”
Abortion providers in Maryland said they see the impact of the reversal of Roe v. Wade as increasing numbers of out-of-state patients and even staff members from closed healthcare facilities make their way to their doors.
At Hillcrest Clinic, an abortion provider in Catonsville, Maryland, the staff has received calls from workers at abortionfinder.org and ineedana.com, websites that help people locate abortion clinics, said Hillcrest’s administrator, Charlotte.
Charlotte, who asked to be identified by her first name only for security reasons, said she thinks those calls are helping out-of-state clients find her clinic.
People from the surrounding states of Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio, and also numerous patients from Texas, have come to Hillcrest to receive an abortion, she said. The result, she said, is an uptick in patients overall.
Clinics in Maryland were already seeing patients from West Virginia, even before this week when the state virtually outlawed all abortions because of abortion restrictions that previously existed in the state.
Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion provider, has clinics in Indiana, Virginia, Minnesota, and Maryland. The organization did have four clinics in Texas, but due to the state’s strict abortion laws, those clinics were closed, said Marva Sadler, senior director of clinical services. She said the staff from those shuttered facilities have been referring Texas patients to their clinics outside the state, including its Baltimore location.
At CARE, Kelsey said many of their patients are from Georgia. Under the state’s new law, abortions are outlawed after six weeks of pregnancy.
An official at Planned Parenthood Southeast said provisions in the law appear to be modeled after the Texas abortion law, which allows citizens to bring lawsuits against other Texans involved in helping a person receive an abortion.
Consequently, workers at Summit Medical Associate in Atlanta said they have been told not to refer patients to clinics outside the state for fear of running afoul of the law. Instead, they can only refer patients to abortionfinder.org.
“It’s real hard,” said Yaya Guy, a medical assistant at the facility. “We know the clinics where they can go to, but that part of the law restricts us from doing that.”
Many new patients from Mississippi at CARE are related to the closure of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion provider. The Mississippi clinic was the face of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the landmark ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
When women do decide to venture out of state for an abortion, it can be extremely difficult, Maryland providers said.
“Clinics go out of business, and then it becomes a fight for women to find the next closest one, which then [involves] coordinating with childcare and coordinating travel costs,” Kelsey said. “It’s just a huge take-on task for so many women to try to figure out how to do that.”
The overturning of Roe has caused not only patients to come to Maryland. Staff from closed abortion clinics in other states are also arriving in search of jobs.
CARE’s staff now includes workers who moved from other clinics to Maryland to continue their work as abortion providers. One staff member, Sue, who also wanted to be identified by only her first name, came from Tennessee, a state with a near-total abortion ban.
Sue, a nurse practitioner, said she could no longer work in Tennessee because under the state’s laws, performing an abortion is considered a Class C felony, leading to up to 15 years in prison.
“I also have a young daughter, and I’m not from Tennessee originally, but I had lived there for the past 12 years,” she said. “I had always told my husband that we would not raise a daughter in a state that didn’t have full-scope reproductive care for women. So, that was the last straw for us, and that’s why we relocated here.”
There are dozens of abortion clinics across Maryland, and new ones are in the works. In the most recent year for data on abortion clinics, 2017, there were 44 Maryland locations with providers offering abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization that reports on reproductive health and rights.
“Luckily, there are enough clinics in Maryland that I think we’ll be able to take care of all the Marylanders who need us and then do as much as we can for the out-of-state folks,” Sue said.
As a nurse practitioner, Sue is legally allowed to perform abortions in Maryland under the Abortion Care Act, which passed in the General Assembly during its last session and went into effect on July 1. The new law provides $3.5 million to train nurse practitioners and other medical professionals to perform abortions.
As a result, Carhart said he trained two nurse practitioners to work at CARE and provide abortions. Along with the nurse practitioners, CARE’s staff has grown to include one registered nurse, six medical assistants, one full-time doctor, and three part-time physicians.
