U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.
“I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said during a press conference.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt agreed, later saying during a brief interview, “That’s best left to the states.”
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said he plans to review the legislation but declined to say if he’d back it or if he supports the general idea of banning abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.
“My position is there are to be reasonable restrictions, and there’ll be exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother,” Scott said.
Limited exceptions
Graham’s abortion bill would allow exceptions for rape, incest, or the life or health of the pregnant patient, though not if the diagnosis includes “psychological or emotional conditions.”
The proposed legislation would not interfere with states with stricter restrictions for determining when and how a woman can legally terminate a pregnancy. But the bill, which is unlikely to become law, would pare back abortion laws in bluer states that have broader abortion laws.
Graham’s office declined to respond to a request asking if the legislation has any co-sponsors.
The bill introduced Tuesday differs from a 20-week ban the South Carolina senator introduced during the last session of Congress that amassed 47 co-sponsors, including Blunt, McConnell and Scott.
Graham’s decision to reintroduce a nationwide abortion bill Tuesday is a change of course from comments he made following the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Before 1973, the law of the land was that each state can decide the issue of life — when life begins, whether or not to have an abortion, what circumstances around having an abortion,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday” two days after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“Now, what this court has done is taken us back to pre-1973 where each state can decide through their elected officials when life begins and how to treat life,” Graham added.
The Supreme Court’s opinion in the abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said that in ending the nationwide constitutional right to abortion, “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
It did not specifically say that only state lawmakers, not federal lawmakers, have the authority to address abortion.
Democrats slam national ban
Democrats on Tuesday rebuked Graham for introducing the legislation, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, calling the proposal “radical.”
“Proposals like the one today send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country — your body, our choice,” Schumer said.
Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said Graham’s decision to introduce the measure was “chilling.”
“All their talk of ‘returning the issue to the states’ clearly isn’t worth a single cent, because Republicans have made crystal clear with this bill that they are coming for abortion rights in every single state,” Murray said. “Regardless of who you are or where you live, Republicans think they know best when it comes to your health care decisions.”
The legislation is unlikely to get a floor vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, and given McConnell’s comments Tuesday, it might not even get a floor vote if the GOP regains control of the chamber after the midterm elections in November.
If the bill were to come up, it would be subject to the 60-vote legislative filibuster and would likely not be able to get the bipartisan support needed to move onto final passage.
Abortion politics
Abortion has become a potentially challenging issue for Republicans heading into the midterm elections.
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted after the court’s abortion decision showed about 53% of respondents disapproved of the conservative justices overturning Roe v. Wade. Another 30% of those polled approved, and 16% said they didn’t approve or disapprove.
McConnell sought to give Republicans running in tough races plenty of runway on the issue of abortion Tuesday.
“I think every Republican senator running this year in these contested races has an answer as to how they feel about the issue. And it may be different in different states,” McConnell said. “So I’d leave it up to our candidates, who are quite capable of handling this issue to determine for them what their response is.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
Biden pitches ‘moonshot’ to cut the number of cancer deaths in half
WASHINGTON — Hoping to channel the momentum that led scientists to land Americans on the moon more than 50 years ago, President Joe Biden doubled down Monday on his quest to halve the number of cancer deaths as part of his revamped “cancer moonshot” initiative.
Speaking from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on the 60th anniversary of the former president declaring that America would put a man on the moon, Biden urged the medical and political communities to reduce the number of cancer deaths by half within the next 25 years.
“Cancer does not discriminate, red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together. And that’s why I’m here today,” Biden said.
Biden re-launched the cancer moonshot initiative, which he originally led during his time as vice president for the Obama administration, after he was elected president in 2020.
Hoping to spur more progress, Biden has since called on Congress to authorize and fund a new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.
Modeled after similar agencies within the departments of Defense and Energy, Biden said Monday it would have “the singular purpose to drive breakthroughs to prevent, detect and treat diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes.”