Carhart began performing abortions in 1970 as a junior in medical school. He is well-known for practicing abortions in the later stage of pregnancy. He worked with George Tiller, a physician who performed the same procedures in Kansas, and who was gunned down while in church in 2009 in Witchita, Kansas, by an anti-abortion extremist. In 2013, he was featured in a documentary on Tiller’s life and murder,
Carhart was threatened in 1991 when anti-abortionists set numerous fires on his Nebraska property that burned down his home and farm, killing 21 horses, a dog, and a cat.
Additionally, Carhart was involved in the U.S. Supreme Court case Stenberg v. Carhart, in which Carhart argued that a Nebraska law prohibiting “partial-birth abortion” violated the Fourteenth Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Carhart’s favor in 2000.
He is also known for Gonzales v. Carhart, in which Congress passed, and former President Bush signed into law a bill that banned partial-birth abortions. Carhart sued to stop the act from going into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against him in a 5-4 decision in 2007.
Carhart recently treated a patient from another state at CARE who was forced to carry her pregnancy for 30 weeks because where she lived in the Southeast, an area with restrictive abortion laws, she could not find any clinic that could legally give her an abortion at her stage in the pregnancy, Carhart said.
He said the woman wanted an abortion because her baby had a brain hemorrhage, had not moved for weeks, and did not have a chance at survival.
“It just took her that long to find somebody who would take care of her, and that’s the biggest part right now,” he said. “They’re devastated. They don’t know where to go.”
By Abby Zimmardi
Capital News Service
U.S. senators criticize federal health officials for lagging monkeypox response
WASHINGTON — Congress held its first hearing on monkeypox Wednesday, with lawmakers rebuking federal public health officials for their slow response to the outbreak, even though the hearing came four months after the first U.S. case was diagnosed.
“By any measure, in fact by every measure, the response from the Biden administration on the monkeypox crisis has been a catastrophic failure,” said Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican on a Senate health committee.
“You repeated each of the mistakes of the early days of the COVID response, and the cultural arrogance from public health officials, who are supposed to be at the forefront of this response, let this country down again,” Burr continued.
Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, also expressed her frustration with the federal government’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying “so far (it) has not been encouraging.”
“Frankly, too many missteps were made early on in the response and a couple hundred cases turned into 21,000,” Murray said. “It is unacceptable to communities who already experience barriers to accessing health care, like the LGBTQ+ and the Black and Latino communities that are hardest hit by this outbreak.”
The first U.S. monkeypox case of this outbreak was diagnosed in Massachusetts in mid-May. The number of cases throughout the country steadily increased afterward, reaching 22,600 this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first confirmed death of the American outbreak took place this week.
Frustrations from both parties
During Wednesday’s hearing, Democrats and Republicans on the Senate HELP Committee appeared frustrated with the federal government’s speed connecting people with testing, distributing a limited number of vaccines and conducting outreach efforts.
Burr, who is set to retire at the end of this Congress, sharply criticized the vaccination campaign, saying that 461,000 people choosing to get the JYNNEOS vaccine is not enough.
That number is just a fraction of the approximately 13 to 15 million people within the United States who could be at risk of contracting the virus, of which 1.9 million are at high risk because they’ve been diagnosed with HIV, Burr said.
Monkeypox, which has been around for decades but rarely diagnosed within the United States, has predominantly affected gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
It’s spread through close, intimate contact, unlike respiratory viruses such as COVID-19.
Burr questioned whether a strategy being considered by federal public health officials to keep doses of the already limited JYNNEOS vaccine within the strategic national stockpile might further erode confidence in the government’s response.
Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, said the JYNNEOS vaccine, which has been approved to protect against both monkeypox and smallpox, is kept in the strategic national stockpile to treat people who “are immunocompromised in case of a smallpox outbreak.”
“We are evaluating with each dose that we make available to the monkeypox outbreak what it means for that preparedness in smallpox,” she said.
O’Connell said she’s been in discussions with other federal officials about “whether we need a separate monkeypox stockpile, so we can pull those vaccines from the shelf and not worry about the preparedness for the immunocompromised in a smallpox outbreak.”
The other vaccine approved to protect against smallpox, ACAM2000, can sometimes cause a stronger reaction than other vaccines Americans are used to getting. It also might not be best for immunocompromised people or those diagnosed with dermatitis, eczema or psoriasis, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Why a separate system for state orders?
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith questioned why exactly the federal government used a separate system for states to order the monkeypox vaccine than they were already using to order COVID-19 vaccines.
O’Connell said that state governments and the federal government haven’t been able to use COVID-19 funding for their monkeypox responses.
“We could not just piggyback on the COVID-19 distribution network that was funded with COVID dollars,” she said.
That left federal officials to draw up a new contract with a different distributor and with annual federal funding to get the monkeypox vaccines to states.
The federal government, O’Connell said, also had to decide if it would put the new money into the system states had been using to order COVID-19 therapeutics or a different system they were using to order COVID-19 vaccines.
In the end, she said, federal officials opted to use the system states were using to order COVID-19 therapeutics since it could also handle distribution of the monkeypox vaccines.
“That’s one of the reasons why there was a delay,” O’Connell said.
Fauci testifies
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said people fully vaccinated with the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine are unlikely to need boosters.
“We know that because of smallpox itself, once you get infected you’re essentially protected for life against reinfection,” Fauci said. “Once you get vaccinated with the standard smallpox vaccination, you can be sure that the durability is measured at least in decades, and maybe lifetime.”
That likely means the monkeypox vaccinations will protect people who get both doses for much longer than the protection time delivered by the COVID-19 vaccines, “because they really are fundamentally two different viruses,” Fauci said.
Speaking about monkeypox more generally, Fauci said during the hearing that “it is worth noting that the emerging epidemiological pattern of monkeypox cases bears a striking resemblance to the early cases of HIV/AIDS.”
Fauci, who became a household name as an expert during the 1980s as HIV and AIDS began spreading, quoted from a paper he wrote cautioning that there was no reason to expect a virus circulating at the time predominantly among the LGBTQ community wouldn’t spread to the general population.
“Any assumption that it would remain restricted to a particular segment of our society is truly an assumption without a scientific basis,” he read.
There are, however, sharp differences between the emergence of HIV/AIDS 40 years ago and the current monkeypox outbreak, he noted. At the top of that list is that monkeypox has been studied for decades, leading to an FDA-approved vaccine and antiviral treatment.
Still, Fauci cautioned that monkeypox isn’t likely to remain as a virus that predominantly affects people who identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.
“In the United States and other non-endemic countries, monkeypox is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men,” Fauci said. “However, anyone exposed to the circulating virus can get infected with monkeypox regardless of their age, gender identity or sexual orientation.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.
“I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said during a press conference.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt agreed, later saying during a brief interview, “That’s best left to the states.”
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said he plans to review the legislation but declined to say if he’d back it or if he supports the general idea of banning abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.
“My position is there are to be reasonable restrictions, and there’ll be exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother,” Scott said.
Limited exceptions
Graham’s abortion bill would allow exceptions for rape, incest, or the life or health of the pregnant patient, though not if the diagnosis includes “psychological or emotional conditions.”
The proposed legislation would not interfere with states with stricter restrictions for determining when and how a woman can legally terminate a pregnancy. But the bill, which is unlikely to become law, would pare back abortion laws in bluer states that have broader abortion laws.
Graham’s office declined to respond to a request asking if the legislation has any co-sponsors.
The bill introduced Tuesday differs from a 20-week ban the South Carolina senator introduced during the last session of Congress that amassed 47 co-sponsors, including Blunt, McConnell and Scott.
Graham’s decision to reintroduce a nationwide abortion bill Tuesday is a change of course from comments he made following the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Before 1973, the law of the land was that each state can decide the issue of life — when life begins, whether or not to have an abortion, what circumstances around having an abortion,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday” two days after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“Now, what this court has done is taken us back to pre-1973 where each state can decide through their elected officials when life begins and how to treat life,” Graham added.