Biden earlier in the day named Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the first director for the new agency, and noted in his speech she is a “leading biomedical scientist” who had led several biotechnology projects and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
As part of current and future research into cancer treatments, Biden said, the cancer moonshot initiative could help to “turn more cancers from death sentences into chronic diseases people can live with.”
Biden also lamented that for many people a cancer diagnosis comes too late, or comes with a complex path to treatment. And for some, he said, the process can reflect inequality.
“There are stark inequities based on race, disability, ZIP code, sexual orientation, gender identity and other factors,” he said.
But Biden committed to changing the way the current diagnosis, treatment and research process works for cancer.
“We don’t share enough data and knowledge to bring the urgency we need to find the new answers,” he said. “But for each of the ways we know cancer today, we know we can change the trajectory.”
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, with 600,000 people dying annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
Embassy Outreach Ministries receives pantry makeover from Food Lion Feeds
The Embassy Outreach Ministries has received $6,000 from Food Lion Feeds to help improve operations, increase its capacity to donate more food to food-insecure neighbors and purchase needed equipment. Embassy Outreach Ministries, a partner agency with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, received the funds through Food Lion Feeds’ The Great Pantry Makeover effort. In addition to providing funds for the capital improvement project, local Food Lion associates will provide support by donating volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative.
“What Food Lion did was make it easier for us to feed hundreds of people in the community,” said Pastor Ric Roman of Embassy Outreach Ministries food pantry.
The pantry makeover helps create sustainability in operations and allows the pantry to serve more people. For example, the refrigeration units will allow them to have more fresh food, the shelving will allow them to safely store and access the food when needed, and the computers will help them operate more efficiently. Additionally, the pantry will receive a shelf-stable and perishable donation to stock the pantry and more than $3,500 in Food Lion gift cards in support of the food pantry through the holidays and winter months.
The annual campaign takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with the Feeding America network of food banks and food pantries to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.
“We are proud to partner with Embassy Outreach during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”
Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers, and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.
In Washington, British embassy becomes focus of Queen Elizabeth II tributes
WASHINGTON – Mourners gathered at the British Embassy in Washington Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. For many, the queen, who died Thursday, was the only monarch they have ever known.
Some Washingtonians stopped in front of the embassy during their morning walks, while others made intentional visits. Guests signed a condolence book inside the embassy and left flowers or cards along a Union Jack emblem on Massachusetts Avenue.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left their condolences in the embassy Thursday evening. Biden told reporters Friday that he planned to attend the queen’s funeral, but “I don’t know what the details are yet.”
“I wanted to pay my respects to an icon, a wonderful woman and monarch who I respected all my life,” said Ellen Harmon, 71, of Alexandria, Virginia.
Harmon said the queen was always popular in her house growing up and that she identified the queen with her parents.
“The connection with the country is through the queen, her presence, her speaking out. It’s always her as the center in my mind,” said Juanita Illera of Alexandria, who visited the embassy with Harmon.
“Frankly, yesterday was sad for me because it reminded me of my father’s death. Two World War II-era people who suffered and came through and did their best and did good,” Harmon said.
“I’m here to pay condolences to my queen,” said Mark O’Neill, who grew up in the United States but had a British mother. He said he felt “deeply sad” when he heard of the 96-year-old queen’s death, although he expected it would happen sometime over the next few years.
“She meant everything. She was brilliant; she was compassionate,” O’Neill said.
Terri Miracle, who traveled to Washington from Xenia, Ohio, for a wedding, also went to the embassy to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “She was, is, and always will be an inspiration to people worldwide,” Miracle said.
She brought a small doll with her and put it between the flowers on the Union Jack emblem.
“I’ve had her since I was about eight or ten years old,” Miracle explained. “I’ve taken her everywhere I’ve moved. And I thought she should be here to honor Queen Elizabeth.”
Rushad Thomas, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, said he has been a fan of the queen and the royal family since he was in fourth grade, citing his love of history for his vested interest. He wore a “God Save The Queen” t-shirt to leave his condolences.