The Supreme Court’s opinion in the abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said that in ending the nationwide constitutional right to abortion, “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
It did not specifically say that only state lawmakers, not federal lawmakers, have the authority to address abortion.
Democrats slam national ban
Democrats on Tuesday rebuked Graham for introducing the legislation, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, calling the proposal “radical.”
“Proposals like the one today send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country — your body, our choice,” Schumer said.
Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said Graham’s decision to introduce the measure was “chilling.”
“All their talk of ‘returning the issue to the states’ clearly isn’t worth a single cent, because Republicans have made crystal clear with this bill that they are coming for abortion rights in every single state,” Murray said. “Regardless of who you are or where you live, Republicans think they know best when it comes to your health care decisions.”
The legislation is unlikely to get a floor vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, and given McConnell’s comments Tuesday, it might not even get a floor vote if the GOP regains control of the chamber after the midterm elections in November.
If the bill were to come up, it would be subject to the 60-vote legislative filibuster and would likely not be able to get the bipartisan support needed to move onto final passage.
Abortion politics
Abortion has become a potentially challenging issue for Republicans heading into the midterm elections.
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted after the court’s abortion decision showed about 53% of respondents disapproved of the conservative justices overturning Roe v. Wade. Another 30% of those polled approved, and 16% said they didn’t approve or disapprove.
McConnell sought to give Republicans running in tough races plenty of runway on the issue of abortion Tuesday.
“I think every Republican senator running this year in these contested races has an answer as to how they feel about the issue. And it may be different in different states,” McConnell said. “So I’d leave it up to our candidates, who are quite capable of handling this issue to determine for them what their response is.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Biden pitches ‘moonshot’ to cut the number of cancer deaths in half
WASHINGTON — Hoping to channel the momentum that led scientists to land Americans on the moon more than 50 years ago, President Joe Biden doubled down Monday on his quest to halve the number of cancer deaths as part of his revamped “cancer moonshot” initiative.
Speaking from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on the 60th anniversary of the former president declaring that America would put a man on the moon, Biden urged the medical and political communities to reduce the number of cancer deaths by half within the next 25 years.
“Cancer does not discriminate, red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together. And that’s why I’m here today,” Biden said.
Biden re-launched the cancer moonshot initiative, which he originally led during his time as vice president for the Obama administration, after he was elected president in 2020.
Hoping to spur more progress, Biden has since called on Congress to authorize and fund a new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.
Modeled after similar agencies within the departments of Defense and Energy, Biden said Monday it would have “the singular purpose to drive breakthroughs to prevent, detect and treat diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes.”
Biden earlier in the day named Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the first director for the new agency, and noted in his speech she is a “leading biomedical scientist” who had led several biotechnology projects and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
As part of current and future research into cancer treatments, Biden said, the cancer moonshot initiative could help to “turn more cancers from death sentences into chronic diseases people can live with.”
Biden also lamented that for many people a cancer diagnosis comes too late, or comes with a complex path to treatment. And for some, he said, the process can reflect inequality.
“There are stark inequities based on race, disability, ZIP code, sexual orientation, gender identity and other factors,” he said.
But Biden committed to changing the way the current diagnosis, treatment and research process works for cancer.
“We don’t share enough data and knowledge to bring the urgency we need to find the new answers,” he said. “But for each of the ways we know cancer today, we know we can change the trajectory.”
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, with 600,000 people dying annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Embassy Outreach Ministries receives pantry makeover from Food Lion Feeds
The Embassy Outreach Ministries has received $6,000 from Food Lion Feeds to help improve operations, increase its capacity to donate more food to food-insecure neighbors and purchase needed equipment. Embassy Outreach Ministries, a partner agency with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, received the funds through Food Lion Feeds’ The Great Pantry Makeover effort. In addition to providing funds for the capital improvement project, local Food Lion associates will provide support by donating volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative.