“I think she really left her mark on the institution,” Thomas said. “The fact that this feudal institution from a thousand years ago survives into the 21st century is largely due to her shepherding of it into the new millennium.”
Thomas visited London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, one of her last public appearances.
“It was great because it was such a big celebration of her life,” Thomas said. “We weren’t anticipating her death, but when she’s that old, and she wasn’t able to participate in a lot of the celebrations, it was sort of like a big ‘thank you’ while she was still with us.”
“In the Black church, we call it ‘Giving you your flowers while you are still living,’” Thomas added. “I feel like the Platinum Jubilee was giving her her flowers while she was still living.”
Mourners are invited to visit the embassy and sign the condolence book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. again on Monday or sign a virtual condolence book on the royal family’s website, www.royal.uk.
Isaiah Cummins, a freshman politics major at the Catholic University of America, was one of the early visitors to the embassy. He decided to go to the embassy Thursday afternoon, shortly after he heard the news of the queen’s passing.
He said he is thankful to be attending school in the nation’s capital so he can witness important moments like this.
“When historical events go down, you’re right where it all happens,” Cummins said.
By EKATERINA PECHENKINA and NOLAN CLANCY
Capital News Service
Capital News Service Washington reporter Courtney Cohn contributed to this report.
U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal
More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health, and taxes bill that passed last month.
The House members signed onto a letter led by House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat aligned with the party’s progressive wing. The letter urges House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland to omit permitting legislation from a must-pass spending bill this month.
Congressional leaders have not released text of a permitting bill, but a one-page summary last month indicated it would set time limits on agency reviews and environmental litigation challenging energy projects, designate high-priority projects for fast-track reviews and require completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia.
Federal climate deal could force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in the run-up to a vote on Democrats’ $750 billion budget bill that he had pledged to Manchin, a moderate Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, that the Senate would take up a separate bill reforming environmental permitting.
Schumer said he didn’t generally like limiting environmental reviews but that the deal was worth it to ensure passage of the Democrats’ bill that would spend $370 billion on clean energy programs, marking the greatest federal investment to date in addressing climate change.
Schumer said that renewable energy projects could also benefit from a more streamlined review process last month.
But the Grijalva letter says the permitting legislation would weaken the tools used to ensure energy projects comply with environmental regulations and would specifically hurt communities near proposed projects.
“The inclusion of these provisions in a continuing resolution, or any other must-pass legislation, would silence the voices of frontline and environmental justice communities by insulating them from scrutiny,” the letter reads. “Such a move would force members to choose between protecting (environmental justice) communities from further pollution or funding the government.”
Communities of color and low-income communities are often the most negatively affected by pollution and climate change.
A movement known as environmental justice seeks to protect those communities from further environmental harm, and President Joe Biden’s administration has committed to including such communities in environmental decision-making.
End of fiscal year
Congress this month will almost certainly pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government open after the fiscal year ends Sept. 30. The alternative would be a government shutdown.
The spending measure is expected to be among the last pieces of legislation Congress will pass before November’s midterm elections, and members often try to attach other priorities to this type of must-pass bill.
Many Republicans and others who favor more robust energy production have often complained that the federal permitting process, including requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, is too burdensome for builders and costs too much time and money.
The Grijalva letter advocates for additional funding for federal agencies to hasten the review process but says that NEPA and other federal reviews are too important to sacrifice.
“The permitting and public notice and comment provisions mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) are among the only tools local communities have to force careful review of federal projects that may have serious, long-term, environmental, and public health consequences in those communities,” the letter says.
Grijalva is still gathering signatures from members and expects to send the letter by the end of the week, House Natural Resources Committee spokeswoman Lindsay Gressard said. She declined to list the members who have already signed until the letter is sent but said more than 50 had attached their names as of Wednesday.
In the letter, members “urge” Pelosi and Hoyer not to include permitting provisions in a continuing resolution but do not explicitly say they would vote against such a package.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week that 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far, only a few facilities have the new medication.