“What Food Lion did was make it easier for us to feed hundreds of people in the community,” said Pastor Ric Roman of Embassy Outreach Ministries food pantry.
The pantry makeover helps create sustainability in operations and allows the pantry to serve more people. For example, the refrigeration units will allow them to have more fresh food, the shelving will allow them to safely store and access the food when needed, and the computers will help them operate more efficiently. Additionally, the pantry will receive a shelf-stable and perishable donation to stock the pantry and more than $3,500 in Food Lion gift cards in support of the food pantry through the holidays and winter months.
The annual campaign takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with the Feeding America network of food banks and food pantries to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.
“We are proud to partner with Embassy Outreach during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”
Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers, and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.
In Washington, British embassy becomes focus of Queen Elizabeth II tributes
WASHINGTON – Mourners gathered at the British Embassy in Washington Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. For many, the queen, who died Thursday, was the only monarch they have ever known.
Some Washingtonians stopped in front of the embassy during their morning walks, while others made intentional visits. Guests signed a condolence book inside the embassy and left flowers or cards along a Union Jack emblem on Massachusetts Avenue.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left their condolences in the embassy Thursday evening. Biden told reporters Friday that he planned to attend the queen’s funeral, but “I don’t know what the details are yet.”
“I wanted to pay my respects to an icon, a wonderful woman and monarch who I respected all my life,” said Ellen Harmon, 71, of Alexandria, Virginia.
Harmon said the queen was always popular in her house growing up and that she identified the queen with her parents.
“The connection with the country is through the queen, her presence, her speaking out. It’s always her as the center in my mind,” said Juanita Illera of Alexandria, who visited the embassy with Harmon.
“Frankly, yesterday was sad for me because it reminded me of my father’s death. Two World War II-era people who suffered and came through and did their best and did good,” Harmon said.
“I’m here to pay condolences to my queen,” said Mark O’Neill, who grew up in the United States but had a British mother. He said he felt “deeply sad” when he heard of the 96-year-old queen’s death, although he expected it would happen sometime over the next few years.
“She meant everything. She was brilliant; she was compassionate,” O’Neill said.
Terri Miracle, who traveled to Washington from Xenia, Ohio, for a wedding, also went to the embassy to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “She was, is, and always will be an inspiration to people worldwide,” Miracle said.
She brought a small doll with her and put it between the flowers on the Union Jack emblem.
“I’ve had her since I was about eight or ten years old,” Miracle explained. “I’ve taken her everywhere I’ve moved. And I thought she should be here to honor Queen Elizabeth.”
Rushad Thomas, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, said he has been a fan of the queen and the royal family since he was in fourth grade, citing his love of history for his vested interest. He wore a “God Save The Queen” t-shirt to leave his condolences.
“I think she really left her mark on the institution,” Thomas said. “The fact that this feudal institution from a thousand years ago survives into the 21st century is largely due to her shepherding of it into the new millennium.”
Thomas visited London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, one of her last public appearances.
“It was great because it was such a big celebration of her life,” Thomas said. “We weren’t anticipating her death, but when she’s that old, and she wasn’t able to participate in a lot of the celebrations, it was sort of like a big ‘thank you’ while she was still with us.”
“In the Black church, we call it ‘Giving you your flowers while you are still living,’” Thomas added. “I feel like the Platinum Jubilee was giving her her flowers while she was still living.”
Mourners are invited to visit the embassy and sign the condolence book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. again on Monday or sign a virtual condolence book on the royal family’s website, www.royal.uk.
Isaiah Cummins, a freshman politics major at the Catholic University of America, was one of the early visitors to the embassy. He decided to go to the embassy Thursday afternoon, shortly after he heard the news of the queen’s passing.
He said he is thankful to be attending school in the nation’s capital so he can witness important moments like this.
“When historical events go down, you’re right where it all happens,” Cummins said.
By EKATERINA PECHENKINA and NOLAN CLANCY
Capital News Service
Capital News Service Washington reporter Courtney Cohn contributed to this report.