Pharmacies at several Maryland Giant groceries have them, but officials at Walmart said they don’t expect to receive shipments until the end of the week. Kaiser Permanente, CVS, and Walgreens locations also said they had not received doses at the beginning of the week.
The Maryland Department of Health suggests residents use the state’s COVID Vaccination Site Searcher to find the new booster nearby. More shipments will be ordered as “they become available from the federal government,” state health department officials said..
In Annapolis, Cindy Borchadt, a 61-year-old cancer survivor, was one of a handful of people waiting at the pharmacy at a Giant grocery Tuesday morning to get their booster. Pharmacy officials said the store received 50 Pfizer and Moderna booster vials earlier that morning. Prospective recipients filled out the required paperwork and then awaited their turn to go behind the privacy screen for a shot.
“So many people have let their guard down, and I don’t want to be the one to deliver the bug to my 80-year-old mother,” said Borchardt, a volunteer at Chesapeake Children’s Museum in Annapolis. “The research says that this protects you against the latest variant, and at any moment, we are uncharted territory.”
Sitting in one of the black chairs spaced out in the pharmacy waiting area, Carolyn Gardiner, a 73-year-old retired broker, waited to receive her shot. Gardiner quickly signed up for an appointment after Hogan’s Friday press release and said she caught a ride down to her local Giant for the newest shot.
“I think it’s common sense to get the shot,” Gardiner said. “I want to live, and I want to enjoy life. So, I got my booster.”
David McCallister, public information officer for the Maryland Department of Health, and other health care officials recommend residents get the new booster because it will provide much greater protection from the current Omicron variant.
Unlike previous COVID shots, according to health care officials, the new bivalent booster is a completely new version from the primary Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, specifically made to target Omicron and its variants. The booster uses the two components found in the original COVID vaccines, one strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a strain combining both BA.4 and BA.5 versions of the Omicron variant, according to the FDA.
Authorized as a single dosage shot, Maryland residents can receive the booster two months or later after completing their primary COVID vaccine series or previous booster shot. All adults can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna booster regardless of their initial vaccine series. Moderna is not authorized as a booster for individuals younger than 18.
Dr. Gregory M. Schrank is an assistant professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Schrank said the new vaccine is a dramatic improvement.
“This is really the first time in two years we’ve had a vaccine for COVID-19 that matches the currently circulating virus,” he said.
“Because this is the closest a vaccine has come to matching the variant that’s out there in well over a year and a half, I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll see a good response from people and that it will improve vaccine efficacy. I’m leaning on the optimistic side of how this one will perform out there.”
By Shannon Clark
Capital News Service
Virginia War Memorial to host Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony
The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Former Virginia Governor James S. Gilmore will be the keynote speaker.
This annual ceremony will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania that occurred on September 11, 2001.
Governor Gilmore was serving as the Commonwealth’s Chief Executive on September 11, 2001 and he and his staff were immediately called into action to respond when the airliner crashed into the Pentagon. This was the first enemy attack on American soil since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony. Attendees are requested to arrive early in order to be in place for the 11 a.m. start time. Beginning at 10:40 a.m. ceremony, the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play a selection of patriotic music. There is no admission charge and parking is free. The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation.
September 11 has been designated each year as Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning, by the United States Congress to honor and remember the 2,997 men and women and more than 6,000 who were injured on that day in 2001. As Patriot Day will fall on a Sunday this year, the Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 12.
“We are especially pleased that Governor Gilmore can join us this year to give his first-hand account of how Virginia’s government agencies including the Virginia National Guard, Virginia State Police, local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency medical technicians came together to respond to the attack on the Pentagon,” said Virginia War Memorial Director and host of the ceremony, Dr. Clay Mountcastle.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died on this terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” Dr. Mountcastle said.
In addition to taking part in the ceremony, guests will be able to view an actual piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center on display at the Memorial and a portion of the concrete wall from the Pentagon scarred from the 9/11 attack.
For more information on the 2022 Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.
